Food Menu

Specialty Plates

The Garlic Chicken Plate

$18.99

Butter garlic roasted chicken on a bed of white rice, brussel sprouts, with choice of 2 dipping sauces

The Cuban Style Plate

$18.99

Roasted chicken, white rice, black beans, & plantains with choice of 2 dipping sauces

The Canadian Style Plate

$18.99

Roasted chicken with side of poutine (french fries, mozzarella cheese, and brown gravy) with choice of 2 dipping sauces

The Shawarma Style Plate

$18.99

Marinated shredded chicken with a blend of Mediterranean spices on a bed of white rice, with side of red bell pepper hummus, and green salad, with choice of 2 dipping sauces

Small Bites and Shared Plates

Popcorn Chicken

$11.99

Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy)

Chicken Tinga Empanadas

$9.99

Chipotle marinated shredded chicken with black olives and side of green sauce

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

With tahini sauce

Hummus and Naan

$10.99

A drizzle of olive oil with a dust of paprika

Hummus and Veggies

$14.99

Mixed fried cauliflower & brussels sprouts tossed with Parmesan cheese with hummus & naan bread on the side

Mini Poutine

$11.99

French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy

Regular Poutine

$16.99

French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy

Mini Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Wonton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapeños, pico de gallo, & sour cream

Loaded Nachos

$16.99

Wonton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapeños, pico de gallo, & sour cream

Esquite

$10.99

Roasted corn, mayo, cotija cheese, and chilli powder topped with lime

Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla with a choice of a dipping sauce

6 Pieces Chicken Wings

$13.99

Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sirachi / grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)

12 Pieces Chicken Wings

$21.99

Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sirachi / grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy) with french fries & choice of 1 dipping sauce

3 Pieces Taquitos

$9.99

Potato/chicken). Flavours: house peppered / buffalo / BBQ maple sriracha/ grump (spicy) / side chick (sweet & spicy)

5 Pieces Taquitos

$13.99

Potato/chicken).

Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.99

3 pieces. Flavours: original fried / spicy / side chick (sweet & spicy)

Tender A La Carte

$8.99

Salads

The Koop Crispy Salad

$13.99

Mixed green & red cabbage salad, wonton strips, roasted almonds, shredded chicken breast, & sesame dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, and shredded chicken

Tostada Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream, and shredded chicken in a big tostada bowl with green sauce (spicy) dressing

Quinoa Salad

$13.99

Mixed quinoa & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, radish, & corn in sesame dressing

Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.99

House teriyaki sauce with roasted corn, steamed veggies, cucumber salad, house salad on a bed of white rice

Portobello Bowl

$15.99

Portobello slices with roasted corn, steamed veggies, cucumber salad, and house salad on a bed of white rice

Soup

Small Chicken Pozole Soup

$11.99

Chicken soup with hominy & shredded chicken with sides of green cabbage, radishes & onions, oregano, limes, tostada, & spicy red chilli sauce (Chile de arbol)

Large Chicken Pozole Soup

$16.99

Chicken soup with hominy & shredded chicken with sides of green cabbage, radishes & onions, oregano, limes, tostada, & spicy red chilli sauce (Chile de arbol)

4 Large Posoles TO GO

$40.00

Chicken Plates

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken Plate

$13.99

Choice of regular side dish and regular dipping sauce

1/4 White Meat Roasted Chicken

$14.99

Choice of regular side dish and regular dipping sauce

1/2 Roasted Chicken Plate

$18.99

Choice of 2 regular side dishes and 2 regular dipping sauces

Whole Roasted Chicken Meal

$40.99

Choice of 3 regular side dishes and 3 regular dipping sauces

Whole Chicken A La Carte

$19.00

1/2 Chicken A La Carte

$15.00

Sides

Small Curry Salad

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small Garlic Fries

$6.99

Small Roasted Corn

$6.99

Small Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Small Potato Salad

$6.99

Small Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Small Mashed Potato

$6.99

Small White Rice

$3.99

Small Cucumber Salad

$6.99

Small Black Beans

$3.99

Small Brussels Spouts

$6.99

Small Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Small Sweet Plantains

$6.99

Small Onion Rings

$7.00

Small French Fries

$6.99

Small Hummus

$6.99

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Large Curry Salad

$12.00

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Large Garlic Fries

$9.99

Large Roasted Corn

$9.99

Large Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Large Potato Salad

$9.99

Large Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Large Mashed Potato

$10.99

Large White Rice

$6.99

Large Cucumber Salad

$10.99

Large Black Beans

$6.99

Large Brussels Spouts

$10.99

Large Steamed Broccoli

$8.99

Large Sweet Plantains

$10.99

Large Onion Rings

$10.00

Large French Fries

$10.99

Large Hummus

$10.99

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$10.99

Small Coleslaw

$4.99

Large Coleslaw

$10.99

Dipping Sauce

16 Oz Blue Cheese

$12.00

16 Oz Chimichurri

$12.00

16 Oz Chipotle

$12.00

16 Oz Garlic Spread

$12.00

16 Oz Ginger Garlic

$12.00

16 Oz Green Sauce

$12.00

16 Oz Habanero

$12.00

16 Oz Ranch

$12.00

16 Oz Sweet Chilli Thai

$12.00

Large Blue Cheese

$2.25

Large Chimichurri

$2.25

Large Chipotle

$2.25

Large Garlic Spread

$2.25

Large Ginger Garlic

$2.25

Large Green Sauce

$2.25

Large Habanero

$2.25

Large Ranch

$2.25

Large Sweet Chilli Thai

$2.25

Small Blue Cheese

$1.00

Small Chimichurri

$1.00

Small Chipotle

$1.00

Small Garlic Spread

$1.00

Small Ginger Garlic

$1.00

Small Green Sauce

$1.00

Small Habanero

$1.00

Small Ranch

$1.00

Small Sweet Chilli Thai

$1.00

Small BBQ

$1.00

Small Buffalo

$1.00

Lil' Extras

A La Carte Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled or fried. Flavours available: original fried/grilled side chick (sweet & spicy) / spicy

Shredded Chicken

$7.00

8 oz

Naan Bread

$2.50

1/2 reg

Wonton Chips

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Regular

Pickles

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Toastadas

$1.50

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Marinated chicken breast, topped with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, and pickles, on a Hawaiian bun with side of garlic fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, & chipotle sauce, with side of garlic fries

Grumpy Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Glories breast on our house green sauce topped with sautéed peppers, coleslaw, & pickles on a Hawaiian bun

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Pulled BBQ chicken topped with coleslaw & pickles on a Hawaiian bun

The Belly Buster Sandwich

$19.49

Marinated fried chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, topped with coleslaw, pickles, chipotle sauce, dusted with powder sugar & choice of sweet Thai chilli or maple syrup, with side of garlic fries

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and sunny-side up egg, topped with chipotle sauce on a Hawaiian bun with side of garlic fries

Wraps

Frank's Caesar Salad Wrap

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crouton, caesar dressing, & shredded chicken on naan bread

Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Garlic spread, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, & shredded chicken on naan bread

Curry Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Chicken curry mix on naan bread

Portobello Wrap

$14.99

Garlic spread, portobello mushroom slices, sautéed bell peppers, & onion on naan bread

Tacos

Taco Sampler

$14.99

Fish style, al pastor style, chicken tinga, & roasted chicken

Roasted Chicken

$4.25

Topped with cliantro & onions

Fish Style

$4.25

Fried breaded chicken, coleslaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle

Al Pastor Style

$4.25

Marinated grilled chicken with slices of pineapples & onions

Chicken Tinga

$4.25

Chipotle marinated grilled chicken topped with purple onions & habanero

Food Menu - Taco Tuesday

Roasted Chicken (TT)

$2.50

Topped with cliantro & onions

Fish Style (TT)

$2.50

Fried breaded chicken, coleslaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle

Al Pastor Style (TT)

$2.50

Marinated grilled chicken with slices of pineapples & onions

Chicken Tinga (TT)

$2.50

Chipotle marinated grilled chicken topped with purple onions & habanero

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$18.99

Marinated fried chicken breast, waffle with sugar and dusted with powered sugar, maple syrup, & butter

Breakfast Fried Chicken and Waffle

$21.99

Buttermilk waffle topped with fried chicken (3), 2 eggs sunny-side up, and bacon with side of maple syrup & butter

Fish & Chips Style

$14.99

4 strips on top of french fries, side coleslaw, & pickles & 1 choice of sauce

8 Pieces Fried Chicken Meal

$49.99

Choice of 3 large sides & 3 large dipping sauces

Fried Chicken A La Carte

$12.99

Mix 3 pieces

Waffle A La Carte

$9.00

Waffle with sugar & dusted with powered sugar, maple syrup, & butter

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

$9.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Waffle And Ice Cream

$12.99

Waffle A La Carte

$7.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.99

BIRTHDAY Deep Fried Oreos

Bar/Drinks Menu

Margaritas

Cadillac Marg

$15.00

Mango Marg

$12.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Watermelon Marg

$12.00

Blood Orange Marg

$12.00

Guava Marg

$12.00

Lime Marg

$12.00

Cucumber Marg

$12.00

Tamarindo Marg

$12.00

Hibiscus Marg

$12.00

Flights

Margarita Flight

$32.00

Select three flavours

Mojito Flight

$32.00

Select three flavours

Mojitos

Classic Mojito

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Cucumber Mojito

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Blood Orange Mojito

$12.00

Hibiscus Mojito

$12.00

Watermelon Mojito

$12.00

Pitchers

Mojito Pitcher

$40.00

Choose from any of our mojito flavours

Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Choose from any of our margarita flavours

Hot Chick Pitcher

$40.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, mango, passion fruit, and lime

Bird Bath Pitcher

$40.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, El Jimador Blanco, Don Q Rum, white peach sake, Blue Curaçao, and soda

Micheladas

Famous Koop Michelada

$12.00

Mango Michelada

$13.00

Sandia Michelada

$13.00

Tiki

Yellow Bird

$16.00

Myer's Dark Rum,Bourbon, Mr. Black, and lime. Garnish: mint and passion fruit

Party with Pride

$16.00

Malibu Rum, El Jimador Blanco, pineapple, Blue Curaçao, and Grenadine. Garnish: dehydrated orange and mint

Black Horchata

$16.00

El jimador Blanco, ube, roasted black rice, and condensed milk. Garnish: dark rum floater and mint

Peacock

$16.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, melon, cucumber, lime, and soda. Garnish: Empress gin floater, dill, and dehydrated strawberries

Bloody Mary

Bloody Koop

$16.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, House Bloody Mary. Garnish: bacon, cucumber, olives, and tajin

Carrot Express

$16.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, juiced carrots, House Bloody Mary. Garnish: dill and dehydrated pineapple

Agua Chile

$16.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, house agua Chile, and pineapple. Garnish: Fresno and dehydrated lime

Bloody Beet

$16.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, blanched beet, and House Bloody Mary. Garnish: thyme and dehydrated orange

Cocktails

Hot Chick*

$13.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, mango, passion fruit, and lime. Garnish: Casa Mezcla mango chamoy, dehydrated orange wheel, and cayenne

Paloma

$14.00

Hornitos Plata, lime, grape fruit, and soda. Garnish: dehydrated orange

French Lady

$18.00

Hennessy, strawberry purée, lime, and Framboise. Garnish: 187 ml Champagne bottle, rosemary, and dehydrated strawberries

Cherry Blossom

$14.00

Mandala Blanco, white peach sake, Yakult, lime, and raspberry syrup. Garnish: wine floater and thyme

Mai Tai

$14.00

Don Q Rum, Orange Curaçao, Orgeat, and lime. Garnish: Dark rum floater and mint

Jaimito's Way

$14.00

Rosaluna Mezcal, elder flower, cucumber, jalapeño, mint, and lime. Garnish: mint

Lost Oaxaqueña

$15.00

Rosaluna Mezcal, elderflower, black berry, Brandy, and lime. Garnish: Casa Mezcla blueberry chamoy, rosemary, and frozen blackberry

Gallo Negro

$15.00

Hornitos Plata, Montenegro, pineapple, charcoal, and lime. Garnish: Bee pollen and pineapple spears

Vegan Sour

$14.00

Rosaluna Mezcal, lemon, and aquafaba. Garnish: brittle, lemon essence

Farmer's Daughter

$13.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, hibiscus, pineapple, celery, mint, and lime. Garnish: hibiscus, dehydrated pineapple, and mint

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita**

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito**

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

$15.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Slushee

Watermelon Froze

$14.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, watermelon, lime, strawberry, and Rosé. Garnish: dehydrated strawberries and watermelon

Mangonada

$14.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, El Jimador Blanco, mango, and chamoy. Garnish: dehydrated mango and chamoy sauce

Old Fashioned

Koop Old Fashioned

$15.00

Jim Beam Rye, cherry liqueur, bitters, and brown sugar. Garnish: orange peel, lemon peel, and luxardo cherry

Morning Bird

$15.00

Jameson, Licor 43, Mr. Black, bitters, and brown sugar. Garnish: cinnamon and rosemary

Reposado Old Fashioned

$15.00

Los Javis Espadin Reposado, Aztec bitters, orange bitters, and brown sugar. Garnish: thyme and orange peel

Japanese Mountainside

$15.00

Suntory Whisky Toki, grapefruit-orange bitters, and cane sugar. Garnish: grapefruit peel and luxardo cherry

Bubbles

Martini & Rossi Rosé 187 Ml

$15.00

Sparkling Wine Glass

$12.00

Sparkling Wine Bottle

$25.00

Mimosa Kit

$32.00

Includes 2 choices of flavours

White Wine

Angeline Chardonnay 375 Ml

$15.00

Rose Wine

Line 39 Rosé 375 Ml

$15.00

Rosé Minuty

$12.00

Rose Martini & Rossi

$14.00

Champagne

Glass Brut Wycliff

$6.00

Bottle Brut Wycliff

$25.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

805

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Dos X* Lager

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Draft Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.00

4.40%

Boomtown Bad Hombre Mex Lager

$8.00

4.80%

St Bernardus ABT 12 Quad

$12.00

10%

Boomtown Bad Hombre

$7.00

Fresh Haze IPA

$9.00

Great White Ale

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout

$9.00

Mango Cart*

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$9.00

Dos X* Lager*

$7.00

805

$7.00

Canned Beer

Sample Canned

$6.00

Vodka

Seagram's Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut - Single

$12.00

Belvedere - Single

$14.00

Ciroc - Single

$14.00

Grey Goose - Single

$14.00

Ketel One - Single

$14.00

Tito's - Single

$12.00

Gin

Ford's Well Gin

$10.00

Empress - Single

$14.00

Hendrick's - Single

$12.00

Tanqueray - Single

$12.00

Rum

Don Q Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi - Single

$12.00

Captain Morgan - Single

$12.00

Malibu - Single

$12.00

Rumchata - Single

$11.00

Mezcal

Rosaluna Well Mezcal

$13.00

Bozal Joven - Single

$18.00

El Silencio - Single

$16.00

Illegal Joven - Single

$14.00

Illegal Reposado - Single

$15.00

Illegal Anejo - Single

$18.00

Tequila

Tequilleno Well Tequila

$10.00

Avion 44 - Single

$44.00

Casamigos Blanco - Single

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado - Single

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo - Single

$18.00

Casa Noble Blanco - Single

$12.00

Casa Noble Reposado - Single

$14.00

Cincoro Blanco - Single

$30.00

Cincoro Reposado - Single

$36.00

Clase Azul Blanco - Single

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposado - Single

$40.00

Clase Azul Anejo - Single

$45.00

Don Fulano Blanco - Single

$18.00

Don Fulano Reposado - Single

$20.00

Don Fulano Anejo - Single

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco - Single

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado - Single

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo - Single

$16.00

Don Julio 70 - Single

$20.00

Don Julio 1942 - Single

$35.00

Fortaleza Blanco - Single

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado - Single

$20.00

Fortaleza Anejo - Single

$22.00

Herradura Blanco - Single

$13.00

Herradura Reposado - Single

$15.00

Herradura Anejo - Single

$18.00

Herradura Ultra - Single

$20.00

Herradura Legend - Single

$45.00

Jaja Blanco - Single

$12.00

Jaja Reposado - Single

$14.00

Jaja Anejo - Single

$16.00

Mandala Blanco - Single

$18.00

Mandala Reposado - Single

$20.00

Mandala Anejo - Single

$22.00

Mandala Extra Anejo - Single

$35.00

Patron Silver - Single

$12.00

Bday Shot

Whiskey

Early Times Well Whiskey

$10.00

Angel's Envy - Single

$14.00

Basil Hayden - Single

$13.00

Bulleit Rye - Single

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon - Single

$12.00

Jack Daniel's - Single

$12.00

Jim Beam Rye - Single

$12.00

Maker's 46 - Single

$16.00

Maker's Mark - Single

$12.00

High West Bourbon - Single

$14.00

High West Rye - Single

$14.00

Woodford Reserve - Single

$13.00

Suntory Toki - Single

$12.00

Suntory Hibiki - Single

$30.00

Suntory Yamazaki - Single

$45.00

Suntory Hakushu - Single

$45.00

Jameson

$12.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Well Scotch - Single

Chivas Regal - Single

$12.00

Dewars 12 Yr - Single

$12.00

J & B - Single

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black - Single

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red - Single

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue - Single

$40.00

Laphroaig 10 - Single

$14.00

Macalllan 12 - Single

$14.00

Macallan 18 - Single

$50.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno - Single

$12.00

Aperol - Single

$13.00

Campari - Single

$13.00

Chartreuse Green - Single

$12.00

Cointreau - Single

$13.00

Fernet-Branca - Single

$14.00

Frangelico - Single

$12.00

Hennessy - Single

$14.00

Grand Marnier - Single

$14.00

Amaro Montenegro - Single

$12.00

Jägermeister - Single

$12.00

Kahlua - Single

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur - Single

$15.00

Licor 43 - Single

$12.00

Midori - Single

$12.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Michelada

$6.00

Beverages

Agua Fresca

Cucumber Agua

$4.00

Hibiscus Agua

$4.00

Bottled Soda

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Sparkle Up Lemon-Lime

$5.00

Jones Root Beer

$5.00

IBC Cream Soda

$5.00

Route 66 Orange Soda

$5.00

Perrier

$5.00

Pineapple Jarrito

$5.00

Mango Jarrito

$5.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$5.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$5.00

Strawberry Jarrito

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Crush

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mt. Dew

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Happy Hour Menu

Happy Hour Draft Beer

HH 805

$5.00

7%

HH St Bernardus ABT 12 Quad

$10.00

10%

HH Boomtown Bad Hombre

$5.00

HH Fresh Haze IPA

$7.00

HH Great White Ale

$6.00

HH Peanut butter stout

$7.00

HH Mango Cart

$4.00

HH Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

HH Dos X* Lager

$5.00

HH Oktoberfest

$7.00

Happy Hour Micheladas

HH Famous Koop Michelada

$9.00

HH Mango Michelada

$10.00

HH Sandia Michelada

$10.00

Happy Hour Monday Pitcher

HH Monday Margarita Pitchers*

$25.00

HH Monday Mojito Pitcher*

$25.00

Happy Hour Pitchers

HH Mojito Pitcher

$35.00

Choose from any of our mojito flavours

HH Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Choose from any of our margarita flavours

HH Hot Chick Pitcher

$35.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, mango, passion fruit, and lime

HH Bird Bath Pitcher

$35.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, El Jimador Blanco, Don Q Rum, white peach sake, Blue Curaçao, and soda

Happy Hour Small Bites

HH Loaded Nachos

$13.99

HH Poutine

$13.99

HH Chicken Tinga Empanadas

$7.99

HH Esquite

$8.99

HH Popcorn Chicken

$8.99

HH Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

HH Hummus & Naan

$8.99

HH Hummus & Veggies

$12.99

HH 5 Taquitos

$11.99

HH Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Happy Hour Specialty Cocktails

HH Cadillac

$13.00

HH Cherry Blossom

$12.00

Mandala Blanco, white peach sake, Yakult, lime, and raspberry syrup. Garnish: wine floater and thyme

HH Farmer's Daughter

$11.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, hibiscus, pineapple, celery, mint, and lime. Garnish: hibiscus, dehydrated pineapple, and mint

HH French Lady

$16.00

Hennessy, strawberry purée, lime, and Framboise. Garnish: 187 ml Champagne bottle, rosemary, and dehydrated strawberries

HH Gallo Negro

$13.00

Hornitos Plata, Montenegro, pineapple, charcoal, and lime. Garnish: bee pollen and pineapple spears

HH Hot Chick

$11.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, mango, passion fruit, and lime. Garnish: Casa Mezcla mango chamoy, dehydrated orange wheel, and cayenne

HH Jaimito's Way

$12.00

Rosaluna Mezcal, elder flower, cucumber, jalapeño, mint, and lime. Garnish: mint

HH Lost Oaxaqueña

$13.00

Rosaluna Mezcal, elderflower, black berry, Brandy, and lime. Garnish: Casa Mezcla blueberry chamoy, rosemary, and frozen blackberry

HH Mai Tai

$12.00

Don Q Rum, Orange Curaçao, Orgeat, and lime. Garnish: dark rum floater and mint

HH Margaritas

$10.00

HH Mojitos

$10.00

HH Paloma

$12.00

Hornitos Plata, lime, grape fruit, and soda. Garnish: dehydrated orange

HH Vegan Sour

$12.00

Rosaluna Mezcal, lemon, and aquafaba. Garnish: brittle and lemon essence

HH Watermelon Frose

$12.00

HH Mangoneada

$12.00

HH Old Fashioned

$13.00

HH Peacock

$14.00

HH Party With Pride

$14.00

Happy Hour Thursday

HH Specialty Old Fashioned

$10.00

Late night Happy Hour 10 pm-close

Happy Hour Wells

HH Don Q Rum

$10.00

HH El Tequilleno

$10.00

HH Fords Gin

$10.00

HH Rosaluna

$11.00

HH Seagrams Vodka

$10.00

Saturday Brunch

Sat Bottomless Mimosa Regular

$22.00

Sat Bottomless Mimosas Specialty

$25.00

Sat All Bloody Mary's

$10.00

Brunch hours

Sunday Brunch

Sun Bottomless Mimosa Regular*

$22.00

Sun Bottomless Mimosas Specialty*

$25.00

Sun All Bloody Mary's*

$10.00

Brunch hours

Tequila Tuesday

Tues Tequileno

$6.00

Tues Margarita**

$6.00

Tues Margarita Flight

$20.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch Food

Spicy Red Chilaquiles

$14.99

Tortilla chips on a homemade spicy red salsa topped with chicken & 2 eggs sunny-side up. Side of black beans

Breakfast Fried Chicken and Waffle

$21.99

3 pieces fried chicken on a buttermilk waffle topped with 2 eggs sunny-side up, side of bacon, maple syrup, and butter, reg fried. Side chick (sweet & spicy) - spicy available

Brunch Bar

Bloody Mary

$14.00

The Koop Michelada

$11.00

Watermelon and mango flavour

Bottomless Specialty

$25.00

Mango, strawberry, passion fruit, pineapple, and peach

Bottomless OJ

$22.00

Refill Bottle

Refill Flavor