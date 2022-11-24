Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Chippery - Elizabeth 929 Westfield Ave

1,007 Reviews

$$

929 Westfield Ave

Elizabeth, NJ 07208

Order Again

Popular Items

Doulble
Triple
Deep Fried Pickles

Fish & Chips

Single

Single

$11.00

Single Fried Golden Fish & Chips with a choice of a Homemade Tarter Sauce!

Doulble

Doulble

$15.00

Double order of Golden Fried Fish with Chips and a choice of a homemade Tarter Sauce!

Triple

$18.50

Triple order of Golden Fried Fish & Chips with a choice of a Homemade Tarter Sauce!

Captain's Entree

Calamari & Chips
$14.75

Calamari & Chips

$14.75
Fired Clam Strips & Chips
$13.75

Fired Clam Strips & Chips

$13.75
Chicken & Chips
$13.50

Chicken & Chips

$13.50
Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$14.00+
Popcorn Shrimp & Chips
$13.75

Popcorn Shrimp & Chips

$13.75

Coconut Shrimp & Chips

$14.00+
Butterfly Shrimp & Chips
$14.75

Butterfly Shrimp & Chips

$14.75

Fat Captain

$12.50

Fried Golden Crispy Fish Sandwich with Shrimp, Chips (inside), and Tarter Sauce!

Wings & Chips

Wings & Chips

Wings & Chips

$13.50+

Halal Deep Fried Wings & Chips Dipped in one of our Homemade Specialty Sauces!

Chipp Combinations

Chick Parade

$16.25

Chicken Tenders, Fish & Chips!

Shrimp Nation

Shrimp Nation

$16.25

Golden Fried Shrimp, Fish & Chips!

Calamarathon

$17.25

Fried Calamari, Fish & Chips!

Titanic (the unsinkable Chip!)

Titanic (the unsinkable Chip!)

$27.00

2pc Fish, Shrimp, Calamari and Chips!

Tsunami

$29.00

2pc Fish, Shrimp, Calamari, Clam Strips & Chips! With a choice of dessert or drink!

Oceantastic

$18.50

Fried Calamari, Shrimp, Clam Strips & Chips!

Crab & Go

Crab & Go

$19.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab, Fish & Chips

Clam Down

$16.25

Fried Clam Strips, Fish & Chips!

Fish Buckets

10pc Fish Bucket

$45.00

15pc Fish Bucket

$65.00

Po' Boy Sandwich

Fishwich & Chips

Fishwich & Chips

$12.75

Golden Fried Fish with cheese and tarter on a French Roll!

Shrimpwich & Chips

$14.50

Shrimp Sandwich with cheese and tarter on a French Roll!

Chickwich & Chips

$12.75

Chicken Sandwich with cheese and tarter on a French Roll!

Clamwich & Chips

$12.75

Fried Clam Sandwich with cheese and tarter on a French roll!

Crabwhich & Chips

$14.50

Softshell Crab with cheese and tarter on a french roll

Fishwich (No Chips)

$9.25

Shrimpwich (No Chips)

$11.00

Chickenwich (No Chips)

$9.25

Clamwhich (No Chips)

$9.25

Crabwich (No Chips)

$11.00

Soup

Homemade New England Clam Chowder Soup

$6.75

Homemade Lobster Bisque Soup

$6.75

Side Orders

Chips

$4.00+

Our Delicious Crinkle Cut Dollar Fries!

Hush Puppies

$4.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.75
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers
$9.50

$9.50
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.50

Fish Nuggets

$4.75+

Chicken Nuggets

$2.25

Deep Fried Pickles

$3.25

Mac n Cheese Bites

$4.25+
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers
$6.00

$6.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$2.25

Mozz Bites

$4.25

Coconut Shrimp & Chips

$9.75
Side of Shrimp

Side of Shrimp
$9.75+

$9.75+

Calamari

$12.50

Soft Shell Crab

$8.00+

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.75

Clam Strips

$5.00+

Extra Fish

$5.00

Fried Goodies

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$4.25

Fried Golden Oreos

$4.25

Fried Twinkie

$4.25

Fried Snickers

$4.25

Fried Twix

$4.25

Fried Cookie Dough

$4.25

Funnel Cake

$4.25

Kids Meal

Choose your kids Meal

$8.50+

Beverages

Choose a Can of Soda!

Water

$1.50

Homemade Lemondade

$2.50

Bottled Drink

Quickwich

Quickwich (Sliders)

Slider with your choice of meat cheese and tarter

Extra Sauces

Extra Homemade Sauces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Delicious and Authentic Fish & Chips and more! Come in and enjoy!

