American

The Cheese Board

330 Reviews

$$

247 California Ave

Reno, NV 89509

Popular Items

TRIO

$14.95

Petite grilled cheese on chef choice bread served with a cup of soup and a petite salad of tender baby greens with fresh and dried fruit, toasted almonds, red onion

LG HOUSE SALAD

$9.75

baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette

CHICKEN AND SWISS

$13.50

with mayo, lettuce and tomato on French roll


Today's Specials

Beef & Blue

$14.95

Thinly sliced roast beef with shaved red onion, fresh arugula, blue cheese spread, and sliced tomatoes served cold on a toasted french roll

Garlic Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Sautéed sliced mushrooms with garlic herb spread, melted parmesan and swiss cheeses served on toasted sourdough bread

SMALL INCAN QUINOA

$12.50

Incan Quinoa Salad with Chicken Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, dried mangos, cranberries, and blueberries, celery, apples, red onion, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette **Please Note: All ingredients are mixed in and cannot be removed except cheese, pepitas and chicken** *items that may contain raw or undercooked ingredients

SM GRAIN NO CHICKEN

$9.50
LARGE INCAN QUINOA

$16.95

Incan Quinoa Salad with Chicken Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, dried mangos, cranberries, and blueberries, celery, apples, red onion, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette **Please Note: All ingredients are mixed in and cannot be removed except cheese, pepitas and chicken** *items that may contain raw or undercooked ingredients

LG GRAIN NO CHICKEN

$10.95

Green Goddess Garden Salad

$16.95

Marinated and roasted chicken breast served over a bed of baby greens with shaved red onion, peas, celery, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, pepitas, hard-boiled egg and feta served with green goddess dressing

SALAD SPECIAL NO CHIX

$10.50

Favorites

CHEESE BOARD

$22.50

includes a variety of artisan cheeses with fresh and dried fruit, savory jam and assorted crackers

GRAZE BOARD

$28.50

Includes assorted cheeses and cured meats served with fresh and dried fruit, nuts, olives, whole grain mustard and a sweet jam or honey cracker and crostini

TRIO

$14.95

Petite grilled cheese on chef choice bread served with a cup of soup and a petite salad of tender baby greens with fresh and dried fruit, toasted almonds, red onion

QUICHE

$9.95

WARM BRIE AND APPLE

$15.00

a wedge of brie topped with apple garlic jam and served with crisp sliced apples, and toasted sliced french roll

Balsamic Dressing (8oz)

$8.00
Balsamic Dressing (16oz)

$12.95
Honey Lemon Dressing (16oz)

Honey Lemon Dressing (16oz)

$12.95
Pecan Dressing (8oz)

$9.00
Pecan Dressing (16 oz)

$13.95

Caesar (16 Oz)

$12.95
Honey Lemon Dressing (8oz)

$8.00

Caesar (8oz)

$8.00

Dinners To Go

Dinner Kit

$75.00

Quart of Soup (32 oz)

$18.95
Balsamic Dressing (8oz)

$8.00
Balsamic Dressing (16oz)

$12.95
Honey Lemon Dressing (8oz)

$8.00
Honey Lemon Dressing (16oz)

$12.95
Pecan Dressing (8oz)

$9.00
Pecan Dressing (16 oz)

$13.95
Caesar Dressing (8oz)

$8.50
Caesar Dressing (16oz)

$13.50

Crostini Box

$4.50

Bistro Meatloaf

$16.95

House meatloaf with ancho chili demi, mashed red potatoes, and green beans

Soup of the Day

Cup of Tomato Basil

$5.25

Bowl of Tomato Basil

$6.95

Cup of Buffalo Chicken

$5.25

Bowl of Buffalo Chicken

$6.95

Quart of Soup (32 oz)

$18.95

Hot Sandwiches

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.95

Melted Monterey Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough bread

TUNA MELT

$12.75

served with sliced tomatoes and swiss cheese on sourdough

CHICKEN AND SWISS

$13.50

with mayo, lettuce and tomato on French roll

HOT PASTRAMI

$13.50

with melted swiss cheese on rye with Dijon

TURKEY FOCACCIA

$12.50

with house-made pesto, melted provolone, roasted red bell peppers, and green lettuce served on focaccia

ITALIAN MELT

$14.95

with Italian meats, provolone cheese, pesto, and tomato on focaccia

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE

$12.95

ROAST BEEF FOCACCIA

$13.50

with melted cheddar, grilled onions, green leaf lettuce, tomato and horseradish cream on focaccia

VEGGIE FOCACCIA

$12.95

grilled onions, seasonal squash and fire roasted bell peppers topped with provolone cheese, pesto, lettuce, tomato and balsamic aioli served on toasted focaccia bread

Cold Sandwiches

CHIX SALAD CROIS

$11.75

1/2 CHIX SALAD SAND

$6.95
TUNA

$10.95

with celery, dill, dill pickle and your choice of bread and toppings

1/2 TUNA

$6.95
ROAST BEEF

$10.95

with your choice bread, cheese and toppings

1/2 ROAST BEEF

$6.95
TURKEY

$10.95

with your choice bread, cheese and toppings

1/2 TURKEY

$6.95
VEGGIE

$9.95

on multi-grain with mayo, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, fresh cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, jack cheese and fresh greens

1/2 VEGGIE

$6.75
HAM

$10.95

with your choice bread, cheese and toppings

1/2 HAM

$6.95

SALAMI

$10.95

1\2 SALAMI

$6.95

CHEESE

$10.95

1/2 CHEESE

$6.95

Salads

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette

LG HOUSE SALAD

$9.75

baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette

SM SPINACH SALAD

$7.95

baby spinach, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, apples and toasted pecan vinaigrette

LG SPINACH SALAD

$11.95

baby spinach, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, apples, and toasted pecan vinaigrette

SMALL CAESAR

$7.25

Tender hearts of romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house made croutons and our delicious caesar dressing

LARGE CAESAR

$9.95

Tender hearts of romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house made croutons and our delicious caesar dressing

SM TRIO SALAD

$7.25

tender baby greens, seasonal fresh & dried fruit, shaved red onion and slivered almonds

LG TRIO SALAD

$9.95

tender baby greens, seasonal fresh & dried fruit, shaved red onion and slivered almonds

SCOOP OF TUNA

$5.75

with celery, dill, dill pickle & mayo

SCOOP OF CHIX SALAD

$5.75

Bakery

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.25
LEMON BAR

$3.50
RASPBERRY BAR

$3.50

topped with almond glaze

BROWNIE

$3.50

super fudgy brownie with walnuts and topped with powdered sugar

Dessert Box

$19.95

Includes bites size portions of our delicious dessert bars and cookies. Includes 28 total pieces. Feeds 4 to 6 people.

PETITE FOURS

$3.00

BASEBALL BAR

$3.50

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$5.95

Pistachio Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Silk Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Mousse Jar

$5.50

Berry Crisp

$5.50

Olive Oil Cake

$5.95

Beverages

Soda

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.75
Small Pelligrino

$2.25
Large Pelligrino

$2.95
Aranciata

$2.50
Limonata

$2.50

Btl Water

$1.50

Rootbeer

$2.25

To Go Water

$1.00

Coffee Drinks

Coffee For Here

$2.50

Coffee Here W/Cream

$2.95

Coffee 12oz to go

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Espresso

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.25

Americano

$3.50

Tumeric Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$5.25

Lavender Milk

$3.75

Iced Caramel Mocha

$5.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.95

Hazelnut Chai Latte

$5.25

Cinnamon Mocha

$5.25

Woodfired Apple Steamed Milk

$3.75

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.28

London Fog Latte

$3.25

Mexi Mocha

$5.50

Retail

Bequet Caramel Single

$0.85

Bequet Gift Bag

$9.95Out of stock
Chips

$2.50

Cult Crackers

$10.00Out of stock

Cutting Board

$12.00

Cutting Boards Large

$50.00Out of stock

Cutting Boards Medium

$40.00

Cutting Boards Small

$30.00Out of stock

Davidsons Tea

$7.50

Earth & Vine Jams

$10.25

Gift Wine Box

$1.00

Gift Winebox

$2.00

Greeting Card

$5.00

Jocelyn Crackers LRG

$6.95

Jocelyn Crackers SM

$4.50

Meadow Land Simple Syrups Sampler Set

$25.00

Flavors Include; Lavender Black Tea, Wood Fired Apple, Honey Vanilla Chamomile

Meadowland Syrup

$14.95

Postage

$1.00

Preservatory Jam 1.4 Oz

$4.95

Preservatory Jam 3.89 Oz

$10.95

Sport Tea Ice Tea 7 Qt Size Teabags

$14.95

Tee Shirt

$22.00

Jocelyn Jam 2oz

$5.25

Sweet And Salty Bag

$45.00

Funny Canvas Totes

$25.50

Jocelyn Cheddar Spread

$4.50

Jocelyn Cabernet Cheddar Spread

$5.25

Jocelyn Crackers XTRA SM

$2.50

Jocelyn Truffle Popcorn

$6.60

Jocelyn Camembert Spread

$5.30

Jocelyn Summer Sausage

$6.40

Good Food Charcuterie Set

$34.50

Round Charcuterie Board

$37.95

Bamboo Tong

$2.00

Bamboo Spreader

$2.00

Bamboo Spoon

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

American Bistro & Catering SWEET AND SALTY SINCE 1981

Website

Location

247 California Ave, Reno, NV 89509

Directions

