The Chicken Strip Food Truck

584 Washington Street

Stoughton, MA 02072

Popular Items

O Ring's (Onion Rings) w/ Awesome Sauce

$10.00

Our quality Onion Rings served with a side of our homemade Awesome Sauce. Order comes fresh and always crunchy.

Sneaky Link's

$12.00

Your Choice of 2 of any of our Signature Dogs.

Grinder's ( 3x Pulled Pork Sandwich's)

$14.00

3x Signature Pulled pork Sandwiches w/ Pickles and topped with a Onion Ring


Sliding IN the DM's (3x Sliders)

Tinder's (3x Bacon Cheese Burgers)

$14.00

3x Bacon cheese Burger Sliders w/ Ketchup & L, T, O

Bumble's (3x Fried chicken Sandwich)

$14.00

Texas Fried Chicken thigh w/ Sriracha Mayo, pickles and L, T, O drizzled with Hot Honey

Grinder's ( 3x Pulled Pork Sandwich's)

$14.00

3x Signature Pulled pork Sandwiches w/ Pickles and topped with a Onion Ring

Three-Way

$15.00

One of each style of our signature slider served together our way!

Gagger's (2x Hot Dogs)

Old Standard's

$12.00

Two Hot Dogs with mustard, chopped onion, and celery salt

Tricky Niki's

$12.00

Two Hot Dogs made Classic BBQ style with Ketchup and Mustard

Dirty Sanchez's

$12.00

Two Hot Dogs with our Home Made Chile and Cheese

Sneaky Link's

$12.00

Your Choice of 2 of any of our Signature Dogs.

Grilled Sleaze Sandwich's (Grilled Cheese)

The Plain Jane

$12.00

...Just Cheese and Bread w/ a little garlic salt. Mad Boring.

The Basic Brit

$13.00

Classic Grilled Cheese with Tomato and Bacon with a little Prairie Dust

The Fat Tammy

$15.00

Bacon, Cheese Burger inside with Ketchup and Mustard, sprinkled with Prairie Dust

The Breakfast Becky

$15.00

Classic Bacon Egg and Cheese sitting on a Hash Brown, sprinkled with Prairie Dust

Pretty Paula

$14.00

Grilled cheese filled with Pulled Pork, onion Rings, and BBQ Sauce.

No Wing's Attached (Chicken Nuggets)

N\A
Child Support (5 Piece)

$7.00

Our All White Meat Chicken Nuggets (5 Piece)

Dime Piece (10 Piece)

$12.00

Our all white meat Chicken Nuggets (10 Piece)

The High End (20 Piece Nugget)

$18.00

Our All white Meat Chicken Nuggets (20 Piece)

A Milli (40 Piece)

$27.00

Our All White Meat chicken nuggets (40 Piece)

Chicken Bit's (Dark Meat Nuggets)

$15.00

Home Made nuggets marinated in pickle juice, battered in our Texas Flour, and drizzled with Hot Honey. Comes with a side of pickles, and Sriracha Mayo.

Dreams and Greens (Salads)

House Salad

$12.00

Traditional House Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Cheese

Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Traditional Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken

Salad w/ Chicken Bits

$15.00

Traditional Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Cheese topped with Chicken Bits

Side Piece's (Appetizer's)

Hand Cut Freedom Fries

$10.00

Our very own Hand cut French Fries, Cold Soaked, and made fresh to Order. Served up Jersey style. If you love boardwalk fries these cuts are for you.

O Ring's (Onion Rings) w/ Awesome Sauce

$10.00

Our quality Onion Rings served with a side of our homemade Awesome Sauce. Order comes fresh and always crunchy.

Pepper Popper's w/ Zesty Ranch

$10.00

Our take on Jalapeno Popper's. We use Cheddar Cheese & Cream Cheese to fill. Always served with our Zesty Ranch Sauce.

Stems and Flats

$12.00+

Classic Breaded Wing Dings fried golden brown and served with a side of Sauce!

Hotter Pocket's (Dessert Grilled Sandwich)

The School Girl

$12.00

Classic PB&J filled Dessert Sandwich, Dusted with Sugar and Cinnamon, With Berry Drizzle.

The Fluffer

$12.00

Peanut Butter and Fluff filled Grilled dessert Sandwich, dusted with Powder Sugar, and drizzled with Carmel.

The Pitched Tent

$12.00

Chocolate & Fluff filled Grilled Dessert Sandwich, dusted with Graham Cracker Crumble, and drizzled with Chocolate Sauce.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tasty, fresh and completely unique, The Chicken Strip is another one of our Food Trucks serving up delicious foods to the Massachusetts area diners who are sick and tired of the same old options. There are millions trying to perfect the Food Truck lifestyle, but we think we’ve mastered it! The complete experience only happens when you actually show up, so go ahead and follow us online for real-time truck location updates; but we most likely will be parked at Club Alex's in Stoughton located at 584 Washington St, look for us in the back parking lot, and come say hi, your taste buds will be glad you did. Every Wednesday thru Sunday 5pm to 2am.

584 Washington Street, Stoughton, MA 02072

Directions

