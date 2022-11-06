Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Chipped Cup 3610 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

3610 Broadway

New York, NY 10031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Egg'n Cheese Sando
Latte
Overnight Oats

Victuals

Bagels

Bagels

$3.75
Bagel 'n Lox

Bagel 'n Lox

$14.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.50
Breakfast Egg'n Cheese Sando

Breakfast Egg'n Cheese Sando

$7.50
Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$12.00
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$11.00
PB + Banana Toast

PB + Banana Toast

$12.00
Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$7.50
Sous Vide Chicken Salad Toast

Sous Vide Chicken Salad Toast

$13.50
Tuna Toast

Tuna Toast

$13.50

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$15.50

Grilled Cheese ONLY

$8.00

Tomato Soup ONLY

$7.50

Drinks (Pick up only)

Not available for delivery.

Coffee

$3.25+

Not available for delivery.

Espresso

$3.50

Not available for delivery.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Not available for delivery.

Americano

$3.25+

Not available for delivery.

Macchiato

$3.75

Not available for delivery.

Cortado

$4.25

Not available for delivery.

Flat White

$4.50

Not available for delivery.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Not available for delivery.

Latte

$5.00+

Not available for delivery.

Mocha

$5.50+

Not available for delivery.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Not available for delivery.

Steamer

$4.25+

Not available for delivery.

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Not available for delivery.

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Not available for delivery.

Tea

$3.50

Not available for delivery.

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Retail

Whole Beans - Hologram

$18.00

Whole Beans - Single Origin

$19.00

Tote Bag

$20.00Out of stock

Mug

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Chipped Cup is a Victorian psychedelic coffee shop with a touch of grandma’s attic, wabi-sabi, and political sass. Our cozy community living room is a safe place to be heard, to hunker down and write your next screenplay or end-of-semester thesis, and to connect with friends and neighbors.

Location

3610 Broadway, New York, NY 10031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harlem Public
orange star4.6 • 241
3612 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
At The Wallace
orange star4.3 • 627
3612 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
Bono Tratoria
orange star4.5 • 1,188
3658 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
La Casa D'La Pasta - 1792 Amsterdam Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1792 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
The Handpulled Noodle - 3600 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
The Honey Well
orange star4.6 • 349
3604 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston