The Clayton Yacht Club 115 Bartlett Point Road
No reviews yet
115 Bartlett Point Road
Clayton, NY 13624
Main Menu
Appetizers
Entree - Mains
Shrimp Scampi
Crab Cakes W/Lime Dill Sauce
Pork Chop 10 Oz Frenched
Flat Iron Steak
Sauteed Salmon
Chicken Breast
Scallops On A Bed Of Pasta
Coconut Shrimp
Pork Loin
Parm Dinner
Fried Shrimp
Desserts
Brownie
Brownie Sundae
Fudge Cone
Gummies
Homemade Pie
Hot Fudge Sundae
Ice Cream Bar
Ice Cream Sandwich
Large Ice Cream
Mint Cone
Oreos
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
Rice Crispy Treat
Small Ice Cream
Sundae Cone
Creme de Menthe Parfait
Strawberry Shortcake
Bomb Pop
Burgers & Hot Dogs
8oz Angus Burger
Dbl Burger 10oz
8oz Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger Special
See Board
4oz Beyond Burger
Double Beyond Burger
Black Bean Veggie Burger
w/roasted red pepper,spinach,garlic aioli
Hoffman Hot Dog
Mary Cox
two slit hot dogs
Beer Brat
8oz Angus Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz Angus Cheeseburger
Hot Sandwiches
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Meatball Sub
w/Provolone Cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu On Ciabatta
Steak & Cheese On Kaiser Roll
CYC Steak (Dbl Steak)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Mozzarella & Tomato
on Rustic Bread w/Pesto
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Special Hot Sandwich
See Board
Hot Pork Sandwich
Parm Sandwich
Grilled Salmon Sandwich w/ Lime Dill
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Deli Sandwiches
Egg & Olive
BLT
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Tuna (White) Salad Sandwich
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Peanut Butter & Fluff Sandwich
Special Deli Sandwich
See Board
Cuban Sandwich
Cold Pork Sandwich
Club Sandwiches
Quesadillas & Tacos
Small Cheese Quesadilla
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Large Cheese Quesadilla
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Small Chicken Quesadilla
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Large Chicken Quesadilla
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Small Beef Quesadilla
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Large Beef Quesadilla
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Small Shrimp Quesadilla
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Large Shrimp Quesadilla
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Single Taco
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Three Tacos
Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar
Specialty Quesadilla
Wraps
Turkey Club Wrap
Ham Club Wrap
Chicken Club Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap W/Hot Sauce
Turkey Chipotle Wrap
Veggie Wrap
California Wrap
California Wrap W/Turkey
Chicken Pesto Wrap
w/Roasted red pepper,spinach,fried onions
Mediterranean Shrimp Wrap
Wrap Special
Hot Ham and Asparagus
Salads
Large Deluxe Salad W/Choice Of Dressing
Egg, Cheese & Choice of Chicken/Crab/Tuna
Taco Salad W/Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Taco chips, Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream
Quinoa Salad W/ Poppy Seed Dressing
Mixed Greens, RR Peppers,Avocado,Artichoke Hearts,Black Beans,
Small Garden Salad
From Salad Bar
Large Garden Salad
From Salad Bar
Cottage Cheese And Fruit Plate
Caesar Salad W/Homemade Caesar Dressing
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan
Caesar Salad With Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan
Shrimp Salad W/Creamy Garlic Dressing
Romaine,Shrimp, Avocado, Egg
Commodore Salad W/ Poppy Seed Dressing
Romaine, Chicken,Pineapple, Mandarin Orange, 2 seasonal fruits
Steak Salad W/ Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Romaine, Steak,Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Steward Salad
Cox Concoction
Small Appetites
5 Oz Cheeseburger
5 Oz Hamburger
Beef Taco
Buttered Noodles
Buttered Noodles W/ Chicken
Chicken Nuggets (5)
Chicken Nuggets Combo
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Peanut Butter & Fluff
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Small Cheese Quesadilla
Small Cheese Quesadilla W/Chicken
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Salt Potatoes
Baked Potato
Rosemary Potatoes
Corn
Asparagus
Broccoli
Brussels Sprouts
Cottage Cheese
Mac Salad
Pasta
Corn on the Cob
Rice
Tater Tots (12)
Chips
Stuffed Potato
Orzo
Chicken Salad
Special Sides
Breakfast
Eggs
Two Eggs W/Coffee Or Tea & Toast
Two Egg Veggie Omelet
tomato,onion,spinach,mushroom,pepper
Two Egg Western Omelet
onion,peppers,ham,cheese
Two Egg Greek Omelet
Spinach, Feta Cheese
Two Egg Build Your Own Omelet
Three Egg Build Your Own Omelet
Eggs Benedict
Canadian Bacon,English Muffin,Hollandaise Sauce
Sandwich - Breakfast
Pancakes
French Toast
Sides - Breakfast
Cold Beverages - Breakfast
Hot Beverages-Breakfast
Toast
Beverages
Rum
Whiskey
Cocktails
Cold Soda
Cold Beverages
Hot Beverages
Draft Beer
Beer Bottles
Wine
Cordials
Merchandise
Men's Clothing
Women's Clothing
Kid's Clothing
Unisex Clothing
Merchandise
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Private seasonal yacht club in the heart of the 1000 Islands providing seasonal dockage, food, beverage, great social interaction and views of the St. Lawrence River
115 Bartlett Point Road, Clayton, NY 13624