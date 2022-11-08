  • Home
  • /
  • Round Rock
  • /
  • The Chennai Cafe - 3203 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
A map showing the location of The Chennai Cafe 3203 South Interstate 35 Frontage RoadView gallery

The Chennai Cafe 3203 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road

review star

No reviews yet

3203 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Round Rock, TX 78664

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SOUPS

Rasam

$4.99

Tangy Tamrind Soup

Cream of Tomato Soup

$4.99

Tomato Soup

Veg - Appetizers & Snacks

Mixed Veg Pakoda

$7.99

Indian Veg Crisps

Medhu Vada

$7.99

Lentil Doughnut 4 Pcs

Gobi 65

$8.99

Cauliflower Fritter

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Cauliflower tossed in manchurian sauce

Paneer Manchurian

$10.99

Cottage cheese cubes tossed in manchurian sauce

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Spiced Cottage Cheese Cubes

Samosa Set

$6.99

Indian Fried Puffs 2 Pcs

Onion Pakoda

$8.99

Spicy Rice batter Fried onions

Tandoori Items ( Needs minimum 20 mins Preperation time)

Tandoori Chicken Half

$11.99

Tandoori Chicken Full

$18.99

Malai Kabab

$11.99

Tandoori Pomfret

$15.99

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken 65

$9.99

Flavored Chicken Cubes

Madurai Chilli Chicken

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Cubes

Chicken Lollypop

$11.99

Fried Lollypop wings

Chicken Pepper fry

$11.99

Dried Chicken cubes made with Roasted pepper and delicious spices

Goat Pepper Fry

$13.99

Tender Goat cubes made with peppers and spices

Lamb pepper Fry

$12.99

Semi dry lamb cubes made with peppers and spices

Nethli fry

$9.99

Crispy fried anchiovies

Fish 65

$10.99

Fish cubes marinated in special spices to fry

Shrimp Fry

$12.99

Prawns marinated in Tempura batter with spices fried untill crispy

Beverages

Instant Coffee

$2.99

Traditional South Indian Filter Coffee

$3.99

Tea

$2.99

Lassi

$3.99

Sweet/ Salt/ Mango

Neer Mor

$3.99

Flavored Salted Buttermilk

Fresh Lemon Juice

$3.49

Fresh Lemon Soda

$4.49

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Tiffin- Idli & Vada

T1. Idli ($)

$7.99

Steamed Rice Cakes 3 pieces

T2. Podi Idli ($)

$8.99

Rice Cakes with Chutney Powder 3 pieces

T3. Sambar Idli ($)

$8.99

2 pcs Rice Cakes in Lentil

T4. Rasa Vadai ($)

$6.99

Lentil Donuts dunked in Tangy Soup 2 pieces

T5. Sambar Vadai ($)

$8.99

Lentil Donuts dunked in Veg. Stew 2 pieces

Tiffin – Others

Kothu Parrota Layered Parrota Stir-fry (Veg)

$10.99

Kothu Parrota Layered Parrota Stir-fry (Chicken)

$12.99

Kothu Parrota Layered Parrota Stir-fry (Egg)

$13.99

T22. Iddiyapam ($10.99) South Indian Rice Noodles (With Sweet Coconut Milk / Veg Kurma / Chicken Kurma)

$10.99

South Indian Rice Noodles (With Sweet Coconut Milk / Veg Kurma / Chicken Kurma)

Poori Kezhangu

$9.99

Puffed Wheat Bread with mashed Potato

T24. Poori Chole ($)

$9.99

Puffed Wheat Bread with Chickpeas curry

Tiffin Combos/ Dosas

T6. Dosa ($)

$8.99

Rice Crepe

T7. Podi Dosa ($)

$9.99

Spiced up Rice Crepe

T8. Ghee Roast Dosa ($)

$9.99

Buttered Rice Crepe

T9. Paper Dosa ($)

$10.99

Super-thin Crispy Rice Crepe

T10. Masala Dosa ($)

$9.99

Mashed Potato Stuffed Crepe

T11. Mysore Masala Dosa ($)

$11.99

Spicy Masala Dosa

T12. Egg Dosa ($) T13. ($

$9.99

Egg Layered Dosa

Onion Dosa

$9.99

dosa with onions

T14. Uthappam Set ($)

$10.99

Rice Pancakes 2 pieces

T15. Onion Chilli Uthappam Set

$11.99

T16. Onion Chilli Tomato Uthappam Set

$11.99

T17. Onion Uthappam

$11.99

T26. Idli Vada Combo

$9.99

Idli 2 pcs & Vada 2 pieces

T27. Dosa Vada Combo

$11.99

1 Plain Dosa & Vada 2 pieces (Add $1 for Special Dosa. Uthappams not included)

T27. Dosa Vada Combo

$10.99

1 Plain Dosa & 2 Idlis (Add $1 for Special Dosa. Uthappams not included)

T29. Dosa Kurma

$10.99

Plain Dosa with Veg / Chicken salna

T30. Uthappam Kurma

$11.99

Plain Uthappam set with Veg / Chicken salna

T31. Kal Dosa

$12.99

Soft Dosa 3 pieces with Veg / Chicken / Mutton gravy

T32. Parrota Salna

$10.99

Parotta 2 pieces with Veg / Chicken / Mutton gravy

Authentic Tamil Nadu Veg curries

Puzhi Kuzhambu

$11.99

Tangy Vegetable Stew - Vendakai (Okra) / Eggplant (Kathrikai) / Garlic (Poondu

V2. Aloo Gobi Masala

$11.99

Cauliflower potato cooked with onions, tomatoes and garam masala gravy

V3. Mutter Paneer

$11.99

Paneer and Peas cooked in Masala gravy

V4. Channa Masala

$11.99

Chickpeas Masala

V5. Vegetable Kuruma

$10.99

Vegetables in Coconut Stew

V6. Parupu Thallipu

$10.99

Yellow Dhal Thadka

V7. Ennai Katrikai

$11.99

Fried Whole Eggplants Masala

V8. Sambar

$9.99

Lentil Vegetable Stew

Rasam

$4.99

Tamarind Soup Bowl

Rice Specialties

R1. Bisebelabadh

$10.99

Flavored Lentil Rice

R2. Thair Saadham

$9.99

Curd (Yogurt) Rice

Biriyani & Fried Rice

Veg

$11.99

Egg

$11.99

Chicken

$12.99

Mutton

$13.99

Lamb

$13.99

Shrimp

$14.99

South Indian Fried rice

$11.99

Veg / Paneer / Egg / Chicken

Biryani

Goat $

$45.99

R4.Thalapakattu Style Mutton Biriyani

$15.99

Available only on Weekends

Veggie Family Biryani

$31.99

FAMILY PACK (Biryani served with the appetizer and dessert serves for 4-5 ppl R8

Chicken Family Biryani

$38.99

FAMILY PACK (Biryani served with the appetizer and dessert serves for 4-5 ppl R9

South Indian Curries & Favorites

C1. Chettinaatu Kari Originating from Chettinad region of South India, this curry gets it unique flavor from the ground spices.

C1. Chettinaatu Kari Originating from Chettinad region of South India, this curry gets it unique flavor from the ground spices.

C2. Chennai Masala Kari This curry uses the traditional spicy South Indian masala mix for cooking.

C2. Chennai Masala Kari This curry uses the traditional spicy South Indian masala mix for cooking.

C3. Milagu Kari (Pepper Fry) This is a thick gravy loaded with spices and black pepper, showcaseing the South Indian quest for spicy foods.

C3. Milagu Kari (Pepper Fry) This is a thick gravy loaded with spices and black pepper, showcaseing the South Indian quest for spicy foods.

C4. Kuruma Flavorful mild curry with ground spices and Coconut Milk.

C4. Kuruma Flavorful mild curry with ground spices and Coconut Milk.

C5. Tikka Masala Creamy Tomato and creme based curry will have you licking your fingers.

C5. Tikka Masala Creamy Tomato and creme based curry will have you licking your fingers.

C6. Vindaloo Originating from Goa; this Portuguese inspired spicy curry is made from Garlic, Vinegar and crushed red Chillies.

C6. Vindaloo Originating from Goa; this Portuguese inspired spicy curry is made from Garlic, Vinegar and crushed red Chillies.

C7. Butter Masala Thick Tomato based curry is loaded with the right amount of butter to bring in the exquisite taste.

C7. Butter Masala Thick Tomato based curry is loaded with the right amount of butter to bring in the exquisite taste.

C8. Saag Pureed Spinach with Garlic, Onions and other spices - a fantastic tasty and healthy option.

C8. Saag Pureed Spinach with Garlic, Onions and other spices - a fantastic tasty and healthy option.

C9. Kadai Spicy flavorful stir fry of Bell Peppers, Onions and other Vegetables with a dash of masala.

C9. Kadai Spicy flavorful stir fry of Bell Peppers, Onions and other Vegetables with a dash of masala.

Traditional Non-Veg Specialties and Seafood

N1 Naatu Kozhi Kozhambu

$16.99

Chicken stew cooked in the traditional south Indian way that brings in the flavors from South India

N2. Mutton Sukka Varuval

$16.99

Goat Dry Fry – Spicy flavorful Boneless Mutton cooked to dry gravy in a traditional preparation

N3. Meen Varuval

$15.99

Mildly spiced deep Fried Fish - Tilapia / King Fish

N4. Meen Kozhambu

$15.99

Spicy Fish Curry - Tilapia / Salmon / King Fish - South Indian traditional Fish curry made from a tangy tamarind sauce together with spices

N5. Crab Curry

$16.99

Crab Masala – Spicy Blue Crab curry in the traditional preparation

N6. Nandu Peratal

$16.99

Crab Fry Blue Crab cooked dry in a spicy thick masala

Meals (Lunch Dine-in /Togo Only)

G1. Grand Veg. Thali ($)

$13.99

Rice, 2 Chappathis, Sambar, Rasam, Kara kozhambu, Dhal, 3 Veg dishes, Salad, Variety rice, Appetizer, Yogurt, Appalam, Pickle & Desserts.

G2. Grand Non.Veg. Thali

$15.99

Rice, 2 Chappathis, Chicken kozhambu, Mutton dish, Kara kozhambu, 2 Veg Dishes, Salad, Variety rice, Appetizer, Yogurt, Appalam, Pickle & Desserts.

*FAMILY MEAL (Take out only)*

G3.Veg Family Meal for 2

$19.99

G4. Non Veg Family Meal for 2 ($)

$25.99

Breads

B1. Naan ($)

$2.99

Breads don’t come with curry - please order curry separately.

B2. Garlic Naan

$3.99

Breads don’t come with curry - please order curry separately.

B4. Chappathi ($)

$2.99

Flat griddle baked bread 2 pieces Breads don’t come with curry - please order curry separately.

B5. Parrota ($)

$3.99

Layered bread 1 piece Breads don’t come with curry - please order curry separately.

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Breads don’t come with curry - please order curry separately.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3203 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Santiago's Tex-Mex and Cantina at the Premium Outlet Mall
orange starNo Reviews
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Sushi NiNi
orange starNo Reviews
117 Louis Henna Boulevard, Suite160-A Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Zorba Greek Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Pizza Delight
orange starNo Reviews
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 743
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
The Kenney Fort
orange starNo Reviews
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400 Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston