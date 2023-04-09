A map showing the location of The Chicken Boss 5888 Grand Oro LaneView gallery

The Chicken Boss 5888 Grand Oro Lane

No reviews yet

5888 Grand Oro Lane

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

CHICKEN BASKETS

2 Tender Basket (The Chick)

$11.69
4 Tender Basket (The Hen)

4 Tender Basket (The Hen)

$15.59

6 Tender Basket (The Rooster)

$19.49

8 Tender Basket (Cock of The Walk)

$23.39

12 Tender Family Pack (The Family Coop)

$51.99

THE OTHER STUFF

The Nestled Hen

The Nestled Hen

$12.99
The Cluckn' Waffle

The Cluckn' Waffle

$14.29

A delicious waffle topped with powdered sugar, 2 hand breaded chicken tenders and homemade maple brown sugar glaze.

SIDES

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.49

BACON CHEESY WAFFLE FRIES

$9.74

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$8.44

BACON CHEESY SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$11.69

SAUCES

Ranch Dressing

$0.77

BBQ Sauce

$0.77

Honey Mustard

$0.77

Boss Sauce

$0.77

Garlic Parm

$1.03

Chipotle BBQ

$0.77

Ketchup

$0.33

DESSERTS

LEMON CAKE

$5.19

CINNAMON CRUMBLE

$5.19

CHOCOLATE BANANA

$5.19

CHOCOLATE ALMOND

$5.19

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.89

DRINKS

BOTTLED SODA

$3.24

BOTTLED WATER

$1.94
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5888 Grand Oro Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Directions

