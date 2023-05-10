Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Latin American

The Chef's Corner

review star

No reviews yet

95 Mineola Blvd

Mineola, NY 11501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

The Awesome Chicken Burger

$13.00

Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Mayo. Served with choice of French fries, soup, salad, or sweet potato chips.

Crispy Chicken & Chipotle Mayo Wrap

$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo in a wrap.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Homemade Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.

PREORDER Chocolate Covered Strawberries for Mothers Day

Pre Order Chocolate Covered Strawberries for Mother's Day

1 Dz Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$32.00

1/2 Dz Strawberries

$16.00

The Chefs Corner Bakery

Homemade Mini Cakes

Carrotcake Cupcake

$3.00

Plain Cheesecakes

$6.00

Plain cheesecake with oreo crust and chocolate ganache layer.

Strawberry Shortcake Slices

$6.00

2 Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$6.00

Mango Cheesecake

$6.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Homemade Cheesecakes

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Made with and Oreo Crust

Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Made with and Oreo Crust

Pudding

All Puddings come topped with Whipped Cream

Homemade Rice Pudding

$5.00

chocolate pudding

$5.00

Baked Goods

Mexican Crackle Cookie

$2.00

Smoothies/Breakfast Smoothies

Fruit Smoothies

Mangolicious

$6.00

Mango, Guava, Raspberry

Banana Berry Blast

$6.00

Strawberry, Banana, Apple

Tropical Twist

$6.00

Banana, Mango, Creme Anglaise

Açai Bowl

$8.00

Acai is mixed with almond milk strawberries and bananas. Topped with granola strawberries and bananas. (Contains coconut)

Breakfast Smoothies

Honey Mango

$7.00

Mangoes, Oats, Honey, Almond Milk

Blueberry Banana Bliss

$7.00

Blueberries, Bananas, Oats & Almond Milk

Strawberry Starter

$7.00

Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Honey, Almond Milk

Champagne smoothie

Strawberry Champagne Smoothie

$9.00

Frozen Strawberries, Champagne, Simple Syrup

Mango Champagne Smoothie

$9.00

Frozen Mangoes, Champagne, Simple Syrup

Breakfast togo

Eggs Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Greek Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled eggs. mixed with spinach, tomato, and feta cheese on your choice of bread.

Chefs Egg Wrap

$8.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with Bacon, American Cheese, Chipotle Mayo and Homefries on a wrap.

Spicy Sausage Egg Wrap

$8.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with Sausage, peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack Cheese on a Wrap.

Veggie Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with corn, broccoli & carrots, sun-dried tomatoes, & Monterey Jack Cheese on your choice of Bread.

Mexican Egg Wrap

$7.00

Healthy Start

Granola

$6.50

Homemade Granola, Yogurt, Berries & Bananas

Oatmeal

$6.00

The Chef's Oatmeal

$6.50

Steel Cut Oats cooked with Milk & Brown Sugar. Topped with Strawberries & Bananas

Overnight Oats

$6.00

A!mond Milk, Chia, sweetened with Agave

Açai Bowl

$8.00

Acai is mixed with almond milk strawberries and bananas. Topped with granola strawberries and bananas. (Contains coconut)

Sweet Options

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

French Toast

$11.00

Eggs & Omelettes

Eggs Any Style

$9.00

Mexican Omelette

$11.00

Spicy Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream & Oaxacan Cheese

Spicy Sausage Frittata

$11.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, Potatoes, Scallions, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Home fried Potatoes

Shrimp Omelette

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp, Corn, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes

Vegetable Omelette

$11.00

Broccoli & Carrots, Corn, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes

Greek Omelette

$11.00

Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese. Served with Home Fried Potatoes.

Specialties

Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon

$15.00

Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Home Fried Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce on a Biscuit.

Eggs Benedict Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Home Fried Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce on a Biscuit.

Scrambled Eggs w/Diced Steak

$14.00

Diced Steak, Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese & tortilla chips. Served with Sweet Potato Chips & Guacamole.

NY Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Ny Steak & Eggs. Chimichurri Sauce, Homefries, Eggs any Style. and Choice of Toast

Crabcake Eggs Benedict

$20.00

Crabackes on a Biscuit topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. served with homefried potatoes and mixed greens

Sides

Home Fried Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon

$4.50

Spicy Sausage

$4.50

Toast

$2.50

Muffin

$3.00

Side Avocado slices

$2.50

Lunch togo

Daily Specials

Grilled Shrimp Greek Salad Wrap

$15.00

Crispy Ckn Greek Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$14.00

Tomato, Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Cucumber Sauce, & Grilled Chicken in a Pita. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.

DICED STEAK Gyro

$14.00

Avocado Salad Crabcake

$15.00

Jumbo Lump Crabcake topped with Avocado Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.

shredded chicken Empanadas

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons in a Wrap.

Taco Platter

$14.00

Choice of three tacos on a corn tortilla with onions, cilantro and salsa verde Served with tortilla chips and Salsa

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad Cauliflower Flatbread

$15.00

*NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE, or ONIONS* Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Avocado Salad in a Cauliflower flatbread. Served with Choice of French Fries, Soup, Salad, or Sweet Potato Chips.

Diced Steak & Avocado Salad Cauliflower Flatbread

$15.00

**NOTE: CANT BE MADE WITHOUT CHEESE or ONIONS** Diced Steak, Avocado Salad, Mozzarella Cheese on a Cauliflower Flatbread

Grilled Salmon Greek Salad

$15.00

Grilled Salmon served over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Scallions, Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

Salmon & Guacamole Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Salmon, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun

The Awesome Chicken Burger

$13.00

Chicken Burger, lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Mayo. Served with choice of French fries, soup, salad, or sweet potato chips.

Crispy Chicken & Chipotle Mayo Wrap

$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo in a wrap.

Cinnamon Pound Cake Ala Mode

$5.00

Steak Jalapeno Salad

$15.00

Salmon Jalapeño Salad

$15.00

Grilled Salmon over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Chicken Jalapeño Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Chicken Burger Jalapeño Salad

$13.00

Chicken Burger over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Crispy Chicken Jalapeño Salad

$13.00

Crispy Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Shrimp Jalapeño Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp over Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Tortillas, Red Onions, Corn & Jalapeño Dressing.

Jumbo Lump Crabcake Sandwich

$15.00

Jumbo Lump Crabcake, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo on a Kaiser Roll.

Chicken Burger With Spicy Slaw

$15.00

Extra Mayo, Sauces, Dressings

Chipotle Mayo 3 oz

$1.50

Chiptotle mayo 1.5 oz

$0.75

Maple Mayo 3oz

$1.50

Maple MAyo 1.5 oz

$0.75

Garlic Mayo 3oz

$1.50

Garlic Mayo 1.5oz

$0.75

Cucumber Sauce 3oz

$1.50

Cucumber sauce 1.5oz

$0.75

Greek Dressing 3oz

$2.00

Greek Dressing 1.5 oz

$1.00

Sherry Soy Dressing 3oz

$2.00

Sherry Soy Dressing 1.5oz

$0.75

Caesar Dressing 3oz

$2.00

Caesar Dressing 1.5

$1.00

Buttermilk Dressing 3oz

$2.00

Buttermilk Dressing 1.5oz

$1.00

Jalapeno Dressng 3oz

$2.00

Jalapeno Dressing 1.5oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 3oz

$1.50

Sour Cream 1.5oz

$0.75

Salsa roja 3oz

$1.50

Salsa roja 1.5oz

$0.75

Salsa Verde 3 oz

$1.50

Salsa Verde 1.5oz

$0.75

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Grilled Salmon over Grilled Vegetables, Pesto Sauce

Vegetable Quesadilla

$13.00

Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese

Diced Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Diced Steak, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese

Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries

$12.00

Piece Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$8.00

Salads

Mexican Cobb Salad

$11.00

Spicy Sausage, Corn, Red Onions, Corn Tortillas, Feta Cheese, Jalapeño Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons, Romaine Lettuce with our own Caesar Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Fresh Corn, Diced Peppers, Bacon Strips, Pico De Gallo, Diced Cucumbers, Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Buttermilk Dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Chopped Romaine Lettuce. Homemade Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.

LG Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Sherry Soy Vinaigrette Dressing.

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Albacore Tuna, Red Onions, Red Peppers, Celery, Lemon Zest

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted Chicken Breast, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Chipotle Dressing.

Specialty Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Club

$14.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Virginia Ham, Monterey Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Sourdough Toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Maple Mayo, Healthy Grain Toast, Monterey Jack Cheese.

Oaxacan Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Oaxacan Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo on a Kaiser Roll

Homemade Specialty Burgers

Black Angus Beef Burger

$13.00

Chicken Burger

$13.00

Salmon Burger

$14.00

Vegetable Burger

$13.00

*NOT A PATTY* Roasted Zucchini, Squash, Red Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, Arugula Pesto on a Brioche Bun.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Chips w/ Guacamole

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Soup

Mexican Hominy Cup

$5.00

Mexican Hominy Bowl

$7.00

Mexican Hominy Quart

$12.00

Black Bean Soup Cup

$5.00

Black Bean Soup Bowl

$7.00

Black Bean Soup Quart

$12.00

Sauces Togo

Chipotle Sauce 8oz

$6.00

Chipotle Sauce 12oz

$8.00

Chipotle Mayo 8oz

$6.00

Chipotle Mayo 12oz

$8.00

Chipotle Mayo 16oz

$10.00

Sherry Soy Dressing 8oz

$6.00

Sherry Soy 12oz

$8.00

Sherry Soy 16oz

$9.00

Jalapeno Dressing 8oz

$6.00

Jalapeno Dressing 12oz

$8.00

Jalapeno Dressing 16oz

$10.00

Greek Dressing 8oz

$6.00

Greek Dressing 12oz

$8.00

Greek Dressing 16oz

$10.00

Cucumber Sauce 8oz

$6.00

Cucumber Sauce 12oz

$8.00

Cucumber Sauce 16oz

$10.00

Guacamole 8oz

$6.00

Guacamole 12oz

$8.00

Guacamole 16oz

$10.00

Drinks togo

Juice

Chefs Juice

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Starbucks Vanilla Frappe 13.7oz

$4.50

Starbucks Mocha Frappe 13.7oz

$4.50

Starbucks Vanilla Nitro 9.6 oz

$4.50

Hot Drinks

Chai Latte

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Long Espresso

$3.25

Cortadito

$3.50

Flat White

$3.00+

Cafe Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cafe Latte

$3.00+

Cafe con Leche

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Vanilla Cocoa

$3.00+

Cafe Mocha

$3.00+

French Vanilla

$3.00+

Cafe Vanilla

$3.50+

Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.00+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00+

Snapple

$2.75

Peach Only :)

Lemon Tea Pure Leaf

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

20 oz. Bottle Coke

$3.00

20 oz. Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50+

Diet Snapple

$2.75

La Croix-Mango

$2.00

La Croix- Lime

$2.00

La Croix- Berry

$2.00

Pepsi 20 oz

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Bubly Strawberry

$2.00

alcohol

Orange Juice Mimosa

$7.00

Chef Juice Mimosa

$7.00

Strawberry Champagne Smoothie

$9.00

Mango Champagne Smoothie

$9.00

Bottled beverages

Crush

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Schweppes Gingerale

$3.00

Twitch (Energy Drink, Gatorade)

$4.00

Redbull Smll

$3.50

Redbull Lg

$5.00

Nitro Sweet Cream Cold Brew Can

$4.50

Starbucks Frappe

$4.50

Energy Drinks

Gatorlyte strawberry Kiwi

$4.00

Gatorlyte watermelon

$4.00

Gatorlyte Lime Cucumber

$4.00

Lean Body Vanilla Protein Shake 14oz

$5.50

Gatorade Orange

$2.75

Gatorade glacier freeze

$2.75

Milk Shakes/ Ice Cream Sundae

Milk Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Banana Shake

$6.00

Strawberry & Banana Shake

$6.00

Cookies n Creme

$6.00

Black and White

$6.00

Frappuccinos

Frappuccino Flavors

Caramel Frappe

$6.00

Vanilla Frappe

$6.00

Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Desserts

Cake by the Slice

Carrot Mini Bundt Cake

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.25

Oreo Cookie

$1.25

Mexican Crackle Cookie

$2.00

Brunch at Home

Complete Family Brunch

Bring The Chef's Corner Brunch Experience to your home with our complete family brunch menu!!

Brunch for 4

$56.00

French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge

Brunch for 6

$84.00

French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge

Brunch for 8

$112.00

French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge

Brunch for 10

$140.00

French Toast, Homefries, Scrambled Egg options, assorted muffins & our homemade Chef Juice. Add Bacon or Sausage for an additional charge

96oz Coffee Box `

$25.00

Serves 12 people, Comes with Coffee cups, Sugar & half and half creamers

Joel Designs NYC

Tote Bags

Green eyes Tote Bag

Green eyes Tote Bag

$18.00
Monarchy Tote Bag

Monarchy Tote Bag

$18.00
Sun and Moon Tote Bag

Sun and Moon Tote Bag

$18.00

Graphic T-shirts

Green Eyes Graphic T-shirt

Green Eyes Graphic T-shirt

$22.00
Sun and Moon Graphic T-shirt

Sun and Moon Graphic T-shirt

$22.00
Monarchy Grapic T-shirt

Monarchy Grapic T-shirt

$22.00

Graphic Hoodies

Green Eyes Hoodie

Green Eyes Hoodie

$42.00
Monarchy Hoodie

Monarchy Hoodie

$42.00
Sun and Moon Hoodie

Sun and Moon Hoodie

$42.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501

Directions

Gallery
The Chef's Corner image
The Chef's Corner image
The Chef's Corner image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rex Burger & Lobster
orange star4.3 • 3,359
524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Food For Thought - Garden City
orange starNo Reviews
154 7th street Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
The Harrison
orange star4.6 • 393
86 S Tyson St Floral Park, NY 11001
View restaurantnext
NK Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 361
2367 hempstead tpke east meadow, NY 11554
View restaurantnext
Antun's Market
orange starNo Reviews
218-85 97th Avenue Queens, NY 11429
View restaurantnext
235 Merrick Road - NY, Rockville Centre [24]
orange starNo Reviews
235 Merrick Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mineola

The Rex Burger & Lobster
orange star4.3 • 3,359
524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
The Chefs Corner Grab & Go
orange star4.3 • 302
211 2nd Street Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
orange star4.2 • 88
188 2nd St Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mineola
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston