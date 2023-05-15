Restaurant header imageView gallery

Club House Kitchen & Cocktails

2308 Central Ave

Charlotte, NC 28205

Popular Items

Chicken Wings 🐔

$9.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Plain Dozen / 1/2 Dozen

Basket Of Fries 🍟

$5.00

Flatbread : Street Corn 🌽

$14.00

Corn, Lime Crema, Cojita Cheese, Cilantro, Red Onion


Thursday Taco Special

$3.00Out of stock

Thursday Special… price is per taco.

Caesar Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Croutons, Parmesan, Cesar dressing

Chicken Lollipops 🍗

$15.00Out of stock

Wednesday Special : Frenched Drumstick, Crispy Onion Crust, BBQ Sauce

Chicken Wings 🐔

$9.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Plain Dozen / 1/2 Dozen

Falafel Salad 🧆

$14.00

Mixed greens, falafel, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, choice of dressing

Flatbread : Midwood Mushroom 🍄

$13.00

Mushrooms, Spinach, Basil Pesto, Tomato, Parmesan, Balsamic

Flatbread : Plain Jane

$12.00

Tomato, Cheese, Basil

Flatbread : Street Corn 🌽

$14.00

Corn, Lime Crema, Cojita Cheese, Cilantro, Red Onion

Garlic Pretzels 🥨

$10.00

Beer Cheese, Mustard

Pinhouse Smash Burger 🍔

$13.00Out of stock

Double or Single, Pinehouse Sauce, Lettuce, Pickle, Cheddar, Onion

Side Salad 🥗

$5.00

Lettuce, Cucumber, Choice of Ranch/Balsamic/Honey Mustard

The 6ix Poutine 👌🏽

$13.00

French Fries, Beef Onion Gravy, White Cheddar Curds, Chives, Crispy Onions

Basket Of Fries 🍟

$5.00

Basket Of Onion Rings 🧅

$5.00

Served with Pinhouse Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Follow us on Instagram for Opening Details @ClubHousePlaza

2308 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

