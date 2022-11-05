- Home
SAMUHA INDIAN RESTAURANT 514 US Hwy 33 W
514 US Hwy 33 W
Millstone, NJ 08535
Popular Items
Todays Special.
Biryani Specialities
Family Pack Biryanis (Takeout Only)
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biriyani
Traditional Hyderabadi style Biryani with chicken on the bone cooked with long grain basmati rice.
Samuha Spl Chicken fry Biryani
Boneless Chicken cooked in basmati rice over a low fire with Indian herbs.
Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani
Authentic Hyderabadi style of Biryani with fresh Mix Veggies cooked with long basmati rice.
Egg Biryani
Basmati rice cooked along with boiled eggs over a low fire with Indian herbs.
Paneer Biryani
Long grain basmati rice cooked with marinated cottage cheese along with Indian herbs.
Paneer Biryani Small Shallow (Take out only)
Non Veg Appetizers
Egg Omlet
Fried beaten egg with onion, tomato, chili, and pepper on the frypan.
Chicken 65
Deep-fried boneless chicken marinated with South Indian spices.
Karam Podi Chicken
Boneless Chicken sauteed with chili sauce and special Andhra spices.
Chicken Chukka
Authentic Chettinad dish made of roasted boneless chicken with fresh spices & herbs.
Chicken Vepudu
Popular Andhra dish with dry boneless chicken roasted with spices and herbs.
Chicken Manchurian
Fried boneless chicken cubes sauteed in a Manchurian sauce.
Chili Chicken
Fried boneless chicken sauteed in spicy chili sauce with onion and bell pepper.
Apollo fish
Boneless fish strips, deep-fried and sauteed in a spicy hot sauce.
Shrimp Pepper Fry
Marinated shrimp deep fried and sauteed in pepper, onion, and hot spices.
Nethili Fish Fry
Marinated Anchovies in Indian flavors fried to attain perfect lightness and crunch.
Non Veg Entrees
Egg Masala
Traditional Indian curry with boiled eggs simmered in an onion-tomato gravy along with hot spices.
Andhra Chicken Curry
Spicy boneless chicken dish preparation from the Andhra region of South India.
Butter Chicken
Boneless Chicken cubes cooked in a creamy butter and tomato-based gravy with spices.
Chicken Chettinad
Typical South Indian Chettinad style preparation with boneless chicken, onions & spices.
Chicken Mandakini
Boneless chicken cooked in spicy, tasty onion tomato and cashew gravy.
Chicken Saagawala
Boneless chicken sauteed in spinach with a hint of spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a rich creamy onion and tomato-based gravy.
Chicken Vindalo
Spicy Boneless chicken curry with tangy vinegar-based gravy.
Kadai Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked with bell pepper, onion tossed with fresh herbs and spices.
Shrimp chettinad
Spicy Chettinad style preparation with fresh shrimp, onions & traditional spices.
Malabar Fish Curry
Chunks of Boneless fish cooked in a Kerala style with coconut and curry leaves-based gravy.
Dosa Specials
Samuha Spl Spring Dosa
Chocolate Dosai
Thin crispy wheat & rice crepe garnished with Chocolate on top
Plain Dosa
Classic South Indian thin crepe made of rice & lentil.
Podi Dosai
South Indian spl Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with a mixture of dry spices powder.
Masala Dosai
Classic South Indian thin crispy crepe filled with spiced mashed potatoes and onions.
Mysore Masala Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil with spicy Red chutney & filled with seasoned potato masala.
Cheese Dosai
Thin crepe made of rice & lentil filled with shredded cheese.
Ghee Roast
Crispy thin rice & lentil crepe sprinkled with ghee.
Egg Dosai
Thin rice & lentil crepe topped with egg and spices.
Onion Dosai
Crispy thin crepe made with lentils & rice topped with onions.
Onion Chilli masala Dosai
Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with chili, onions, and potato masala.
Plain Uthappam
South Indian soft pancake made of rice & lentil.
Mix Veg Uthappam
South Indian soft pancake made of rice and lentils, topped with mixed veggies.
Chili Onion Uthappam
Soft pancake made of lentils and rice topped with chili and onion.
Ghee Podi Uthappam
Soft pancake made with lentils and rice topped with ghee and dry spices powder.
Onion uthappm
Soft Pancake made with lentils and rice topped with onions.
Veg Appetizers
Samosa
Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onion, peas & lentils.
Idly
Savory rice patty made from lentils served with chutney and sambar. (3Pcs)
Podi Idli
steamed rice & lentil patty sautéed in regional spices served with chutney.
Cut Mirchi
Sliced Chili fried with seasoned chickpeas batter and served with Chutney.
Onion Pakora
Julienne Onion fried along with seasoned batter and served with Chutney.
Mix Veg Pakora
Julienne mixed veggies fried along with seasoned batter and served with Chutney.
Babycorn Manchurian
Sliced baby corn fried and sauteed in a Manchurian sauce.
Chili Babycorn
Sliced baby corn fried and sauteed in Spicy chili sauce with onion & bell pepper.
Chilli Paneeer
Fried Cubes of Cottage cheese with onion & bell pepper in a spicy chili sauce.
Paneer Manchurian
Fried cubes of Cottage cheese sauteed in a Manchurian sauce.
Chole Batura
(1PC)fried Indian fluffy bread served with chickpeas masala.
Vegetarian Entrees
Channa Masala
Chickpeas cooked in traditional Indian style with brown onion gravy.
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentil tempered with cumin, ginger, and cilantro.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese cubes in a flavourful creamy onion and tomato-based gravy.
Palak Paneer
Cottage cheese sauteed in spinach with a hint of spices.
Gutti Vankaya Curry
Popular Andhra dish made with Eggplant stuffed with spices and cooked to perfection.
Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage cheese cubes in a rich creamy tomato-based gravy.
Jeera Aloo Gobi
A delicious North Indian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, cumin spices, and herbs.
Kathirikai Kara Kulambu
Tamil style South Indian spicy Eggplant curry cooked in tamarind based onion and tomato gravy.
KaraiKudi Veg Korma
Mixed veggies cooked in coconut, onion- tomato-based gravy.
Navrathan Korma
Assorted veggies in a creamy sauce with nuts and dry fruits.
Veg Koftha
Soft vegetable dumplings cooked in a creamy based gravy with nuts.
Breads
Kothu Parotta
Veg Kothu Paratha
South Indian dish made with minced layered flatbread sauteed with vegetables, green chilies & house spices.
Egg Kothu Paratha
South Indian dish made with minced layered flatbread sauteed with scrambled egg green chilies & spices.
Chicken Kothu Paratha
South Indian dish made with minced layered flatbread sauteed with boneless chicken, green chilies & spices.
Soup
Drinks & Desserts
Sides Orders
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
514 US Hwy 33 W, Millstone, NJ 08535