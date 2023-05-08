A map showing the location of The Club @ Breakers 927 North State StreetView gallery

The Club @ Breakers 927 North State Street

review star

No reviews yet

927 North State Street

St. Ignace, MI 49781

Dinner

Apertifs

Honey Badgers

$12.00

French Bread Crostini Topped with Brie, Smokey Pepper Jelly, and Housemade Truffle Honey

Michigan Maple Glazed Brussels

$13.00

Marinated Grilled Brussels Sprouts - Wrapped in Bacon and Glazed with Michigan Maple Syrup

Too Dipsy to Decide

$16.00

We couldn't land on just one delicious dip, so you get to try all three! Local Whitefish Dip, Savory Sausage Poutine, and Local Craft Beer Pub Cheese served with Crostini, Crispy Pita Wedges, and Soft Pretzel Bites

Hot Michigan Maple Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Hot Chicken Strips bathed in a Zesty Michigan Maple Syrup Glaze

Poutine

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Potstickers

$13.00

Caesar

$10.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Entree

Beef Igantius

$27.00

Braised Filet Mignon coated in Carmalized Minced Onion, Garlic, Peppers, and Fresh Herbs - Wrapped in a Flaky, Soft Pastry Shell

Filet Mignon

$35.00

USDA Choice Filet Mignon - Pan Seared with Sea Salt + Fresh Cracked Pepper - Served wtih Herb Butter, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Roasted Asparagus

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00

Marinated Chicken Thighs with Herb Roasted Potatoes and Truffle Honey Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Maple Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Maple Glazed Salmon with Herb Roasted Potatoes, Marinated + Grilled Cherry Tomatoes, and Roasted Aspargus

Sauted Whitefish

$25.00

Local Whitefish Baked with Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Greek Olives with Herb Roasted Potatoes and Roasted Asparagus

Jambalaya

$18.00

Off the Chain Cajon Specialty filled with Andoulle Sausage, Tender Pulled Chicken, Roasted Onions, Garlic, Peppers, Tomatoes, and Spices on Rice

Handhelds

Honte Sur Brie

$16.00

Fig Spread, Brie, Housemade Truffle Mayo, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon - Grilled Italian Bread Panino

Tusacn Garden Melt

$12.00

Basil Pesto, Roasted Roma Tomatoes + Red Peppers, Red Onion, Gruyere Cheese and Arugula - Grilled Italain Bread Panino

The Cuban

$15.00

Pulled Pork, Thick Sliced Ham, Sliced Pickle, and Zesty Mustard - Grilled Italian Bread Panino

Spicy Pig Sliders

$14.00

Mouthwatering Pulled Pork Sliders Slathered in a Spicy Gochujang Korean BBQ Sauce and Topped with Spicy Relish and Pickled Ginger - Grilled Pretzel Bun

Michigan Wrap

$14.00

Whole Grain Wrap filled with Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Dried Cherries, Bacon, Ranch - Add Pulled Chicken

Detroit Style Beef Sliders

$15.00

Dessert

Tarte Tartin

$10.00

Upside Down Carmalized Apples Covered in a Flakey Patry Shell - Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Triple Truffle Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Triple. Truffle. Chocloate Cake. Need we say more? - Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

World's Best Michigan Donut

$8.00

Soft + Pillowy Donuts - Bathed in Butter, Doused in Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Housemade Streusel - Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

French Vanilla Scoop

$3.00

KIDS

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Teners

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pizza

The Love Feast

$21.00

Local Craft Beer Pub Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Green Onion

Color Me Surprised

$20.00

Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Green Onion with a Drizzle of Zesty BBQ Sauce

The Prima Classico

$18.00

EVOO, Minced Garlic, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Raw Mozzarella, and Topped with Fresh Basil

Sergeant Peppers

$22.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Sliced Banana Peppers, Red Onion and a Drizzle of Zesty BBQ Sauce

Tuscan Garden Pizza

$22.00

EVOO, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, and Red Onion

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

It doesn’t get any simpler than this.

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Just kidding...it does.

Wine

Red Glass

Parducci Cab - CA GLS

$9.00

Parducci Pinot Noir - CA GLS

$10.00

Black Star Red - MI GLS

$9.00

Red Bottle

Parducci Cab - CA bot

$42.00

Parducci Pinot Noir - CA bot

$48.00

Black Star Red - MI bot

$42.00

White Glass

Blackstar Farms Dry Riesling - MI GLS

$9.00

Moniker Chardonnay - CA GLS

$10.00

White Bottle

Blackstar Farms Dry Riesling - MI Bot

$42.00

Moniker Chardonnay - CA Bot

$48.00

Rose and Champagne Glass

Casalotta Brut Spumante GLS

$11.00

Crane Lake Brut GLS

$10.00

Ornella Molon Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Saint - Hilaire Brut GLS

$11.00

Rose and Champagne Bottle

Ornello Molon Prosecco

$42.00

Casalotta Brut Spumante

$48.00

Crane Lake Brut

$48.00

St. Hilaire Brut

$48.00

Beverages

NA Bevs

Stewarts Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Soda

$2.39

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$1.89

Iced Tea

$2.39

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Beer

Draft

M-43 OLD NATION NE IPA

$13.00

BUOY TIPPER BLONDE

$9.00

GREEN HUNDO - BEARDS

$10.00

MILLER LITE

$8.00

SWITCHBACK - NORTH PEAK

$12.00

BLANCA - JOLLY PUMPKIN

$13.00

Bottled / Canned

Light Citrus Blonde

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Blake's - Tropicolada

$7.00

Blake's - Peach Party

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

NUTRL ORANGE

$6.00

NUTRL Lemonade

$6.00

Kona Big Wave Lager

$7.00

Cutwater Mai Tai

$10.00

Long Drink Original

$7.00

Widowmaker Black Ale

$8.00

Breakfast Stout Founders

$9.00

All Day IPA Founders

$7.00

Rubaeus Founders

$7.00

2 Hearted Ale

$7.00

Oberon

$7.00

UPA Upper Hand

$7.00

Sisu Stout Upper Hand

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

927 North State Street, St. Ignace, MI 49781

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
