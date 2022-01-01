A map showing the location of The Chequit - Sushi 23 grand aveView gallery

The Chequit - Sushi 23 grand ave

23 grand ave

shelter island heights, NY 11965

Order Again

Popular Items

Red Dragon
After The Rain
Spicy Tuna Roll

Sushi Rolls

The Farm Roll

$15.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Pickled Burdock Root

Spicy Tuna Roll

$20.00

Spicy Kewpie Mayo, Scallion, Tobiko

California Roll

$18.00

Tasmanian Red Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Unagi Roll

$18.00

Toasted Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$20.00

Cucumber, Butter Lettuce, Spicy Aioli, Eel Sauce

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$22.00

Butter Lettuce, Cucumber, Spicy Kewpie Mayo

Red Dragon

$24.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber  Topped With Spicy Montauk Tuna, Chili Mayo

After The Rain

$24.00

California Roll  Topped With Salmon, Yellowtail, Montauk Tuna

Sashimi

Bigeye Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.00

Eel Sashimi

$10.00

Local Fluke Sashimi

$13.00

Nigiri

Bigeye Tuna Nigiri

$12.00

King Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Eel Nigiri

$8.00

Local Fluke Nigiri

$11.00

Ebi Nigiri

$5.00

Platters / Omakase

5 Piece Sushi

$38.00

7 Piece Sushi & Tuna Roll

$48.00

11 Piece Sashimi

$55.00

Small Plates

Black Magic Kale

$18.00

Pickled Golden Raisins,Almonds, Yuzu Yogurt, Sesame Seeds, Black Garlic Vinaigrette

Hamachi Kama

$25.00

Crispy Yellowtail Collar, Shiso Ponzu,  Pickled Ginger

Rock Shrimp Martini

$18.00

Sriracha Aioli, Daikon and Carrot Salad

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Kimchi Aioli, Furikake

Scallion Pancakes

$18.00

Local Spring Onion, Citrus Chili Sauce,  Sesame Seeds, Kimchi

Crab Rangoon

$16.00

Thai Basil, Citrus Chili Sauce

Bao Buns

Steamed Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$18.00

Five Spice Braised, Cucumber, Micro Cilantro

Main

Montauk Cod

$36.00

Local Baby Bok Choy, Pickled Ginger,  White Miso Broth, Crispy Mushrooms

Teriyaki Chicken

$30.00

Free Range Chicken Thigh, Shaved Local Cabbage, Seasoned White Rice, Green Onion

Citrus Beef

$32.00

Shaved Crispy Beef Short Ribs, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Seasoned White Rice

Miso Ramen

$24.00

Crispy Tofu, Roasted Beech Mushrooms,  Kimchi, Bamboo Shoots, Nori,  Crunchy Garlic Chili Sauce (can be made vegan upon request)

Chicken Ramen

$26.00

Shoyu Tare, Marinated Chicken, Pea Shoots, 6 minute Egg, Scallion, Bamboo Shoots

Pork Ramen

$30.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta And Butter

$10.00

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Kids Szechuan Beef

$16.00

Fried Rock Shrimp and Rice

$15.00

Sides

Wakame Salad

$10.00

Hijiki Salad

$12.00

Furikake Rice

$9.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Kimchi

$10.00

Side Ginger

$3.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$3.00

Side Eel Sauce

$3.00

Side Wasabi

$3.00

Dessert

Coconut Tapioca Parfait

$14.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Fudge, Sesame Brittle (GF)

Matcha Cake

$14.00

Banana Cream, Sesame Vanilla Hazelnuts

Spiked Plum

$14.00

Almond Frangipane, Sweet Matcha Whipped Cream

Soda, Juices, Soft Drinks

Flat Water

$9.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Cucumber Spritz

$13.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Gingerade

$13.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley Temps

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

23 grand ave, shelter island heights, NY 11965

Directions

