Civil Life Brewing Company

Restaurant info

We are a small family-owned business with a passion for beer served in a classic pub by our trusty civil bartenders. Chef Joe strives for perfection in each of our sandwiches, appetizers, and our rotating specials that fit quite nicely next to a pint of draft, one of our nitro ales or an authentic English cask ale. And if you pop in on a Sunday during the winter months we'll have 3 tasty soups and bread from Union Loafers as our food option! In summer months, Sundays switch to Tacos! We have a nice selection of cans to go or you can fill growlers here as well!