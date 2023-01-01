Civil Life Brewing Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a small family-owned business with a passion for beer served in a classic pub by our trusty civil bartenders. Chef Joe strives for perfection in each of our sandwiches, appetizers, and our rotating specials that fit quite nicely next to a pint of draft, one of our nitro ales or an authentic English cask ale. And if you pop in on a Sunday during the winter months we'll have 3 tasty soups and bread from Union Loafers as our food option! In summer months, Sundays switch to Tacos! We have a nice selection of cans to go or you can fill growlers here as well!
Location
3714 Holt Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New York Grill (6) - 3765 GRAVOIS AVE
4.1 • 640
3765 Gravois Avenue St. Louis, MO 63116
View restaurant
Bootleggin' Bob's - 3457 Morganford Rd 304
No Reviews
3457 Morganford Rd 304 St Louis, MO 63116
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
More near Saint Louis