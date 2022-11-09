Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Club at ArrowCreek Dining 2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy

Reno, NV 89511

Casual Starters

Bar Snacks, Great for Sharing

Nachos

$12.00

the "creek" beef chili, pepper jack cheese sauce, sliced olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, house fried corn tortilla chips

Fly-Fly Wings

$14.00

steamed soy bean, dusted with togarashi spice and sea salt

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

breaded Wisconsin cheese curd, tomato pomodoro and serrano pepper aioli

Boneless

$14.00

Caprese Skewers

$11.00

Gazpacho

$7.00

Salads

Lighter Fare

ArrowCreek Caesar (large)

$8.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes

Spinach And Berry Salad

$13.00

Baby Spinach, Slice Strawberries, Blueberries, Shaved Red Onions, Crumble Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette.

House Salad (Side)

$5.00

leafy greens, tomato, cucumber and parm

Caesar Salad (Side)

$5.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Spinach Arugula Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Sandwiches

Handhelds to make a meal

Loaded Bunless Burger

$15.00

Angus beef patty on iceberg, gruyere cheese, jalepeño, fried egg, crispy onion

D & D Burger

$14.00

8oz angus patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, "fancy sauce" toasted brioche +2.00 bacon +2.00 grilled onions +2.00 avocado

Turkey Club

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, Brie Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Honey Aioli, Pear, Arugula, Walnut and Cranberries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Tacos

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$14.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Hawaiian Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$14.00

Down Home

$14.00

The Rancho Burger

$18.00

The Hangover Burger

$16.00

The Octberfest

$17.00

The B&B Burger

$17.00

Plant Based Burger

$15.00

Special Burger

$16.00

Main Course/ Outdoor Grill

Big Portions to Satisfy the entire Family

Hot Dog

$12.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Butter Pasta

$10.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Dessert

Sweet Treats

Soft Serve

$2.50

Vanilla or chocolate flavors.

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Pie A La Mode

$7.00

Sides

Seasonal veggies

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of O-Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Queso

$2.00

Grab n Go

Apple,celery,chicken, Waldorf dressing

Hot Dog

$6.00

all beef hot dog, choice of onion, ketchup, mustard, relish

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.00

choice of buffalo "or" BBQ, tortilla wrap, lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

sausage, ham, bacon, egg, pepper, potato, onion, cheese, tortilla wrap

Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$8.00

spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, pepper, potatoe, cheese, tortilla wrap

Bacon Croissant-Wich

$8.00

two fried eggs cooked well done, cheese

Ham Croissant-Wich

$8.00

two fried eggs cooked well done, cheese

Deli Sandwich

$8.00

ham, turkey, roastbeef, mayo, onion, tomato, swiss

Candy

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Club crossant

$8.00

Salad cup

$6.00

Assorted Pastry

$3.00

Mixed Nuts

$3.00

Soft Serve

$3.00

Pizza

3 Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

Soup

Gazpacho

$7.00

Canned Beer

805 Firestone

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Deschutes IPA

$4.00

Domestic 6 Pack

$18.00

Guiness Stout

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Premium 6 Pack

$24.00

Seismic Shattercone IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Hard Arnold Palmer

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Low rollers

$3.00

Truly

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.00

Beer special Domestic

$3.00

Stella Can

$4.00

Canned Cocktails

10 Torr Can Cocktail

$7.00

Long Drink Cranberry RTD

$7.00

Long Drink Original RTD

$7.00

RTD 6 pack

$40.00

Whiteclaw

$7.00

Long Drink Black RTD

$7.00

Pub Club Corona/PBR

$3.00

Jim Beam Highballs

$8.00

Wine

BTL Lucien Albrecht

$52.00

BTL J Cuvee

$56.00

BTL Di Arie

$44.00

BTL Wente

$44.00

BTL Rombauer

$60.00

BTL Mutua

$35.00

BTL Bieler Pere Et FIls

$36.00

BTL Talbott

$44.00

BTL Schug

$60.00

BTL Gust

$68.00

BTL Whitehall Lane

$76.00

BTL Eathquake

$44.00

BTL J Lohr

$36.00

BTL Firestone

$60.00

BTL Fume Blanc

$36.00

BTL Jermann

$35.00

BTL La Marcca Prosecco

$45.00

Valdadige pinot grigio

$35.00

Sandford Btl

$44.00

Corkage

$20.00

Banquet

Intro wine

$8.00

Deluxe wine/liquor

$12.00

Premium wine/liquor

$15.00

Domestic beer

$8.00

Import beer

$10.00

Intro Liqour

$10.00

Movie special

Slushie

$3.00

The rock berry

$4.00

Jungle juice

$6.00

Food

Wings

$7.00

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Pretzel bites

$6.00

Combo plater

$10.00

Ropa Veiga Sliders

$10.00

Drinks

Draft

$2.00

Margarita

$10.00

Slushy

$8.00

Wine

$5.00
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Elevated Member Dining

2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy, Reno, NV 89511

