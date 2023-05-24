  • Home
The Clayton Yacht Club 115 Bartlett Point Road

No reviews yet

115 Bartlett Point Road

Clayton, NY 13624

Main Menu

Appetizers

Small Quesadilla

$5.95

Small Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Small Beef Quesadilla

$7.95

Small Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Crab-Cake W/Lime Dill Sauce

$7.95

Steamed Clams

$10.95

When available

Potato Skins W/Cheese & Bacon

$7.95

Spicy Breaded Mushrooms

$7.95

Entree - Mains

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Crab Cakes W/Lime Dill Sauce

$16.95

Pork Chop 10 Oz Frenched

$17.95

Flat Iron Steak

$18.95

Sauteed Salmon

$17.95

Chicken Breast

$15.95

Scallops On A Bed Of Pasta

$15.99

Dinner Special Number 1

See Board for specials

Dinner Special Number 2

See Board for specials

Coconut Shrimp

$16.95

Pork Loin

$8.95+

Parm Dinner

$15.95

Fried Shrimp

$16.95

Desserts

Brownie

$2.95

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Fudge Cone

$2.95

Gummies

$3.50

Homemade Pie

$5.95

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.95

Ice Cream Bar

$2.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

Large Ice Cream

$3.50

Mint Cone

$2.95

Oreos

$2.95

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$1.95

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.50

Small Ice Cream

$2.50

Sundae Cone

$2.95

Creme de Menthe Parfait

$3.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.50

Bomb Pop

$1.75

Burgers & Hot Dogs

8oz Angus Burger

$11.95

Dbl Burger 10oz

$13.95

8oz Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Burger Special

$16.95

See Board

4oz Beyond Burger

$10.50

Double Beyond Burger

$13.95

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.95

w/roasted red pepper,spinach,garlic aioli

Hoffman Hot Dog

$4.95

Mary Cox

$7.50

two slit hot dogs

Beer Brat

$7.95

8oz Angus Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

8oz Angus Cheeseburger

$12.95

Hot Sandwiches

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$9.95

Meatball Sub

$10.95

w/Provolone Cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu On Ciabatta

$10.95

Steak & Cheese On Kaiser Roll

$10.95

CYC Steak (Dbl Steak)

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Mozzarella & Tomato

$11.95

on Rustic Bread w/Pesto

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.95

Special Hot Sandwich

$9.95

See Board

Hot Pork Sandwich

$7.95

Parm Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Salmon Sandwich w/ Lime Dill

$13.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Deli Sandwiches

Egg & Olive

$8.95

BLT

$8.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Ham Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna (White) Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.95

Peanut Butter & Fluff Sandwich

$5.95

Special Deli Sandwich

$9.95

See Board

Cuban Sandwich

$8.95

Cold Pork Sandwich

$6.95

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Club On Roll

$11.95

Turkey Club

$10.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.95

Special Club

$12.95

See Board

Quesadillas & Tacos

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Large Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Small Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Large Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Small Beef Quesadilla

$7.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Large Beef Quesadilla

$10.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Small Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Large Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Single Taco

$4.50

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Three Tacos

$11.95

Salsa & Sour Cream from Salad Bar

Specialty Quesadilla

$15.95

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.95

Ham Club Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap W/Hot Sauce

$9.95

Turkey Chipotle Wrap

$8.95

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

California Wrap

$8.95

California Wrap W/Turkey

$10.95

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.95

w/Roasted red pepper,spinach,fried onions

Mediterranean Shrimp Wrap

$12.95

Wrap Special

$9.95

Hot Ham and Asparagus

$11.95

Salads

Large Deluxe Salad W/Choice Of Dressing

$12.95

Egg, Cheese & Choice of Chicken/Crab/Tuna

Taco Salad W/Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$10.95

Taco chips, Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream

Quinoa Salad W/ Poppy Seed Dressing

$13.95

Mixed Greens, RR Peppers,Avocado,Artichoke Hearts,Black Beans,

Small Garden Salad

$3.95

From Salad Bar

Large Garden Salad

$6.95

From Salad Bar

Cottage Cheese And Fruit Plate

$10.95

Caesar Salad W/Homemade Caesar Dressing

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Caesar Salad With Chicken

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Shrimp Salad W/Creamy Garlic Dressing

$14.95

Romaine,Shrimp, Avocado, Egg

Commodore Salad W/ Poppy Seed Dressing

$13.95

Romaine, Chicken,Pineapple, Mandarin Orange, 2 seasonal fruits

Steak Salad W/ Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette

$14.95

Romaine, Steak,Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Steward Salad

$11.95

Cox Concoction

Cox Concoction - Small - Choice Of 3 Items

$10.95

Variety of Salads, Chicken, Seafood, Mac and more

Cox Concoction - Large - Choice Of 3 Items

$13.95

Variety of Salads, Chicken, Seafood, Mac and more

Soups

Soup - Cup

$5.95

Soup of the Day

Soup - Bowl

$8.95

Soup of the Day

Soup - French Onion In Crock

$8.95

Small Appetites

5 Oz Cheeseburger

$8.50

5 Oz Hamburger

$7.50

Beef Taco

$4.50

Buttered Noodles

$4.50

Buttered Noodles W/ Chicken

$6.50

Chicken Nuggets (5)

$4.95

Chicken Nuggets Combo

$7.95+

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Peanut Butter & Fluff

$5.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Small Cheese Quesadilla W/Chicken

$7.95

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Salt Potatoes

$3.99

Baked Potato

$4.95

Rosemary Potatoes

$3.99

Corn

$3.95

Asparagus

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Brussels Sprouts

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Mac Salad

$3.95

Pasta

$3.99

Corn on the Cob

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Tater Tots (12)

$4.95

Chips

$1.50

Stuffed Potato

$3.99

Orzo

$3.99

Chicken Salad

$3.99

Special Sides

Breakfast

Eggs

Two Eggs W/Coffee Or Tea & Toast

$4.00

Two Egg Veggie Omelet

$8.00

tomato,onion,spinach,mushroom,pepper

Two Egg Western Omelet

$8.00

onion,peppers,ham,cheese

Two Egg Greek Omelet

$9.95

Spinach, Feta Cheese

Two Egg Build Your Own Omelet

$6.00

Three Egg Build Your Own Omelet

$7.00

Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Canadian Bacon,English Muffin,Hollandaise Sauce

Sandwich - Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

On an English Muffin

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

On an English Muffin

Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

On an English Muffin

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

On an English Muffin

Pancakes

Pancakes (2 Pancakes)

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2 Pancakes)

$6.50

Blueberry Pancakes (2 Pancakes)

$6.50

Pancake Specials

See Board

French Toast

French Toast (2 Slices)

$8.95

Sides - Breakfast

Side Of Home Fries

$4.00

Side Of One Egg

$2.00

Side Of Toast (Two Slices)

$2.00

White, Wheat, Rye, Rustic

Side Of English Muffin

$2.00

Side Of Bacon (3 Slices)

$4.00

Side Of Sausage (2 Patties)

$4.00

Side Of Canadian Bacon (3 Slices)

$5.00

Cold Beverages - Breakfast

Mimosa

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Apple

$2.00+

Cranberry

$2.00+

Grapefruit

$2.00+

Orange

$2.00+

Pineapple

$2.00+

Tomato

$2.00+

V8

$2.00+

Clamato

$2.00+

Hot Beverages-Breakfast

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Toast

Toast Choice

$1.95

Beverages

Bourbon

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Michter's

$8.00+

Rum

Bacardi - Light

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Martusalem

$7.00+

Meyers

$5.00+

Mount Gay

$5.00+

Blue Chair Bay

$6.00+

Bacardi Lime

$5.00+

Well Rum

$4.25+

Appleton

$8.00+

Scotch

Johnny Walker Green

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00+

Dewars

$6.00+

Balvenie

$8.00+

Vodka

Tito's

$5.00+

Absolut Citron

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Well Vodka

$4.75+

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Well Gin

$4.75+

Monday

$5.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Seagrams Seven

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Bushmills

$6.00+

Screwball PB Whiskey

$7.00+

Cocktails

Specialty Cocktail

$9.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Old-Fashioned

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$8.00

Cold Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Cold Beverages

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

V8 Juice

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Darth Vader

$3.00

Water

Switch

$2.25

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Draft Beer

Channel Marker

$5.00+

Lyman Light

$5.00+

Beer Bottles

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Labatt Blue Light

$5.00

Heineken

$7.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Land Shark

$5.00

Bell's 2 Hearted

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Buckler NA

$6.00

Sam Summer

$6.00

High Noon Vodka

$6.00

High Noon Tequila

$6.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.25+

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.25+

Pinot Grigio

$7.25+

Cabernet

$7.25+

Pinot Noir

$7.25+

Malbec

$9.25+

Prosecco

$8.25+

Champagne

$6.00+

KJ Chardonnay

$9.25+

KJ Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.25+

Rose

$8.25+

Reisling

$7.25+

Moscato

$7.25+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.75+

Jose

$6.00+

Casamigos

$8.00+

Cordials

Godiva White

$7.00+

Godiva Dark

$7.00+

Disorono

$7.00+

Amaretto

$5.00+

Grand Marinier

$7.00+

Baileys

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.25+

Apple Pucker

$5.25+

Creme de Menthe

$5.25+

Peach Brandy

$5.25+

Creme de Cacoa

$5.25+

Buttershots

$5.25+

Blue Curacao

$5.25+

Triple Sec

$6.00+

Campari

$6.00+

Aperole

$6.00+

Merchandise

Men's Clothing

Men's Nike Polo's

$20.00

Men's Breast Pocket Polo

$40.00

Women's Clothing

Women's Nike Polo Shirt

$20.00

Women's Jacket's

$95.00

Kid's Clothing

Kid's Polo Shirt

$5.00

Kid's Sweatshirt's

$35.00

Unisex Clothing

Unisex Hoodies

$40.00

Zip Up Sweatshirts

$22.50

Merchandise

CYC Towels

$40.00

CYC 85th Anniversary Cups

$10.00

CYC Burgees Cups

$15.00

CYC Hats

$23.00

CYC Burgee Tile Sticker

$3.00

Burgees

Burgee - Xtra Small

$22.00

Burgee - Small

$25.00

Burgee - Medium

$28.50

Burgee - Large

$33.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Private seasonal yacht club in the heart of the 1000 Islands providing seasonal dockage, food, beverage, great social interaction and views of the St. Lawrence River

Location

115 Bartlett Point Road, Clayton, NY 13624

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

