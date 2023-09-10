Starters

Camden Street Corn

$7.00

grilled corn, chipotle aoili, grated parmesan, Chesapeake seasoning, cilantro, served with a lime wedge

Fried Cheese

$14.00

fried Wisconsin cheese curds, pickle chips, green onions, and house ranch

Chesapeake Fritters

$18.00

lump crab, Chesapeake seasoned corn, chipotle aioli served with a lemon wedge

Wings

$17.00

buffalo, bbq, honey Old Bay, or spicy AF

Loaded Tots

$12.00

bacon, cheese, house ranch, green onion

Loaded Fries

$12.00

bacon, cheese, house ranch, green onion

771 House Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, spicy bread crumbs, grated parmesan cheese, and choice of dressing (balsamic, ranch, blue cheese)

Wrap 771 House Salad

$15.00

our house salad, but as a wrap! romaine lettuce, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, spicy bread crumbs, grated parmesan cheese

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$12.00

loaded mac and cheese topped with bacon, green onion, and chipotle aioli

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$15.00

mac and cheese topped with short rib, grilled onions, green onion, and BBQ Sauce

Chesapeake Mac & Cheese

$18.00

mac and cheese topped with crab, corn, and po sauce

Plain Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Sandwiches

Yard Bird

$17.00

crispy fried chicken thigh, hot honey, slaw, and pickles on a potato bun

Dirty Bird

$16.00

chipotle chicken salad, celery, red onion, on a potato bun

Smash Burger

$15.00

American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, secret sauce, on a potato bun

B-more Sliders

$16.00

2 sliders -- braised shredded beef short rib, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and tiger sauce on butter brushed brioche buns

Russell St. Rib

$15.00

BBQ pork ribs, onion rings, pickles on a brioche roll

Natty Po Boy

$18.00

beer battered fried shrimp, slaw, secret sauce, brioche roll

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$7.00

Slaw

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Secret Sauce

$0.50

Tiger Sauce

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Boh Sauce

$0.50

Old Bay

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Hot AF

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Kids Menu

all kids menu items are served with fries

KIDS Hot Dog

$5.00

KIDS Lil Burger

$5.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$5.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$5.00