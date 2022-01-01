Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

The Chieftain Pub 23 Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

23 Washington Street

Plainville, MA 02762

Order Again

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie
Bangers & Mash
Fish & Chips

Starters

Ardmore Mussels

$16.00

PEI mussels steam-cooked in white wine, garlic and onions

Calamari

$13.00

Fried calamari served with housemade marinara sauce & jalapeno peppers

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Chicken fingers served with honey mustard sauce

Chieftain Chips

$10.00

A basket of thick cut ridged spicy chips with our famous Boom-Boom sauce

Chowder

$5.00

A local favorite- homemade with clams, potatoes, onions, cream & spices

Clam Cakes & Chowder

$14.00

4 homemade clam cakes served with New England Clam Chowder

Curry Chips

$11.00

A basket of french fries with a portion of curry sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

A heaping basket of thinly sliced homemade onion rings

Pratai Skins

$12.00

Homemade potato skins topped with bacon, cheese & sour cream

Pretzels

$13.00

Salted pretzels served with Guinness pub cheese

Salad

$7.00

Field greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, onions, cucumbers, peppers & croutons

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

5 perfectly cooked shrimp served with our housemade cocktail sauce & lemon

Soup

$4.00
Spicy Stuffies & Chowder

$16.00

Two Rhode Island Style stuffed quahogs served with New England Clam Chowder

Wings

$17.00

1 & ½ lbs wings tossed in buffalo, coconut teriyaki, honey mustard, BBQ or plain

Sandwiches

Blademeat Sandwich

$15.00

Spiced marinated “Portuguese style” pork served on a white bulkie roll

Chieftain Burger

$15.00

Our signature ½ lb. sirloin beef burger served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & American cheese

Cowboy Burger

$17.00

½ lb. sirloin beef served with cheddar cheese, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, bacon, pickles & red onion

Irish Toastie

$14.00

Irish rashers (bacon), tomato, red onion & cheddar cheese on white bread pressed on panini machine with fries

Tuna Wrap & Chowder

$15.00

Housemade tuna salad served in a white wrap with lettuce & tomato and chowder

Pub Favorites

Bangers & Mash

$17.00

Imported Irish pork sausages served with mashed potatoes, gravy & Batchelor’s baked beans from Ireland

Cappoquin Chicken

$18.00

Fried boneless chicken over stuffing with mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce & vegetables

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Lightly battered haddock served with French fries, homemade tartar sauce & coleslaw

Guinness Stew

$18.00

Slow-cooked beef in Guinness with carrots, celery, onions, parsley & mashed

Liver & Onions

$18.00

Sautéed liver, topped with grilled onions & bacon, served with mashed potatoes, gravy & vegetable of the day

Pot Roast Dinner

$18.00

Pot roast slow-cooked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes, gravy & vegetables

Scallop Pie

$26.00

Sea scallops, carrots, spinach, fresh dill, onion, cream & sherry wine topped with mashed potatoes

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Lean ground beef slowly simmered with carrots & onions topped with homemade mashed potatoes

Surf & Turf

Irish Mixed Grill

$27.00

USDA Choice steak tips, bangers, Irish bacon, beans, grilled tomatoes & mashed potatoes

Surf & Turf

$27.00

Choice steak tips served with either baked stuffed shrimp or baked sea scallops accompanied with potato of your choice & vegetable

Seafood Pasta

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp, calamari, sea scallops and PEI mussels in a creamy vodka sauce over penne

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$25.00

Haddock baked with our house seafood stuffing & served with your choice of potato & vegetable of the day

Duffer's Delight Tips

$22.00

A generous portion of choice Angus steak tips, seasoned & topped with onions. Served with choice of potato & vegetable of the day or salad

Light Side

Veg Stir Fry

$17.00

Heaping portion of broccoli, carrots, celery, red & green peppers & red onions sautéed in oriental sauce & served over rice

Oriental Chicken Salad

$18.00

Lightly breaded chicken over field greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, sliced egg, almond slices, dried noodles & oriental honey dressing

Spinach Salad

$18.00

Chicken, fresh baby spinach, gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries, apples, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken served over a bed of field greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, sliced egg & croutons. Your choice of dressing

Sides

3 Bangers Side

$5.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Batchelor's Beans

$3.00

Chourice

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Curry Sauce

$5.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Gluten Free Roll

$2.00

Loaded Baked

$6.00

Mashed

$3.00

Pub Cheese

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Chieftain Chips

$4.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Single Clam Cake

$1.50

Single Spicy Stuffie

$5.00

Veg of the Day

$3.00

Kid's Menu

CJ's Shepherd's Pie

$7.00

Kid's Bangers & Mash

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Fish & Chip

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Pasta & Sauce

$7.00

Dessert Menu

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$11.00

Rich creamy cheesecake flavored with Irish cream liquor in a chocolate cookie crust. Topped with a creamy Irish cream infused chocolate mousse and garnished with a dusting of cocoa

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

A blend of sweet & tart ladyfingers infused with essence of limoncello layered with a lemon mascarpone mousse

Cookies & Milk Cake

$11.00

The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Lots of Irish favorites & seafood specialties made fresh to order!

