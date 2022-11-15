Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Chequit - Tavern 23 grand ave

review star

No reviews yet

23 grand ave

shelter island heights, NY 11965

Popular Items

SI Clam Chowder
Classic Caesar
French Onion Soup

Soda, Juices & Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Flat Water

$9.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Halloween

Jello Shot

$1.00

Shooters

$2.00

Boogeyman Booze

$5.00

Carrie's Revenge

$5.00

Zombie Fizz

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Wedge Salad

$18.00

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts Salad

$16.00

SI Clam Chowder

$16.00

Thick n’ Creamy. Potatoes, Local Corn, Lardons,  Mirepoix Trinity

French Onion Soup

$15.00

SmokedHouse Chili

$15.00

Add Anchovie

$3.00

Apps

Baked Clams

$14.00

Steamed Clams

$24.00

House Made Selection of Breads: Focaccia, Parker Rolls, Pecorino, EVOO, Whipped Honey Butter

Mussels

$18.00

Peconic Bay Vineyards Oak Chardonnay, Shallot, Garlic,  Roasted Tomato Butter

Fried Burrata

$18.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Preserved Lemon and Black Bean Gastrique, Banana Peppers

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Entrees

1\2 Clam Pasta

$18.00

Horseradish & Cardamom Crust, Sweet Potato Crisps,  Creamed Spinach,  Bernese Sauce

Clam Pasta

$32.00

1\2 Bolognese

$18.00

Bolognese

$32.00

Beef Bouruignon

$28.00

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Cod

$30.00

Cauliflower Puree,  Trumpet Mushrooms,  Basil Pan Jus

Burger

$24.00

Short Rib Blend, Red Romaine, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion

Fish N Chips

$30.00

Beer Battered Local Cod,  French Fries,  Malt Vinegar Dill Aioli

Pork Chop

$32.00

Butter Poached,  Dill Aioli, Greens,  Toasted Brioche

16oz Ribeye

$50.00

14oz NY Strip

$44.00

7oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fish N Chips

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$12.00

Kids Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Sides

Side Fries

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$10.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Catalana Salad

$10.00

Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Chocolate Souffle

$14.00

Cocoa Crisp, coffee ice cream

Pumpkin Pot De Creme

$14.00

Almond Crust, Blueberries, Toasted Meringue

Apple Crisp

$18.00

Warm Peach Melba Napoleon, Raspberry Sauce, Honey Cremeux, Vanilla Ice Cream

Profiteroles

$14.00

Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding Berry Sauce, Spiced Creme Anglaise, Almond Crumble

Cinnamon Bun

$7.00

Vanilla ice Cream

$10.00

Capuccino Ice Cream

$10.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$10.00

Berry Ice Cream

$10.00

Cream Cheese Mouse

$14.00

Kids Cookies

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

23 grand ave, shelter island heights, NY 11965

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

