Restaurant header imageView gallery

Civil Life Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

3714 Holt Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Quick Bites

Companion Pretzels with Sriracha Cream Cheese

$8.10

Plain Companion Pretzels

$5.40

Roasted Garlic Hummus Platter

$8.99

House-made Hummus with Olive oil, Goat Cheese, Pita and veggies

Spiced Nuts

$5.39

Olives

$6.30

Soup and Salad

Cup CHEESE

$5.00

Served with Herb Butter and Loafers’ Bread

Bowl CHEESE

$10.00

Served with Herb Butter and Loafers’ Bread

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Sourdough Bread Crumbs, Buttermilk Vinaigrette

St. Louis Italian Salad

$7.29

Romaine, Roasted Red Pepper, Parmesan, Red Onion, Artichoke, Creamy Italian

NA

Cup CHILI

$5.00

Bowl CHILI

$10.00

Sandwiches

Include one side: Slaw, Mac & Cheese, German Potato Salad, or Pork & Beans

Smash Burger

$12.60

2 Smash Patties with American Cheese, Pickles, Grilled Onion and Mustard

Grilled Pub Burger

$12.60

2 Grilled Patties, Irish Cheddar, Beer-braised Onion, Pickles, and Special Sauce

Chicken Milanese

$11.70

Breaded Breast Filet, Lemon-Herb Mayo, Giardiniera, Arugula, Cucumbe

Brown Ale Mushroom Sloppy Joe

$10.80

Pepper Jack, Crispy Shallots, Pickled Jalapeno

G&W Bratwurst with Grain Mustard

$7.20

Extra Toppings ($1 each): Kraut, Giardiniera, Slaw, Pickled Jalapeno, Beer-Onions, Sweet Relish

Fish

$16.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Kids Single Smash

$6.30

BTG & Cider

WBTG

9 Avinyo Petillant

$8.20

8 La Roseraie Sauv Blanc

$7.29

11 Bold Wine Chard

$10.03

7 Pellehaut Blanc

$6.38

9 Uriondo, Txakolina

$8.20

7 Ch. Daviaud

$6.38

12 Dom. Stephane Magnien

$10.94

7 Cave Comtadine

$6.38

11 Pegaso Zeta

$10.03

9 ROSE Ch. Barbanau

$8.20

CIDER ANXO

$5.47

CIDER Stem Pear/Apple

$5.47

CIDER Isategi

$6.38

CIDER Trabanco 750 ml

$24.61

0% ABV

O% ABV

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea (18.5 oz)

$3.60

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea (18.5 oz)

$3.60

Bundaberg, Ginger Beer (12 oz)

$3.60

IBC Rootbeer (12 oz)

$3.14

IBC Cream (12 oz)

$3.14

Jarritos, Mandarin Soda (17.7 oz)

$3.60

San Pellegrino, Pompelmo Grapefruit (330 ml)

$3.60

Diet coke (12 oz)

$2.24

Mott's Apple Juice (4.25 oz)

$0.90

Perrier, Sparkling Mineral Water (500 ml)

$3.60

Athletic Brewing Company NA Beer (12 oz)

$4.95

Leitz, Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Rose (250 ml)

$5.39

IN Wine Btl

Cider

Isategi, Sidra CAN 330 ml

$7.50

Trabanco, Sidra Natural 2018

$25.75

Champagne

Champagne Moutard Champagne, Brut "grande Cuvee" NV

$49.00

Champagne LeMesnil, Champagne Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru NV

$61.00

Champagne Paul Bara, Brut Rose "grand Cru" 375 ml

$61.00

Champagne LeMesnil, Champagne Brut Rose Grand Cru "Sublime" NV

$61.00

Champagne J. Lassalle, Brut 1er Cru "Preference" N.V.

$67.00

Champagne Paul Bara, Brut Rose N.V

$70.00

Champagne Bollinger, Champagne Special Cuvee Brut NV

$95.50

Champagne J. Lassalle, Blanc de Blancs 1er Cru 2011

$107.50

Champagne Moutard Champagne, Brut

$125.50

Sparkling Wine

Tarrida Cava, Brut rose RN

$26.50

Gruet, Brut N.V

$28.75

Louis Picamelot Blanc de Blancs, NV

$29.50

White Wine

Lieu Dit, Chenin Blanc, Santa Ynez Valley 2019

$34.75

Bold Wine Co, Chardonnay 2019

$36.63

Dom. De Pellehaut, Harmonie Blanc, 2020 (20% Sauvignon, 25% Colombard35% Ugni Blanc, 10% Chardonnay and 10 % Gros manseng et Petit manseng)

$38.20

La Roseraie, Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$23.50

Thevenet & Fils, "Macon Pierreclos" Blanc 2020 (Chardonnay)

$34.75

Domaine Laporte, Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$29.88

Kruger-Rumpf, Estate Riesling TR 2020

$32.13

Von Winning, Riesling

$32.88

Dr. Burklin-Wolf Estate, Riesling Trocken 2020

$36.25

Alois Lageder, Pinot Bianco 2020

$29.88

Baudana, Bianco Langhe "dragon" 2021

$29.88

Angelo Negro, Roero "serra Lupini" 2020 (Arneis)

$36.25

Alessandro di Camporeale, "Benede" (100% Catarratto) 2021

$37.00

LAGO, Cerqueira Vinho Verde 2020

$23.50

Artomana, Xarmant 2021 (Hondarrabi Zuri, Gros Manseng, Petit Manseng, Petit Corbu)

$31.75

Ametzoi, Blanco, Txakoli 2021 (Hondarrabi Zuri)

$36.63

Uriondo, Bizkaiko Txakolina, 2020

$36.63

Raúl Pérez, "Ultrei" 2019 (Godello)

$43.00

Avinyó, Petillant 2020 (Muscat de Frontignan, Macabeo, Xarel-lo)

$31.00

Luberri, Zuri Blanco 2021 (Viura, Malvasia)

$30.63

Avancia, "cuvee de O" 2019

$32.00

Dr. Konstantin Frank, Dry Riesling

$31.00

Orange Wine

Forlorn Hope, Queen of the Sierra Amber Wine 2021

$37.00

The Marigny, Pinot Gris "Carbonix" Orange Wine 2021

$40.00

Savage Grace, Gewuertraminer "Oak Ridge"

$52.75

Rose Wine

Dom.Les Mesclances, "Charmes" IGP Meediternaee Rose

$31.75

Peyrassol, Rose "La Croix de Templiers" 2021

$32.13

Portal de Calcada, Rose 2020

$26.64Out of stock

Ameztoi, Rubentis Rose 2021

$36.63

Red Wine

Monteviejo, "Festivo" 2020

$23.49

Zulal 2018 (Areni)

$35.88

Amayna, Pinot Noir

$48.00

Casa Silva, Carmenere "Los Lingues" 2019

$32.95

Casa Silva, Cabernet Sauvignon, Los Lingues 2019

$32.95

Dom. Cheveau, "Eh Chantenay" 2020 (Gamay)

$34.00

Ch. Daviaud 2019 (Merlot, Cab Franc, Cab Sauv, Malbec)

$21.99

Clarendelle, Rouge 2016 (Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc)

$35.88

Ch. Grand Bert 2018 Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

$46.00

Dom. Stephane Magnien, "Tradition" Pinot Noir

$37.75

Cosse et Maisonneuve, "Solis" 2018 (Malbec)

$31.38

Cave la Comtadine, Cotes du Rhone 2019

$23.49

Faury, St. Joseph Rouge 2020 (Syrah)

$53.50

Ch. La Fleur St. Georges 2014 (Merlot, Cabernet Franc)

$37.75

Mas de Bressades, Cabernet-Syrah "Vignes de Mon Pere" 2019

$33.63

Pallieres, Gigondas "Les Racines" 2020

$65.50

Tiberio, 2019 (Montepulciano)

$36.25

Paolo Scavino, Barolo 2018 (Nebbiolo)

$61.00

Walter Massa, Rosso "FUSO" 2019

$29.50

Luigi Giordano, Langhe Rosso 2021 (Nebbiolo)

$34.00

Luigi Giordano, Dolcetto d'Alba 2020

$34.00

Angelo Negro, Unfiltered Rosso (Brachetto) 2020

$34.00

Ampeleia, Unlitro (1 Liter) 2021

$32.13

Castello di Ama, Chianti Classico Riserva Montebuoni (Sangiovese) 2018

$59.50

Jackalope Wine Cellars, Pinot Noir 2019

$37.00

Raul Perez, Bierzo Tinto

$34.75

Ca'n Verdura 2020 (Mantonegro, Merlot, Cab, Monastreel, Callet)

$36.25

Vina Sastre, Reserva 2017 (Tempranillo)

$53.88

Remelluri, Reserva 2014 (Tempranillo)

$56.50

Ladeiras do Xil, "Gaba do XiI" Tinto 2019

$30.25

Pegaso, "Zeta" Garnacha Sierra de Gredos 2019

$35.88

Ryder Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$26.50

Bold Wine Co, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$40.00

Bedrock "Bedrock Heritage" 2020

$65.13

Ojai, "Roll Ranch" Syrah 2017

$61.00

Substance, "Elemental" Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$28.00

NA Wine

Einz Zwei Zero "N.A" Riesling N.V

$29.50

TO GO Wine Btl

Cider

Isategi, Sidra CAN 330 ml

$4.28

Trabanco, Sidra Natural 2018

$12.75

Champagne

Champagne Moutard Champagne, Brut "grande Cuvee" NV

$36.00

Champagne LeMesnil, Champagne Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru NV

$48.00

Champagne Paul Bara, Brut Rose "grand Cru" 375 ml

$48.00

Champagne LeMesnil, Champagne Brut Rose Grand Cru "Sublime" NV

$54.00

Champagne J. Lassalle, Brut 1er Cru "Preference" N.V.

$57.00

Champagne Paul Bara, Brut Rose N.V

$82.50

Champagne Bollinger, Champagne Special Cuvee Brut NV

$94.50

Champagne J. Lassalle, Blanc de Blancs 1er Cru 2011

$112.50

Champagne Moutard Champagne, Brut

$570.00

Sparkling Wine

Tarrida Cava, Brut rose RN

$13.50

Gruet, Brut N.V

$15.75

Louis Picamelot Blanc de Blancs, NV

$16.50

White Wine

Lieu Dit, Chenin Blanc, Santa Ynez Valley 2019

$21.75

Bold Wine Co, Chardonnay 2019

$23.63

Amayna, Sauvignon Blanc 2018

$25.20

Dom. De Pellehaut, Harmonie Blanc, 2020 (20% Sauvignon, 25% Colombard35% Ugni Blanc, 10% Chardonnay and 10 % Gros manseng et Petit manseng)

$10.49

La Roseraie, Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$10.50

Thevenet & Fils, "Macon Pierreclos" Blanc 2020 (Chardonnay)

$21.75

Chateau Carre l'Oiseliniere, Cuvee de la Ramee 2019 (Melon de Bourgogne)

$16.88

Domaine Laporte, Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$16.88

Kruger-Rumpf, Estate Riesling TR 2020

$19.13

Von Winning, Riesling

$19.88

Dr. Burklin-Wolf Estate, Riesling Trocken 2020

$23.35

Alois Lageder, Pinot Bianco 2020

$16.88

Baudana, Bianco Langhe "dragon" 2021

$21.00

Angelo Negro, Roero "serra Lupini" 2020 (Arneis)

$23.25

Alessandro di Camporeale, "Benede" (100% Catarratto) 2021

$24.00

LAGO, Cerqueira Vinho Verde 2020

$10.50

Artomana, Xarmant 2021 (Hondarrabi Zuri, Gros Manseng, Petit Manseng, Petit Corbu)

$18.75

Ametzoi, Blanco, Txakoli 2021 (Hondarrabi Zuri)

$23.63

Uriondo, Bizkaiko Txakolina, 2020

$19.88

Raúl Pérez, "Ultrei" 2019 (Godello)

$30.00

Avinyó, Petillant 2020 (Muscat de Frontignan, Macabeo, Xarel-lo)

$18.00

Luberri, Zuri Blanco 2021 (Viura, Malvasia)

$17.63

Avancia, "cuvee de O" 2019

$21.00

Dr. Konstantin Frank, Dry Riesling

$18.00

Orange Wine

Forlorn Hope, Queen of the Sierra Amber Wine 2021

$24.00

The Marigny, Pinot Gris "Carbonix" Orange Wine 2021

$27.00

Savage Grace, Gewuertraminer "Oak Ridge"

$39.75

Rose Wine

Dom.Les Mesclances, "Charmes" IGP Meediternaee Rose

$18.75

Peyrassol, Rose "La Croix de Templiers" 2021

$19.13

Portal de Calcada, Rose 2020

$13.64Out of stock

Ameztoi, Rubentis Rose 2021

$23.63

Red Wine

Monteviejo, "Festivo" 2020

$10.49

Zulal 2018 (Areni)

$22.88

Amayna, Pinot Noir

$35.00

Casa Silva, Carmenere "Los Lingues" 2019

$19.95

Casa Silva, Cabernet Sauvignon, Los Lingues 2019

$19.95

Dom. Cheveau, "Eh Chantenay" 2020 (Gamay)

$21.00

Ch. Daviaud 2019 (Merlot, Cab Franc, Cab Sauv, Malbec)

$8.99

Clarendelle, Rouge 2016 (Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc)

$22.88

Ch. Grand Bert 2018 Saint-Emilion Grand Cru

$33.00

Dom. Stephane Magnien, "Tradition" Pinot Noir

$24.75

Cosse et Maisonneuve, "Solis" 2018 (Malbec)

$18.38

Cave la Comtadine, Cotes du Rhone 2019

$10.49

Faury, St. Joseph Rouge 2020 (Syrah)

$40.50

Ch. La Fleur St. Georges 2014 (Merlot, Cabernet Franc)

$24.75

Mas de Bressades, Cabernet-Syrah "Vignes de Mon Pere" 2019

$20.63

Pallieres, Gigondas "Les Racines" 2020

$52.50

Tiberio, 2019 (Montepulciano)

$23.25

Paolo Scavino, Barolo 2018 (Nebbiolo)

$48.00

Walter Massa, Rosso "FUSO" 2019

$16.50

Luigi Giordano, Langhe Rosso 2021 (Nebbiolo)

$21.00

Luigi Giordano, Dolcetto d'Alba 2020

$21.00

Angelo Negro, Unfiltered Rosso (Brachetto) 2020

$21.00

Ampeleia, Unlitro (1 Liter) 2021

$19.13

Castello di Ama, Chianti Classico Riserva Montebuoni (Sangiovese) 2018

$46.50

Jackalope Wine Cellars, Pinot Noir 2019

$24.00

Raul Perez, Bierzo Tinto

$21.75

Ca'n Verdura 2020 (Mantonegro, Merlot, Cab, Monastreel, Callet)

$23.25

Vina Sastre, Reserva 2017 (Tempranillo)

$40.88

Remelluri, Reserva 2014 (Tempranillo)

$43.50

Ladeiras do Xil, "Gaba do XiI" Tinto 2019

$17.25

Pegaso, "Zeta" Garnacha Sierra de Gredos 2019

$22.88

Ryder Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$13.50

Bold Wine Co, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$27.00

Bedrock "Bedrock Heritage" 2020

$52.13

Ojai, "Roll Ranch" Syrah 2017

$48.00

Substance, "Elemental" Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$15.00

NA Wine Bottle

Einz Zwei Zero "N.A" Riesling N.V

$16.50

TO-GO Beer

TO GO BEER

6 PACK

$9.12

CASE OF BEER

$32.82

32 oz. GR ONLY

$3.65

32 oz FILL

$5.02

32 oz FILL + GR

$8.67

64 oz. METAL G. ONLY

$36.00

64 oz. METAL G + FILL

$45.12

64 oz. GR ONLY

$6.39

64 oz FILL

$9.12

64 oz. FILL + GR

$15.51

1/6 bbl

$63.83

1/4 bbl

$86.62

1/2 bbl

$155.00

2L Fill

$10.50

Merch

Clothes

Bear T

$19.00

Pride T

$19.00

Floating Mug T

$19.00

Be Civil, Drink Civil 2 Mugs

$19.00

Phoenix 11th Ann

$23.00

Flannel

$45.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Hoodie

$33.00

Green Kid T-shirt

$15.00

Toddler Navy/White T-shirt

$13.00

Hats

Patch Hat

$20.00

Misc

Tin Sign

$12.00

Yard Sign

$4.00

64 oz Growler Koozie

$10.00

32 oz Growler Koozie

$10.00

Walking by Patrick Hurley

$22.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small family-owned business with a passion for beer served in a classic pub by our trusty civil bartenders. Chef Joe strives for perfection in each of our sandwiches, appetizers, and our rotating specials that fit quite nicely next to a pint of draft, one of our nitro ales or an authentic English cask ale. And if you pop in on a Sunday during the winter months we'll have 3 tasty soups and bread from Union Loafers as our food option! In summer months, Sundays switch to Tacos! We have a nice selection of cans to go or you can fill growlers here as well!

Location

3714 Holt Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63116

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

New York Grill (6) - 3765 GRAVOIS AVE
orange star4.1 • 640
3765 Gravois Avenue St. Louis, MO 63116
View restaurantnext
Bootleggin' Bob's - 3457 Morganford Rd 304
orange starNo Reviews
3457 Morganford Rd 304 St Louis, MO 63116
View restaurantnext
The Dam
orange starNo Reviews
3173 Morganford Rd Saint Louis, MO 63116
View restaurantnext
Sando Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3173 Morgan Ford Road St. Louis, MO 63116
View restaurantnext
City Park Grill🤟
orange starNo Reviews
3157 Morgan Ford Rd Saint Louis, MO 63116
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits - 3153 Morganford Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3153 Morganford Rd. Saint Louis, MO 63116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston