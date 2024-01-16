The Cheese & Wine Shop
615 West Second Street
Hastings, NE 68901
Cheese
- Burrata, Belfiore$10.54
Fresh cows milk cheese from the USA
- Fior di Latte Fresh Mozzarella, Belfiore$10.83/lb
Fresh cows milk cheese from the USA
- Ricotta, Bellwether$9.94
Fresh cows milk cheese from the USA
- Creme Fraiche, Bellwether$4.99
Fresh cows milk cheese from the USA
- Fresh Mozzarella logs, Ferndale$10.61/lb
Fresh cows milk cheese from the USA
- Feta Pdo$18.83/lb
Fresh sheep's milk Feta from Greece. Tangy, citrusy, good acid.
- Feta Mount Vikos Barrel$25.36/lb
Sheep's milk fresh Feta cheese from Greece. Citrusy palette with good acid.
- Cheese Mozzarella Burrata 4x2 Ounce Balls$7.49
- Cheese Mozzarella Burrata Black Truffle 4x4 Ounce Balls$19.70
- Cheese Mozzarella Burrata 1x8 Ounce Balls$8.71
- Cheese Mozzarella Fresh Burrata 4 Ounce$6.79
- Mount Tam Triple Cream bloomy rind$19.52
Soft cows milk cheese from the USA
- Devils Gulch Triple Cream with red pepper flakes$19.52
Soft cows milk cheese from the USA
- Red Hawk Triple Cream$18.40/lb
Soft, washed rind cows milk cheese from the USA
- Maia washed rind$35.79/lb
Soft, Washed rind cows milk cheese from the USA
- Harbison Mini Bloomy Rind$23.71
Soft, Bloomy Rind Cows milk cheese like Brie from the USA
- Moses Sleeper bloomy rind brie, Cellars at Jasper Hill (TB)$32.62/lb
Soft, Bloomy Rind Cows milk cheese like Brie from the USA
- Oma washed rind, Cellars at Jasper Hill (TB)$41.09/lb
Soft, Washed rind cows milk cheese like racalette from the USA
- Winnimere washed rind$34.48
Soft, washed rind cows milk cheese like epoisses from the USA
- Truffle Tremor$37.66/lb
Soft, blooomy rind goat cheese with truffles from the USA
- Humboldt Fog$33.62/lb
Soft, Bloomy rind goat cheese from the USA
- Bermuda Triangle$34.81/lb
Soft, Bloomy rind goat cheese from the USA
- Goat Brie$14.95
Soft, goat brie cheeese from the USA
- Marinated goat cheese - Thyme and Rosemary$12.79
Soft marinated goat milk cheese from the USA
- Marinated goat cheese - Jalapeno Chili$12.79
Soft marinated goat milk cheese from the USA
- Petite Truffle, triple cream brie$10.01
Soft, Triple cream cow milkbrie with black truffle from the USA
- Triple cream Brie$8.66
Soft, triple cream cow milk brie from the USA
- Foggy Morning$31.41/lb
Soft fromage blanc cow milk cheese from the USA
- Quinta bloomy rind$14.51
Soft ripened, bloomy rind cow milk cheese from the USA
- Ragged Point Triple cream$11.05
Soft ripened, triple cream cow milk cheese from the USA
- Big Sur Triple cream$13.26
Soft ripened triple cream cow and goat milk cheese from the USA
- Casatica di Bufala$28.37/lb
Soft ripened buffalo milk cheese from Italy
- Cana de Cabra$20.02/lb
Soft ripened goat milk cheese from Spain
- Cana de Oveja$21.35/lb
Soft ripened goat milk cheese from Spain
- Brie Chatelain$17.87/lb
A rich double creme Brie cheese from France.
- Brie Meaux Rouzaire$16.56/lb
A traditional young French Brie with a bloomy rind made from cow's milk.
- Brie Lafayette$15.75/lb
Traditional young French double creme Brie with a bloomy rind. Made from cow's milk.
- Feta Bulgarian$14.53/lb
Sheep's milk with a bloomy rind. Fresh cheese.
- Brie Cambozola$21.44/lb
Soft French blue Brie from cow's milk.
- Bleu Spanish Covadonga Wheel$14.35/lb
Cow's milk blue cheese from Spain.
- Cambozola Black Label$23.91/lb
Hybrid German cow's milk cheese with soft blue veins and big aromatics.
- Blue Roquefort Papillon$32.18/lb
Sheep's milk French cheese with strong blue veins. Pairs with everything.
- Taleggio$18.88/lb
Soft cow's milk cheese from Italy with a very pungent washed rind and creamy, buttery paste.
- French Epoisses De Bourgogne$65.15/lb
Young cow's milk French washed rind cheese with very pungent aromas and buttery smooth paste.
- Cheese Goat Bijou 2 Oz$13.11
- Murrays La Tur$21.07
A bloomy rind, soft cheese made of mixed cow and goats milk cheese
- Brillat Savarin$32.29/lb
A soft, buttery cows milk cheese with a bloomy rind that is gooey when it warms up.
- Glacier Blue$32.48/lb
Semi-soft cow milk blue cheese from USA
- Sawtooth wash rind$33.81/lb
Semi-soft washed rind cow cheese from the USA
- Bayley Hazen Blue$34.60/lb
Semi-soft cow milk blue cheese from USA
- Dream Weaver wash rind$30.54/lb
Semi-soft goat milk white wine washed rind cheese from the USA
- Nicasio Square wash rind American Taleggio$32.34/lb
Semi-soft cow milk washed rind taleggio from the USA
- Bay Blue$25.39/lb
Semi-soft cow milk blue cheese from USA
- Caveman Blue Cave Aged$38.08/lb
Semi-soft cow milk blue cheese from USA
- Smokey Blue Smoked Cheese$34.16/lb
Semi-soft cow milk blue cheese from USA
- Ashbrook American Morbier$24.80/lb
Semi-soft cow milk morbier cheese from USA
- Grazin' Girl Gorgonzola style$20.55/lb
Semi-soft cow milk blue cheese from the USA
- Colston Bassett Stilton$42.37/lb
Semi-soft cow milk blue cheese from England
- Quadrello di Bufala$32.74/lb
Semi-soft buffalo bloomy rind cheese from Italy
- Gorgonzola Dolce Castel Regio$22.02/lb
Semi-soft cow milk blue cheese from Italy
- Taleggio Castel Regio$21.88/lb
Semi-soft cow milk taleggio cheese from Italy
- Gorgonzola Dolce$14.18/lb
Italian cow's milk blue cheese.
- French Bleu D' Auvergne$15.23/lb
Washed rind cow's milk. Pungent blue from France.
- Blue Traditional Danish$12.78/lb
Creamy, mild cow's milk blue from Holland.
- Italian Crucolo$27.18/lb
Italian semi-soft cow's milk cheese with a tangy, buttery rich paste.
- Blue Delft$27.67/lb
Semi-soft cow's milk. Medium to strong blue.
- Mahon Curado$18.87/lb
Cow's milk cheese. Yellow rind, somewhat spicy and salty with a creamy paste.
- French Saint Agur$34.13/lb
French cow's milk creamy soft blue.
- Quattro Portoni Blue Di Buffala Moscato$47.15/lb
A semi soft buffalo milk cheese with very mild blue veins. Slightly nutty with some fruit notes, it is the best cheese ever.
- Pecorino Primosale Pistacchio$18.67/lb
A semi-soft, very young pecorino from Italy containing pistachios.
- Honnalee (washed rind racalette/havarti/fontina)$36.45/lb
Semi-hard cow milk wash rind cheese from the USA
- Wagon Wheel$30.07/lb
Semi-hard cow milk wash rind cheese from the USA
- Cloud Cap blooomy rind$30.07/lb
Semi-hard cow milk aged blooomy rind cheese from the USA
- Alpha Tolman$32.48/lb
Semi-hard alpine stylel cow milk cheese from the USA
- Whitney Alpine Style$31.15/lb
Semi-hard alpine stylel cow milk cheese from the USA
- Ewenique$28.96/lb
Semi-hard sheep milk cheese from the USA
- Central Coast Goat Gouda$27.95/lb
Semi-hard goat milk gouda from the USA
- Holey Cow Swiss Style$21.05/lb
Semi-hard cow milk Swiss style cheese from the USA
- Seascape Cheddar style$25.36/lb
Semi-hard cow milk cheddar style cheese from the USA
- Appalachian bloomy rind$32.90/lb
Semi-haard cow milk alpine style cheese from the USA
- Reading American Raclette$22.80/lb
Semi-hard cow milk raclette style cheese from the USA
- Alp Blossom Swiss$37.12/lb
Semi-hard cow milk Swiss style cheese from Austria
- Westcombe Cheddar$41.81/lb
semi-hard cow milk Cheddar cheese from England
- Comte 13-18 month aged$31.43/lb
Semi-hard cow milk comte from France
- Mitica Sardo$23.47/lb
Semi-hard sheep milk cheese from Italy
- Garrotxa$27.70/lb
Semi-hard goat milk cheese from Spain
- Mahon Reserva$20.81/lb
Semi-hard cow milk cheese from Spain
- Challerhocker$37.12/lb
Semi-hard cow milk alpine cheese from Switzerland
- Kaltbach Gryuere$33.51/lb
Semi-hard cow milk alpine cheese from Switzerland
- English Leicester$18.44/lb
English cow milk cheese, similar to cheddar but more crumbly.
- Stilton$22.25/lb
Cow milk Stilton from England
- Italian Molit Truf$23.85/lb
A semi-hard Italian cheese with truffles.
- Special Boerenkaas Raw$20.27/lb
Cow's milk cheese from Holland. Common often referred to as the "farmer's cheese."
- Gruyere Wedge Comte$20.74/lb
Cow's milk French cheese with a creamy, nutty paste - perfect for grilled cheese sandwiches.
- Kaltbach Emmentaler$27.72/lb
Swiss cow's milk, bold flavor - fruity and nutty undertones.
- Pecorino Toscano Fresco$25.27/lb
Young sheep's milk Italian cheese, aged 30 days. The pace is grassy and sweet, rich with butter fat.
- Petit Basque$26.67/lb
Simple firm texture sheep's milk cheese from Spain. Mild and delicate with a nutty flavor.
- French Raclette$14.88/lb
French cow's milk, easily melting cheese, matured at least 3 months. Very aromatic with nutty characteristics.
- Beer King Ludwig$31.72/lb
Cow's milk cheese from Germany, semi-hard paste from fresh hay milk, matured in dark beer Ludwig. Uniform holes give it its distinct appearance with nutty characteristics.
- Barely Buzzed Cheddar with espresso rind$29.02/lb
Hard cow milk cheddar style cheese with espresso rind from the USA
- Red Butte Hatch Chili cheddar$27.27/lb
Hard cow milk cheddar style cheese with hatch chilis from the USA
- Carmody$22.66/lb
Hard cow milk cheddar style cheese from the USA
- Cabot Clothbond Cheddar$33.15/lb
Hard cow milk cheddar style cheese from the USA
- Midnight Moon goat gouda$34.28/lb
Hard goat milk gouda cheese from the USA
- Gouda$33.02/lb
Hard cow milk gouda from the USA
- 6 Month Cheddar, Shelburne Farm$19.02/lb
Hard cow milk cheddar style cheese from the USA
- 2 year Cheddar, Shelburne Farms$22.87/lb
Hard cow milk cheddar style cheese from the USA
- Estero Gold Reserve Asiago Style$24.54/lb
Hard cow milk asiago style cheese from the USA
- Highway 1 Fontina Style$19.88/lb
Hard cow milk fontina cheese from the USA
- Big McKinley Cheddar$29.58/lb
Hard cow milk cheddar style cheese from the USA
- L'Amuse Signature Gouda$32.66/lb
Hard cow milk gouda from Holland
- Parmigiano Reggiano Mitica$23.31/lb
Hard cow milk Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy
- Manchego El Trigal 6-month$32.08/lb
Hard Sheep Milk 6-month Manchego from Spain
- Idiazabal Alain$29.56/lb
Hard sheep milk Idiazabal from Spain
- Swiss Appenzeller$24.33/lb
Cow milk cheese from Switzerland with a rind washed with a brine infused with wine, cider and herbs. The paste is nutty with hints of herbal spiciness, black tea and clover.
- Artikaas 5-year Gouda$22.72/lb
Cows milk aged gouda with crunchy tyrosine crystals and subtle hints of butterscotch.
- Artikaas Hazelnut and walnut gouda$20.72/lb
Cows milk from Holland, this young gouda has hazelnuts and walnuts included in the paste for a unique flavor profile and texture.
- Pecorino Tartufo$23.89/lb
Sheep's milk cheese from Italy. Salty aged Pecorino with black truffle.
- Provolone Stravecchio$24.83/lb
Cow's milk cheese from Italy. Firm with a slightly washed rind.
- Cheddar With Whiskey$22.03
Irish cheddar from cow's milk. Made with Irish whiskey.
- L'Amuse Gouda$32.66/lb
Aged cow's milk from Holland. Tyrsene crystals provide good texture with slightly sweet flavor.
- Gouda Aged$16.03/lb
Aged cow's milk Gouda from Holland with nutty and caramelized notes.
- Gouda Sheeps Milk$28.79/lb
Sheep's milk hard cheese from Holland with beautiful sweet creme notes.
- Gruyere Wedge Cave Aged$27.97/lb
Cow's milk French cheese, aged in caves, giving it a musty, almost smoky aroma with a beautiful sweet, nutty paste.
- Goat Honeybee$28.53/lb
Firm goat's milk cheese, from the U.S. with a rich and gamey paste.
- Sheep Idiazabal Smoked$27.62/lb
From Spain, sheep's milk with a gamey and nutty palette with smokey finishes.
- Manchego 12 Month$31.41/lb
Sheep's milk, slightly oily cheese from Spain with firm and nutty paste.
- Mimolette Aged 12 Months$21.86/lb
French cow's milk aged 12 months with a dusty rind and caramelized paste.
- Manchego Raw Milk 1 Year$28.86/lb
Aged sheep's milk cheese from Spain, nutty and slightly oily paste.
- Mimolette Ball$17.50/lb
Sharp but somewhat mild with a fruity and nutty paste with notes of caramel.
- Old Amsterdam Gouda$25.25/lb
From Holland, a youngish Gouda, softer characteristics no Tyresene crystals with some caramelization.
- French Ossau-iraty Aoc$26.69/lb
This sheep's milk cheese from the Basque region of France, this regional protected cheese is similar to Manchego but stronger, less nutty, and smoother.
- Parmigiano Reggiano$21.07/lb
Very aged cow's milk, name protected cheese from Italy. Notes of sweet pineapple and smooth salty crema.