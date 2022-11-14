Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clever Koi Central

3,906 Reviews

$$

4236 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed Buns 3 For $13.50
Pork Ramen.
Lemon Chicken Ramen

For Sharing

Thai Peanut Salad.

Thai Peanut Salad.

$11.00

Napa cabbage, julienne red bell peppers and celery, fresh cilantro, crushed peanuts and crispy wonton chips, bang bang dressing. *This dish is VEGETARIAN *Omit wonton chips to make GLUTEN FREE and VEGAN

Calamari Fries

Calamari Fries

$12.00

Tempura, mint, furikake, and yuzu aioli.

Krazy Fries

Krazy Fries

$13.50

Frites Street fries, crispy pork belly ends, hoisin, tonkatsu, black pepper garlic mayo, scallions, and sesame.

Korean Fried Mushroom

Korean Fried Mushroom

$11.00

Maitaki mushrooms, red sriracha vinaigrette, micro celery, and sesame seeds. *This dish is VEGAN and GLUTEN FREE.

Koi Kung Pao.

Koi Kung Pao.

$13.00

Curry cauliflower, napa cabbage, celery, carrots, bean sprouts, miso roasted beets, daikon sprouts, and sesame seeds. Comes with white rice.

Tuna Chips

Tuna Chips

$14.00

Prawn chips, honey chili tuna crudo, herb aioli, pickled carrots, soy marinated fresno chilis, and daikon sprouts. *For a SHELLFISH ALLERGY substitute wonton chips.

Steamed Buns

Cauliflower Bun

Cauliflower Bun

$6.00

Crispy kimchi cauliflower, fuji apple, sesame seeds, gojuchang aioli and scallion. *This item is VEGETARIAN.

Hot Chicken Bun

Hot Chicken Bun

$6.00

Gochujag hot sauce, house pickles, and crispy shallots.

Pork Belly Bun

Pork Belly Bun

$6.00

House pickles, hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro.

Soft Shell Crab Bun

Soft Shell Crab Bun

$6.00

Cucumber slaw, black sesame, and yuzu aioli.

Steamed Buns 3 For $13.50
$15.00

Steamed Buns 3 For $13.50

$15.00

Dumplings / 5 Per Order

Pig Face Dumplings

Pig Face Dumplings

$15.00

Braised pork check, house made kimchi, scallion, and house made red sriracha.

Short Rib Dumplings

Short Rib Dumplings

$15.00

Lemongrass broth, shiitake tare, pickled onions, cilantro leaf, and burnt scallion oil.

Sandwiches

Chicken Katsu.

Chicken Katsu.

$16.00

Panko chicken cutlet, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, and house special aioli. Served on toasted white bread.

Rice & Noodles

Pork Ramen.

Pork Ramen.

$18.00

Tonkatsu tare, house stock, chashu pork, soft egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, beech mushrooms, scallions, and garlic oil.

Spicy Kimchi Ramen

Spicy Kimchi Ramen

$18.00

Paitan, house stock, 5 spice shoyu tare, confit kimchi chicken thigh, bean sprouts, kimchi, scallion, soft egg, chili oil, chili crisp.

Lemon Chicken Ramen

Lemon Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Paitan & lemon tare, house stock, confit chicken thigh, corn, bean sprouts, mushrooms, scallion, daikon sprouts, confit tomatoes, and soft egg.

Vegan Shoyu Ramen.

Vegan Shoyu Ramen.

$18.00

Shiitake tare, lemongrass broth, vegan ramen noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, bok choy, miso roasted yellow beets, confit tomato, scallions, gastrique red onions, and tofu chashu.

Chilled Sesame Noodles.

Chilled Sesame Noodles.

$13.00

Bang bang sauce, gastrique onions, pickled carrots, corn, cucumbers, cilantro, peanuts, chili crisp, scallions, and sesame seeds. *This dish is VEGAN and GLUTEN FREE

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Garlic, ginger, napa cabbage, julienne carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, scrambled egg, butter, crispy shallots, scallion, sesame oil and soy.

Shaking Beef

Shaking Beef

$19.00

Wok roasted filet cuts, bok choy, Chinese broccoli, grape tomatoes, soy marinated frsno chilis, gastrique onions, sesame oil, and furikake.

House Pad Thai

House Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds. Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$13.00

Yakisoba noodle, long beans, carrots, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, bok choy, furikake, soy, chili oil, and radish sprouts. * This dish contains a shellfish allergy ( Omit Furikake)

XO Noodles.

XO Noodles.

$18.00

Yakisoba noodle, shrimp, scallop, pork belly, bean sprouts, diakon, and crispy shallots. **Note - THE XO SAUCE CONTAINS PORK BELLY WHICH CANNOT BE OMITTED

Szechuan Catfish

Szechuan Catfish

$19.00

Long beans, roasted mushrooms, ginger, chili oil, and arbol chilies. Served with rice.

Dessert

Banana Fritters

Banana Fritters

$8.50

Banana foster style beignets, five spice sugar, and served with a miso caramel dipping sauce.

Kids

Fried Rice

$6.00

Scrambled egg, carrots, soy sauce

Fried Rice w/ Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Fried Rice w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Broth & Noodles

$6.00

Choice of chicken broth or pork broth

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$9.00

Karaage chicken nuggets with french fries

PB & J Steamed Buns & Fries

$8.00

2 peanut butter and jelly steamed buns with a side of french fries

Kids Chow Mein

$6.00

Yakisoba noodles, carrots, soy sauce

Kids Pork Belly Chow Mein

$9.00

Carrots, soy sauce and pork belly

Kids Crispy Chicken Chow Mein

$9.00

Carrots, soy sauce and crispy chicken strips

Kids Grilled Chicken Chow Mein

$10.00

Carrots, soy sauce and grilled chicken

NA Bev

Pellegrino

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$6.00

To Go Coke

$2.75

To Go Diet Coke

$2.75

To Go Root Beer

$2.75

To Go Sprite

$2.75

To Go Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Koi Stickers

Clever Koi

Clever Koi

$1.00
Food For The Soul
$1.00

Food For The Soul

$1.00

Sides

Side of Red Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Green Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Soy

Side of White Rice

$1.00

Utensils

Chopsticks

Side of Pork Belly

$6.00

Side Soft Egg

$1.00

Side of Frites Street Fries

$4.00

Side of Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Side of Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$7.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Tofu

$4.00

2oz Side Kimchi

$0.75

8 oz Side Kimchi

$4.00

Side Of Aioli

$0.50

Side Of Hoisin

$0.50

Side of Wok Veggies

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Clever Koi is an Asian-inspired kitchen & craft cocktail bar with locations in Central Phoenix and Downtown Gilbert.

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012

