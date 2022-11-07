Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Chippery - NYC 85 1st Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

85 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Fish & Chips!
Triple Fish & Chips
Fried Clam Strips & Chips

Fish & Chips

Wild Caught Cod Fish & Chips

$18.25

Freshly Caught Cod Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!

Single Fish & Chips!

$12.00

Single Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!

Double Fish & Chips!

Double Fish & Chips!

$14.75

Double Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!

Triple Fish & Chips

$17.00

Triple Fish Fried Golden w/ Chips and Choice of Tarter!

Captain's Entree

Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$18.00

7 pc succulent jumbo shrimp with our golden brown silver dollar chips

Popcorn Shrimp & Chips

Popcorn Shrimp & Chips

$14.00
Calamari & Chips

Calamari & Chips

$17.50

Fried Calamari & Chips Fried Perfectly!

Fried Clam Strips & Chips

Fried Clam Strips & Chips

$15.00

Fried Clam Strips & Chips

Coconut Shrimp & Chips

$18.00

7pc succulent jumbo shrimp with coconut drizzle with our golden brown silver dollar chips

Soft Shell Crab & Chips

$15.00

1pc fried soft shell crab with chips

Chicken Fingers & Chips

Chicken Fingers & Chips

$15.50

5pc chicken fingers with our golden brown silver dollar chips

Chippery Combos

Chick Parade

$17.50

Chicken Tenders, Fish & Chips with a choice of Homemade Sauce!

Shrimp Nation

Shrimp Nation

$18.50

Shrimp, Fish & Chips with a choice of Homemade Sauce!

Calamarathon

$21.50

Fried Calamari, Fish & Chips with a choice of Homemade Sauce!

Titanic- The Unsinkable Chip

Titanic- The Unsinkable Chip

$34.00

2Fish, Shrimp, Calamari and Chips with a choice of Homemade Sauce!

Tsunami

$38.00

2Fish, Shrimp, Calamari, Clam Strips & Chips with a choice of Homemade Sauce! Comes with a Choice of Dessert of Drink!

Oceantastic

$28.00

Calamari, Shrimp, Clam Strips & Chips with a choice of Homemade Sauce!

Crab & Go

Crab & Go

$17.50

Fried Soft Shell Crab, Fish & Chips with a choice of Homemade Sauce!

Clam Down

$17.50

Fried Clam Strips, Fish & Chips with a choice of Homemade Sauce!

Chippery Burgers

Chippery Fish sandwich

$8.25

Homemade fried fish with homemade tater sauce with cheese

Chippery cheese burger

$8.00

All beef burger special sauce and cheese

Double cheese burger

$10.00

Double 1/4 pound Beef burger on a soft brioche lettuce with our special sauce

Grilled chicken

$8.25

Juicy Grilled Chicken with lettuce tomato our chipotle sauce

Crab Cake sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Handmade Crab cake on a brioche bun with lettuce our Avocado Ranch sauce

Salmon Burger

$12.00

Juicy Seasoned Salmon Pattie with lettuce and our cilantro lime sauce on a soft Brioche Bun

Po' Boy Sandwiches

Fishwich

Fishwich

$9.00

Golden fried Fish with cheese and tarter on a roll!

Shrimpwich

$11.00

Golden fried Shrimp with cheese and tarter on a roll!

Chickenwich

$9.00

Chicken with cheese and tarter on a roll!

Fried Clamwich

$9.00

Golden fried Clam Strips with cheese and tarter on a roll!

Crabwich

$11.00

Golden fried soft shell crab with cheese and tarter on a roll!

Wings & Chips

7pc Wings & Chips

7pc Wings & Chips

$16.00

Fish Buckets

10 pc Fish Bucket

$50.00

15pc Fish Bucket

$70.00

Homemade Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Homemade New England Clam Chowder!

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Homemade Lobster Bisque Soup

Sides

Chips

$6.00+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$4.50Out of stock

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.00

Mac n Cheese Bites

$6.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Mozz Bites

$6.00
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.75

7pc Chicken Wings

$12.00

4pc Chicken Nuggets

$3.50+

7pc Coconut Shrimp

$12.75

7pc Butterfly Shrimp (No Chips)

$12.75

Popcorn Shrimp (No Chips)

$12.00

7pc Fried Shrimp

$12.75

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Fried Clam Strips

$8.00

Fish Nugget

$5.00

1pc Fried Fish

$5.00

Fried Cod

$8.00

Sweet plantains

$6.00

5pc Sweet plantains

Fried Goodies

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$4.00

Fried Golden Oreos

$4.00
Fried Twinkie

Fried Twinkie

$4.00

Fried Snickers

$4.00

Fried Cookie Dough

$4.00

Beverages

Beverages

Extra Homemade Sauce

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Cilantro Lime

$0.75

Honolulu

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.75

Avocado Ranch

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Malt Vinegar

$0.65

Fresh Lemon

$0.65
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Fish & Chips, Seafood, and more!

Website

Location

85 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
The Chippery - NYC image
The Chippery - NYC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Soba Mama - 289 Mercer st
orange starNo Reviews
289 Mercer st new york, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 West 4th Street NY, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston