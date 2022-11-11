The Cider Press
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Farm-to-Table Fresh Food Paired with an Authentic Atmosphere. You are welcome here!
Location
73 West Jackson Street, Millersburg, OH 44654
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ugly Bunny Winery - 16104 State Route 39
No Reviews
16104 State Route 39 Loudonville, OH 44842
View restaurant
More near Millersburg