Chicken
Bars & Lounges
American

The Chicken

129 Reviews

$$

4221 SE Orilla Rd

West Des Moines, IA 50061

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Meal
Broasted Chicken Dinner
Nashville Hot Dinner

E_Appetizers

E_Cheese Curds

$11.00

White cheese curds fried with marinara and ranch

E_Chips & Queso

$8.00

FRESH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH WARM QUESO DIP AND SALSA.

E_Jalapeno Popper Deviled Eggs

$7.00

WHIPPED EGG YOLKS MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, MUSTARD, ONION, BACON, SRIRACHA, PEPPER JACK CHEESE AND DICED JALAPEñOS PIPED INTO THE WHITES WITH A DASH OF CAYENNE PEPPER.

E_Nachos

$15.00+

LAYERS OF WARM TORTILLA CHIPS, SHREDDED CHEESE, CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR GRINDER MEAT, BLACK BEANS, BLACK OLIVES, JALAPEÑOS, BANANA PEPPERS, PICO DE GALLO, FRESH GUACAMOLE, QUESO SAUCE, SOUR CREAM, AND HOMEMADE SALSA.

E_Onion Rings

$9.00

LIGHTLY FLOURED THIN-CUT RINGS FRIED AND SERVED WITH RANCH.

E_Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

TENDER, JUICY NUGGETS OF BREAST MEAT BREADED AND FRIED. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE.

E_SW Egg Rolls

$11.00

PULLED CHICKEN, BLACK BEANS, CORN, CHIPOTLE PEPPERS AND SOUTHWESTERN RICE, ROLLED AND FRIED. SERVED WITH A CHIPOTLE RANCH DIPPING SAUCE.

E_Voodoo Fried Shrimp

$11.00

FRIED SHRIMP TOSSED IN SWEET AND SPICY SAUCE.

E_Wings

$13.00

TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE WING SAUCE, SERVED WITH CELERY AND RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING.

E_Chips and Guac

$11.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

MIXED GREENS, HARDBOILED EGG, CELERY, CARROTS, TOMATOES AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES TOPPED WITH GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN BREAST. CHOICE OF DRESSING.

Side Salad

$5.00

MIXED GREENS, CELERY, CARROTS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER AND CROUTONS. CHOICE OF DRESSING.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

MIXED GREENS, CORN, BLACK BEANS, POBLANO PEPPERS AND CILANTRO TOPPED WITH A GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING.

Chicken Salad Salad

$13.00

CHICKEN SALAD MADE WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, MAYONNAISE, DIJON MUSTARD, CELERY, SHALLOTS, DRIED CRANBERRIES AND WALNUTS. SERVED ON A BED OF GREENS.

Dinner Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheddar

$14.00

Ground chuck patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and bacon

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Ground chuck patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

2 Ground chuck patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SWISS CHEESE AND TWO STRIPS OF BACON. SERVED WITH RANCH.

Chicken Salad Sliders

$10.00+

CHICKEN SALAD MADE WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, MAYONNAISE, DIJON MUSTARD, CELERY, SHALLOTS, DRIED CRANBERRIES AND WALNUTS. SERVED ON BRIOCHE SLIDERS BUNS.

Classic Chicken

$14.00

HAND BREADED FRIED CHICKEN BREAST WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO.

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Ground chuck patty topped with our own kicked up bbq sauce, pepperjack cheese, onion crisps, and bacon

Grinder

$13.00

TRADITIONAL ITALIAN GRINDER MEAT COOKED WITH ONIONS AND POBLANO PEPPERS THEN STUFFED IN A FRENCH ROLL AND TOPPED WITH MELTED PROVOLONE CHEESE.

Sliders

$13.00+

SWEET AND SPICY FRIED CHICKEN WITH SLICED DILL PICKLES ON BRIOCHE SLIDER BUNS.

Whiskey Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Ground chuck patty topped with whiskey glazed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Entrees

Broasted Chicken Dinner

COMES WITH MASHED POTATOES, SWEET CORN, AND A BISCUIT.

Nashville Hot Dinner

$15.00

LARGE STRIPS OF HAND-CUT CHICKEN BREAST FRIED AND TOSSED IN A SWEET AND SPICY NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE AND A BISCUIT.

Iowa Hot Chicken

$15.00

IOWA’S ANSWER TO HOT CHICKEN. HAND-CUT SPICY MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS FRIED AND TOSSED IN A SPICY, BUTTERY SEASONING BLEND. SERVED WITH FRIES AND A BISCUIT.

Chicken Strip Meal

$14.00

HAND-CUT AND FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRIES AND A BISCUIT. TRY THEM TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE

Hot Chicken Sundae

$15.00

FRESH BISCUITS TOPPED WITH MASHED POTATOES AND BONELESS FRIED CHICKEN SMOTHERED IN GRAVY AND TOPPED WITH FRIED ONIONS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SWEET CORN.

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

NASHVILLE HOT BONELESS CHICKEN STRIPS ON TOP OF A BELGIAN WAFFLE SERVED WITH CREAM CHEESE SAUCE AND MAPLE SYRUP.

Bang Bang Chicken Tacos

$13.00

TWO FLOUR TORTILLAS EACH FILLED WITH CABBAGE AND A LARGE HAND BREADED FRIED CHICKEN STRIP AND TOPPED WITH BANG BANG SAUCE AND CILANTRO. SERVED WITH RICE.

Shrimp Bang Bang Tacos

$13.00

TWO FLOUR TORTILLAS EACH FILLED WITH CABBAGE AND GRILLED GULF WHITE SHRIMP AND TOPPED WITH BANG BANG SAUCE AND CILANTRO. SERVED WITH RICE.

Bang Bang Tacos 1 Shrimp 1 Chicken

$13.00

TWO FLOUR TORTILLAS EACH FILLED WITH CABBAGE AND A LARGE HAND BREADED FRIED CHICKEN STRIP AND TOPPED WITH BANG BANG SAUCE AND CILANTRO. SERVED WITH RICE.

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Mac And Cheese

$11.00

Pizza

Small BYO Pizza

$10.00

Small Bypass Pizza

$14.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CAPICOLA, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, AND BACON.

Small Grinder Pizza

$14.00

GRINDER MEAT (BLEND OF ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND GROUND BEEF), ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, AND BANANA PEPPERS.

Small Old Hwy #5 Pizza

$14.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, POBLANOS, RED ONIONS, AND PEPPERONI.

Small Thrilla From Orilla Pizza

$14.00

CAPICOLA, BLACK OLIVES, JALAPENOS, PEPPERONI, AND SALAMI.

Small Shrimp Pizza

$14.00

GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE, SHRIMP, CILANTRO, GREEN ONION AND BANG BANG SAUCE.

Small Vegetilla Pizza

$14.00

MUSHROOMS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, ARTICHOKES, AND BLACK OLIVES.

Small Bbq Chicken

$14.00

BBQ SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONION, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Small Thai Peanut

$14.00

PEANUT SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CARROTS, ONIONS, CELERY, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND CILANTRO.

Small Poblano Diablo

$14.00

CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE, SHREDDED VERDE CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO PEPPERS, JALAPENOS, MOZZARELLA AND COTIJA CHEESES

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

BUFFALO SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CELERY, MOZZARELLA, BLUE CHEESE

Large BYO Pizza

$16.00

Large Bypass Pizza

$24.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CAPICOLA, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, AND BACON.

Large Grinder Pizza

$24.00

GRINDER MEAT (BLEND OF ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND GROUND BEEF), ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, AND BANANA PEPPERS.

Large Old Hwy #5 Pizza

$24.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, POBLANOS, RED ONIONS, AND PEPPERONI.

Large Shrimp Pizza

$24.00

GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE, SHRIMP, CILANTRO, GREEN ONION AND BANG BANG SAUCE.

Large Vegetilla Pizza

$24.00

MUSHROOMS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, ARTICHOKES, AND BLACK OLIVES.

Large Thai Peanut Chicken pizza

$24.00

PEANUT SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CARROTS, ONIONS, CELERY, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND CILANTRO.

Large Chicken Poblano Diablo pizza

$24.00

CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE, SHREDDED VERDE CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO PEPPERS, JALAPENOS, MOZZARELLA AND COTIJA CHEESES

Large Buffalo Chicken pizza

$24.00

BUFFALO SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CELERY, MOZZARELLA, BLUE CHEESE

Large California BBQ Chicken pizza

$24.00

BBQ SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONION, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Small Taco Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Only available on Tuesdays!

Large Taco Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Only available on Tuesdays!

Sauces

Bang Bang

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Carolina Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Gochujang

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Iowa Hot

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Red Salsa

$0.50

Ringer

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Garlic Teriyaki

$0.50

Voodoo

$0.50

Waffle Sauce

$0.50

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

FRESH BEEF PATTY GRILLED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

2 HAND-CUT BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS AND CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

AMERICAN CHEESE ON TEXAS TOAST.

Kids Corndog

$5.99

MINI CORN DOGS

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

MIXED GREENS, CELERY, CARROTS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER AND CROUTONS. CHOICE OF DRESSING.

Sweet Potato Tots

$2.50Out of stock

A La Carte

1 Bang Bang Chx Taco

$5.00

1 Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$5.00

1 Chicken Salad Slider

$3.50

1 Chicken Strip

$4.00

1 Iowa Hot strip

$4.00

1 Nashville Hot strip

$4.00

1 Slider

$5.00

3 oz Queso side

$1.00

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Broasted Chicken Breast

$6.00

Broasted Chicken Drum

$3.00

Broasted Chicken Thigh

$4.00

Broasted Chicken Wing

$3.00

Single Chicken Breast

$6.00

Large Guacamole

$5.00

Small Guacamole

$3.00

Chip Refill

$2.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp with Ice Cream

$8.00

Brownie with Ice Cream

$8.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Ice Cream Plain

$2.50

Ice Cream Chocolate Syrup

$3.00

Ice Cream Caramel Syrup

$3.00

Ice Cream Chocolate & Caramel Syrup

$3.00

2 Cheesecake

$8.00

Specials

FISH TACOS

$12.00Out of stock

Quart Chicken Salad

$15.00

Cans

ACE Perry Cider

ACE Perry Cider

$6.00

Ace Perry is an all-natural fruit cider. Fresh Pear juice and Madagascar Vanilla are added to our apple cider post fermentation.

ACE Pineapple Cider

ACE Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Ace Pineapple is the world's original Pineapple cider. While on vacation in Hawaii, we tried adding fresh pineapple juice to our apple cider and it resulted in this delicious tropical libation!

Angry Orchard Bottle

Angry Orchard Bottle

$6.00
Big Grove Blood Orange Seltzer

Big Grove Blood Orange Seltzer

$6.00

Citrusy tangy bubbles with a slice of white peach, polite yet ready to party.

Big Grove Pineapple Seltzer

Big Grove Pineapple Seltzer

$5.50Out of stock

Tropically sun-kissed with a subtle kick of ginger, relaxed like a tiny beach chair.

Big Grove Raspberry Seltzer

Big Grove Raspberry Seltzer

$5.50

Juicy, ripe, wildly sparkling raspberry with a hint of hibiscus. Fits just right like your favorite denim jacket.

Big Grove Tailwind

Big Grove Tailwind

$6.00

May the wind be always at your back. Tailwind is a celebration of all things RAGBRAIⓇ and Big Grove Brewery. We brewed this light, refreshing golden ale for the "oldest, largest, and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world." Relax and embrace the Tailwind.

Big Grove West Eddy IPA

Big Grove West Eddy IPA

$6.00

Tropical and stone fruit aromas ride big waves of bright citrus, guava, and punched-up peach flavors. Choose your own adventure with this refreshing and thirst-quenching West Coast IPA.

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$5.50

Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.

Bud Light Can

Bud Light Can

$4.50
Budweiser Can

Budweiser Can

$4.50
Busch Light Can

Busch Light Can

$4.50
Confluence Basic Batch Pumpkin Ale

Confluence Basic Batch Pumpkin Ale

$7.50

Sweet pumpkin reigns over every sip, enriched with warm nutmeg, spicy cinnamon and the gentlest hint of clove.

Confluence Days Gone By

Confluence Days Gone By

$10.00

Together, with our good pals at West Hill and SingleSpeed Brewing, we crafted the perfect beer to re-capture our youth: a true West Coast Double IPA. With a big chewy malt bill to support a bevy of Pacific Northwest hops that bring citrus, floral and resin notes in abundance

Confluence Extension Event

Confluence Extension Event

$8.00

This series is our ever-evolving answer to the shifting landscape of IPA's. Each batch is created with a similar malt backbone, but with enough variance from its own sequence of lush, tropical-forward hops to be a unique species. Our passion for maximum flavor drives our unstoppable quest for incredible hop combinations. In this fun-filled exploration of the depths of the lupulin landscape, we are proud to share a fleeting glimpse of our short-lived creation. It's designed with a softer body, sweeter profile, and low bitterness, to showcase many of today's designer hops.

Confluence Remnant Ryewine

Confluence Remnant Ryewine

$10.00

a subtle variation on the classic Barleywine style, with a generous dose of rye malt to impart a nuance of spice that pairs beautifully with a dash of new world citrus and cherry forward hops. It’s the type of beer that makes you romantic for the classics, and we’re so grateful that our friends at Lua and Lion Bridge and you can share in it with us.

Coors Banquet Can

Coors Banquet Can

$4.50
Coors Edge N/A

Coors Edge N/A

$4.00
Coors Light Can

Coors Light Can

$4.50
Corona Can

Corona Can

$5.50

Corona Extra Mexican Beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt.

Exile Citra Sky Hazy IPA

Exile Citra Sky Hazy IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Citra Sky Hazy IPA bursts with cloudy tropical dreams. We brew this juicy ale with Citra and Mosaic hops for a transcendent aroma and flavor full of mango, pineapple, and citrus character. A cloudy brew to brighten your day, Citra Sky is the way!

Grainbelt

Grainbelt

$4.50
Guiness Can

Guiness Can

$6.00
High Life Can

High Life Can

$4.50
High Noon Lemon

High Noon Lemon

$6.00

High NoonLemon Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.

High Noon Peach

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Peach Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.

High Noon Pineapple

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.

High Noon Watermelon

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.

Kinship Amber Lager

Kinship Amber Lager

$6.00

Back by popular demand! Carmel, roasty, toffee, malty.

Michelob Ultra Can

Michelob Ultra Can

$4.50
Miller Lite Can

Miller Lite Can

$4.50
Modist Brewing Dream Yard IPA

Modist Brewing Dream Yard IPA

$10.00

A New England IPA that’s made from oats and wheat. Splendidly hazy with aromas of stonefruit, pineapple, and citrus. An insane amount of Citra and Sultana hops per barrel make this beer an incredibly juicy and citrusy treat with an approachable level of bitterness.

Modist Brewing Intergalactic Sofa Ghost IPA

Modist Brewing Intergalactic Sofa Ghost IPA

$10.00

New England IPA brewed with flaked oats, malted wheat, malted oats and pale ale malt. Hopped & double dry hopped with our hand-selected Citra, Strata, Cryo Citra and Sabro

PBR Can

PBR Can

$4.50
Peace Tree Blonde Fatale

Peace Tree Blonde Fatale

$7.00

Our Belgian-Style Blonde Ale will steal your heart as the unfiltered golden hue seduces your taste buds with surprising smoothness. It’s delicately hopped with Styrian Golding and Celeia for medium aroma with a crisp and refreshing bite. The Belgian yeast adds hints of fruity complexity, but be warned – its mysterious charm will draw you in again and again.

Singlespeed Gable

Singlespeed Gable

$6.00

Gable. One word can say so much. In our city, few words, if any, resonate with the force Gable does. In commemoration of his Olympic triumph (Munich - 1972) we’ve crafted a beer much more approachable than adversaries found Dan to be on the mat. Clean, crisp and GOLD. We can’t think of a more fitting tribute.

Toppling Goliath Berry Patch Fandango

Toppling Goliath Berry Patch Fandango

$11.00

Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries. Inspired by homemade jam, it balances the sweet and tart notes of all three fruits, leaving you with the perfect taste of summer's harvest.

Toppling Goliath Colab Think Piece

Toppling Goliath Colab Think Piece

$11.00Out of stock

This collaboration between Toppling Goliath and Untitled Art is a thought-provoking DIPA masterpiece that will paint your palate with strokes of Citra, Riwaka & Sabro hops.

Toppling Goliath Dragon Fandango

Toppling Goliath Dragon Fandango

$11.00Out of stock

Join the dragon in a dance to celebrate this unique kettle sour, blended with dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree. Named Dragon due to the use of Dragon Fruit, and Fandango after the dance of South America where Dragon Fruit originates from. Dragon Fandango is both fruity and tart with a dry finish. Raise a glass, dance the Fandango and celebrate the magic of these tropical fruits.

Truly Wildberry Can

Truly Wildberry Can

$5.50
Untitled Art Blood Orange Pomegranate Seltzer

Untitled Art Blood Orange Pomegranate Seltzer

$5.50
Untitled Art Pineapple Mango

Untitled Art Pineapple Mango

$5.50

Hard seltzer with real mango and pineapple fruit

Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi Seltzer

Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi Seltzer

$5.50

Hard seltzer with real strawberry and kiwi fruit

Untitled Art Watermelon Pineapple Lime Seltzer

Untitled Art Watermelon Pineapple Lime Seltzer

$9.00

Smoothie seltzer brewed with watermelon, and pineapple puree with lime juice.

Untitled Art/Lua Strawberry Daiquiri

Untitled Art/Lua Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.00

Gluten Free Sour (alcohol derived from sugar) with strawberry and key lime puree

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw® Hard Seltzer.

White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Hard seltzer with a twist of fresh Mango flavor. Enjoy pure refreshment with this sweet, summer fruit flavor year-round.

Draft Beer

Backpocket Tipsy in Tijuana

Backpocket Tipsy in Tijuana

$7.00

An Iowa take on a classic Mexican style lager beer! Served with a lime wedge. Get tipsy in Orilla!

Barn Town Ecto Coolest

Barn Town Ecto Coolest

$7.00

Blue raspberry sour, tart and slightly sweet

Barn Town Hawaiiowan Punch

Barn Town Hawaiiowan Punch

$7.00

Tropical Fruit Punch Kettle Sour with Milk Sugar

Barn Town Neon

Barn Town Neon

$7.00

Double dry-hopped NEIPA with Citra and Mosaic

Barn Town Nerd Rage

Barn Town Nerd Rage

$6.00

Guaranteed to make you run faster and jump higher...not really, but putting one of these down the ol hatch will make you think you can. Nerd Rage is gluten free and full of nostalgic flavors of a "bullish" energy drink with a colorful candy cluster finish.

Barn Town Raspberry Massacre

Barn Town Raspberry Massacre

$6.00

This beer got blasted with an almost deadly amount of raspberries. It is sweet, sour, and razzalicious! This is a traditional kettle sour and not gluten free.

Big Grove Boomtown

Big Grove Boomtown

$6.50

Brewed in the heart of Iowa City with the finest Midwestern barley and select hops, a classic, easy-drinking golden ale.

Big Grove Easy Eddy

Big Grove Easy Eddy

$7.00

Our fresh and juicy hazy IPA with tropical aromatics of pineapple and mango. Flaked wheat and oats make for a brilliant golden haze in this unfiltered IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe.

Big Grove Tropical Jam Sour

Big Grove Tropical Jam Sour

$7.00

A one-way journey to palm trees & sand castles. Tropical Jam is a fruited sour ale packed with pineapple, tangerine, mango & guava.

Big Rack Honey Badger Brown

Big Rack Honey Badger Brown

$7.00
Big Rack Killerwatt Wheat

Big Rack Killerwatt Wheat

$7.00

Brewed with American Pilsner Malt and a generous amount of toasted wheat from Canadian wheat farms and lightly sweetened with orange blossom honey from Florida orange groves. During secondary fermentation we infuse orange zest for a unique twist of flavor. Fermented with an American ale yeast that is slightly tart, yet crisp and clean! Hopped with American fruity hops and finished with a touch of citrus.

Bud Light Draft

Bud Light Draft

$4.00Out of stock
Busch Lt Draft

Busch Lt Draft

$4.00

Busch Light offers a light, balanced flavor, with fewer calories. It has a pleasant hop aroma and a smooth, slightly sweet finish.

Cherry Poppins Cider

Cherry Poppins Cider

$7.00

A LITTLE SWEET. A LITTLE TART. BREAK YR HEART.

Confluence Des Moines IPA

Confluence Des Moines IPA

$7.00

An American take on a world beer: India Pale Ale (IPA). Iowa’s steady, well balanced nature is reflected in this IPA with its mix of medium body, lighter color and plenty of malt flavor to balance the massive hop impact. Citrusy and piney hops from the Pacific Northwest offset the robust malt flavor of the two-row barley and medium crystal malts.

Coors Lt Draft

Coors Lt Draft

$4.00

Crisp, clean and refreshing, Coors Light is an American-style light lager beer.

Exile Ruthie

Exile Ruthie

$7.00

A Des Moines original, Ruthie became a staple in the 1950s bar scene. Her tips were so exorbitant that they tried to impose a burlesque tax on her, leading to national fame and all charges being dropped. Our classic lager is a tribute to the finest woman to ever serve a beer.

Front Street Cherry Bomb Blonde

Front Street Cherry Bomb Blonde

$7.00
Keg Creek Brick Red Ale

Keg Creek Brick Red Ale

$7.00

It drinks like a lager, with the attitude of an ale. Nutty aroma gives way to mild sweet caramel flavor and subtle background hops. All this packed into a light body that finishes exceptionally smooth.

Laketime S'mores

Laketime S'mores

$7.00

Just like the popular campfire treat, our S’mores Stout consists of an intricate layering of flavors. It begins with plenty of aroma of both milk & dark chocolate, followed by hints of marshmallow on the nose – even more of it in the taste. Very thick, yet almost cloyingly sweet, this stout has the pleasant finish of a honey graham cracker. You’ll undoubtedly want s’more!

Pulpit Rock Saftig IPA

Pulpit Rock Saftig IPA

$7.00

This perennial, NEIPA-style favorite showcases Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops in all their hazy glory.

Shiner Holiday Cheer

Shiner Holiday Cheer

$6.00Out of stock

Holiday traditions come in all shapes and sizes. This old-world dunkelweizen is brewed with Texas peaches and roasted pecans - perfect for cracking open in front of a crackling fire.

SingleSpeed Tip The Cow

SingleSpeed Tip The Cow

$7.00

This full bodied, creamy, Milk Stout has been touched by the gentle hand of Sidecar Coffee Roasters. A rich, but smooth option, boasting notes of roast and cocoa right alongside velvety sweetness.

Toppling Goliath Golden Nugget

Toppling Goliath Golden Nugget

$7.50

This medium bodied IPA with moderate bitterness and light piney flavor is a combination of Golden Promise Malt, Simcoe, Amarillo and Nugget Hops.

Toppling Goliath Holidotz

Toppling Goliath Holidotz

$8.00

Our classic Dorothy's brewed with Cascade hops, cranberry and orange juice with a mix of spices to create a delicious and unique lager.

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$7.50

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite!

Weldwerks Juicy Bits IPA

Weldwerks Juicy Bits IPA

$7.00

Our flagship IPA features a huge citrus and tropical fruit hop character from the Mosaic, Citra & El Dorado hops and softer, smoother mouthfeel from the adjusted water chemistry, higher protein malts, and lower attenuation. The end result is a beer reminiscent of citrus juice with extra pulp, thus the name Juicy Bits.

Wilson's Cider Rotator

Wilson's Cider Rotator

$7.00

Current Selection: Maple Pecan We teamed up with Great River Maple to make this semi-sweet treat. With subtle hints of pure maple syrup and buttery pecan this easy-drinkin’ cider is sure to warm you up on a cold winter day.

Liquor

Cedar Ridge

Cedar Ridge

$7.00+
Glenlevet 12 Year Scotch

Glenlevet 12 Year Scotch

$9.00+
Jim Beam

Jim Beam

$6.00+
Maker's Mark

Maker's Mark

$8.00+
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon

$8.00+
Barton

Barton

$4.50+
Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+
Revelton Mulberry Gin

Revelton Mulberry Gin

$8.00+
Tanqueray

Tanqueray

$6.00+
Apple Pucker

Apple Pucker

$5.00+
Baileys

Baileys

$6.00+
Buttershots

Buttershots

$5.00+
Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier

$8.00+
Jager

Jager

$6.00+
Kahlua

Kahlua

$6.00+
Peach Schnapps

Peach Schnapps

$5.00+

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00+
Sinners & Saints

Sinners & Saints

$6.00+
Bacardi

Bacardi

$6.00+
Bacardi Dragonberry

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00+
Malibu

Malibu

$6.00+
Phillips

Phillips

$4.50+
Hornitos Plata

Hornitos Plata

$6.00+
Patron

Patron

$8.00+
Absolut Citron

Absolut Citron

$6.25+
Absolut Mango

Absolut Mango

$6.25+
Absolut Pear

Absolut Pear

$6.25+
Grey Goose Vodka

Grey Goose Vodka

$7.50+
Pearl Cucumber

Pearl Cucumber

$6.00+
Smirnoff Apple

Smirnoff Apple

$6.00+
Smirnoff Blueberry

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00+Out of stock
Smirnoff Cherry

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00+
Smirnoff Orange

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00+
Smirnoff Peach

Smirnoff Peach

$6.00+
Smirnoff Raspberry

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00+
Smirnoff Strawberry

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00+
Smirnoff Watermelon

Smirnoff Watermelon

$6.00+
Swell Vodka

Swell Vodka

$4.50+
Tito's

Tito's

$6.50+
Black Velvet

Black Velvet

$5.50+
Crown Royal

Crown Royal

$6.50+
Crown Royal Apple

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50+
Dewars

Dewars

$6.00+
Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels

$6.00+
Jameson

Jameson

$6.00+
Prairie Fire

Prairie Fire

$6.00+
Screwball

Screwball

$6.50+
Seagrams 7

Seagrams 7

$5.50+
Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye

$7.50+
Ten High

Ten High

$4.50+

Specialty Drinks

Bloody Mary

$7.50

vodka, bloody mary mix with a salted rim with a garnish of green olives & pickles.

Blueberry Red Bull Lemonade

$6.25

Chocolate White Russian

$8.00

Irish coffee

$6.00

London Mule

$8.50

Long Island

$6.50

Swell Vodka, Hornitos Tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola

Manhatten

$13.00

Cedar Ridge or Templeton Rye, sweet vermouth and bitters

Margarita / Rocks

$7.50

Hornitos Tequila mixed with lime and sour, served on the rocks with a salted rim

Mexican Mule

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.50

orange juice and champagne

Moscow Mule

$8.50

vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer. Try it with apple, cucumber, grape, orange, peach, pear, raspberry, strawberry, or watermelon vodka!

Old Fashioned

$13.00Out of stock

Cedar Ridge or Templeton Rye, orange peel, bitters, and a cherry

Orilla Sunset

$7.50

Hornitos Tequila, orange juice, and grenadine

Peppermint White Russian

$8.00

Salty Chick

$7.50

vodka and grapefruit juice with a salted rim

Screwdriver

$5.50

choice of vodka and orange juice

Seaside Chicken

$7.50

Malibu, lime juice, pineapple juice, and a splash of cranberry

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice and cranberry

Sparkling Vodka

$5.50

Strawberry Refresher

$7.50

Strawberry vodka and Limonata San Pellegrino

Top Shelf Marg/Rocks

$12.00

Patron Tequila, Grand Marnier mixed with lime and sour then served on the rocks with a salted rim

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Hair of the Dawg bloody mary mix with a salted rim, and a garnish of green olives & pickles

Whiskey Mule

$8.50

White Russian

$7.50

vodka, Kahlua and cream served on the rocks

CHARLIE DRINK

$9.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

SP Limonata

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Pibb

Kids Powerade

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$1.00

Dasani Water

$3.00Out of stock

Coke 20 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite 20oz

$3.00

Cherry Coke 20 oz

$3.00

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00

Retail

12 oz. koozie

12 oz. koozie

$4.00
BDF Cherry Rhubarb

BDF Cherry Rhubarb

$6.00
BDF Ghost Pear

BDF Ghost Pear

$6.00