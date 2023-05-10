The Chef's Corner
No reviews yet
95 Mineola Blvd
Mineola, NY 11501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
The Awesome Chicken Burger
Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Mayo. Served with choice of French fries, soup, salad, or sweet potato chips.
Crispy Chicken & Chipotle Mayo Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo in a wrap.
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Homemade Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.
PREORDER Chocolate Covered Strawberries for Mothers Day
Pre Order Chocolate Covered Strawberries for Mother's Day
The Chefs Corner Bakery
Homemade Mini Cakes
Homemade Cheesecakes
Pudding
Baked Goods
Smoothies/Breakfast Smoothies
Fruit Smoothies
Breakfast Smoothies
Champagne smoothie
Breakfast togo
Eggs Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Greek Egg Sandwich
Scrambled eggs. mixed with spinach, tomato, and feta cheese on your choice of bread.
Chefs Egg Wrap
Scrambled eggs mixed with Bacon, American Cheese, Chipotle Mayo and Homefries on a wrap.
Spicy Sausage Egg Wrap
Scrambled eggs mixed with Sausage, peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack Cheese on a Wrap.
Veggie Egg Sandwich
Scrambled eggs mixed with corn, broccoli & carrots, sun-dried tomatoes, & Monterey Jack Cheese on your choice of Bread.
Mexican Egg Wrap
Healthy Start
Granola
Homemade Granola, Yogurt, Berries & Bananas
Oatmeal
The Chef's Oatmeal
Steel Cut Oats cooked with Milk & Brown Sugar. Topped with Strawberries & Bananas
Overnight Oats
A!mond Milk, Chia, sweetened with Agave
Açai Bowl
Acai is mixed with almond milk strawberries and bananas. Topped with granola strawberries and bananas. (Contains coconut)
Sweet Options
Eggs & Omelettes
Eggs Any Style
Mexican Omelette
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream & Oaxacan Cheese
Spicy Sausage Frittata
Spicy Italian Sausage, Potatoes, Scallions, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Home fried Potatoes
Shrimp Omelette
Grilled Shrimp, Corn, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes
Vegetable Omelette
Broccoli & Carrots, Corn, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes
Greek Omelette
Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes.
Specialties
Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon
Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Home Fried Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce on a Biscuit.
Eggs Benedict Smoked Salmon
Poached Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Home Fried Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce on a Biscuit.
Scrambled Eggs w/Diced Steak
Diced Steak, Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese & tortilla chips. Served with Sweet Potato Chips & Guacamole.
NY Steak & Eggs
Ny Steak & Eggs. Chimichurri Sauce, Homefries, Eggs any Style. and Choice of Toast
Crabcake Eggs Benedict
Crabackes on a Biscuit topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. served with homefried potatoes and mixed greens
Sides
Lunch togo
Daily Specials
Grilled Shrimp Greek Salad Wrap
Crispy Ckn Greek Wrap
Grilled Chicken Gyro
Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Cucumber Sauce, & Grilled Chicken in a Pita. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.
DICED STEAK Gyro
Avocado Salad Crabcake
Jumbo Lump Crabcake topped with Avocado Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.
shredded chicken Empanadas
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons in a Wrap.
Taco Platter
Choice of three tacos on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro and salsa verde Served with tortilla chips and Salsa
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad Cauliflower Flatbread
*NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE, or ONIONS* Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Avocado Salad in a Cauliflower flatbread. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.
Diced Steak & Avocado Salad Cauliflower Flatbread
**NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE or ONIONS** Diced Steak, Avocado Salad, Mozzarella Cheese on a Cauliflower Flatbread
Grilled Salmon Greek Salad
Grilled Salmon served over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Scallions, Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
Salmon & Guacamole Sandwich
Grilled Salmon, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun
The Awesome Chicken Burger
Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Mayo. Served with choice of French fries, soup, salad, or sweet potato chips.
Crispy Chicken & Chipotle Mayo Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo in a wrap.
Cinnamon Pound Cake Ala Mode
Steak Jalapeno Salad
Salmon Jalapeño Salad
Grilled Salmon over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Chicken Jalapeño Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Chicken Burger Jalapeño Salad
Chicken Burger over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Crispy Chicken Jalapeño Salad
Crispy Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Shrimp Jalapeño Salad
Grilled Shrimp over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.
Jumbo Lump Crabcake Sandwich
Jumbo Lump Crabcake, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo on a Kaiser Roll.
Chicken Burger With Spicy Slaw
Extra Mayo, Sauces, Dressings
Chipotle Mayo 3 oz
Chiptotle mayo 1.5 oz
Maple Mayo 3oz
Maple MAyo 1.5 oz
Garlic Mayo 3oz
Garlic Mayo 1.5oz
Cucumber Sauce 3oz
Cucumber sauce 1.5oz
Greek Dressing 3oz
Greek Dressing 1.5 oz
Sherry Soy Dressing 3oz
Sherry Soy Dressing 1.5oz
Caesar Dressing 3oz
Caesar Dressing 1.5
Buttermilk Dressing 3oz
Buttermilk Dressing 1.5oz
Jalapeno Dressng 3oz
Jalapeno Dressing 1.5oz
Sour Cream 3oz
Sour Cream 1.5oz
Salsa roja 3oz
Salsa roja 1.5oz
Salsa Verde 3 oz
Salsa Verde 1.5oz
Entrees
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon over Grilled Vegetables, Pesto Sauce
Vegetable Quesadilla
Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
Diced Steak Quesadilla
Diced Steak, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries
Piece Grilled Salmon
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Crispy Chicken
Salads
Mexican Cobb Salad
Spicy Sausage, Corn, Red Onions, Corn Tortillas, Feta Cheese, Jalapeño Dressing
Caesar Salad
Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons, Romaine Lettuce with our own Caesar Dressing.
Cobb Salad
Fresh Corn, Diced Peppers, Bacon Strips, Pico De Gallo, Diced Cucumbers, Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Buttermilk Dressing.
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Homemade Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.
LG Mixed Greens Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Sherry Soy Vinaigrette Dressing.
Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Chipotle Club
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Virginia Ham, Monterey Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Sourdough Toast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Maple Mayo, Healthy Grain Toast, Monterey Jack Cheese.
Oaxacan Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast, Oaxacan Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo on a Kaiser Roll
Homemade Specialty Burgers
Soup
Sauces Togo
Chipotle Sauce 8oz
Chipotle Sauce 12oz
Chipotle Mayo 8oz
Chipotle Mayo 12oz
Chipotle Mayo 16oz
Sherry Soy Dressing 8oz
Sherry Soy 12oz
Sherry Soy 16oz
Jalapeno Dressing 8oz
Jalapeno Dressing 12oz
Jalapeno Dressing 16oz
Greek Dressing 8oz
Greek Dressing 12oz
Greek Dressing 16oz
Cucumber Sauce 8oz
Cucumber Sauce 12oz
Cucumber Sauce 16oz
Guacamole 8oz
Guacamole 12oz
Guacamole 16oz
Drinks togo
Coffee
Hot Drinks
Soda
Fountain Soda
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Snapple
Peach Only :)
Lemon Tea Pure Leaf
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
20 oz. Bottle Coke
20 oz. Bottle Diet Coke
Poland Spring
Lemonade
Diet Snapple
La Croix-Mango
La Croix- Lime
La Croix- Berry
Pepsi 20 oz
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Bubly Strawberry
alcohol
Bottled beverages
Energy Drinks
Milk Shakes/ Ice Cream Sundae
Milk Shakes
Frappuccinos
Frappuccino Flavors
Brunch at Home
Complete Family Brunch
Brunch for 4
French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge
Brunch for 6
French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge
Brunch for 8
French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge
Brunch for 10
French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge
96oz Coffee Box `
Serves 12 people, Comes with Coffee cups, Sugar & half and half creamers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501