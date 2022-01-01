A map showing the location of Cloud Southend 1510 S Mint StreetView gallery

Cloud Southend 1510 S Mint Street

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1510 South Mint Street

Charlotte, NC 28203

Call

Hours

Directions

BOTTLED WATER

FIGI

$4.00

SMART WATER

$5.00

Bottle water

$3.00

ACQUA PANNA

$6.00

RED BULL

REGULAR RED BULL

$5.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$5.00

TROPICAL RED BULL

$5.00

WATERMELON RED BULL

$5.00

BLUEBERRY RED BULL

$5.00

COCONUT BERRY RED BULL

$5.00

PEACH NECTARINE RED BULL

$6.00

STRAWBERRY APRICOT RED BULL

$6.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottle Lemonade

Bottle lemonade

$5.00

Appetizers & NFL @ Cloud

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Sweet & Spicy Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Seafood Fries

$25.00

Philly Egg Rolls

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$18.00

Salmon Sliders

$25.00

Crispy Chicken BLT Sliders

$21.00

Sky's the Limit Platter

$55.00

Loaded Flatbread

$24.00

Chilli Dog and Fries

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$20.00

Wings

$20.00+

Cloud Mini Burger Sliders

$21.00

Mains/Entrees

Jerk Lamb Chops

$38.00

Seafood Rice

$35.00

Grilled Salmon & Seafood Rice

$45.00

Jumbo Salmon Bites

$25.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$23.00

Salmon Pasta

$26.00

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Salmon Caesar salad

$22.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00+

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Seafood Mac

$22.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Sliders

Fried Salmon

$24.00

Cloud Mini Burgers

$21.00

Vegan

$21.00

Fried Chicken BLT

$22.00

Philly cheesesteak sliders

$22.00

Party Platter

Silver

$350.00

Platinum

$1,200.00

Gold

$350.00

Money Makin Mond

Chef Specials

Fried Ravioli w/ creamy marinara

$10.00

2 pic fish dinner

$15.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

CRUISE CONTROL

$7.00

A CARRY ON

$35.00

FLIGHT CREW

$65.00

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS

$8.00

JET FUEL

$65.00

PROSECCO BOTTLE

$40.00

GLASS PROSECCO

$6.00

Mimosa Tower

$45.00

Brunch

Breakfast protein

$6.00

Bowl of grit

$5.00

Eggs

$5.00

Fried Salmon & Grits

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

Chicken and French toast

$23.00

Lamb and eggs

$35.00

Breakfast Sliders

$15.00

Side of 4 Fried Wings

$10.00

French Toast & Eggs

$15.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Vegan Croissant

$10.00

French Toast

$8.00

2 Deep Fried Waffles

$10.00

Signature Tacos

Chicken

$15.00

Shrimp

$16.00

Steak

$18.00

1 Chicken 1 steak 1 shrimp

$20.00

Fajita Skillet

Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Shrimp Fajita

$22.00

Steak Fajita

$24.00

Sides | Corn

Mexican Street corn

$6.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Build Your Own

Chicken

$15.00

Steak

$18.00

Shrimp

$16.00

birria

beef birrio

$20.00

Memorial Day Food

Cheese Burger Plate W/ 2 Sides

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Plate W/ 2 Sides

$21.00

Steak Plate w/ 2 sides

$28.00

Hot Dog Plate W/ 2 Sides

$16.00

Hot Dog and Hamburger Plate w/ 2 sides

$22.00

Sausage Plate w/ 2 sides

$17.00

Hot Dog Ala Carte

$5.00

Burger Ala Carte

$7.00

Mac and Cheese A la Carte

$7.00

Baked Bean a la carte

$6.00

2 Corn on Cob

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Shrimp a la carte

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come catch a vibe!

Location

1510 South Mint Street, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

