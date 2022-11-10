Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Ramen

Clever Koi Gilbert

1,118 Reviews

$$

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Order Again

Popular Items

Trio of Steamed Buns
Pork Ramen.
Chow Mein

For Sharing

Thai Peanut Salad.

Thai Peanut Salad.

$12.00

Napa cabbage, julienne red bell peppers and celery, fresh cilantro, crushed peanuts and crispy wonton chips, and bang bang dressing. *This dish is VEGETARIAN *Omit wonton chips to make VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE *Cannot omit cilantro or peanuts from dressing

Calamari Fries

Calamari Fries

$13.00

Tempura, mint, furikake, and yuzu aioli. * This dish contains a shellfish allergy ( Omit Furikake)

Krazy Fries

Krazy Fries

$13.50

Frites Street fries, crispy pork belly ends, hoisin, tonkatsu, black pepper garlic mayo, scallions, and sesame.

Korean Fried Mushrooms

Korean Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Maitaki mushrooms, red sriracha vinaigrette, celery leaves, and sesame seeds. *This dish is VEGAN and GLUTEN FREE.

Koi Kung Pao.

Koi Kung Pao.

$13.00

Curry cauliflower, napa cabbage, celery, carrots, bean sprouts, miso roasted beets, daikon sprouts, and sesame seeds. Served with white rice. *This dish is VEGAN and GLUTEN FREE

Tuna Chips

Tuna Chips

$14.00

Prawn chips, honey chili tuna crudo, herb aioli, soy marinated fresno chilis, pickled carrots, sesame seeds, daikon sprouts. *For a SHELLFISH ALLERGY substitute wonton chips.

Steamed Buns

Cauliflower Bun

Cauliflower Bun

$6.00

Crispy kimchi cauliflower, gochujang aioli, fuji apple, sesame seeds, and scallion. *This item is vegetarian.

Hot Chicken Bun

Hot Chicken Bun

$6.00

Crispy chicken, gochujang hot sauce, house pickles, and crispy shallots.

Pork Belly Bun

Pork Belly Bun

$6.00

Chashu pork belly,house pickles , hoisin, crushed peanuts, and cilantro.

Soft Shell Crab Bun

Soft Shell Crab Bun

$6.00

Crispy soft shell crab ,cucumber slaw, black sesame, and yuzu aioli.

Trio of Steamed Buns

Trio of Steamed Buns

$15.00

Choose any three of our steamed buns.

Dumplings / 5 Per Order

Pig Face Dumplings

Pig Face Dumplings

$15.00

Braised pork check, house made kimchi, soy marinated fresno chilis, and house made red sriracha.

Short Rib Dumplings

Short Rib Dumplings

$15.00

Lemongrass broth, shiitake tare, pickled onions, cilantro leaf, and garlic oil.

Sandwiches

Chicken Kastu.

Chicken Kastu.

$16.00

Panko chicken cutlet, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, and house special aioli. Served on toasted white bread.

Rice & Noodles

Woked filet cuts, Chinese broccoli, soy marinated fresno chilis, grape tomato, gastrique onions, furikake. Choice of white or brown rice.
Pork Ramen.

Pork Ramen.

$18.00

Tonkatsu tare, house stock, chashu pork, bean sprouts, mushrooms, kimchi, and soft egg.

Spicy Kimchi Ramen

Spicy Kimchi Ramen

$18.00

Paitan, house stock, 5 spice shoyu tare, confit kimchi chicken thigh, bean sprouts, kimchi, scallion, soft egg, chili oil, chili crisp

Lemon Chicken Ramen

Lemon Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Paitan & lemon tare, house stock, confit chicken thigh, corn, bean sprouts, mushrooms, scallion, daikon sprouts, confit tomatoes, soft egg

Vegan Shoyu Ramen.

Vegan Shoyu Ramen.

$18.00

Shiitake tare, lemongrass broth, vegan ramen noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, bok choy, miso roasted yellow beets, confit tomato, scallions, gastrique red onions, and tofu chashu.

Chilled Sesame Noodles.

Chilled Sesame Noodles.

$13.00

Bang bang sauce, gastrique onions, pickled carrots, corn, cucumbers, cilantro, peanuts, chili crisp, scallions, and sesame seeds. *This dish is VEGAN and GLUTEN FREE

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Garlic, ginger, napa cabbage, julienne Carrots, edamame, red bell pepper, scrambled egg, butter, crispy shallots, scallion, sesame oil and soy sauce

Shaking Beef

Shaking Beef

$19.00

Wok roasted filet cuts, bok choy, broccoli, grape tomatoes, soy marinated fresno chilis, gastrique onions, and furikake.

House Pad Thai

House Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds. *Contains fish sauce. Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$13.00

Yakisoba noodle, snap peas, carrots, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, bok choy, furikake, soy, and radish sprouts. * This dish contains a shellfish allergy ( Omit Furikake)

XO Noodles.

XO Noodles.

$18.00

Yakisoba noodle, shrimp, scallop, pork belly, bean sprouts, diakon, and crispy shallots. **XO sauce contains pork belly and shrimp which cannot be omitted.

Szechuan Catfish

Szechuan Catfish

$19.00

Wok Roasted Catfish, Ginger, Chili de Arbol, Fresh Garlic, Snap Peas, Broccoli, Served with White Rice

Dessert

Banana Fritters

Banana Fritters

$9.00

Banana foster style beignets, and, five spice sugar. Served with a miso caramel dipping sauce.

Kids

Broth & Noodles

$7.00

choice of broth with option to add protein

Kids Fried Rice

$7.00

Scrambled egg, carrot, soy, with option to add protein

Kids Chow Mein

$7.00

Carrot, cabbage, soy sauce, with option to add protein

PB&J Steamed Buns

$9.00

Peanut butter and jelly steamed buns with French fries

Karaage Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

House made chicken nuggets, marinated in ginger, garlic and soy, hand breaded and fried. Served with French Fries

NA Bev

To Go Coke

$2.75

To Go Diet Coke

$2.75

To Go Root Beer

$2.75

To Go Sprite

$2.75

Pellegrino

$6.00

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sides

Side of Red Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Green Sriracha

$0.50

Chopsticks

Utensils

2oz Side Kimchi

$1.00

8oz Side Kimchi

$4.00

Bottle of Green Sriracha

$9.00

Bottle of Red Sriracha

$9.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side of Pork Belly

$6.00

Side of Lemongrass Chicken

$7.00

Side of Confit Chicken

$7.00

Side of Kimchi Chicken

$7.00

Side of Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Side Soft Egg

$1.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Frites Street Fries

$4.00

Side Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Gojuchang Aioli

$0.50

Side of Broth

$2.00

Side Of Scrambled Egg

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Clever Koi is an Asian-inspired kitchen & craft cocktail bar with locations in Central Phoenix and Downtown Gilbert.

Location

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

Gallery
Clever Koi image
Clever Koi image

Map
