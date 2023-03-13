Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Charles

review star

No reviews yet

417 Charles St

La Plata, MD 20646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

417 Charles St, La Plata, MD 20646

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
6325 Crain Highway LaPlata, MD 20646
View restaurantnext
SOMD - Legends
orange starNo Reviews
11765 St. Linus Drive Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
SOMD - Taste of Maryland 1st Base
orange starNo Reviews
11765 St Linus Drive Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
SOMD - Taste of Maryland 3rd Base
orange starNo Reviews
11765 St. Linus Drive Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
Mariachis Tequileria II - 3610 Crain Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3610 Crain Hwy Waldorf, MD 20603
View restaurantnext
OBO Pizza Waldorf
orange starNo Reviews
162 Smallwood Village Center Waldorf, MD 20602
View restaurantnext
Map
More near La Plata
Waldorf
review star
No reviews yet
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Prince Frederick
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston