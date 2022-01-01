American
The Cloverfield 3300 Airport Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
3300 Airport Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90405
