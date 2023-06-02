The Chatham Squire 487 Main St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Soup

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Lobster Bisque

$11.00+

Costello

$9.00+

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00+

Raw Bar

Raw Bar Combo

$28.00

Tuna Poke

$24.00

Salmon Poke

$24.00

Oyster Each

$3.00

Oysters Half Dozen

$15.00

Oysters Dozen

$29.00

Littleneck Each

$2.00

Littleneck Half Dozen

$10.00

Littleneck Dozen

$20.00

Shimp Each

$2.50

Shrimp Half Dozen

$12.00

Shrimp Dozen

$24.00

Salads

Caesar

$10.00+

Garden

$10.00+

Cobb

$20.00

Wedge

$14.00

Appetizer

Burrata

$18.00

Smoked Bluefish

$19.00

Baked Brie

$21.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Steak Tips App

$22.00

Squire Nachos

$18.00

Squire Wings

$18.00

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Fried Calamari App

$18.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Fried Shrimp App

$22.00

Fried Scallops App

$28.00

Fried Clam App

$35.00

Fried Oyster App

$33.00

Stuffed Clam

$12.00

Steamed Local Seafood

Monomoy Steamers

$35.00

Mussels

$25.00

Steamed Littlenecks

$26.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Fishwich

$18.00

Blackened Chicken Sand

$15.00

Hot Lobster Roll

$38.00

Cold Lobster Roll

$38.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

French Dip

$22.00

Cold Cut Master

$18.00

Chix Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Burger

HamBurger

$14.00

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Squire Burger

$19.00

Big Mic

$18.00

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Fried Seafood

Cod, shrimp, scallops, whole belly clams and Calamari. Served with french fries and coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$28.00

Fried Calamari Plate

$30.00

Fried Scallop Plate

$35.00

Fried Clam Plate

$41.00

Fr Clam Strip Plate

$26.00

Fried Oyster Plate

$39.00

Fried Flounder

$28.00

Mate's Plate

$45.00

Entree

Sole Francaise

$34.00

Carbonara

$36.00

Angry Lobster

$39.00

Linguine & Clams

$33.00

Shrimp Scampi

$34.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Baked Cod

$31.00

Chatham Cioppino

$34.00

Bone-In Pork Chop

$34.00

Seared Scallops

$38.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

Marinated Steak Tips

$30.00

Lobster Dinner

$58.00

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$70.00

Rib Eye

$45.00

New York Strip

$40.00

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$26.00

Grilled Lobster Tail

$40.00

Specials

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Cod Special

$22.00

Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Cubano

$16.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Hash & Egg Skillet

$21.00

Turkey Reuben

$16.00

Chocolate Mouse

$6.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Side

Baked Potato

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Squire Rice

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Gluten Free Bun

$4.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Potato Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetable Medley

$7.00

Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Burger Patty

$9.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Tuna Poke Side

$16.00

Salmon Poke Side

$16.00

Lobster Salad

$35.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Dessert

A la mode

$2.00

Indian Pudding

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Kids Menu

Healthy Meal

$9.00

Kids Pasta W\ Btr

$9.00

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Citron

$9.00

Mandarin

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Espresso Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Pearl Cucumber

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Ruby Red

$9.00

Absolut

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Bombay

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Grey Whale

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Brugal

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Mt Gay

$9.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Rumhaven

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cantera Cafe

$11.00

Cantera Reposado

$24.00

Cantara Silver

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casmigos Silver

$14.00

Chamucos

$24.00

Don 1942

$40.00

Ghost

$10.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Casa Azul

$42.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Tullamore

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Mossburn

$25.00

Rebel Yell

$15.00

Red High Rye

$19.00

Screwball

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Bushmills

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Bourbon & Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$58.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenlivet 15

$17.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Balcones

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$30.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Survivor

$9.00

B&B

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Belle De Brille

$14.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Butter Schnapps

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$11.00

Creme de Menthe

$8.00

Creme Cassis

$8.00

Di Saronno

$11.00

Dr. Mc Gillicuddy

$9.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Dubonnet Red

$8.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Galliano

$9.00

Godiva

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Harvey's Bristol

$11.00

Irish Mist

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Tia Maria

$11.00

Ouzo

$9.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Martell

$14.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Brandy

$9.00

Shots*

Fireball

$9.00

Dr. Mc Gillicuddy

$9.00

Mind Erasers

$11.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jäeger

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Woowoo

$9.00

Choc Cake

$10.00

Kamakazee

$10.00

Jaeger Bomb

$12.00

White Tea

$10.00

Surfer On Acid

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Cocktails

Aperol spritz

$12.00

Cape Cod Margarita

$13.00

Chatham Cucumber

$11.00

Coco Mojito

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Epirb

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gin & Juice

$12.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Pink Lemonade

$11.00

Spicy Paloma

$12.00

Squire Mule

$12.00

Survivor

$9.00

Whydah

$12.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Squire Lager

$7.00

Devil's Purse

$7.00

Whale's Tale

$7.00

Cape Cod Red

$7.00

Pulp Daddy

$10.00

Hog Island

$7.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Mystery Tap

$9.00

Mug

$5.00

Bottled/Can Beer

Budweiser

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Becks N/A

$5.00

Naragansett

$5.00

White Claw

$9.00

High Noon

$9.00

Downeast

$8.00

Wine

Red Wine GLS

Smith & Hook, Cab Sav GLS

$12.00

Dressage PN GLS

$11.00

Josh Cellars PN GLS

$12.00

Chelsea Merlot GLS

$10.00

Portillo GLS

$10.00

If You See Kay GLS

$13.00

Red Wine BTL

Smith & Hook, Cab Sav BTL

$39.00

Caymus BTL

$110.00

Opus One BTL

Stag's Leap, Artemis BTL

$140.00

Dressage PN BTL

$42.00

Josh Cellars PN BTL

$46.00

Davis Family PN BTL

$70.00

Chelsea Merlot BTL

$38.00

Educated Guess BTL

$44.00

Portillo BTL

$38.00

If You See Kay BTL

$50.00

The Prisoner BTL

$62.00

Mirafiore, Barolo BTL

$90.00

Trefethen BTL

$80.00

White Wine GLS

Lunetta Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Valdo Numero Uno GLS

$10.00

Lobster Reef GLS

$10.00

Sancerre GLS

$20.00

Principato GLS

$10.00

A to Z PG GLS

$10.00

Alvarinho GLS

$11.00

High Heaven, Riesling GLS

$10.00

Singing Tree GLS

$13.00

Limestone Hill GLS

$11.00

La Crema GLS

$14.00

White Wine BTL

Valdo Numero Uno BTL

$28.00

Prophecy Rose BTL

$42.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$48.00

Lobster Reef BTL

$36.00

Sancerre BTL

$80.00

Principato BTL

$32.00

A to Z PG BTL

$39.00

Alvarinho BTL

$42.00

High Heaven, Riesling BTL

$32.00

Singing Tree BTL

$42.00

Limestone Hill BTL

$43.00

La Crema BTL

$55.00

Rose & Sparkling GLS

Whispering Angel GLS

$15.00

Prophecy Rose GLS

$11.00

Rose & Sparkling BTL

Whispering Angel BTL

$48.00

Valdo Numero Uno BTL

$28.00

Gruet, Sparkling Rose (Half Bottle)

$21.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Saratoga

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Juice & Iced Tea

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranbery Juice

$4.00

V8

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee, Hot Tea & Milk

Coffee / Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Regular Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark and Stormy

$11.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

French Martini

$11.00

Gibson

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Jaeger/Redbull

$12.00

John Daly

$9.00

King Richard Punch

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$9.00

Paloma

$12.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Side Car

$13.00

Sombrero

$11.00

Survivor

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

The Roper

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

Virgin Mudslide

$9.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.00

Virgin Straw Daiquiri

$9.00

Vodka Red Bull

$11.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Wine Spritzer

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Food for the Hungry, Drink for the Thirsty. Since 1968 Chatham's family restaurant with a multi-cultural menu and an entertaining cast that includes both the crew and the customers. Chatham Squire is the place everyone looks for when they visit Cape Cod.

Location

487 Main St, Chatham, MA 02633

Directions

