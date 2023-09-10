The Charles
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1110 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Banditos Federal Hill - 1118 S Charles St.
4.3 • 892
1118 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurant
Magerk's Pub Federal Hill - Federal Hill
4.3 • 1,245
1061 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurant