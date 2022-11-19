Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Seafood

The Charlie Noble

397 Reviews

$$

15 South Water St

Nantucket, MA 02554

Order Again

Popular Items

D.F.C. Deep Fried Chicken Sandwich
Filet Mignon
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Online Appetizers

Lobster Quesadilla

$35.00

Lobster, Cheddar Jack, and Corn Filled Quesadilla with Chipotle Aioli and Lime

Pan Crisp Crab Cake

$16.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake on a bed of Greens with Lemon Aioli

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$15.00Out of stock

5ea Hand Made Crab Rangoon served with a spiced Honey Dipping Sauce! Crispy on the outside, soft and creamy inside! Absolutely Delicious!

Noble Wings

$14.00+

Crispy Chicken Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce

Boneless Wings

$11.00+

Crispy Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce

Lump Crab and Manchego Dip

$19.00

Hot and Bubbly with Tortilla Chips and Lime

Fried Pickle Chips

$14.00

Crispy Golden Brown Chips with House Ranch

Lobster BLT Sliders

$38.00

Chunks of Maine Lobster, Lightly Dressed, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato, on Toasted Potato Bun Sliders (3ea)

Bluefish Pate

$18.00

Atlantic Tuna Poke

$21.00Out of stock

Fresh Sushi Grade Tuna, Wakame Salad, Crispy Rice Chips, Scallion, Orange, Ginger, Avocado

Octopus and Shrimp Ceviche

$23.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$22.00

Online Soups and Salads

N.E. Clam Chowder

$11.00

Thick and Creamy with Smoked Bacon and Oyster Crackers

House Caesar Salad

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan Dressing, White Anchovy, Parmesan, Toasted Bread, Crisp Romaine

Mixed Green Salad with Roasted Beets

$14.00

Honey Whipped Goat Cheese and Roasted Beets over Spring Greens

Harborside Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Online Sandwiches

Chilled N.E. Lobster Roll

$36.00+

Fresh Lobster lightly tossed with Lemon Aioli in a Toasted Brioche Roll topped with Crispy Onions 6" or 12"

Crab Cake BLT

$22.00

Pan Seared Crab Cake with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Greens, Tomato, Citrus Aioli on a Potato Bun

Beyond Burger

$19.00

A Vegan Patty topped with Honey Whipped Goat Cheese and Greens

All American Burger

$18.00

8oz Double Stack of Prime Beef Patties, Yellow Cheese, Pickles, Mustard, and Ketchup

Surf and Turf Burger

$33.00

8oz Double Stack of Prime Beef Patties Piled High with Lobster Meat and Swiss Cheese, topped with Lemon Aioli and Onion Straws. Featured on the Phantom Gourmet!

D.F.C. Deep Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Bleu Cheese Dressing and Greens

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Chicken Breast with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Greens, and Chipotle Aioli

Codfish Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cod with Greens, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon

Korean Chicken Sammie

$19.00

Online Entrees

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$37.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese folded with Lots O' Lobster

Sriracha Glazed Salmon Entree

$32.00

Sriracha Glazed Salmon Filet with Citrus Infused Ancient Grains and Edamame Puree

Filet Mignon

$47.00

8oz Grilled Steak Tips with Citrus Infused Ancient Grains and Herbed Carrots

Crab Cake Dinner

$30.00

2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce and Lemon

Fried Shrimp Platter

$29.00

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon

N.E. Fish and Chips

$28.00

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cod with Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$29.00

Octopus and Pork Belly

$35.00

Online Seafood Boils

Shrimp and Clam Boil

$43.00Out of stock

Snow Crab and Shrimp Boil

$60.00

1# Snow Crab Legs, Shrimp, Chorizo, Red Bliss Potatoes, and Corn tossed with a Creole Butter

Duo of Crab Boil

$90.00

1/2# King Crab Legs, 1/2# Snow Crab Legs, Chorizo, Red Bliss Potatoes, and Corn tossed with a Creole Butter

King Crab and Shrimp Boil

$110.00

1# King Crab Legs, Shrimp, Chorizo, Red Bliss Potatoes, and Corn tossed with a Creole Butter

Online Sides

side of Garlic ParmesanTater Tots

$10.00

side of Seasoned Fries

$10.00

side of Cole Slaw

$10.00

side of Caesar Salad

$10.00

side of Macaroni and Cheese

$10.00

side of Herbed Carrots

$10.00

Side of Citrus Infused Ancient Grains

$10.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

side of Green Beans

$10.00

side of Lemon Herb Potatoes

$10.00

side of Harbor Salad

$10.00

Online Kid's

Kid's Fish and Chips

$11.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kid's Hamburger

$11.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Pasta with Butter

$11.00

Kid's Pasta with Sauce

$11.00

retail

B-ACK Yard BBQ t-shirt

$25.00

The Charlie Noble t-shirt

$25.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Charlie Noble is a casual classic New England seafood restaurant with a focus on upscale service and fine ingredients.

Website

Location

15 South Water St, Nantucket, MA 02554

Directions

