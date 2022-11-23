The Chicken

Confluence Extension Event

$8.00

This series is our ever-evolving answer to the shifting landscape of IPA's. Each batch is created with a similar malt backbone, but with enough variance from its own sequence of lush, tropical-forward hops to be a unique species. Our passion for maximum flavor drives our unstoppable quest for incredible hop combinations. In this fun-filled exploration of the depths of the lupulin landscape, we are proud to share a fleeting glimpse of our short-lived creation. It's designed with a softer body, sweeter profile, and low bitterness, to showcase many of today's designer hops.