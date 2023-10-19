BREAKFAST // LUNCH

Breakfast

Avocado Toast
$10.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$10.00
Breakfast Poutine
$12.00
Build Your Own Omelet
$18.00
Eggs Benedict
$14.00
French Toast
$12.00
Pancake Breakfast
$10.00
Steak & Eggs
$20.00
The Charlotte Breakfast
$10.00
Yogurt w/ Fruit
$12.00
Oatmeal w/ Brown Sugar
$12.00
BREAKFAST SPECIAL
$12.00

This week's breakfast special is smoked salmon on a bagel for $12

Sides

Bacon Side
$3.00
Buttermilk Biscuit
$2.00
Cup of Fruit
$4.00

Fruit is selected by season

Cup of Oatmeal
$3.00
Cup of Yogurt
$4.00
Extra Egg
$2.00
Fries
$3.00
Homefries
$3.00
Sourdough Toast
$2.00

Salads

Caesar Salad
$10.00
House Salad (Large)
$10.00
House Salad (Small)
$6.00
Summer Lemon Salad
$10.00

Brunch/Lunch

BLT
$10.00
BYO Burger
$18.00
Chicken Melt
$18.00
Fried Oyster Platter
$18.00
Fried Shrimp Platter
$18.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00
Steak Melt
$18.00
Tomato Basil Melt
$12.00

DINNER

STARTERS

1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters
$15.00
Dozen Raw Oysters
$27.00
Panchetta Rissoto w/ Scallops
$14.00
1/2 Dozen Oyster Woo Woo
$18.00
Dozen Woo Woo
$30.00
Calamari
$18.00

SOUPS & SALADS

French Onion Soup
$8.00
House Salad
$10.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00

ENTREES

Filet Mignon
$30.00
Pork Chop
$30.00
Salmon
$26.00
NY Strip
$34.00
Jerk Chicken Bowl
$24.00
Fra Diavolo
$28.00
Fresh Catch
$30.00

SANDWICHES

BYO Burger
$18.00
Fish Sandwhich
$17.00
Pulled Pork Sandwhich
$12.00

SIDES

Broccolini
$8.00
Carrots & Verts
$8.00
French Fries
$6.00
Fried Rice
$8.00
Mashed Potatos
$8.00
Risotto
$9.00
Spinach & Garlic
$8.00
Truffle Fries
$9.00

CHILDREN'S MENU

Pasta
$9.00
Burger
$12.00
Salmon
$12.00
Chicken Tenders
$12.00

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake
$8.00
Creme Brulee
$8.00
Chocolate Cake
$8.00
1 Scoop Ice Cream
$6.00
2 Scoop Ice Cream
$10.00

COCKTAILS

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Dark Money
$14.00
Blood Runs Cold
$14.00
Maglia Rosa
$14.00
Jealous Cousin
$14.00
The Charlotte
$14.00
El Nina
$14.00
Classic Martini
$14.00
Dirty Martini
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00

MOCKTAILS

Old Thymer
$9.00
The Amazonian
$9.00

SPIRITS

BOURBON & WHISKEY

Basil Hayden
$18.00
Blanton Single Barrel
$27.00
Buffalo Trace
$19.00
Bullet Bourbon
$14.00
Canadian Club
$8.00
Crown Royal
$13.00
Elijah Craig
$14.00
Four Roses Bourbon
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jeffersons Reserve
$19.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Knob Creek
$14.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Powers Irish Whiskey
$12.00
Seagrams 7 CROWN
$7.00
Seagram 7 V.O
$7.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Whistle Pig Whiskey
$27.00
Woodford Reserve
$17.00

RYE

Bullet Rye
$14.00
Jim Beam Rye
$9.00
Knob Creek Rye
$14.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$24.00

SCOTCH

Balvenie Doublewood
$34.00
Chiva Regal
$15.00
Cutty Shark
$9.00
Dewars White
$11.00
Glenfiddich
$22.00
Glenlivet
$24.00
Johnnie Black
$20.00
Johnnie Red
$11.00
Lagavulin
$43.00
Laphroaig
$22.00
Macallan 12
$34.00
Macallan 18
$110.00

RUM

Bacardi Light
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Gosling Black Seal
$10.00
Malibu
$7.00
Mount Gay
$10.00
Myers Dark
$11.00
Plantation
$12.00

GIN

Beefeater
$12.00
Bombay Saphire
$15.00
Gordons
$9.00
Hendricks
$15.00
Plymouth
$15.00
Tanqueray
$12.00

TEQUILA

1800 Reposado
$11.00
Jose Cuervo - Gold
$8.00
Patron Silver
$18.00

VODKA

Absolute
$11.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Kettle One
$11.00
Titos
$12.00

WINE

RED - GLASS

PN - Le Charmel 2021
$9.00
MAL - D.V Catena 'Tinto Historico' 2020
$12.00
CAB - Santa Julia
$11.00
CAB - Chatham Cab Franc 2021
$11.00
CAB - Chatham Church Creek Vintners 2021
$11.00
CAB - Bonanza
$9.00

RED - BOTTLE

PN - Charmel 2021
$29.00
PN - Dante 2020
$26.00
PN - Pike Road 2022
$45.00
PN - Sean Minor 2022
$59.00
PN - Chev 2019
$125.00
MER - L'Ecole No. 41 2020
$55.00
MER - Casa Lapostolle 'Cuvee Alex' 2021
$65.00
MER - Stags Leap 2020
$130.00
ZIN - Ancient Peaks 2020
$38.00
ZIN - Rombauer 2020
$60.00
MAL - D.V Catena "Tinto Historico" 2020
$40.00
MAL - Entrada 2022
$25.00
MAL - Andrew Januik 2018
$72.00
CAB - Santa Julia
$30.00
CAB - Chatham Cab Franc 2021
$30.00
CAB - Chatham Church Creek Vintners 2021
$30.00
CAB - Bonanza
$33.00
CAB - Textbook 2021
$42.00
CAB - Vasse Felix Filius 2020
$48.00
CAB - Chateau Musar Jeune Rouge 2020
$55.00
CAB - Stark Conde 2019
$60.00
CAB - Mathew Winery 2020
$70.00
CAB - Caymus The Walking Fool 2021
$80.00
CAB - Aia Vecchia "Sor Ugo" 2020
$95.00
CAB - Caymus Vineyards 2021
$120.00
CAB - Joseph Phelps "Insignia" 2019
$300.00
CAB - Opus One 2018
$400.00
PORT - Grahms 20
$50.00
PORT - Grahms 30
$100.00
PORT - Grahms 40
$158.00

WHITE - GLASS

BUBBS - Zardetto Prosecco
$9.00
PG - Cornaro 2021
$9.00
RIES - Pewsey Vale 2021
$10.00
SAUV - Root 1 2022
$9.00
CHARD - Oxford Landing 2022
$7.00
CHARD - Sean Minor 2021
$10.00
CHARD - Chatham Church Creek Steel 2021
$11.00
CHARD - Chatham Church Creek Oaked 2022
$11.00

WHITE - BOTTLE

BUBBS - Zardetto Prosecco
$34.00
BUBBS - Gruet Brut
$45.00
BUBBS - Argyle Brut 2018
$55.00
BUBBS - Veuve Clicquot 'Yellow Label'
$115.00
PG - Cornaro 2021
$28.00
PG - Yalumba "Y Series" 2022
$29.00
PG - Barboursville 2021
$35.00
PG - Archery Summit "Vireton" 2021
$39.00
PG - Tramin "Unterebner" 2021
$100.00
RIES - Pewsey Vale 2021
$36.00
RIES - Dr. Loosen 2021
$29.00
SAUV - Root 1 2022
$30.00
SAUV - Ponga 2022
$36.00
SAUV - Hubert Brochard "Tradition" 2022
$49.00
SAUV - Merry Edwards 2022
$110.00
ROSE - Maison Mirabeau "Pure" 2022
$36.00
CHARD - Oxford Landing 2022
$25.00
CHARD - Sean Minor 2021
$30.00
CHARD - Chatham Steel 2021
$30.00
CHARD - Chatham Oaked 2022
$30.00
CHARD - Novellum 2021
$34.00
CHARD - Domaine Drouhin Macon 2021
$34.00
CHARD - Calera 2021
$60.00
CHARD - Ankida Ridge 2020
$65.00
CHARD - Adelsheim
$68.00
CHARD - Catena "Alta" 2020
$75.00
CHARD - Vins Auvigue Pouilly Fuisse 2021
$95.00
CHARD - Paul Hobbs 2021
$125.00
CHARD - Domaine Matrot Meursault 2020
$135.00

BEER

BOTTLED

Modelo
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Local IPA
$7.00

N/A BEVERAGE

SODA/TEA

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Gingerly
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Soda Water
$1.00
Sprite
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50

JUICE

Apply Juice
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Grapefruit Juice
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Milk - Chocolate
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Pineapple Juice
$2.50

COFFEE

Cappacino
$4.50
Coffee
$2.50
Espresso
$3.00
Hot Tea
$2.50