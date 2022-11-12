Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

The Cherry Tomato

118 Reviews

$$

4645 E 23rd Ave

Denver, CO 80207

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Beef Bolognese Ragu
Classic Meat Lasagna

Starters

Have a salad for dinner! Fresh, crisp mixed greens with a colorful medley of vegetables tossed with walnuts and gorgonzola cheese and topped with our homemade vinaigrette.

Cherry Tomato Salad

$7.95

Fresh mixed greens, julienne carrots, red onions, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes tossed with our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and topped with fresh parmesan, croutons and anchovy fillet.

Minestrone soup

A hearty assortment of vegetables, macaroni, and special spices in a savory chicken broth.

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Calamari alla Piastra

$14.95

Tender calamari steak served with mixed greens with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Carpaccio

$15.95

Thinly sliced beef on a bed of dijonaise, filled with capers, diced egg, and red onions and sprinkled with grated parmesan. Named for the Renaissance artist Vittore Capaccio of Venice.

Polenta Eggplant Napolean

$12.95

Stacks of grilled eggplant layered with shaved asiago polenta cakes and homemade marinara.

Insalata Caprese

$14.95

Burrata paired with vine ripened tomato, cucumbers and kalamata olives "Capri" style with garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, and balsamic vinegar served with mixed greens.

Antipasto

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella, capicolla, mortadella, prosciutto, and salami matched with roasted red peppers, artichokes, black olives, and marinated mushrooms.

Insalata Felese

$12.95

Have a salad for dinner! Fresh, crisp mixed greens with a colorful medley of vegetables tossed with walnuts and gorgonzola cheese and topped with our homemade vinaigrette.

Family Salad

$10.95

Family size Caesar or Cherry Tomato salad.

Pastas

Marinara

$13.95

Classic red sauce with homemade flavor.

Alfredo

$14.95

Wonderful white sauce enhanced lightly with ricotta and garnished with asparagus.

Beef Bolognese Ragu

$17.95

Slow cooked classic meat sauce from Bologna.

Arrabiatta

$14.95

The Italian translation is "furious". A bold and fiery meatless red sauce.

Pasta Primavera

$16.95

A colorful celebration of seasonal vegetables available with cream sauce or aglio e olio.

Amatriciana

$18.95

A roman variation of the red sauce with prosciutto and onions.

Sauteed Mushrooms And Garlic

$16.95

Button mushrooms sauteed with garlic and olive oil. Flavorful and light.

Carbonara

$19.95

A flavorful combination of prosciutto, egg, and caramelized onion in a white cream sauce served with your choice of pasta.

Pasta Puttanesca

$17.95

Capers, diced tomatoes, and kalamata olives tossed with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. An intensely flavored, sun-drenched bowl from Naples.

House Favorites

Classic Meat Lasagna

$17.95

A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.

Vegetable Lasagna

$16.95

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, and tomato fill this vegetarian delight with outstanding flavor. Baked with marinara.

Cheese Tortellini

$16.95

Tri-colored tortellini filled with cheese. Choose red or white sauce or a combination of both.

Ravioli- Pumpkin

$19.95

Choose from any sauce listed in the pasta section of our menu; including red, white or a combination of both.

Risotto Al Funghi

$18.95

Imported Arborio rice with mushrooms and parmesan in vegetable stock.

Gnocchi

$17.95

Do we toss them with our classic ragu bolognese, simple marinara, a furious arrabiatta, or alfredo, or keep it simple with brown butter and herbs? You tell us!

Pasta Puttanesca

$17.95

Capers, diced tomatoes, and kalamata olives tossed with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. An intensely flavored, sun-drenched bowl from Naples.

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.95

Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs add a light crust to eggplant, grilled and then baked with marinara and served with a side of spaghetti.

Carbonara

$19.95

A flavorful combination of prosciutto, egg, and caramelized onion in a white cream sauce served with your choice of pasta.

Pasta Felese

$18.95

Our signature dish! Artichokes, peas, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and farfalle in a pesto white wine cream sauce.

Pasta Felese without Chicken

$15.95

Our signature dish served vegetarian style.

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.95

Seasoned chicken breast scallopini lightly breaded and baked to perfection with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Veal Parmigiana

$26.95

Seasoned veal scallopini lightly breaded and baked to perfection with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$23.95

Flavors that "jump into the mouth". Chicken topped with prosciutto, provolone, and fresh sage in a white wine sauce.

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.95

Flavors that "jump into the mouth". Veal scallopini topped with prosciutto, provolone, and fresh sage in a white wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$22.95

Tender chicken breast sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, and whited wine.

Veal Piccata

$27.95

Tender veal medallions sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, and whited wine.

Chicken Marsala

$23.95

Tender chicken medallions sauteed in a dry marsala wine and smothered in mushrooms.

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Tender veal medallions sauteed in a dry marsala wine and smothered in mushrooms.

Chicken Puttanesca

$22.95

Tender chicken cutlets enhanced by a melange of capers, diced tomatoes, and kalamata olives tossed with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil.

Veal Puttanesca

$27.95

Tender veal cutlets enhanced by a melange of capers, diced tomatoes, and kalamata olives tossed with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil.

Beef Medallions

$30.95

Black angus beef medallions with chef's choice of vegetable and sauce.

Pasta Felese Group Order

$295.00Out of stock

Seafood

Seafood Fettuccine "Speciale"

$22.95

Scallops, mussels, rock shrimp, calamari, and chipolte smoked salmon over fettuccine in a shallot white wine cream sauce with capers.

Fruitte Di Mare

$24.95

"Gems of the Sea" - Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari with a choice of marinara, white wine, or white cream sauce served over spaghetti. Also available with arrabiatta for fiery flavor.

Vongole Veraci

$20.95

Sauteed littleneck clams with a choice of pasta, available in a white wine, white cream, or marinara sauce.

Gamberi Della Casa

$20.95

Sauteed shrimp over spaghetti and your choice of marinara, white wine, white cream, or spicy red sauce.

Seared Salmon

$26.95

Served with chef's choice of vegetable and sauce.

Sides

Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, and broccoli.

Grilled Polenta Cakes

$4.95

Shaved asiago polenta grilled into cakes.

Meatballs (2)

$5.95

Homemade meatballs served with marinara sauce.

Sausage (2)

$5.95

Italian sausage served with marinara sauce.

Meatball (1)

$3.00

Homemade meatball (1) served with marinara sauce.

Sausage (1)

$3.00

Italian sausage served with marinara sauce.

Side of Pasta

$4.95

A small side of pasta with your choice of sauce.

Side of Broccoli

$4.95

Side of Asparagus

$4.95

Side of Chicken

$5.95

Side of Salmon

$6.95

Side of Shrimp

$6.95

Kids

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.95

A kid's sized take on the classic.

Kid's Pasta

$7.95

Choice of pasta and sauce.

Hot Dog with Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Mac And Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Turtle Park Pasta

$7.95

Elbow noodles with vegetables and choice of sauce.

Chicken with Vegetables

$7.95

Kid's Pasta & Meatball

$7.95

Choice of pasta, choice of sauce - served with a meatball.

Kid's Pasta & Vegetables

$7.95

Choice of pasta, choice of sauce - served with vegetables.

Kid's Pasta & Chicken

$7.95

Choice of pasta, choice of sauce - served with grilled chicken.

Dessert

House Made Tiramisu

$6.95

Espresso soaked lady fingers, layered with delicate cream, and topped with shaved chocolate.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.95

Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$6.95

Lemon sponge cake with blueberries, a creamy mascarpone filling, and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Chocolate Mousse Torte

$6.95

Rich chocolate mousse with an almond and toffee filling in a chocolate cookie crust.

Cheesecake-Pumpkin

$6.95

Salted Caramel Cake

$6.95

Light and fluffy vanilla cake layered with salted caramel and Italian butter cream.

Lemon Tiramisu

$6.95Out of stock

Non Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Park Hill Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Disaronno Sour

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Italian Sangria

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mosco Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

O'Flaherty Martini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Red Wine

Barbera Glass

$10.00

Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Chianti Glass

$9.00

Colpetrone Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Conundrum Glass

$9.00

Coppola Glass

$12.00

Il Ducale Glass

$10.00

Malbec Glass

$9.00

Merlot Glass

$7.00

Montepulciano Glass

$8.00

Nero D'Avola Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir Glass - Imagery

$10.00

Valpolicella Glass

$12.00

Barbaresco Bottle

$80.00

Barbera Bottle

$38.00

Brunello Bottle

$100.00

Cabernet Bottle - Bellacosa

$50.00

Cabernet Bottle - Elway's

$34.00

Chianti Bottle

$34.00

Chianti Bottle - Monsanto

$60.00

Colpetrone Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Conundrum Bottle

$34.00

Coppola Bottle

$46.00

Ducale Bottle

$38.00

Malbec Bottle

$34.00

Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Montepulciano Bottle

$30.00

Nero Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Noir Bottle - Elway's

$34.00

Pinot Noir Bottle - Imagery

$38.00

Reghetti Amarone Bottle

$90.00

Valpolicella Bottle

$46.00

White/Rose Wine

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay Glass - Elway

$9.00

Moscato Glass

$8.00

Orvieto Glass

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Glass - Barone

$9.00

Prosecco Glass

$8.00

Riesling Glass

$8.00

Rose Glass - Chloe

$8.00

Rose Glass - Kreos

$10.00

Rose Glass - sparkling

$8.00

Sauv Blanc Glass - Oyster Bay

$8.00

Sauv Blanc Glass - Castel

$10.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay Bottle - Elway

$34.00

Chardonnay Bottle - Mer Soleil

$48.00

Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$26.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle - Barone

$36.00

Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Riesling Bottle

$30.00

Rose Bottle - Chloe

$30.00

Rose Bottle - Kreos

$38.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle - Oyster Bay

$30.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle - Castel

$38.00

Orvieto Bottle

$38.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud light

$6.00

Coors light

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Moretti

$7.00

Moretti La Rossa

$6.00Out of stock

Non-Alc Beer

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

FT New Belgian White

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly Italian dining in the heart of the Park Hill neighborhood.

Website

Location

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver, CO 80207

Directions

Map
