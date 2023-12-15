The Chemist 109 High street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
109 High street, Boston, MA 02110
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mike and Patty's High Street Place - High Street @ Financial District
No Reviews
100 High Street Boston, MA 02110
View restaurant