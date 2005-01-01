The Citadel imageView gallery

The Citadel

$

8300 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33138

Popular Items

Pizzas

Margherita

Margherita

$10.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, olive oil

14" Margherita

$16.00

Just Cheese Please

$10.00

14" Just Cheese Please

$15.00

Evel Knievel

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, double pepperoni, parm, olive oil

14" Evel Knievel

$20.00

The Deluxe

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, parmesan, olive oil

14" The Deluxe

$21.00

Bang Bang

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh pineapple, ham, basil, parm olive oil

14" Bang Bang

$20.00

Truffle Shuffle

$18.00

Cream, fresh mozzarella, black and white truffle puree, white truffle oil

14" Truffle Shuffle

$32.00

Nancy Sinatra

$12.00

Cream, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino, TOO MUCH GARLIC, shallots, rosemary, parm, olive oil

14" Nancy Sinatra

$17.00

Geronimo

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, 'nduja, Calabrian chilies, spicy olive oil, post oven burrata

14" Geronimo

$18.00

Proper Carbonara

$14.00

Cream, proper bacon, fresh mozzarella, black pepper, egg yolk, pecorino, parm, olive oil

14" Proper Carbonara

$20.00

John Hamm

$15.00

14" John Hamm

$21.00

Everything Else

Meatballs

$9.00

Wings

$8.00

Ash Family Meal

$50.00

Ash Kid's Meal

$10.00

Meatball Hero

$11.00

Fried Mozzarella w/Nduja

$7.00

Ash! Beverages

Ting - Ash!

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice - Ash!

$4.00

Dr. Browns Cream Soda - Ash!

$3.00

Dr. Browns Cherry - Ash!

$3.00

Water Bottle - Ash!

$3.00

Coke - Ash!

$3.00

Diet Coke - Ash!

$3.00

Brooklyn Best - Peach Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Brooklyn Best - Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Parmesean cheese

$1.50

Dessert

Nutella Calzone

$9.00

Liger Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Nutella Doughnuts

$9.00

Bruschette

3 per order

Bruschette Mushroom

$9.00Out of stock

[3 per order] Mushroom and truffle oil

Bruschetta Tomato Basil

$8.00

[3 per order] marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil

Side of Bread

$2.00

extra virgin olive oil

Garlic bread

$3.00

Fritti

Calamari

$14.00

Fried calamari

Suppli' Al Telefono

$8.00

Oval shaped arborio rice with tomato, mozzarella (a classic roman street food staple)

Pasta

Buccatini Cacio E Pepe

$15.00

classic roman specialty | pecorino romano, parmesan, toasted black pepper

Rigatoni Gricia

$17.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Carbonara

$17.00

our best seller | eggs, italian guanciale, pecorino, parmigiano, black pepper

Bucatini Amatriciana

$17.00Out of stock

san marzano tomato sauce, italian guanciale, pecorino romano, black pepper

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$15.00

our specialty- mama borti’s classic recipe of slowed cooked beef ragu’

Rigatoni al Pomodoro e Basilico

$14.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes and basil

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$16.00

garlic, anchovies, capers, black olives, pepperoncino, tomato sauce

Spaghetti Aglio Olio Peperoncino

$13.00

the most classic | garlic, extra virgin olive oil, crushed red peppers and parsley

Ravioli Ricotta Spinach

$16.00

stuffed with spinach and ricotta tossed in butter and sage

Spaghetti Vongole

$19.00

fresh clams, white wine, garlic, parsley, pepperoncino

Fettucini Mare

$20.00

calamari and shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, white wine, san marzano tomato sauce, parsley and pepperoncino

Tagliatelle Boscaiola

$17.00

Italian sausages, mushroom, green peas, parmesan cream sauce

Fettuicine con Panna "Alfredo"

$15.00

creamy parmesan butter sauce Add Chicken, Add Shrimp, Add Truffle Oil

Paccheri Finocchiona

$17.00

Rigatoni alla vodka

$15.00

Fettuccine al ortolana

$16.00

Pappardelle wild mushrooms

$17.00

Rigatoni wild mushrooms uber

$17.00Out of stock

Gnocci

Gnocci Gorgonzola

$16.00

Gnocci Ortolano

$16.00Out of stock

Gnocci Alla Sorrentina

$16.00

Gnocci Al Pesto

$16.00Out of stock

Gnocci Alla Bolognese

$16.00

Dal Forno

Eggplant Tower Parmigiana

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.00

Fresh lasagna sheets, bolognese ragu, bechamel, parmigiano

Dolci

Tiramisu

$6.00

Borti Beverages

San Pellegrino - Borti

$3.50

Zephyhills Water - Borti

$2.00

Coke - Borti

$3.00

Diet Coke - Borti

$3.00

Sprite - Borti

$3.00

Aranciata - Borti

$3.00

Limonata - Borti

$3.00

Prosecco Small Bottle

$9.00

Vermentino Serin

$29.00

Chianti classico

$34.00

Primitivo Leone

$32.00

Altemura fiano

$29.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

$10 Pasta Night

$10 Spaghetti Puttanesca

$10.00Out of stock

$10 Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$10.00Out of stock

$10 Gnocchi Bolognese

$10.00Out of stock

$10 Gnocchi Sorrentina

$10.00Out of stock

$10 Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$10.00Out of stock

$10 Fetuccini Alfredo

$10.00Out of stock

$10 Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$10.00Out of stock

$10 Gnocchi Ortolano

$10.00Out of stock

Specials

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Fresh Burrata

$10.00Out of stock

Gnoochi Truffle Mushroom

$17.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Braised Beef

$20.00Out of stock

Black Linguine mixed seafood

$21.00Out of stock

Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00Out of stock

Ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster. Served with Florida shrimp, Lobster bisque, and Burrata

Sicilian arancini

$7.00Out of stock

Spaghetti pomodoro, tomato, burrata

$19.00Out of stock

Rigatoni Norma

$15.00Out of stock

Lentil soup

$8.00Out of stock

Paccheri Gorgonzola radicchio &walnuts

$16.00Out of stock

Risotto of the Day

$19.00Out of stock

Pasta of that Day

$18.00Out of stock

RISOTTO GAMBERI

$18.00Out of stock

Bucatini with fresh bottarga

$19.00Out of stock

RIGATONI EGGPLANT & RICCOTTA

$16.00Out of stock

TAGLIATELLE AL RAGU DI AGNELLO (LAMB RAGU)

$19.00Out of stock

FETTUCCINE BURRATA

$18.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

PEAR & GORGONZOLA RAVIOLI

$19.00Out of stock

Served with butter- walnut sauce

Orecciette Ricotta

$16.00Out of stock

Fettuccine shrimp & tumeric

$19.00Out of stock

Frice Cream

Single

$5.00
Double

Double

$7.50

Triple

$10.00

Kid's

$4.00
Pints

Pints

$9.50
Banana Split

Banana Split

$10.00

Please choose 3 ice cream flavors. Comes with 1 banana, candied pineapple, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, candied nuts, sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Please choose 1 ice cream flavor. Comes with a warm brownie, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles and a cherry

Whole Pint Milk Shake

$10.00Out of stock

A whole pint of ice cream of your choice blended into a milkshake with whipped cream.

Floats

$9.50+

Root beer, kombucha or Topo Chico with your choice of ice cream or sorbet.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.50

2 scoops of ice cream of your choice served with hot fudge, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50

1 scoop of ice cream of your choice sandwiched between 2 cookies of your choice.

Affogato

$7.00

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Pizookie

$12.50

A giant chocolate cookie baked to order with 2 scoops of ice cream of your choice.

Waffle Bowl

$1.00

Puppy Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies & Cream for pups! peanut butter banana ice cream with Pup & Pantry treats

6" Ice Cream Cake

6" Ice Cream Cake

$36.00Out of stock
8" Ice Cream Cake

8" Ice Cream Cake

$52.00Out of stock

Espresso - Frice Cream

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Insulated Tote

$7.00

Extras

$1.00

STREET SNACKS

Crispy pig ears (Khiab Huu Muu)

$10.00

w/ spicy lime sauce (jaew som)

Crispy Chicken Wings (Tod Gai)

$13.00

tamarind honey garlic glaze

Mushroom Fritter (Tod Het)

$15.00

tempura clustered mushrooms, red curry sauce

Beef Jerky (Siin Haeng)

$10.00

air dried beef, w/ original Siracha sauce

Lao Tapioca Dumpling (Sakoo)

$12.00

Caramelized ground pork, peanuts, tapioca pearls, garnished with fried garlic and herbs

Sausage (Sai Krog Muu)

$13.00

Home-made pork sausage, herbs and spices, side of tamarind chili sauce.

Pork Ribs (Tod Muu)

$13.00

Marinated pork ribs(oyster sauce, fried shallots, garlic, fish sauce) braised and lightly deep fried. Side of spicy tomato dipping sauce.

LAO LAAB, SALADS & FAVORITES

Laab Beef (Siin)

$16.00

marinated beef, rice powder, dried chilies, fish sauce, and lime juice. Garnished with bean sprouts & herbs

Laab Pork (Muu)

$16.00

ground pork, rice powder, dried chilies, fish sauce, and lime juice. Garnished with bean sprouts & herbs

Papaya (Tum Mak Hoong) **served spicy

$14.00

chilies, grape tomatoes, asian green beans, lime juice, & padaek (house-made fermented fish sauce)

Shrimp Glass Noodles (Yum Sen Goong) **served spicy

$15.00

clear noodles, ground pork, herbs & lime sauce

Crispy Rice (Nam Tod Khao)

$15.00

coconut rice, lime juice, Lao spam, dried chilies, peanuts

Whole Fried Fish

$38.00

Whole Fried Fish with side of Lemongrass & Ginger Chili Sauce. Served Spicy.

NOODLES & CURRY

Shredded Chicken Noodle Soup (Khao Poon Gai)

$16.00

red curry chicken broth, coconut milk, shredded chicken, cabbage and herbs

Vegetable Massaman (Puk) **Vegan

$15.00

assorted veggies w/ Massaman Curry

Beef Massaman

$16.00

Stir fried assorted veggies with Massaman curry sauce. Side of steamed rice.

Shrimp Massaman

$18.00

Stir fried assorted veggies with Massaman curry sauce. Side of steamed rice.

Chicken Massaman

$16.00

Stir fry assorted veggies with massaman curry sauce. Side of steamed rice.

Lao Beef Noodle Soup (Pho)

$16.00

Beef broth, short ribs, rice noodles, garnished with red onions, bean sprouts, herbs, fried garlic & shallots. Tomatos on side

KHAO & JAEW

Sticky Rice (Khao Niew)

$3.00

Steamed Rice (Khao)

$3.00

Spicy Lime Sauce (Jaew Som)

$1.50

fresh chilies, lime juice, fish sauce, cilantro, palm sugar & garlic

Spicy Tomato Dipping Sauce (Jaew Mak Len)

$1.50

charred tomatoes, garlic, chilies & shallots, fish sauce, cilantro, lime juice

BEVERAGES

Water

$2.50

Sparkling water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Lao Iced Tea

$5.00

Laos Beer

$9.00Out of stock

Guava Juice

$3.50

Tamarind Soda

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

AHAN ZAAP ZAAP

Lemongrass Chicken Plate (Ping gai)

$16.00

Chicken thighs marinated in lemongrass, turmeric, spices and coconut milk. Served with sticky rice & side of papaya salad (**Served spicy)

Big Up

Our Famous Jerk! Lightly Battered, Deep Fried And Served With Our Secret House Sauce.
From Haiti with Love (Griyo)

From Haiti with Love (Griyo)

$17.00

Creole Style Slow Braised Pork

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Our Famous Jerk! Lightly Battered, Deep Fried And Served With Our Secret House Sauce.

Jerk Shrimp Bowl

$18.00
Coco Loco Shrimp

Coco Loco Shrimp

$18.00

Coconut Curry Shrimp Served with Rice and Banann Payzay

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$17.00

Mixed Vegetables, Sauteed in a Curry Sauce Served with Rice and Banan Payzay

Special - Whole Snapper (Fridays In House -Only)

$18.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$18.00

Lil Somtin'

Caribbean Conch Fritters

Caribbean Conch Fritters

$13.00

Kreyol Mustard Sauce, Pikliz

Roasted Corn

Roasted Corn

$8.00

Manjay Spice, Avocado Sour Cream

Mofongo My Way

Mofongo My Way

$10.00

Crushed Plantain, Toasted Garlic, Creole Sauce

Jerk Chicken Bites

Jerk Chicken Bites

$13.00

Plantain Fries

Toofay

$11.00

Daily Soup (Pumpkin)

$8.00Out of stock

Griyo Bites

$13.00

Steak Bites

$14.00

Breadcrumbs

Vegan Roti

Vegan Roti

$12.00

Mixed Vegetables, Sauteed in a Curry Sauce

Griyo Avocado Toast

Griyo Avocado Toast

$14.00

Creole Style Slow Braised Pork,Served On An Avocado Spread Toast with Pikliz

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Sliders, Pickled Onions, Herb Aioli, Watercress

Next To You

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Haitian National Rice

White Rice

White Rice

$6.00

White Rice

Banan Payzay

Banan Payzay

$6.00

Crispy Pressed Plantains, Manjay Pikliz

Plaintain Fries

Plaintain Fries

$6.00

Scotch Bonnet Aioli (SPICY)

Pikliz

Pikliz

$2.00

Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Mango Scotch Aioli

$1.00

Griyo Sauce

$1.00

Djondjon Rice

$6.00

Curry Veggies

$6.00

Sweet Finish

Benyen

$6.00

Family Meal

Vegan Combo

Vegan Combo

$36.00

Our Vegan Options Portioned for 3 People Served with Rice n Beans, Banan Payzay, Manjay Pikliz and Corn on the Cob. Please Choose Between Our Curry Vegetables Or Our Haitian Style Slow Braised Vegetables.

Griyo Combo

Griyo Combo

$36.00

Slow Braised Creole Style Pork. Portioned for 3 People Served with Rice n Beans, Banan Payzay, Manjay Pikliz and Haitian Style braised Vegetables.

Jerk Chicken Combo

Jerk Chicken Combo

$36.00

Our Famous Jerk Chicken, Served Family Style. Portioned for 3 People Served with Rice n Beans, Banan Payzay, Manjay Pikliz and Haitian Style braised Vegetables.

Large Party Plantain Platter

$45.00Out of stock

Salad Bowls & Soups

Caesar Salad - M&C

Caesar Salad - M&C

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, crispy croutons, shaved radishes, anchovies dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Romaine lettuce, olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes feta cheese, Greek dressing

Spianach Gorgonzola

$13.00

baby spinach, crumbled gorgonzola, pear, cranberry, walnuts, honey dijon vinaigrette

Quinoa Tabouli

$11.00Out of stock

quinoa, parsley, chopped tomatoes, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Pollo Caprino

$15.00Out of stock

baby spinach, goat cheese, pine nuts, apples, grilled chicken, raspberry vinaigrette

Gamberi

$16.00

arugula, onions, caper, black olives, sweet corn, parsley, grilled shrimp, dijon vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$11.00

house mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.00

house mixed greens, quinoa, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill, parsley, goat cheese, smoked salmon, lemon & olive oil vinaigrette

Pollo Avocado

$16.00

house mixed greens, feta cheese, grilled chicken, avocado, sweet corn, balsamic vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Italian Specialties

Bruschetta Caprino e Tomato

$9.00

toasted baguette with sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese and mozzarella

Burrata Caprese

$13.00Out of stock

“Artisanal made” Burrata cheese cherry tomatoes, arugula, olive oil Modena balsamic

Burrata & Crudo

$16.00Out of stock

“Artisanal made” Burrata cheese, prosciutto di parma, olive oil Modena balsamic

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

thinly sliced beef, arugula, fresh mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, shaved parmesan

Octopus Carpaccio

$16.00

Paninis

Mozzarella, grilled and marinated zucchini eggplant, tomatoes, olive oil
Parma

Parma

$13.00

Prosciutto crudo di Parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, truffle oil. Picture with Ciabatta Bread

Savoy

Savoy

$12.00

Italian ham-Prosciutto cotto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, mayo-mustard. Picture with Ciabatta Bread

Modena

Modena

$13.00

Mortadella, Provolone, tomatoes, arugula, mayo-mustard. Picture with Ciabatta Bread

Capri

Capri

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, basil pesto sauce

Turkey

Turkey

$13.00

Turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomato, mustard-mayo dressing. Picture with Ciabatta Bread

Chicken & Brie

$13.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, brie, sun-dried tomatoes

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Italian ham, melted provolone, American Swiss, mayo mustard

Chicken Cesar

$12.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan

Chicken & Avocado

$13.00

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, arugula, provolone, tomatoes, spicy mayo mustard

Chicken Caprese

$13.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, pesto sauce

Carpaccio & Mushrooms

$14.00

beef carpaccio, mushrooms, arugula, parmesan, truffle olive oil