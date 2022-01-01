American
The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern 335 Middle Street
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Chelsea serves up delicious, local, seasonal New American Cuisine with careful attention to detail and an amazing amount of creativity. Our chef creates mouthwatering lunch and dinner menus that showcase the best New Bern has to offer.
335 Middle Street, New Bern, NC 28560
