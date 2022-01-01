A map showing the location of The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern 335 Middle StreetView gallery
The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern 335 Middle Street

335 Middle Street

New Bern, NC 28560

Starters

Sesame Seared Tuna

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

SouthBBQ Shrimp/Grits

$12.00

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$10.50

Bleu Cheese Dip

$9.50

Calamari

$13.00

BaconWrapped Scallops

$14.00

Bruschetta Appetizer

$9.50

Soups

Cream of Crab Cup

$6.00

Cream of Crab Bowl

$8.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$4.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$6.00

SDJ Pint

$8.00

SDJ Quart

$11.00

Crab Pint

$10.00

Crab Quart

$13.00

Salads

Apollonian Salad

$8.00

Burger Bowl

$14.00

Brussels Salad

$9.50

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Large Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Pita Club

$11.50

Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$11.00

Big Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Southern Burger

$15.00

Bleu Cheese Burger

$13.00

Chelsea Burger

$12.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Shrimp Basket

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Lunch Entrees

Lunch Crab Cake Entrée

$15.00

Lunch Brown Butter Chicken

$12.00

Lunch Chicken Bruschetta

$12.00

Lunch Shrimp and Grits

$12.50

Lunch Mahi Bruschetta

$14.00

Lunch Chicken and Waffle

$12.00

Lunch Blackened Mahi

$14.00

Lunch Horseradish Salmon

$15.00

Lunch Shrimp & Scallop Fresca

$14.50

Lunch Chicken New Orleans

$12.50

Lunch Shrimp New Orelans

$12.50

Dinner Entrees

Horseradish Salmon

$25.00

Chicken New Orleans

$20.00

Shrimp New Orleans

$23.00

Chicken & Shrimp New Orleans

$26.00

Vegetable Risotto

$18.00

Paella Risotto

$26.00

Crab Cakes

$30.00

Filet

$36.00

Candied Bacon Ribeye

$36.00

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Shrimp & Scallop Fresca

$25.00

Mahi Bruschetta

$26.00

Brown Butter Chicken

$19.00

Blackened Mahi

$26.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$19.00

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

8 Shrimp

$17.00

12 Shrimp

$21.00

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Desserts

Choc Ganache Chzcake

$7.50

South African Pudding

$6.50

Complimentary Dessert

Carolina Mud Pie

$6.50

Molten Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

$$ Sides

1 Crab Cake

$13.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Bacon

$1.50

Bacon Scallops Side

$10.00

Basket of Chips

$3.50

BBBQ Sauce

$0.60

Bell Pepper

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Bread

$1.00

Brocolini

$2.00

Buff Mozzarella

$6.00

Burger Side

$8.00

Calamari Side

$10.00

CheddarJack Cheese

$2.00

Chicken

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Feta

$2.00

French Fries

$2.50

Fresh Catch Side

$20.00

Fried Green Tomato Side

$4.50

Fruit

$2.50

Garlic Risotto

$5.00

Grits

$2.50

House Vegetables

$2.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Lump Crab

$15.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Pasta

$2.50

Pita

$2.00

Rice

$2.50

Saffron Risotto

$6.00

Salmon

$8.00

Sausage

$1.50

Sesame Tuna Side

$8.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Side Brussels

$4.00

Split Plate

$4.00

Split Plate Waffle

$6.00

Sub Garlic Risotto

$3.00

Sub Saffron Risotto

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Specials

Salmon Florentine Pasta

$15.00

Turkey and Brie Melt

$13.00

Gyro

$14.00

Grouper Po Boy

$16.00

Lunch Special 5

$15.00

Tempura Shrimp

$15.00

Blackberry Elk

$38.00

Voodoo Ribeye & Shrimp

$39.00

Stuffed Scallop

$33.00

Cajun Mahi and Shrimp

$28.00

Dinner Special 6

$13.00

Dinner Special 7

$28.00

TSHIRTS

Adult T-Shirt

$22.00

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Chelsea serves up delicious, local, seasonal New American Cuisine with careful attention to detail and an amazing amount of creativity. Our chef creates mouthwatering lunch and dinner menus that showcase the best New Bern has to offer.

Location

335 Middle Street, New Bern, NC 28560

Directions

