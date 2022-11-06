A map showing the location of The Chequit - Coffee 23 grand aveView gallery

The Chequit - Coffee 23 grand ave

review star

No reviews yet

23 grand ave

shelter island heights, NY 11965

Espresso & Brewed Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00+

Decaf Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$5.00+

Decaf Espresso

$5.00+

Double Espresso

$7.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$7.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Add Shot Espresso

$2.00

Add Oat Milk

$1.00

Add Almond Milk

$1.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Add Almond Syrup

$1.00

Add Hazelnut Syrup

$1.00

Cold Brew & Iced Beverages

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Regular Coffee

$5.00

Iced Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Decaf Latte

$6.00

Tea

Chamomile

$4.00

Mint

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Earl Gray

$4.00

Ginger

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Passion

$4.00

Smoothies

Peach & Mango

Peach and Mango mixed with homemade yogurt

Banana & Strawberry

Acai

Frappuccinos

Mocha Frappe

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

White Chocolate Frappuccino

N/A Beverages

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Flat Water

$7.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cramberry Juice

$6.00

Pinapple Juice

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Calypto Juice

$12.00

Lotus Juice

$12.00

Sunburst Juice

$12.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$5.00

chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Raspberry Croissant

$6.00

Pastry Specials

Cookies

$6.00

Apple Cake

$6.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

Carrot Muffin

$6.00

blueberry Scone

$6.00

Doughnuts (Dressen's cake style)

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$4.00

Powdered Sugar Donut

$4.00

Plain Donut

$4.00

Flowers

Small Bouquet

$15.00

Large Bouquet

$25.00

Thistle Stem

$2.00

Larkspur

$3.00

Russian Sage

$1.00

Lithum

$3.00

Jumbo Hydrangea

$15.00

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl 1

Acai Bowl 2

Acai Bowl 3

Acai Bowl 4

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

23 grand ave, shelter island heights, NY 11965

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

