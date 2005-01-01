- Home
The Citadel
812 Reviews
$
8300 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33138
Pizzas
Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, olive oil
14" Margherita
Just Cheese Please
14" Just Cheese Please
Evel Knievel
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, double pepperoni, parm, olive oil
14" Evel Knievel
The Deluxe
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, parmesan, olive oil
14" The Deluxe
Bang Bang
Fresh mozzarella, fresh pineapple, ham, basil, parm olive oil
14" Bang Bang
Truffle Shuffle
Cream, fresh mozzarella, black and white truffle puree, white truffle oil
14" Truffle Shuffle
Nancy Sinatra
Cream, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino, TOO MUCH GARLIC, shallots, rosemary, parm, olive oil
14" Nancy Sinatra
Geronimo
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, 'nduja, Calabrian chilies, spicy olive oil, post oven burrata
14" Geronimo
Proper Carbonara
Cream, proper bacon, fresh mozzarella, black pepper, egg yolk, pecorino, parm, olive oil
14" Proper Carbonara
John Hamm
14" John Hamm
Everything Else
Ash! Beverages
Ting - Ash!
Apple Juice - Ash!
Dr. Browns Cream Soda - Ash!
Dr. Browns Cherry - Ash!
Water Bottle - Ash!
Coke - Ash!
Diet Coke - Ash!
Brooklyn Best - Peach Tea
Brooklyn Best - Lemonade
Sprite
Coke zero
Parmesean cheese
Bruschette
Fritti
Pasta
Buccatini Cacio E Pepe
classic roman specialty | pecorino romano, parmesan, toasted black pepper
Rigatoni Gricia
Rigatoni Carbonara
our best seller | eggs, italian guanciale, pecorino, parmigiano, black pepper
Bucatini Amatriciana
san marzano tomato sauce, italian guanciale, pecorino romano, black pepper
Tagliatelle Bolognese
our specialty- mama borti’s classic recipe of slowed cooked beef ragu’
Rigatoni al Pomodoro e Basilico
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes and basil
Spaghetti Puttanesca
garlic, anchovies, capers, black olives, pepperoncino, tomato sauce
Spaghetti Aglio Olio Peperoncino
the most classic | garlic, extra virgin olive oil, crushed red peppers and parsley
Ravioli Ricotta Spinach
stuffed with spinach and ricotta tossed in butter and sage
Spaghetti Vongole
fresh clams, white wine, garlic, parsley, pepperoncino
Fettucini Mare
calamari and shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, white wine, san marzano tomato sauce, parsley and pepperoncino
Tagliatelle Boscaiola
Italian sausages, mushroom, green peas, parmesan cream sauce
Fettuicine con Panna "Alfredo"
creamy parmesan butter sauce Add Chicken, Add Shrimp, Add Truffle Oil
Paccheri Finocchiona
Rigatoni alla vodka
Fettuccine al ortolana
Pappardelle wild mushrooms
Rigatoni wild mushrooms uber
Gnocci
Dal Forno
Dolci
Borti Beverages
$10 Pasta Night
$10 Spaghetti Puttanesca
$10 Rigatoni Alla Vodka
$10 Gnocchi Bolognese
$10 Gnocchi Sorrentina
$10 Gnocchi Gorgonzola
$10 Fetuccini Alfredo
$10 Spaghetti Aglio Olio
$10 Gnocchi Ortolano
Specials
Kid Pasta
Fresh Burrata
Gnoochi Truffle Mushroom
Rigatoni Braised Beef
Black Linguine mixed seafood
Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato Sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster. Served with Florida shrimp, Lobster bisque, and Burrata
Sicilian arancini
Spaghetti pomodoro, tomato, burrata
Rigatoni Norma
Lentil soup
Paccheri Gorgonzola radicchio &walnuts
Risotto of the Day
Pasta of that Day
RISOTTO GAMBERI
Bucatini with fresh bottarga
RIGATONI EGGPLANT & RICCOTTA
TAGLIATELLE AL RAGU DI AGNELLO (LAMB RAGU)
FETTUCCINE BURRATA
Short Rib Ravioli
PEAR & GORGONZOLA RAVIOLI
Served with butter- walnut sauce
Orecciette Ricotta
Fettuccine shrimp & tumeric
Frice Cream
Single
Double
Triple
Kid's
Pints
Banana Split
Please choose 3 ice cream flavors. Comes with 1 banana, candied pineapple, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, candied nuts, sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry
Brownie Sundae
Please choose 1 ice cream flavor. Comes with a warm brownie, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles and a cherry
Whole Pint Milk Shake
A whole pint of ice cream of your choice blended into a milkshake with whipped cream.
Floats
Root beer, kombucha or Topo Chico with your choice of ice cream or sorbet.
Hot Fudge Sundae
2 scoops of ice cream of your choice served with hot fudge, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.
Ice Cream Sandwich
1 scoop of ice cream of your choice sandwiched between 2 cookies of your choice.
Affogato
Cookie
Brownie
Waffle Cone
Pizookie
A giant chocolate cookie baked to order with 2 scoops of ice cream of your choice.
Waffle Bowl
Puppy Ice Cream
Cookies & Cream for pups! peanut butter banana ice cream with Pup & Pantry treats
6" Ice Cream Cake
8" Ice Cream Cake
Espresso - Frice Cream
Coke
Fiji Water
Root Beer
Topo Chico
Insulated Tote
Extras
STREET SNACKS
Crispy pig ears (Khiab Huu Muu)
w/ spicy lime sauce (jaew som)
Crispy Chicken Wings (Tod Gai)
tamarind honey garlic glaze
Mushroom Fritter (Tod Het)
tempura clustered mushrooms, red curry sauce
Beef Jerky (Siin Haeng)
air dried beef, w/ original Siracha sauce
Lao Tapioca Dumpling (Sakoo)
Caramelized ground pork, peanuts, tapioca pearls, garnished with fried garlic and herbs
Sausage (Sai Krog Muu)
Home-made pork sausage, herbs and spices, side of tamarind chili sauce.
Pork Ribs (Tod Muu)
Marinated pork ribs(oyster sauce, fried shallots, garlic, fish sauce) braised and lightly deep fried. Side of spicy tomato dipping sauce.
LAO LAAB, SALADS & FAVORITES
Laab Beef (Siin)
marinated beef, rice powder, dried chilies, fish sauce, and lime juice. Garnished with bean sprouts & herbs
Laab Pork (Muu)
ground pork, rice powder, dried chilies, fish sauce, and lime juice. Garnished with bean sprouts & herbs
Papaya (Tum Mak Hoong) **served spicy
chilies, grape tomatoes, asian green beans, lime juice, & padaek (house-made fermented fish sauce)
Shrimp Glass Noodles (Yum Sen Goong) **served spicy
clear noodles, ground pork, herbs & lime sauce
Crispy Rice (Nam Tod Khao)
coconut rice, lime juice, Lao spam, dried chilies, peanuts
Whole Fried Fish
Whole Fried Fish with side of Lemongrass & Ginger Chili Sauce. Served Spicy.
NOODLES & CURRY
Shredded Chicken Noodle Soup (Khao Poon Gai)
red curry chicken broth, coconut milk, shredded chicken, cabbage and herbs
Vegetable Massaman (Puk) **Vegan
assorted veggies w/ Massaman Curry
Beef Massaman
Stir fried assorted veggies with Massaman curry sauce. Side of steamed rice.
Shrimp Massaman
Stir fried assorted veggies with Massaman curry sauce. Side of steamed rice.
Chicken Massaman
Stir fry assorted veggies with massaman curry sauce. Side of steamed rice.
Lao Beef Noodle Soup (Pho)
Beef broth, short ribs, rice noodles, garnished with red onions, bean sprouts, herbs, fried garlic & shallots. Tomatos on side
KHAO & JAEW
BEVERAGES
AHAN ZAAP ZAAP
Big Up
From Haiti with Love (Griyo)
Creole Style Slow Braised Pork
Jerk Chicken Bowl
Our Famous Jerk! Lightly Battered, Deep Fried And Served With Our Secret House Sauce.
Jerk Shrimp Bowl
Coco Loco Shrimp
Coconut Curry Shrimp Served with Rice and Banann Payzay
Vegan Bowl
Mixed Vegetables, Sauteed in a Curry Sauce Served with Rice and Banan Payzay
Special - Whole Snapper (Fridays In House -Only)
Steak Frites
Lil Somtin'
Breadcrumbs
Next To You
Sweet Finish
Family Meal
Vegan Combo
Our Vegan Options Portioned for 3 People Served with Rice n Beans, Banan Payzay, Manjay Pikliz and Corn on the Cob. Please Choose Between Our Curry Vegetables Or Our Haitian Style Slow Braised Vegetables.
Griyo Combo
Slow Braised Creole Style Pork. Portioned for 3 People Served with Rice n Beans, Banan Payzay, Manjay Pikliz and Haitian Style braised Vegetables.
Jerk Chicken Combo
Our Famous Jerk Chicken, Served Family Style. Portioned for 3 People Served with Rice n Beans, Banan Payzay, Manjay Pikliz and Haitian Style braised Vegetables.
Large Party Plantain Platter
Salad Bowls & Soups
Caesar Salad - M&C
Romaine lettuce, crispy croutons, shaved radishes, anchovies dressing
Greek Salad
Arugula, Romaine lettuce, olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes feta cheese, Greek dressing
Spianach Gorgonzola
baby spinach, crumbled gorgonzola, pear, cranberry, walnuts, honey dijon vinaigrette
Quinoa Tabouli
quinoa, parsley, chopped tomatoes, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
Pollo Caprino
baby spinach, goat cheese, pine nuts, apples, grilled chicken, raspberry vinaigrette
Gamberi
arugula, onions, caper, black olives, sweet corn, parsley, grilled shrimp, dijon vinaigrette
Garden Salad
house mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Salad
house mixed greens, quinoa, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill, parsley, goat cheese, smoked salmon, lemon & olive oil vinaigrette
Pollo Avocado
house mixed greens, feta cheese, grilled chicken, avocado, sweet corn, balsamic vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
Italian Specialties
Bruschetta Caprino e Tomato
toasted baguette with sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese and mozzarella
Burrata Caprese
“Artisanal made” Burrata cheese cherry tomatoes, arugula, olive oil Modena balsamic
Burrata & Crudo
“Artisanal made” Burrata cheese, prosciutto di parma, olive oil Modena balsamic
Beef Carpaccio
thinly sliced beef, arugula, fresh mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, shaved parmesan
Octopus Carpaccio
Paninis
Parma
Prosciutto crudo di Parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, truffle oil. Picture with Ciabatta Bread
Savoy
Italian ham-Prosciutto cotto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, mayo-mustard. Picture with Ciabatta Bread
Modena
Mortadella, Provolone, tomatoes, arugula, mayo-mustard. Picture with Ciabatta Bread
Capri
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, basil pesto sauce
Turkey
Turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomato, mustard-mayo dressing. Picture with Ciabatta Bread
Chicken & Brie
Grilled chicken, pesto, brie, sun-dried tomatoes
Grilled Cheese
Italian ham, melted provolone, American Swiss, mayo mustard
Chicken Cesar
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan
Chicken & Avocado
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, provolone, tomatoes, spicy mayo mustard
Chicken Caprese
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, pesto sauce
Carpaccio & Mushrooms
beef carpaccio, mushrooms, arugula, parmesan, truffle olive oil