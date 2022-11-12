The Cherry Tomato
4645 E 23rd Ave
Denver, CO 80207
Popular Items
Starters
Cherry Tomato Salad
Fresh mixed greens, julienne carrots, red onions, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes tossed with our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and topped with fresh parmesan, croutons and anchovy fillet.
Minestrone soup
A hearty assortment of vegetables, macaroni, and special spices in a savory chicken broth.
Garlic Bread
Calamari alla Piastra
Tender calamari steak served with mixed greens with our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Carpaccio
Thinly sliced beef on a bed of dijonaise, filled with capers, diced egg, and red onions and sprinkled with grated parmesan. Named for the Renaissance artist Vittore Capaccio of Venice.
Polenta Eggplant Napolean
Stacks of grilled eggplant layered with shaved asiago polenta cakes and homemade marinara.
Insalata Caprese
Burrata paired with vine ripened tomato, cucumbers and kalamata olives "Capri" style with garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, and balsamic vinegar served with mixed greens.
Antipasto
Fresh mozzarella, capicolla, mortadella, prosciutto, and salami matched with roasted red peppers, artichokes, black olives, and marinated mushrooms.
Insalata Felese
Have a salad for dinner! Fresh, crisp mixed greens with a colorful medley of vegetables tossed with walnuts and gorgonzola cheese and topped with our homemade vinaigrette.
Family Salad
Family size Caesar or Cherry Tomato salad.
Pastas
Marinara
Classic red sauce with homemade flavor.
Alfredo
Wonderful white sauce enhanced lightly with ricotta and garnished with asparagus.
Beef Bolognese Ragu
Slow cooked classic meat sauce from Bologna.
Arrabiatta
The Italian translation is "furious". A bold and fiery meatless red sauce.
Pasta Primavera
A colorful celebration of seasonal vegetables available with cream sauce or aglio e olio.
Amatriciana
A roman variation of the red sauce with prosciutto and onions.
Sauteed Mushrooms And Garlic
Button mushrooms sauteed with garlic and olive oil. Flavorful and light.
Carbonara
A flavorful combination of prosciutto, egg, and caramelized onion in a white cream sauce served with your choice of pasta.
Pasta Puttanesca
Capers, diced tomatoes, and kalamata olives tossed with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. An intensely flavored, sun-drenched bowl from Naples.
House Favorites
Classic Meat Lasagna
A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.
Vegetable Lasagna
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, and tomato fill this vegetarian delight with outstanding flavor. Baked with marinara.
Cheese Tortellini
Tri-colored tortellini filled with cheese. Choose red or white sauce or a combination of both.
Ravioli- Pumpkin
Choose from any sauce listed in the pasta section of our menu; including red, white or a combination of both.
Risotto Al Funghi
Imported Arborio rice with mushrooms and parmesan in vegetable stock.
Gnocchi
Do we toss them with our classic ragu bolognese, simple marinara, a furious arrabiatta, or alfredo, or keep it simple with brown butter and herbs? You tell us!
Eggplant Parmesan
Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs add a light crust to eggplant, grilled and then baked with marinara and served with a side of spaghetti.
Pasta Felese
Our signature dish! Artichokes, peas, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and farfalle in a pesto white wine cream sauce.
Pasta Felese without Chicken
Our signature dish served vegetarian style.
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Seasoned chicken breast scallopini lightly breaded and baked to perfection with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Veal Parmigiana
Seasoned veal scallopini lightly breaded and baked to perfection with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Saltimbocca
Flavors that "jump into the mouth". Chicken topped with prosciutto, provolone, and fresh sage in a white wine sauce.
Veal Saltimbocca
Flavors that "jump into the mouth". Veal scallopini topped with prosciutto, provolone, and fresh sage in a white wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
Tender chicken breast sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, and whited wine.
Veal Piccata
Tender veal medallions sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, and whited wine.
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken medallions sauteed in a dry marsala wine and smothered in mushrooms.
Veal Marsala
Tender veal medallions sauteed in a dry marsala wine and smothered in mushrooms.
Chicken Puttanesca
Tender chicken cutlets enhanced by a melange of capers, diced tomatoes, and kalamata olives tossed with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil.
Veal Puttanesca
Tender veal cutlets enhanced by a melange of capers, diced tomatoes, and kalamata olives tossed with basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil.
Beef Medallions
Black angus beef medallions with chef's choice of vegetable and sauce.
Pasta Felese Group Order
Seafood
Seafood Fettuccine "Speciale"
Scallops, mussels, rock shrimp, calamari, and chipolte smoked salmon over fettuccine in a shallot white wine cream sauce with capers.
Fruitte Di Mare
"Gems of the Sea" - Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari with a choice of marinara, white wine, or white cream sauce served over spaghetti. Also available with arrabiatta for fiery flavor.
Vongole Veraci
Sauteed littleneck clams with a choice of pasta, available in a white wine, white cream, or marinara sauce.
Gamberi Della Casa
Sauteed shrimp over spaghetti and your choice of marinara, white wine, white cream, or spicy red sauce.
Seared Salmon
Served with chef's choice of vegetable and sauce.
Sides
Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, and broccoli.
Grilled Polenta Cakes
Shaved asiago polenta grilled into cakes.
Meatballs (2)
Homemade meatballs served with marinara sauce.
Sausage (2)
Italian sausage served with marinara sauce.
Meatball (1)
Homemade meatball (1) served with marinara sauce.
Sausage (1)
Italian sausage served with marinara sauce.
Side of Pasta
A small side of pasta with your choice of sauce.
Side of Broccoli
Side of Asparagus
Side of Chicken
Side of Salmon
Side of Shrimp
Kids
Spaghetti & Meatballs
A kid's sized take on the classic.
Kid's Pasta
Choice of pasta and sauce.
Hot Dog with Mac & Cheese
Mac And Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Turtle Park Pasta
Elbow noodles with vegetables and choice of sauce.
Chicken with Vegetables
Kid's Pasta & Meatball
Choice of pasta, choice of sauce - served with a meatball.
Kid's Pasta & Vegetables
Choice of pasta, choice of sauce - served with vegetables.
Kid's Pasta & Chicken
Choice of pasta, choice of sauce - served with grilled chicken.
Dessert
House Made Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers, layered with delicate cream, and topped with shaved chocolate.
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
Lemon Mascarpone Cake
Lemon sponge cake with blueberries, a creamy mascarpone filling, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Chocolate Mousse Torte
Rich chocolate mousse with an almond and toffee filling in a chocolate cookie crust.
Cheesecake-Pumpkin
Salted Caramel Cake
Light and fluffy vanilla cake layered with salted caramel and Italian butter cream.
Lemon Tiramisu
Non Alcoholic
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger beer
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Juice Cocktail
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Roy Rogers
San Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic
Specialty Cocktails
Red Wine
Barbera Glass
Cabernet Glass
Chianti Glass
Colpetrone Glass
Conundrum Glass
Coppola Glass
Il Ducale Glass
Malbec Glass
Merlot Glass
Montepulciano Glass
Nero D'Avola Glass
Pinot Noir Glass
Pinot Noir Glass - Imagery
Valpolicella Glass
Barbaresco Bottle
Barbera Bottle
Brunello Bottle
Cabernet Bottle - Bellacosa
Cabernet Bottle - Elway's
Chianti Bottle
Chianti Bottle - Monsanto
Colpetrone Bottle
Conundrum Bottle
Coppola Bottle
Ducale Bottle
Malbec Bottle
Merlot Bottle
Montepulciano Bottle
Nero Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle - Elway's
Pinot Noir Bottle - Imagery
Reghetti Amarone Bottle
Valpolicella Bottle
White/Rose Wine
Chardonnay Glass
Chardonnay Glass - Elway
Moscato Glass
Orvieto Glass
Pinot Grigio Glass
Pinot Grigio Glass - Barone
Prosecco Glass
Riesling Glass
Rose Glass - Chloe
Rose Glass - Kreos
Rose Glass - sparkling
Sauv Blanc Glass - Oyster Bay
Sauv Blanc Glass - Castel
Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle - Elway
Chardonnay Bottle - Mer Soleil
Moscato Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle - Barone
Prosecco Bottle
Riesling Bottle
Rose Bottle - Chloe
Rose Bottle - Kreos
Sauv Blanc Bottle - Oyster Bay
Sauv Blanc Bottle - Castel
Orvieto Bottle
Family friendly Italian dining in the heart of the Park Hill neighborhood.
