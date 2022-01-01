Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Chequit 23 Grand Avenue

23 Grand Avenue

Shelter Island, NY 11965

Sushi

Vegan Roll

$10.00

Farm Vegetable Maki, Local Carrot Ginger Dressing

Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Montauk Tuna, Sriracha

Tasmanian Red Crab

$15.00

Fresh Lump Red Crab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber

Tuna Poke

$22.00

Pickled Daikon, Tamari Vinaigrette, Roasted Nori

Volcano Roll

$24.00

Spicy Montauk Tuna, Topped with Avocado and Pan Seared Fish

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Tempura Battered Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Aioli

Starters

Clam Chower

$17.00

Peconic Bay Clams, Local Fingerling Potatoes, Sofrito

Duck Confit Bao Bun

$16.00

Crescent Farm Duck Confit, Pickled Red Onion, Asian Salad

Duck Rillette

$17.00

Cornichons, Whole Grain Mustard, Frisee, Toasted Bread

Mushroom Bao Buns

$14.00

Marinated Shitake Mushrooms, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro

Pork Belly Bao Bun

$16.00

Five Spice Braised Pork Belly, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber

Scallion Pancakes

$12.00

Fried Scallion Pancakes, Spicy Soy Dipping Sauce

Steamed Nofo Edamame

$12.00

Toasted Sesame Oil, Lemon Zest, NoFo Sea Salt

Entrees

Wedge Salad

$22.00

Baby Local Iceberg, Avocado, Crossroads Farm Egg, Great Hill Blue Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion

Fried Rice

$22.00

Mung Bean Sprouts. Crossroads Farm Egg, Scallion, Shaved Rainbow Carrots, Local Edamame, Fresh Ginger

The Lobster Roll

$38.00

Local Greens, Chilled Fresh Picked Lobster Salad, Brioche

Fluke

$34.00

Gluten Free Almond Crusted, Local Fingerlings, Broccoli Rabe, Lemon, Capers, Parsely

Smash Burger

$20.00

Double Kobe Beef, Aged Cheddar, Bacon Onion Jam, Local Butter Lettuce, Brioche, Old Bay Chips

Blackened Fluke Sando

$18.00

Napa Cabbage, Apple Slaw, Remoulade, Pickles, Brioche, Old Bay Chips

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Hot Flourless Chocolate Cake, Whipped Cream, Dulce De Leche

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Whipped Cream, Candied Lime

Kids

Kids Smash Burger

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A unique blend of asian inspired locally sourced plates and bistro classics in the historic Chequit Hotel with 149 years of hospitality

23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island, NY 11965

