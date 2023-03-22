  • Home
The Clubhouse 115 South Walnut Street

No reviews yet

115 South Walnut Street

Muncie, IN 47305

Popular Items

Chips & Queso

Food Menu

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$9.00+

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Full Nicklaus Nachos

$20.00

Half Nicklaus Nachos

$12.00

Peete's Pretzel

$9.00

Rahm's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$7.00

Par-Fect Potato Skins (4)

$8.00

Par-fect Potato Skins (8)

$14.00

Seasoned Popcorn (1)

$3.00

Seasoned Popcorn (3)

$5.00

Seasoned Popcorn (5)

$6.00

Traditional Wings

$9.00+

Salads

Club House Salad

$8.00

Kara-Lina Blue Bibb

$10.00

The Shark's Steak Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Vegan Jackfruit Flatbread

$12.00

Best Ball BLT

$14.00

Breuben

$15.00

Bubba's Buffalo Blue Flatbread

$13.00

Chip Shot Chorizo Flatbread

$13.00

Chunked Chicken Salad

$13.00

Condor Quesadilla

$13.00

Cubano

$12.00

Lord Byron's BBQ Brisket Melt

$12.00

Pin-High Prime Rib Sliders

$14.00

Snead's Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$12.00

Daly Two Tacos

$4.00+

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

S&V Chips

BBQ Chips

Jalapeno Chips

Tortilla Chips

Coleslaw

Potato Salad w/ Bacon

Seasoned Popcorn

Side Queso

$3.00

Hummus

$3.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheeseburger Slider

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Grilled PB&J

$8.00

Daily Special

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Drink Menu

Beer

Neon Viking

$5.00

Beauty School Drop out

$5.00

New England Pale Ale

Gumball Head

$6.00

Zombie Dust

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$6.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Domestic Pitcher

$6.00

Craft/Import Pitcher

$8.00

1872 Marzen Oktoberfest

$4.00

765 American Lager

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Next

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.50

Charlie Cream Ale (16oz)

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Deadheader Apricot Blonde Ale

$4.00

Frank the Tank (16oz)

$4.00

Haze Tupid (16oz)

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR (16oz)

$3.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Big Little Thing IPA

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Stella Cidre

$4.00

The Jam (16oz)

$4.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Guardian bucket

$12.00

Domestic bucket

$12.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Wine

Mommy's Time Out Moscato - Glass

$7.00

Mommy's Time Out Moscato - Bottle

$26.00

Mommy's Time Out Pinot Grigio - Glass

$7.00

Mommy's Time Out Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$26.00

Tait Ball Buster Cab Blend - Glass

$12.00

Tait Ball Buster Cab Blend - Bottle

$48.00

Tait Wild Ride Shiraz Blend - Glass

$12.00

Tait Wild Ride Shiraz Blend - Bottle

$48.00

Mussel Bay Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$10.00

Mussel Bay Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$37.00

Casa Santos Lima Sweet Lab Red - Glass

$7.00

Casa Santos Lima Sweet Lab Red - Bottle

$26.00

Cocktails

The Affable Arnold

$9.00

The Angry Arnold

$10.00

The Blue Monster

$10.00

The Clubhouse Old Fashioned

$10.00

The Medina Margarita

$11.00

The Spiked Ike

$9.00

The Fool's Mule

$12.00

The Cheetah

$11.00

Breakfast Ball Bloody

$12.00

Adult Shakes

Grand Slam Bam Bam Shake

$9.00

Poppa's Cookies & Cream Supreme

$9.00

Bubba's PB Shake

$9.00

Cotton Candy Shake

$9.00

The Elvis

$10.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie Shake

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Pepsi Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Vodka

Well

$3.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Seagrams Sweet Tea

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$5.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Three Rivers Jalapeno

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

TITOS BSU WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

$5.00

Gin

Well

$3.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Aviation

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Bombay

$6.00

Three Floyds White Witch

$8.00

Monkey 47

$11.00

Tequila

Well

$5.00

Sauza

$7.00

Cas Amigos

$9.00

Rum

Well

$3.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Spiced

$7.00

Hard Truth Coconut

$7.00

Captain Silver

$7.00

Whiskey

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jim Beam Cream

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Bourbon

Bulleit

$9.00

Woodford

$12.00

Redemption

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

St. Cloud

$12.00

Barrell Dovetail

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

115 South Walnut Street, Muncie, IN 47305

Directions

