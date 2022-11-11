Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cider Press

review star

No reviews yet

73 West Jackson Street

Millersburg, OH 44654

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad
Roasted Garlic Hummus
Ciabatta Pizza

Starters

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00

Ciabatta Pizza

$16.00

Fruit & Cheese Platter

$16.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$16.00

Salads

Sm Grains & Greens

$10.00

Lg Grains & Greens

$14.00

Sm Red Beet

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, pickled onions, and sliced bison steak

Large Red Beet

$14.00

Blackened chicken

$16.00

Soup Of The Day

Super Gouda Potato soup

$6.00+

Stuffed pepper soup

$6.00+

Sandwich

Italian Panini

$18.00

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Cuban

$18.00

Fresh Veg Panini

$18.00

Lightly toast bread w/ Chedder, Colby & Green Tomatoes

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Desserts

Mini Blueberry Pie

$10.00

Coconut Cake

$10.00

Mini Buckeye Pie

$10.00

Carmel Apple Dip

$10.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Mashed

$4.00

Fruit cup

$4.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Lemon Chicken

$10.00

Specials

1/2 Veg panini cup of soup

$15.00

1/2 Italian Panini cup of soup

$15.00

1/2 Chicken salad cup of soup

$15.00

1/2 Cuban cup of soup

$15.00

Seltzers

Cloudy Apple

Cloudy Apple

$3.50Out of stock

Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn apples with sparkling water. An apple orchard in a can.

Rhubarb

Rhubarb

$3.50

Made with pressed rhubarb, apples & sparkling water. The stuff of crumbles & custards.

Elderflower Lemonade

Elderflower Lemonade

$3.50

Made with elderflower infusion, squeezed lemons, pressed apples and sparkling water. A summer’s walk down a country lane, in a can.

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Made with ginger extract, pressed apples & sparkling water. Our fiery tribute to a timeless classic.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Farm-to-Table Fresh Food Paired with an Authentic Atmosphere. You are welcome here!

Website

Location

73 West Jackson Street, Millersburg, OH 44654

Directions

