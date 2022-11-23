The Chicken
129 Reviews
$$
4221 SE Orilla Rd
West Des Moines, IA 50061
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
E_Appetizers
E_Cheese Curds
White cheese curds fried with marinara and ranch
E_Chips & Queso
FRESH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH WARM QUESO DIP AND SALSA.
E_Jalapeno Popper Deviled Eggs
WHIPPED EGG YOLKS MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, MUSTARD, ONION, BACON, SRIRACHA, PEPPER JACK CHEESE AND DICED JALAPEñOS PIPED INTO THE WHITES WITH A DASH OF CAYENNE PEPPER.
E_Nachos
LAYERS OF WARM TORTILLA CHIPS, SHREDDED CHEESE, CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR GRINDER MEAT, BLACK BEANS, BLACK OLIVES, JALAPEÑOS, BANANA PEPPERS, PICO DE GALLO, FRESH GUACAMOLE, QUESO SAUCE, SOUR CREAM, AND HOMEMADE SALSA.
E_Onion Rings
LIGHTLY FLOURED THIN-CUT RINGS FRIED AND SERVED WITH RANCH.
E_Popcorn Chicken
TENDER, JUICY NUGGETS OF BREAST MEAT BREADED AND FRIED. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE.
E_SW Egg Rolls
PULLED CHICKEN, BLACK BEANS, CORN, CHIPOTLE PEPPERS AND SOUTHWESTERN RICE, ROLLED AND FRIED. SERVED WITH A CHIPOTLE RANCH DIPPING SAUCE.
E_Voodoo Fried Shrimp
FRIED SHRIMP TOSSED IN SWEET AND SPICY SAUCE.
E_Wings
TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE WING SAUCE, SERVED WITH CELERY AND RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING.
E_Chips and Guac
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
MIXED GREENS, HARDBOILED EGG, CELERY, CARROTS, TOMATOES AND BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES TOPPED WITH GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN BREAST. CHOICE OF DRESSING.
Side Salad
MIXED GREENS, CELERY, CARROTS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER AND CROUTONS. CHOICE OF DRESSING.
Southwest Salad
MIXED GREENS, CORN, BLACK BEANS, POBLANO PEPPERS AND CILANTRO TOPPED WITH A GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING.
Chicken Salad Salad
CHICKEN SALAD MADE WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, MAYONNAISE, DIJON MUSTARD, CELERY, SHALLOTS, DRIED CRANBERRIES AND WALNUTS. SERVED ON A BED OF GREENS.
Dinner Salad
Sandwiches
Bacon Cheddar
Ground chuck patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and bacon
Cheeseburger
Ground chuck patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo
Double Cheeseburger
2 Ground chuck patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SWISS CHEESE AND TWO STRIPS OF BACON. SERVED WITH RANCH.
Chicken Salad Sliders
CHICKEN SALAD MADE WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, MAYONNAISE, DIJON MUSTARD, CELERY, SHALLOTS, DRIED CRANBERRIES AND WALNUTS. SERVED ON BRIOCHE SLIDERS BUNS.
Classic Chicken
HAND BREADED FRIED CHICKEN BREAST WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO.
Cowboy Burger
Ground chuck patty topped with our own kicked up bbq sauce, pepperjack cheese, onion crisps, and bacon
Grinder
TRADITIONAL ITALIAN GRINDER MEAT COOKED WITH ONIONS AND POBLANO PEPPERS THEN STUFFED IN A FRENCH ROLL AND TOPPED WITH MELTED PROVOLONE CHEESE.
Sliders
SWEET AND SPICY FRIED CHICKEN WITH SLICED DILL PICKLES ON BRIOCHE SLIDER BUNS.
Whiskey Mushroom Burger
Ground chuck patty topped with whiskey glazed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Entrees
Broasted Chicken Dinner
COMES WITH MASHED POTATOES, SWEET CORN, AND A BISCUIT.
Nashville Hot Dinner
LARGE STRIPS OF HAND-CUT CHICKEN BREAST FRIED AND TOSSED IN A SWEET AND SPICY NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE AND A BISCUIT.
Iowa Hot Chicken
IOWA’S ANSWER TO HOT CHICKEN. HAND-CUT SPICY MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS FRIED AND TOSSED IN A SPICY, BUTTERY SEASONING BLEND. SERVED WITH FRIES AND A BISCUIT.
Chicken Strip Meal
HAND-CUT AND FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRIES AND A BISCUIT. TRY THEM TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE
Hot Chicken Sundae
FRESH BISCUITS TOPPED WITH MASHED POTATOES AND BONELESS FRIED CHICKEN SMOTHERED IN GRAVY AND TOPPED WITH FRIED ONIONS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SWEET CORN.
Chicken & Waffles
NASHVILLE HOT BONELESS CHICKEN STRIPS ON TOP OF A BELGIAN WAFFLE SERVED WITH CREAM CHEESE SAUCE AND MAPLE SYRUP.
Bang Bang Chicken Tacos
TWO FLOUR TORTILLAS EACH FILLED WITH CABBAGE AND A LARGE HAND BREADED FRIED CHICKEN STRIP AND TOPPED WITH BANG BANG SAUCE AND CILANTRO. SERVED WITH RICE.
Shrimp Bang Bang Tacos
TWO FLOUR TORTILLAS EACH FILLED WITH CABBAGE AND GRILLED GULF WHITE SHRIMP AND TOPPED WITH BANG BANG SAUCE AND CILANTRO. SERVED WITH RICE.
Bang Bang Tacos 1 Shrimp 1 Chicken
TWO FLOUR TORTILLAS EACH FILLED WITH CABBAGE AND A LARGE HAND BREADED FRIED CHICKEN STRIP AND TOPPED WITH BANG BANG SAUCE AND CILANTRO. SERVED WITH RICE.
Loaded Mac and Cheese
Mac And Cheese
Pizza
Small BYO Pizza
Small Bypass Pizza
ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CAPICOLA, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, AND BACON.
Small Grinder Pizza
GRINDER MEAT (BLEND OF ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND GROUND BEEF), ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, AND BANANA PEPPERS.
Small Old Hwy #5 Pizza
ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, POBLANOS, RED ONIONS, AND PEPPERONI.
Small Thrilla From Orilla Pizza
CAPICOLA, BLACK OLIVES, JALAPENOS, PEPPERONI, AND SALAMI.
Small Shrimp Pizza
GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE, SHRIMP, CILANTRO, GREEN ONION AND BANG BANG SAUCE.
Small Vegetilla Pizza
MUSHROOMS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, ARTICHOKES, AND BLACK OLIVES.
Small Bbq Chicken
BBQ SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONION, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Small Thai Peanut
PEANUT SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CARROTS, ONIONS, CELERY, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND CILANTRO.
Small Poblano Diablo
CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE, SHREDDED VERDE CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO PEPPERS, JALAPENOS, MOZZARELLA AND COTIJA CHEESES
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
BUFFALO SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CELERY, MOZZARELLA, BLUE CHEESE
Large BYO Pizza
Large Bypass Pizza
ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CAPICOLA, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, AND BACON.
Large Grinder Pizza
GRINDER MEAT (BLEND OF ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND GROUND BEEF), ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, AND BANANA PEPPERS.
Large Old Hwy #5 Pizza
ITALIAN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, POBLANOS, RED ONIONS, AND PEPPERONI.
Large Shrimp Pizza
GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE, SHRIMP, CILANTRO, GREEN ONION AND BANG BANG SAUCE.
Large Vegetilla Pizza
MUSHROOMS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, ARTICHOKES, AND BLACK OLIVES.
Large Thai Peanut Chicken pizza
PEANUT SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CARROTS, ONIONS, CELERY, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND CILANTRO.
Large Chicken Poblano Diablo pizza
CHIPOTLE CREAM SAUCE, SHREDDED VERDE CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO PEPPERS, JALAPENOS, MOZZARELLA AND COTIJA CHEESES
Large Buffalo Chicken pizza
BUFFALO SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, CELERY, MOZZARELLA, BLUE CHEESE
Large California BBQ Chicken pizza
BBQ SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONION, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Small Taco Pizza
Only available on Tuesdays!
Large Taco Pizza
Only available on Tuesdays!
Sauces
Bang Bang
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Buffalo
Carolina Mustard
Chipotle Ranch
Gochujang
Gravy
Honey Mustard
Iowa Hot
Italian Dressing
Marinara
Mayo
Nashville Hot
Queso
Ranch
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Red Salsa
Ringer
Sour Cream
Spicy Garlic Teriyaki
Voodoo
Waffle Sauce
Kids
Sides
A La Carte
1 Bang Bang Chx Taco
1 Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
1 Chicken Salad Slider
1 Chicken Strip
1 Iowa Hot strip
1 Nashville Hot strip
1 Slider
3 oz Queso side
Belgian Waffle
Broasted Chicken Breast
Broasted Chicken Drum
Broasted Chicken Thigh
Broasted Chicken Wing
Single Chicken Breast
Large Guacamole
Small Guacamole
Chip Refill
Desserts
Cans
ACE Perry Cider
Ace Perry is an all-natural fruit cider. Fresh Pear juice and Madagascar Vanilla are added to our apple cider post fermentation.
ACE Pineapple Cider
Ace Pineapple is the world's original Pineapple cider. While on vacation in Hawaii, we tried adding fresh pineapple juice to our apple cider and it resulted in this delicious tropical libation!
Angry Orchard Bottle
Big Grove Blood Orange Seltzer
Citrusy tangy bubbles with a slice of white peach, polite yet ready to party.
Big Grove Pineapple Seltzer
Tropically sun-kissed with a subtle kick of ginger, relaxed like a tiny beach chair.
Big Grove Raspberry Seltzer
Juicy, ripe, wildly sparkling raspberry with a hint of hibiscus. Fits just right like your favorite denim jacket.
Big Grove Tailwind
May the wind be always at your back. Tailwind is a celebration of all things RAGBRAIⓇ and Big Grove Brewery. We brewed this light, refreshing golden ale for the "oldest, largest, and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world." Relax and embrace the Tailwind.
Big Grove West Eddy IPA
Tropical and stone fruit aromas ride big waves of bright citrus, guava, and punched-up peach flavors. Choose your own adventure with this refreshing and thirst-quenching West Coast IPA.
Blue Moon
Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.
Bud Light Can
Budweiser Can
Busch Light Can
Confluence Basic Batch Pumpkin Ale
Sweet pumpkin reigns over every sip, enriched with warm nutmeg, spicy cinnamon and the gentlest hint of clove.
Confluence Days Gone By
Together, with our good pals at West Hill and SingleSpeed Brewing, we crafted the perfect beer to re-capture our youth: a true West Coast Double IPA. With a big chewy malt bill to support a bevy of Pacific Northwest hops that bring citrus, floral and resin notes in abundance
Confluence Extension Event
This series is our ever-evolving answer to the shifting landscape of IPA's. Each batch is created with a similar malt backbone, but with enough variance from its own sequence of lush, tropical-forward hops to be a unique species. Our passion for maximum flavor drives our unstoppable quest for incredible hop combinations. In this fun-filled exploration of the depths of the lupulin landscape, we are proud to share a fleeting glimpse of our short-lived creation. It's designed with a softer body, sweeter profile, and low bitterness, to showcase many of today's designer hops.
Confluence Remnant Ryewine
a subtle variation on the classic Barleywine style, with a generous dose of rye malt to impart a nuance of spice that pairs beautifully with a dash of new world citrus and cherry forward hops. It’s the type of beer that makes you romantic for the classics, and we’re so grateful that our friends at Lua and Lion Bridge and you can share in it with us.
Coors Banquet Can
Coors Edge N/A
Coors Light Can
Corona Can
Corona Extra Mexican Beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt.
Exile Citra Sky Hazy IPA
Citra Sky Hazy IPA bursts with cloudy tropical dreams. We brew this juicy ale with Citra and Mosaic hops for a transcendent aroma and flavor full of mango, pineapple, and citrus character. A cloudy brew to brighten your day, Citra Sky is the way!
Grainbelt
Guiness Can
High Life Can
High Noon Lemon
High NoonLemon Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.
High Noon Peach
High Noon Peach Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Pineapple Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Watermelon Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors.
Kinship Amber Lager
Back by popular demand! Carmel, roasty, toffee, malty.
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller Lite Can
Modist Brewing Dream Yard IPA
A New England IPA that’s made from oats and wheat. Splendidly hazy with aromas of stonefruit, pineapple, and citrus. An insane amount of Citra and Sultana hops per barrel make this beer an incredibly juicy and citrusy treat with an approachable level of bitterness.
Modist Brewing Intergalactic Sofa Ghost IPA
New England IPA brewed with flaked oats, malted wheat, malted oats and pale ale malt. Hopped & double dry hopped with our hand-selected Citra, Strata, Cryo Citra and Sabro
PBR Can
Peace Tree Blonde Fatale
Our Belgian-Style Blonde Ale will steal your heart as the unfiltered golden hue seduces your taste buds with surprising smoothness. It’s delicately hopped with Styrian Golding and Celeia for medium aroma with a crisp and refreshing bite. The Belgian yeast adds hints of fruity complexity, but be warned – its mysterious charm will draw you in again and again.
Singlespeed Gable
Gable. One word can say so much. In our city, few words, if any, resonate with the force Gable does. In commemoration of his Olympic triumph (Munich - 1972) we’ve crafted a beer much more approachable than adversaries found Dan to be on the mat. Clean, crisp and GOLD. We can’t think of a more fitting tribute.
Toppling Goliath Berry Patch Fandango
Berry Patch Fandango kettle sours flavor profile is a melange of blueberries, mulberries & raspberries. Inspired by homemade jam, it balances the sweet and tart notes of all three fruits, leaving you with the perfect taste of summer's harvest.
Toppling Goliath Colab Think Piece
This collaboration between Toppling Goliath and Untitled Art is a thought-provoking DIPA masterpiece that will paint your palate with strokes of Citra, Riwaka & Sabro hops.
Toppling Goliath Dragon Fandango
Join the dragon in a dance to celebrate this unique kettle sour, blended with dragon fruit, mango and passion fruit puree. Named Dragon due to the use of Dragon Fruit, and Fandango after the dance of South America where Dragon Fruit originates from. Dragon Fandango is both fruity and tart with a dry finish. Raise a glass, dance the Fandango and celebrate the magic of these tropical fruits.
Truly Wildberry Can
Untitled Art Blood Orange Pomegranate Seltzer
Untitled Art Pineapple Mango
Hard seltzer with real mango and pineapple fruit
Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi Seltzer
Hard seltzer with real strawberry and kiwi fruit
Untitled Art Watermelon Pineapple Lime Seltzer
Smoothie seltzer brewed with watermelon, and pineapple puree with lime juice.
Untitled Art/Lua Strawberry Daiquiri
Gluten Free Sour (alcohol derived from sugar) with strawberry and key lime puree
White Claw Black Cherry
Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw® Hard Seltzer.
White Claw Mango
Hard seltzer with a twist of fresh Mango flavor. Enjoy pure refreshment with this sweet, summer fruit flavor year-round.
Draft Beer
Backpocket Tipsy in Tijuana
An Iowa take on a classic Mexican style lager beer! Served with a lime wedge. Get tipsy in Orilla!
Barn Town Ecto Coolest
Blue raspberry sour, tart and slightly sweet
Barn Town Hawaiiowan Punch
Tropical Fruit Punch Kettle Sour with Milk Sugar
Barn Town Neon
Double dry-hopped NEIPA with Citra and Mosaic
Barn Town Nerd Rage
Guaranteed to make you run faster and jump higher...not really, but putting one of these down the ol hatch will make you think you can. Nerd Rage is gluten free and full of nostalgic flavors of a "bullish" energy drink with a colorful candy cluster finish.
Barn Town Raspberry Massacre
This beer got blasted with an almost deadly amount of raspberries. It is sweet, sour, and razzalicious! This is a traditional kettle sour and not gluten free.
Big Grove Boomtown
Brewed in the heart of Iowa City with the finest Midwestern barley and select hops, a classic, easy-drinking golden ale.
Big Grove Easy Eddy
Our fresh and juicy hazy IPA with tropical aromatics of pineapple and mango. Flaked wheat and oats make for a brilliant golden haze in this unfiltered IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe.
Big Grove Tropical Jam Sour
A one-way journey to palm trees & sand castles. Tropical Jam is a fruited sour ale packed with pineapple, tangerine, mango & guava.
Big Rack Honey Badger Brown
Big Rack Killerwatt Wheat
Brewed with American Pilsner Malt and a generous amount of toasted wheat from Canadian wheat farms and lightly sweetened with orange blossom honey from Florida orange groves. During secondary fermentation we infuse orange zest for a unique twist of flavor. Fermented with an American ale yeast that is slightly tart, yet crisp and clean! Hopped with American fruity hops and finished with a touch of citrus.
Bud Light Draft
Busch Lt Draft
Busch Light offers a light, balanced flavor, with fewer calories. It has a pleasant hop aroma and a smooth, slightly sweet finish.
Cherry Poppins Cider
A LITTLE SWEET. A LITTLE TART. BREAK YR HEART.
Confluence Des Moines IPA
An American take on a world beer: India Pale Ale (IPA). Iowa’s steady, well balanced nature is reflected in this IPA with its mix of medium body, lighter color and plenty of malt flavor to balance the massive hop impact. Citrusy and piney hops from the Pacific Northwest offset the robust malt flavor of the two-row barley and medium crystal malts.
Coors Lt Draft
Crisp, clean and refreshing, Coors Light is an American-style light lager beer.
Exile Ruthie
A Des Moines original, Ruthie became a staple in the 1950s bar scene. Her tips were so exorbitant that they tried to impose a burlesque tax on her, leading to national fame and all charges being dropped. Our classic lager is a tribute to the finest woman to ever serve a beer.
Front Street Cherry Bomb Blonde
Keg Creek Brick Red Ale
It drinks like a lager, with the attitude of an ale. Nutty aroma gives way to mild sweet caramel flavor and subtle background hops. All this packed into a light body that finishes exceptionally smooth.
Laketime S'mores
Just like the popular campfire treat, our S’mores Stout consists of an intricate layering of flavors. It begins with plenty of aroma of both milk & dark chocolate, followed by hints of marshmallow on the nose – even more of it in the taste. Very thick, yet almost cloyingly sweet, this stout has the pleasant finish of a honey graham cracker. You’ll undoubtedly want s’more!
Pulpit Rock Saftig IPA
This perennial, NEIPA-style favorite showcases Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops in all their hazy glory.
Shiner Holiday Cheer
Holiday traditions come in all shapes and sizes. This old-world dunkelweizen is brewed with Texas peaches and roasted pecans - perfect for cracking open in front of a crackling fire.
SingleSpeed Tip The Cow
This full bodied, creamy, Milk Stout has been touched by the gentle hand of Sidecar Coffee Roasters. A rich, but smooth option, boasting notes of roast and cocoa right alongside velvety sweetness.
Toppling Goliath Golden Nugget
This medium bodied IPA with moderate bitterness and light piney flavor is a combination of Golden Promise Malt, Simcoe, Amarillo and Nugget Hops.
Toppling Goliath Holidotz
Our classic Dorothy's brewed with Cascade hops, cranberry and orange juice with a mix of spices to create a delicious and unique lager.
Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite!
Weldwerks Juicy Bits IPA
Our flagship IPA features a huge citrus and tropical fruit hop character from the Mosaic, Citra & El Dorado hops and softer, smoother mouthfeel from the adjusted water chemistry, higher protein malts, and lower attenuation. The end result is a beer reminiscent of citrus juice with extra pulp, thus the name Juicy Bits.
Wilson's Cider Rotator
Current Selection: Maple Pecan We teamed up with Great River Maple to make this semi-sweet treat. With subtle hints of pure maple syrup and buttery pecan this easy-drinkin’ cider is sure to warm you up on a cold winter day.
Liquor
Cedar Ridge
Glenlevet 12 Year Scotch
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon
Barton
Bombay Sapphire
Revelton Mulberry Gin
Tanqueray
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Buttershots
Grand Marnier
Jager
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Sinners & Saints
Bacardi
Bacardi Dragonberry
Malibu
Phillips
Hornitos Plata
Patron
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mango
Absolut Pear
Grey Goose Vodka
Pearl Cucumber
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Watermelon
Swell Vodka
Tito's
Black Velvet
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Dewars
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Prairie Fire
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Templeton Rye
Ten High
Specialty Drinks
Bloody Mary
vodka, bloody mary mix with a salted rim with a garnish of green olives & pickles.
Blueberry Red Bull Lemonade
Chocolate White Russian
Irish coffee
London Mule
Long Island
Swell Vodka, Hornitos Tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola
Manhatten
Cedar Ridge or Templeton Rye, sweet vermouth and bitters
Margarita / Rocks
Hornitos Tequila mixed with lime and sour, served on the rocks with a salted rim
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
orange juice and champagne
Moscow Mule
vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer. Try it with apple, cucumber, grape, orange, peach, pear, raspberry, strawberry, or watermelon vodka!
Old Fashioned
Cedar Ridge or Templeton Rye, orange peel, bitters, and a cherry
Orilla Sunset
Hornitos Tequila, orange juice, and grenadine
Peppermint White Russian
Salty Chick
vodka and grapefruit juice with a salted rim
Screwdriver
choice of vodka and orange juice
Seaside Chicken
Malibu, lime juice, pineapple juice, and a splash of cranberry
Sex On The Beach
vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice and cranberry
Sparkling Vodka
Strawberry Refresher
Strawberry vodka and Limonata San Pellegrino
Top Shelf Marg/Rocks
Patron Tequila, Grand Marnier mixed with lime and sour then served on the rocks with a salted rim
Virgin Bloody Mary
Hair of the Dawg bloody mary mix with a salted rim, and a garnish of green olives & pickles
Whiskey Mule
White Russian
vodka, Kahlua and cream served on the rocks