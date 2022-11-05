Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

SAMUHA INDIAN RESTAURANT 514 US Hwy 33 W

review star

No reviews yet

514 US Hwy 33 W

Millstone, NJ 08535

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Naan
Butter Chicken

Todays Special.

Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$19.99
Punugulu

Punugulu

$9.99

Delicious South Indian Snack which is spicy and crispy fritters made from idli dosa batter.

Biryani Specialities

Family Pack Biryanis (Takeout Only)

Family Pack Biryanis (Takeout Only)

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biriyani

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biriyani

$17.99

Traditional Hyderabadi style Biryani with chicken on the bone cooked with long grain basmati rice.

Samuha Spl Chicken fry Biryani

Samuha Spl Chicken fry Biryani

$18.99

Boneless Chicken cooked in basmati rice over a low fire with Indian herbs.

Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani

Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani

$15.99

Authentic Hyderabadi style of Biryani with fresh Mix Veggies cooked with long basmati rice.

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$16.99

Basmati rice cooked along with boiled eggs over a low fire with Indian herbs.

Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$16.99

Long grain basmati rice cooked with marinated cottage cheese along with Indian herbs.

Paneer Biryani Small Shallow (Take out only)

Paneer Biryani Small Shallow (Take out only)

$31.99

Non Veg Appetizers

Egg Omlet

Egg Omlet

$9.99

Fried beaten egg with onion, tomato, chili, and pepper on the frypan.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$13.99

Deep-fried boneless chicken marinated with South Indian spices.

Karam Podi Chicken

Karam Podi Chicken

$13.99

Boneless Chicken sauteed with chili sauce and special Andhra spices.

Chicken Chukka

Chicken Chukka

$13.99

Authentic Chettinad dish made of roasted boneless chicken with fresh spices & herbs.

Chicken Vepudu

Chicken Vepudu

$13.99

Popular Andhra dish with dry boneless chicken roasted with spices and herbs.

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Fried boneless chicken cubes sauteed in a Manchurian sauce.

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$13.99

Fried boneless chicken sauteed in spicy chili sauce with onion and bell pepper.

Apollo fish

Apollo fish

$14.99

Boneless fish strips, deep-fried and sauteed in a spicy hot sauce.

Shrimp Pepper Fry

Shrimp Pepper Fry

$14.99

Marinated shrimp deep fried and sauteed in pepper, onion, and hot spices.

Nethili Fish Fry

Nethili Fish Fry

$14.99

Marinated Anchovies in Indian flavors fried to attain perfect lightness and crunch.

Non Veg Entrees

dine in only
Egg Masala

Egg Masala

$12.99

Traditional Indian curry with boiled eggs simmered in an onion-tomato gravy along with hot spices.

Andhra Chicken Curry

Andhra Chicken Curry

$13.99

Spicy boneless chicken dish preparation from the Andhra region of South India.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Boneless Chicken cubes cooked in a creamy butter and tomato-based gravy with spices.

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$13.99

Typical South Indian Chettinad style preparation with boneless chicken, onions & spices.

Chicken Mandakini

Chicken Mandakini

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked in spicy, tasty onion tomato and cashew gravy.

Chicken Saagawala

Chicken Saagawala

$13.99

Boneless chicken sauteed in spinach with a hint of spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a rich creamy onion and tomato-based gravy.

Chicken Vindalo

Chicken Vindalo

$13.99

Spicy Boneless chicken curry with tangy vinegar-based gravy.

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked with bell pepper, onion tossed with fresh herbs and spices.

Shrimp chettinad

Shrimp chettinad

$14.99

Spicy Chettinad style preparation with fresh shrimp, onions & traditional spices.

Malabar Fish Curry

Malabar Fish Curry

$14.99

Chunks of Boneless fish cooked in a Kerala style with coconut and curry leaves-based gravy.

Dosa Specials

Samuha Spl Spring Dosa

Samuha Spl Spring Dosa

$12.99
Chocolate Dosai

Chocolate Dosai

$9.99

Thin crispy wheat & rice crepe garnished with Chocolate on top

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil.

Podi Dosai

Podi Dosai

$10.99

South Indian spl Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with a mixture of dry spices powder.

Masala Dosai

Masala Dosai

$11.99

Classic South Indian thin crispy crepe filled with spiced mashed potatoes and onions.

Mysore Masala Dosai

Mysore Masala Dosai

$12.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil with spicy Red chutney & filled with seasoned potato masala.

Cheese Dosai

Cheese Dosai

$11.99

Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with shredded cheese.

Ghee Roast

Ghee Roast

$12.99

Crispy thin rice & lentil crepe sprinkled with ghee.

Egg Dosai

Egg Dosai

$11.99

Thin rice & lentil crepe topped with egg and spices.

Onion Dosai

Onion Dosai

$11.99

Crispy thin crepe made with lentils & rice topped with onions.

Onion Chilli masala Dosai

Onion Chilli masala Dosai

$12.99

Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with chili, onions, and potato masala.

Plain Uthappam

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil.

Mix Veg Uthappam

Mix Veg Uthappam

$10.99

South Indian soft pancake made of rice and lentils, topped with mixed veggies.

Chili Onion Uthappam

Chili Onion Uthappam

$10.99

Soft pancake made of lentils and rice topped with chili and onion.

Ghee Podi Uthappam

Ghee Podi Uthappam

$10.99

Soft pancake made with lentils and rice topped with ghee and dry spices powder.

Onion uthappm

$10.99

Soft Pancake made with lentils and rice topped with onions.

Veg Appetizers

Samosa

Samosa

$6.99

Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onion, peas & lentils.

Idly

Idly

$9.99

Savory rice patty made from lentils served with chutney and sambar. (3Pcs)

Podi Idli

Podi Idli

$9.99

steamed rice & lentil patty sautéed in regional spices served with chutney.

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$9.99

Sliced Chili fried with seasoned chickpeas batter and served with Chutney.

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$9.99

Julienne Onion fried along with seasoned batter and served with Chutney.

Mix Veg Pakora

Mix Veg Pakora

$9.99

Julienne mixed veggies fried along with seasoned batter and served with Chutney.

Babycorn Manchurian

Babycorn Manchurian

$10.99

Sliced baby corn fried and sauteed in a Manchurian sauce.

Chili Babycorn

Chili Babycorn

$10.99

Sliced baby corn fried and sauteed in Spicy chili sauce with onion & bell pepper.

Chilli Paneeer

Chilli Paneeer

$11.99

Fried Cubes of Cottage cheese with onion & bell pepper in a spicy chili sauce.

Paneer Manchurian

Paneer Manchurian

$11.99

Fried cubes of Cottage cheese sauteed in a Manchurian sauce.

Chole Batura

Chole Batura

$11.99

(1PC)fried Indian fluffy bread served with chickpeas masala.

Vegetarian Entrees

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked in traditional Indian style with brown onion gravy.

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Yellow lentil tempered with cumin, ginger, and cilantro.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Cottage cheese cubes in a flavourful creamy onion and tomato-based gravy.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Cottage cheese sauteed in spinach with a hint of spices.

Gutti Vankaya Curry

Gutti Vankaya Curry

$12.99

Popular Andhra dish made with Eggplant stuffed with spices and cooked to perfection.

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Cottage cheese cubes in a rich creamy tomato-based gravy.

Jeera Aloo Gobi

Jeera Aloo Gobi

$12.99

A delicious North Indian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, cumin spices, and herbs.

Kathirikai Kara Kulambu

Kathirikai Kara Kulambu

$12.99

Tamil style South Indian spicy Eggplant curry cooked in tamarind based onion and tomato gravy.

KaraiKudi Veg Korma

KaraiKudi Veg Korma

$12.99

Mixed veggies cooked in coconut, onion- tomato-based gravy.

Navrathan Korma

Navrathan Korma

$13.99

Assorted veggies in a creamy sauce with nuts and dry fruits.

Veg Koftha

Veg Koftha

$13.99

Soft vegetable dumplings cooked in a creamy based gravy with nuts.

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.49
Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.49
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.49
Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$3.49
Butter Roti

Butter Roti

$3.49
Chili Garlic Naan

Chili Garlic Naan

$4.99
Malabar Parotta

Malabar Parotta

$6.99
Extra Batura

Extra Batura

$4.99

1PC

Kothu Parotta

Veg Kothu Paratha

Veg Kothu Paratha

$10.99

South Indian dish made with minced layered flatbread sauteed with vegetables, green chilies & house spices.

Egg Kothu Paratha

Egg Kothu Paratha

$11.99

South Indian dish made with minced layered flatbread sauteed with scrambled egg green chilies & spices.

Chicken Kothu Paratha

Chicken Kothu Paratha

$12.99

South Indian dish made with minced layered flatbread sauteed with boneless chicken, green chilies & spices.

Soup

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Thick tomato-based soup with cream, garlic, and pepper.

Dal Shorba

Dal Shorba

$5.99

A healthy and light soup made with yellow moong dal and spiced with pepper.

Drinks & Desserts

Madras Coffee

Madras Coffee

$3.99
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$3.99
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.99
Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$5.99
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

SODA

$1.50

Sides Orders

White Rice

White Rice

$2.99
Raita

Raita

$1.99

Extra Sambar

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
