The Chubby Hawaiian Grill 1011 South Main Street Unit 4 & 5
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and take a taste-buds vacation! A taste of paradise in every bite!
Location
1001 South Main Street, Baltimore, OH 43105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mugshots - 111 South Main Street
No Reviews
111 South Main Street Pleasantville, OH 43148
View restaurant
Island House - 2977 GREENLAWN AVE NE
No Reviews
2977 GREENLAWN AVE NE Millersport, OH 43046
View restaurant