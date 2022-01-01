A map showing the location of The Chicken Koop - Montebello 520 Whittier BlvdView gallery

The Chicken Koop - Montebello 520 Whittier Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

520 Whittier Blvd

Montebello, CA 90640

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Popcorn Chicken
Tostada Salad

Specialty Plates

No substitutions.

Garlic chicken plate

$17.99

Half chicken with butter garlic, white rice, brussel sprouts and naan bread. No substitutions.

Cuban style plate

$17.99

Half chicken, white rice, black beans and plantains with naan bread. No substitutions.

Canadian style plate

$17.99

. No substitutions.

Roasted Chicken

1/4 Dark Chicken Plate

$11.99

1/4 white meat

$12.99

1/2 roasted chicken meal

$16.99

Whole chicken meal

$34.99

Whole roasted chicken a LA carte

$13.00

Small Bites

Loaded Nachos

$15.99

Won ton nachos, roasted corn, black beans, cheese, shredded chicken, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Extra cheese $2/Extra chicken $3.50

Loaded Fries

$15.99

Poutine

$14.99

French fries, mozzarella cheese, shredded chicken, and brown gravy. Extra cheese $2/Extra chicken $3.50

Taquitos (3)

$9.99

Topped with romaine lettuce, onions, cotijia cheese, sour cream, habenero & side of habenero sauce. Extra cotijia cheese $1

Esquite

$10.99

Roasted corn, mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder tropped with lime. Add chicken $3.50/extra cotija cheese $1

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Add chicken $3.50

Popcorn Chicken

$9.99

Flavors: Original Fried, spicy, side chick (sweet & spicy)

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

With fries and a choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders ALA

$8.99

A la carte (5pcs)

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast, topped with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, pickles, on a hawaiian bun with a side of garlic fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and chipotle sauce, with a side of garlic fries

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg, topped with chiptole sauce on a hawaiian bun with a side of garlic fries

Belly buster

$17.99

Chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles and chipotle mayo between two waffles.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, shavd parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing and shredded chicken

Tostada Salad

$11.99

Koop Crispy Salad

$11.99

Red and Green cabbage salad, roasted almonds, wonton strips with chicken and sesame dressing

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Shredded chicken, grilled red onion, garlic spread, tomato and romaine lettuce in a naan bread wrap.

Frank's Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.99

romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, crouton caesar dressing, and shredded chicken on naan bread

Wings

6 pcs Wings

$10.99

12 pcs Wings

$15.99

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.99+

Jalapeno Mac

$5.99+

Brussel Sprouts

$5.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99+

Roasted Corn

$5.99+

French Fries

$5.99+

Garlic Fries

$5.99+

Plantains

$5.99+

House Salad

$4.99

Cesar Side Salad

$4.99

Black beans

$3.99+

Sweet potato fries

$5.99+

Coleslaw

$2.99

Rice

$3.99+

Large side cesar

$9.00

Poutine fries

Soup

Chicken Pozole

$14.99

32oz. Chicken soup with hominy & shredded chicken with sides of green cabbage, radishes & onions, oregano, lime, toastada, and spicy red chili sauce. (chile de arbol). Add extra hominy $2

Lil' Extras

Fried Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Chipotle

$1.00

Habanero

$1.00

Green Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Spread

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Large Ranch

$1.50

Gravy

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$1.00

Xtra won tons

$2.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Shredded chicken

$3.50

Sidechick sauce

$1.50

Spicy dry rub

$1.50

1/2 naan

$1.50

Whole naan bread

$3.00

Nacho cheese

$2.00

Bacon 2pcs

$1.50

Beverages

Hibiscus agua fresca

$4.00

Cucumber Agua fresca

$4.00

Mexican coke

$3.89

Pelligrino

$3.00

Michel's Mix (single)

$2.00

Michelada mix (16oz)

$8.00

Water

$1.50

Mandarin jarritos

$3.49

7up

$3.00

Tamarindo Jarritos

$3.49

Diet coke

$3.00

Desserts

Funnel cake fries

$8.99

Funnel cake fries & Ice Cream

$10.99

Deep Fried Oreos

$9.99

Waffle & Vanilla Ice Cream

$11.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Mangoneada

$5.99

No Utensils

No Utensils

Friend Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$17.99

Fried Chicken & Waffles Breakfast

$19.99

Breakfast Burrito

Tinga Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Al Pastor Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Oven roasted Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito & Waffles

Tinga burrito & waffles

$15.00

Al Pastor Chicken burrito & waffles

$15.00

Oven roasted burrito & waffles

$15.00

Michelada Mix

Koop Michelada Mix (single)

$3.00

Koop Michelada Mix (16oz)

$15.00

A LA CARTE

Fried Chicken A LA CARTE

$10.99

Waffle A LA CARTE

$8.00

Whole fried chicken a LA carte

$16.00

Appetizers A LA CARTE

Hummus & Naan

$75.00+

Fried Cauliflower

$60.00+

Esquite

$75.00+

Chicken Tinga Empanadas

$75.00+

Chicken Fingers

$75.00+

Chicken Wings

$65.00+

Includes carrots celery and ranch

Taquitos

$95.00+

Topped with sour cream, romaine lettuce3, onions, cotija cheese habnero sauce. Habanero on the side as well.

Sides A LA CARTE

White rice

$35.00+

Black beans

$35.00+

Roasted Corn

$60.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$75.00+

Cucumber Salad

$60.00+

Mashed potatoes

$60.00+

Mac & Cheese

$60.00+

Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

$60.00+

Potato Salad

$60.00+

Plantains (sweet)

$60.00+

Hummus

$60.00+

Coleslaw

$40.00+

House Salad

$40.00+

Packages

Package 1 (25-30 ppl)

$320.00

3 half trays- sides of your choice, 8 whole chickens, 15 whole naan breads, 3 sixteen oz dipping sauces and 1 1/2 tray of house salad.

Package 2 (50-60 ppl)

$620.00

3 full trays sides of your choice, 16 whole chickens, 30 whole naan breads, three 32 oz dipping sauces, 1 full tray of house salad, 1 1/2 tray of house salad.

Package 3 (100-150 ppl)

$1,220.00

4 full trays of your choice, 35 whole chickens, 60 whole naan breads, six 32 oz dipping sauces, 2 full trays of house salad.

Salads

The Koop Crispy Salad

$50.00+

mixed green and red cabbage, won ton strips, almonds and sesame dressing.

Cesar Salad

$50.00+

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, cesar dressing.

Tostada Salad

$50.00+

Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream, green sauce (spicy) dressing. No tostada shell.

Just Wings

24 pcs ( Wings )

$65.00

48 pcs ( Wings )

$100.00

Just Tenders

40 pcs ( Tenders )

$100.00

Wings & Tenders

Wings & Tenders

$105.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

520 Whittier Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

