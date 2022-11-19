Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Cheers Montrose

No reviews yet

3900 Medina Rd # J

Akron, OH 44333

Popular Items

Cheers Tender Basket

Salads Cheers Delivery

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with, ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, and provolone/mozzarella cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Thick sliced locally grown hydroponic tomatoes, roasted red pepper strips, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil chiffonade and balsamic glaze

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and provolone/mozzarella cheese

Southwest Chipotle Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with, fresh breaded chicken tenders, provolone/mozzarella cheese, fresh pico, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips and mexican street corn. Served with southwest ranch

Sandwiches Cheers Delivery

Boston Beef

$12.99

Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, mozzarella and american cheese, served on a grilled sub roll with horsey sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled or breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone/mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato in a flour tortilla, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Cajun Salmon BLT

$12.99

Grilled seasoned salmon, super thick spicy sweet bacon, grilled sourdough bread, lettuce, tomato, and garlic herb mayo

Cheers Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Our special recipe breading on chicken tenders, fried golden brown, comes buffalo or plain, with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, fresh pico, provolone/mozzarella cheese, fresh greens in a flour tortilla wrap, served with ranch dressing

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served on a toasted brioche bun

The Woody

$12.99

Shaved sirloin steak, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with giardiniera relish and fresh au jus

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Pepper jack, cheddar & american cheeses, lettuce, and tomato

Spicy Maple Glazed BLT

$12.99

Super thick spicy maple glazed bacon, grilled sourdough, lettuce and tomato

The Big Bambino

$13.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and banana peppers, drizzled with italian dressing

Burgers Cheers Delivery

All American Burger Wrap

$12.99

2 Burger patties, American cheese, onion rings, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing, wrapped up in a flour tortilla and grilled golden brown

Morning Cheers

$13.99

2 Burger patties, bacon, over easy egg and cheese of your choice

Quesadilla Burger Wrap

$12.99

2 Burger patties, pepper jack cheese and fresh pico, wrapped up in a flour tortilla served with southwest ranch

Ring of Fire

$12.99

2 Burger patties, pepper jack cheese, onion ring, spicy giardiniera relish and garlic mayo

The Classic

$12.99

2 Burger patties, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Western Burger

$12.99

2 Burger patties, cheddar cheese, thick sliced bacon, bbq sauce, onion ring

Loaded Bowls Cheers Delivery

Cilantro Lime Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Cilantro lime rice, mexican street corn, avocado, black beans, limes, grilled chicken, fresh pico and fresh cilantro. Served with salsa and boom boom sauce

Southwest Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Cilantro lime rice, breaded tenders, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, fresh pico, avocado, fried tortilla strips and fresh cilantro. Served with southwest ranch

Entrees Cheers Delivery

Blackened Cajun Salmon

$19.99

8 oz. blackened salmon, served with 2 sides

Cheers Tender Basket

$13.99

Fresh breaded or grilled tenders fried golden brown, served with your choice of two sides and one sauce

Loaded Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, fresh pico, and thick sliced bacon. Served with 2 sides

NY Strip Steak Dinner

$24.99

12 oz. Certified Angus Beef New York Strip, cooked to your liking. Served with choice of two sides

Pecan Encrusted Cod

$14.99

Pecan panko encrusted cod with lemon white wine beurre blanc. Served with 2 sides

Sides Cheers Delivery

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Spicy Maple Glazed Bacon

$4.00

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croûtons

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine and Baby Lettuce, Topped with Shredded Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes and Red Onion

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
"where everybody knows your name"

Location

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron, OH 44333

