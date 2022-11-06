The Chipped Cup 3610 Broadway
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
The Chipped Cup is a Victorian psychedelic coffee shop with a touch of grandma’s attic, wabi-sabi, and political sass. Our cozy community living room is a safe place to be heard, to hunker down and write your next screenplay or end-of-semester thesis, and to connect with friends and neighbors.
3610 Broadway, New York, NY 10031
