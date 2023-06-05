The Cheese Board

SMALL INCAN QUINOA

$12.50

Incan Quinoa Salad with Chicken Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, dried mangos, cranberries, and blueberries, celery, apples, red onion, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette **Please Note: All ingredients are mixed in and cannot be removed except cheese, pepitas and chicken** *items that may contain raw or undercooked ingredients