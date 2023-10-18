The Chori-Man 2309 S. Alma St.
Popular Items
The Chori-Man Breakfast Burrito
The Chori-Man Breakfast Burrito with your choice of chorizo, soyrizo or chipotle braised beef, crispy potatoes, two runny eggs and cheese.
Choco-Chata
Fall is here! Our famous Chocolate Abuelita Horchata is back, with the same classic cinnamon and piloncillo goodness, leveled up with Mexican chocolate.
No Meat Breakfast Burrito
The Chori-Man breakfast burrito, No Meat. (Crispy potatoes, two runny eggs and cheese)
MAIN MENU
BURRITOS
The Chori-Man Breakfast Burrito
Chile Relleno Burrito
Chile Relleno, Chori-Beans, Rice, with your choice of chorizo, chipotle braised beef or soyrizo. We recommend the Green Pork Chorizo.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Our signature creamy Chori-Beans and melted cheese with your choice of chorizo, chipotle braised beef or soyrizo.
No Egg Breakfast Burrito
The Chori-Man breakfast burrito without Egg. (Crispy potatoes, cheese, and your choice of Chorizo, Chipotle Braised Beef or Soyrizo)
No Meat Breakfast Burrito
Bean and Cheese Burrito No Meat
Our signature creamy Chori-Beans with melted cheese.
SPECIALTY BURRITOS
CHILAQUILES
Classic Chilaquiles Verdes
Fried corn tortillas, cooked in fresh salsa verde, topped with crema, avocado cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions and a fried egg. Add your choice of chorizo, beef or soyrizo for an additional charge.
Vegan Chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortillas cooked in our fresh salsa verde, topped with Chori-beans, avocado cream, pickled onions, fresh cilantro and topped with our Zacatecano Soyrizo.
SANDWICHES
KIDS MENU
SIDES
Milo's Papas
16 oz of The Chori-Baby's favorite crispy potatoes. (Potatoes come plain, and unseasoned)
Chori-Potato Chips
Perfectly Crispy Potato Chips made in house, and sprinkled with our secret Chori-Man BBQ seasoning.
Large Chips & Salsa
8 oz. of our crispy tortilla chips & your choice of 16 oz. Habanero Salsa or Jalapeño Relish. Choose one.
Side Beans
Frijoles de la Olla (Peruvian beans straight from the pot) made fresh daily
Salsa- Jalapeño Relish 16 oz.
Spicy & Sweet fresh Jalapeño Relish in a 16 oz container
Salsa-Habanero Salsa 16 oz.
Spicy house made Habanero Salsa in a 16 oz container
Tomatillo Ranch Dipping Sauce
Our house made ranch dipping sauce made with fresh onions, garlic and tomatillos! It's addictive. Grab a few.
Extra Habanero Salsa
1.5 oz extra Habanero Salsa
Extra Jalapeño Relish
1.5 oz Extra Jalapeño Relish
Side of Tortilla Chips
Enjoy a side of our crunchy, delicious corn tortilla chips. (4 oz)
Side of Sour Cream 1.5 oz
1.5 oz side of sour cream
Chimichurri Sauce 12 oz
House-Made Chimichurri Sauce packed with flavor, and perfect addition to any dish, but especially meat dishes. Contains, fresh parsley, garlic, olive oil, and spices.
DRINKS
Pumpkin Spice Horchata
Our delicious classic horchata, with the Fall pumpkin spices we love.
Choco-Chata
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Orange Crush
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Cup of Ice Water
24 oz cup of Water with Ice
SPECIALS MENU
SPECIALS
Chicken Tortilla Soup- Small 16 oz
One of our favorite soups to kick off the Fall Season! A hearty, spicy chicken tortilla soup packed with flavor, veggies, and beans topped with crushed tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.
Chicken Tortilla Soup-Large 32 oz
One of our favorite soups to kick off the Fall Season! A hearty, spicy chicken tortilla soup packed with flavor, veggies, and beans topped with crushed tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.
Fried Chori-Chicken Sammy
Big juicy chicken thigh, marinated in Zacatecano Red Chorizo Adobo, lightly breaded and fried to perfection. On a toasted Brioche bun, with lemon garlic mayo, slaw and pickles. Comes with a side of housemade Chori-Potato Chips
Chimi-Zuri Steak & Eggs Burrito
Tender Tri-Tip, Crispy Potatoes, Two Runny Eggs, & House-made Chimichurri Sauce rolled up in a fluffy, flour tortilla.
CHORIZO BY THE POUND-FROZEN
Chorizo Links
Zacatecano Red Pork Chorizo 5:1 Links
Traditional Zacatecano red pork chorizo with spicy guajillo chiles, garlic and blend of spices. No nitrates, No fillers. Mid-Spice
Argentinian Pork Chorizo 5:1 Links
Pork chorizo links seasoned with Garlic, Fennel, and Spices. No Nitrates. No Fillers. Non-Spicy
Tolucan Green Pork Chorizo 5:1 Links
Herby Pork Chorizo seasoned with Poblano Chiles, Coriander, and a blend of spices. No Nitrates. No Fillers. Non-Spicy.
One Pound Ground
Zacatecano Red Pork Chorizo - 1 LB Ground
Traditional Zacatecano red pork chorizo with spicy guajillo chiles, garlic and blend of spices. No nitrates, No fillers. Mid-Spice
Tolucan Green Pork Chorizo -1 LB Ground
Herby Pork Chorizo seasoned with Poblano Chiles, Coriander, and a blend of spices. No Nitrates. No Fillers. Non-Spicy.
Zacatecano Red Chicken Chorizo - 1 LB Ground
Traditional Zacatecano red chicken chorizo with spicy guajillo chiles, garlic and blend of spices. No nitrates, No fillers. Mid-Spice
Maple Habanero Pork Chorizo - 1 LB Ground
Real Vermont Maple, and spicy habanero chiles in this delicious pork chorizo. No Nitrates. No Fillers. Spicy
Soyrizo - 1 LB Ground
Zacatecano red Soyrizo, with spicy guajillo chiles, garlic and blend of spices. Mid-Spice
Chef's Kitchen Noms
Tomatillo Ranch Dippin Sauce 8 oz
Our delicious house made Tomatillo Ranch dipping sauce in an 8 oz container for those who need a biggie size of this addictive goodness!
Chile Verde Frozen Packs-1 LB
Tender pork cooked in home made salsa verde. Grab & Go 1 lb packs for easy delicious meals. Simply defrost, heat, and enjoy!
Roasted Garlic Sausage -1 LB ground
Fan fave, small batch pork sausage, made with Roasted Garlic.
CHORI-MERCH
Stickers
Smiling Chori-Man Sticker
Smiling Chori-Man sticker 2x3 vinyl
OG Chori-Man
OG Chori-Man sticker 2x3 vinyl
Chori-Mama
Chori-Mama sticker 2x3 vinyl
Chori-Baby
Chori-Baby sticker 2x3 vinyl
Chori-Boy with Links
Chori-Boy with Chorizo Links 2x3 vinyl
Red Chorizo Wheel
Zacatecano Red Chorizo wheel sticker with The Chori-Man Logo 2x3 vinyl
Green Chorizo Wheel
Tolucan Green Chorizo wheel sticker with The Chori-Man Logo 2x3 vinyl
The Chori-Man Rectangle Bumper Sticker
2x8 Vinyl Chori-Man Rectangle Bumper Sticker
Hats
The Chori-Man Snap Back Hat
New Era 9Fifty, The Chori-Man embroidered snap back hat in black.
Flex Fit Hat S/M
Flex Fit hat, Embroidered Chori-Man character in the front, The Chori-Man Logo embroidered across the back.
Flex Fit Hat L/XL
Flex Fit hat, Embroidered Chori-Man character in the front, The Chori-Man Logo embroidered across the back.
Pins
Chori-Kids Shirts
The Chori-Baby Shirt - 4T
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.
The Chori-Baby Shirt - Youth S
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.
The Chori-Baby Shirt - Youth M
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.
Adult Shirts
The Chori-Baby Shirt- Adult Size S
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.
The Chori-Baby Shirt- Adult Size M
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.
The Chori-Baby Shirt- Adult Size L
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.
The Chori-Baby Shirt- Adult Sizes XL
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.
The Chori-Man Shirt- Adult Size S
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.
The Chori-Man Shirt- Adult Size M
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.
The Chori-Man Shirt- Adult Size L
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.
The Chori-Man Shirt- Adult Size XL
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.
The Chori-Man Shirt- Adult Size XXL
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.
The Chori-Man Shirt- Adult Size 3XL
Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Family owned shop specializing in artisanal chorizos & meats. Enjoy our chorizos in our delicious menu items, or buy our chorizos by the pound. Voted Best Breakfast Burritos of the South Bay!
2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro, CA 90731