The Chelsea

review star

No reviews yet

888 WESTHEIMER RD SUITE 119

HOUSTON, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dinner

Crudo

Tuna tartare

$19.00

Salmon Crudo

$19.00

Snapper Crudo

$18.00

Scallop shrimp verde

$24.00

Salads

Beets

$15.00

Endive salad

$20.00

Farmhouse

$22.00

Caesar

$18.00

Small plates

Fried Lobster

$28.00

Chowder

$18.00

Oysters Riviera

$25.00

Steamed oyster

$25.00Out of stock

Lobster Burrata

$32.00

Chix lollipops

$19.00

Squash Blossoms

$19.00

Crab Cake

$38.00

Octopus

$28.00

Bruschetta

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp scampi

$21.00

Fish and chips

$28.00

Parker Pigs

$19.00

Parker House Rolls

$10.00

Lamb Ribs

$28.00

Scallops

$29.00

Charred broccolini

$14.00

Calamari

$16.00

Jamon Small

$18.00

Jamon Big

$36.00

Fries

$10.00

Large Plates

Pot Pie

$58.00

Salmon

$35.00

Snapper

$34.00

Chicken

$34.00

Steak Frites

$48.00

Curry Lobster

$52.00

Pork Chop

$42.00

Burger

$24.00

Dessert

Cheescake

$10.00

choux choux

$22.00

choc. tart

$10.00

Oysters

Murder point

$3.50Out of stock

Queens cup

$4.00

Admiral

$3.50

Bijou Pearls

$4.00

Grande Batture

$3.50

Bar Stools

$4.00

Beverage

Signature cocktail

Hello Highball

$16.00

Sea Goddess

$16.00

Ms. Montrose

$16.00

Don't Trip

$16.00

Pisco is Passion

$16.00

The Chelsea Pier

$16.00

Bouquet

$16.00

The Haven

$16.00

signature martini

713 Martini

$16.00

Vesper Martini

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Martinez

$16.00

Texas Dirty Martini

$16.00

French Martini

$16.00

Classic Martini

$16.00

Gibson Martini

$16.00

Wine BTG

La Farra Prosecco

$14.00

Can-Xa Rose Brut

$12.00

Argyle Brut

$17.00

Palazzone Ramato

$13.00

Teutonic Jazz Odyssey

$14.00

Pullus SB

$14.00

Athlethes Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Traslapiedra Chardonnay

$15.00

Bow & Arrow

$18.00

Hello World

$14.00

Chateau Gontier

$18.00

Traslapiedra Tinto

$13.00

Alexander Cab Sav

$16.00

Ottella Valpolicella

$20.00

Dmn Vetriccie

$12.00

Jaine Rose

$12.00

Chateau Loupiac

$14.00

3 oz Pours

Banyuls M.Chapoutier

$18.00

3 oz Pours

Beer

Stella Artois

$8.00

St. Arnold ART Car

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Eastsider Cider

$8.00

Mini Boss

$8.00

Spirits

Townes

$12.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Titos

$13.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Effen

$13.00

EffenCucumber

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Greenhouse

$12.00

G.H Pepper

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Bombay

$12.00

1908

$18.00

Monkey47

$28.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Citadelle

$13.00

Drumshanbo Irish Gin

$16.00

Ki No bi Kyoto Gin

$30.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Roku Gin

$15.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Botanist

$18.00

Evan Williams

$12.00

BuffaloTrace

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Angels Envy

$20.00

Jefferson Ocean

$30.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Garrison Small Batch

$32.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$18.00

Blantons

$30.00

Makers Cask Strength

$24.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Jameson

$12.00

Suntory Yamazaki

$55.00

Suntory Toki

$16.00

Penelope Four Grain

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Macallan 12Yr

$35.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$35.00

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

Laphroaig 10Yr

$25.00

Balvenie 12 Doublewood

$35.00

Uruapan

$12.00

El Dorado 5Yr

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23Yr

$22.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$16.00

P.Donk Blanco

$12.00

P.Donk Repo

$14.00

Casamigo Blanco

$18.00

Casamigo Repo

$22.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Casa Azul

$45.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Herradura Silver

$17.00

Herradura Repo

$20.00

M.Dobel Diamante

$21.00

1800 Cristalino

$25.00

Dobel CRISTALINO

$55.00

Painted Donkey Anejo

$18.00

Dos Hombres

$23.00

Madre Espadin

$15.00

400 Conejos Tobala

$20.00

400 Conejos Cuishe Esapdin

$20.00

Caravedo Quebranta Pisco

$12.00

Baileys

$13.00

N/A Bev

Tonic Water

$3.00

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lime Juice

$3.00

Lemon Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

San Pellegrino 750ml

$6.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Wine BTB

Champagne Maurice Grumier

$122.00

Emendis, Can Xa Brut

$47.00

Vermentino Maremma Brut

$63.00

L'Aubry Brut

$136.00

La Farra Prosecco

$56.00

Emendis Can Xa Rose

$48.00

Argyle Brut

$68.00

Malat “Crazy Creatures’

$56.00

Colterenzio Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Bischofliche Dom Riseling

$66.00

The Furst Riesling

$66.00

Remhoogte H.B.R Chenin.Blc

$76.00

Nicholas Brunet Vouvray

$65.00

Clos Floridené Blanc

$84.00

Franck Millet Insolite Sancerre

$108.00

Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Sa Raja Vermentino

$54.00

Tamellini Soave

$57.00

Guidobono Arneis

$53.00

Tslepos Moschofilero

$67.00

Bodegas Itsasmendi Txakoli

$70.00

Zenith Nadir White Blend

$86.00

Domaine Eden Chardonnay

$88.00

Domaine Malandes Chablis

$76.00

Dmn Lucien Muzard Santenay

$125.00

Palazzone Romato

$52.00

Teutonic Jazz Odyssey

$56.00

Pullus Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Traslapedia Chardonnay

$60.00

Cantina LaSelva

$51.00

Dentelle Rosé

$57.00

Traslapiedra Rosado

$60.00

Parparoussis Estate

$79.00

Vivanterre SGU Orange

$95.00

Domaine Vetriccie

$48.00

Jaine Rose

$48.00

Claus Preisinger, Blaufränkisch

$63.00

Domaine Katsaros Valos

$91.00

The Grape Republic P.Noir

$83.00

Villard Expression P.Noir

$50.00

Bravium, Wiley Vineyard P.Noir

$76.00

J.P Marchand Bourgogne Rouge

$92.00

Bodegas Epifinio ‘Erial TF’

$126.00

Les Athlètes Chinon Rouge

$69.00

Château du Pavillon

$149.00

Land of Saints, Merlot

$80.00

Gallen de Chateau Meyre

$151.00

Guidobono Barbera d’Alba

$57.00

Podere Ruggeri Barolo

$150.00

Angelo Negro Barbarseco

$95.00

Domaine Rouge-Bleu Mistral

$73.00

Res Fortes

$71.00

The Vice “Stags Leap”

$176.00

Beaulieu Vineyards, BV

$88.00

JB Neufled ‘Old Goat’

$153.00

Domaine Eden Cabernet Sav

$145.00

Bow & Arrow

$72.00

Hello World

$56.00

Traslapedia Tinto

$52.00

Alexander Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

Ottelle Valpolicella

$80.00

Chateau Gontier

$72.00

Hager Matthias Eiswein

$92.00

Principe Corsini Sant Andrea

$165.00

The Vice Nightcap

$70.00

Mimosas/ Brunch Cocktails

Orange Mimosa

$10.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$10.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$10.00

Grapefruit mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Red Snapper

$16.00

Bloody Maria

$16.00

Mocktail

Mocktail

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

888 WESTHEIMER RD SUITE 119, HOUSTON, TX 77006

Directions

