The Chubby Hawaiian Grill 1011 South Main Street Unit 4 & 5

FOOD

Platters

Sticky Chicken Platter

$16.00

Our most popular! A version of Hawaiian style Huli Huli but betta! Grilled to perfection over steamed jasmine white rice just like on Maui! A taste of traditional Hawaiian. Have the Hawaiian Mac with some hot chilli sauce like da locals!

PORK Kalua Platter

$16.00

Hawaiian style slow cooked smoke pork over steamed jasmine white rice. As for a side of our BBQ sauce or have it with hot chilli sauce. A taste of traditional Hawaiian style pulled pork in a lunch or dinner platter.

STEAK "Paniolo Cowboy" PLATTER

$20.00

8oz bite sized strips, tips & ribeye, marinated in our "Top Secret" island sauce and grilled to perfection! Served over a serving of steamed jasmine white rice! Our special Bang Bang sauce on the side for dipping! Ono' delicious!!!

PIGGY MAC PLATTER

$16.00Out of stock

PORK SLIDER PLATTER

$15.00

SHRIMP PLATTER

$17.00

Bowls

Sticky Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Our Sticky Chicken served over steamed jasmine white rice

Kalua Pork Bowl

$12.00

Our Kalua Pork served over steamed jasmine white rice

Paniolo Steak Bowl

$16.00

Our Paniolo Steak served over steamed jasmine white rice

SHRIMP Bang Bang BOWL

$14.00

Sandwiches

Pua'a Pork Sliders

$15.00

It's not Hawaiian but it sure is 'Ono!!! Our healthy portion of Kalua smoked pulled pork on two slider buns, then covered with our homemade BBQ sauce. Comes with a side pineapple slaw. Onto nui! Add $2 Mac & Cheese and make it a Piggy Mac Slider!!!

Sides

Hawaiian Mac Salad

$3.00

Pineapple Slaw

$3.00

Home style Mac & Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Salad Spring Mix

Sticky Chicken

$6.50

Steak

$10.50

Salad Spring Mix

$3.50

Drinks

FOUNTAIN DRINK

Fountain Pop-Soda

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

WATER Bottled

$1.75

WATER - From FOUNTAIN

WATER- Fountain FREE

SWEET TEA- Arizona Can

Arizona SWEET TEA

$1.75

BANG BANG

BANG BANG SAUCE

BANG BANG SAUCE

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and take a taste-buds vacation! A taste of paradise in every bite!

Website

Location

1001 South Main Street, Baltimore, OH 43105

Directions

