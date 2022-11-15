Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Ramen

Cherrity Bar

528 Reviews

$$

302 Montana St

San Antonio, TX 78203

appetizers

Mandu

$9.50

deep-fried pork jowl and kimchi dumpling

steamed edamame

$4.75

Edamame steamed and salted

charred ed

$6.00

Edamame steamed, charred and tossed in salt, hondashi and sesame oil.

Gyoza (5)

$10.50

(grilled) filled with ground pork, cabbage, green onion, and miso

yaki tori

$8.50

grilled chicken skewers topped with a sweet soy glaze and sesame seeds

Grilled Seasonal Veggie

$6.50

corn on the cob, tossed and charred over an open flame. Topped with spicy mayo and togarashi.

Pickle plate

$10.50

A taste of our house-made kimchi, sunomono, ajitsu tomago, and miso

KUSHISHIITAKE

$8.50

skewered, breaded and deep-fried shiitake mushrooms. served with spicy mayo

Steam buns-only available Monday through Thursday 5pm-10pm

$11.00

pork, red bean chili paste, ginger, caramelized onions served with hot mustard

tebasaki

$13.00

twice-fried whole chicken wings (4), sweet and spicy, hint of citrus

KUSHIKATSU

$8.50

deep-fried pork cutlet on a stick with tonkatsu sauce

Katsu sliders

$13.00

pork cutlet breaded and pan-fried. House-made bun, and spicy mayo slaw

Niku dango

$10.50

pork and chicken meatballs glazed in sweet and sour sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00Out of stock

steamed shrimp, shiitake, ginger

entrees

$6 miso Lunch 12-3

$6.00

tonkotsu

$16.00

pork bone broth, noodles, pickled soft-boiled egg, fried garlic, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms, crispy skin on pork belly

miso

$9.50

aka-awase miso, noodles, soft boiled egg, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms

chicken bone shoyu

$12.00

noodles, soft boiled egg, nori, green onion, shiitake mushrooms, carrots

tan tan men

$14.75

chicken soy broth, noodles, awase-lemon miso paste, ground pork w/ red bean chili paste, soft boiled egg, nori, grilled seasonal veggie, carrots, shiitake mushrooms

tofu yaki soba

$12.00

pan-fried tofu topped with togarashi, resting on a bed of stir-fried noodles, carrots, caramelized onions, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes, house -pickled ginger

pork yaki soba

$12.00

shogayaki (ginger marinated pork) resting in a bed of stir-fried noodles, carrots, caramelized onions, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes, house -pickled ginger

chicken yaki soba

$13.00

grilled chicken resting in a bed of stir-fried noodles, carrots, caramelized onions, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, bonito flakes, house -pickled ginger

Katsudon

$16.00

breaded pork cutlet, pan-fried egg, caramelized onions, house-pickled ginger

1 and 1

Vodka and ?

$7.00

Whysky and ?

$7.00

Rum And ?

$7.00

gin and ?

$7.00

Tequila and ?

$7.00

Canned Beer

Dos XX (16 Oz)

$7.00

Shiner bock

$5.50

Modelo (16 Oz)

$5.00

Austin Honey

$6.00Out of stock

Austin Orange

$6.00

Austin Pineapple

$6.00

Austin Original

$6.00

Bud light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Lone Star (16 Oz)

$4.00

Lone Star Light (16 Oz)

$4.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

302 Montana St, San Antonio, TX 78203

Directions

