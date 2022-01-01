- Home
The Clubhouse Bar & Grille 3186 Big Bend Rd
3186 Big Bend Rd
Ellston, IA 50074
Pizza
10” Bacon n Bleu
Applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, bleu cheese and mozzarella on Alfredo sauce.
10” Cheese
Mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
10" Pepperoni
10” Porkfest
Beerhouse sausage, pepperoni and Applewood smoked bacon on red sauce.
10" Sausage
10” Supreme
Beerhouse sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, banana pepper and mozzarella on red sauce.
Sides 'n Stuff
Specials
Fireball Fundraiser
Belly up for a cause. We received a donation of 2 bottles of “the good stuff”. All proceeds go to support the mission of The Justice League of Food.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Classic American Fettuccini Alfredo. Served with a small Caesar salad and a breadstick. Add grilled chicken or shrimp +$4
BEER
Bells 2 Hearted
Surly Todd the Axe-Man
Bell's Oberon
Big Grove Summer Jam Can
Big Grove Easy Eddy 12oz CAN
Kona Big Wave
Bud Light 12oz
Busch Light 12oz
Big Grove Easy Eddy Draw
Exile Ruthie
High Noon Seltzer
Odell Sippin’ Pretty
Toppling Goliath Pompeii
Revolution Brewing Freedom Lemonade
Singlespeed Gable
Surly Hell
Michelob Ultra 12oz
WINE
Apothic Red Blend
Bogle Phantom Red Blend
Carnivore Cabernet
Boen Tri-Appellation Pinot Noir
Joel Gott 815 Cabernet
Bogle Old Vine Zin
Chloe Chardonnay
Franciscan Chardonnay
Frei Bros Chardonnay
Eco Domani Pinot Grigio
A to Z Pinot Grigio
Yes Way Rose
Wycliff Brut
SPIRITS
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Ketel One
New Amsterdam
Smirnoff
Titos
Well Vodka
Wheatley
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling Black
Havana Anejo
Havana Blanco
Malibu
Saylor Jerry
Well Rum
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Plymouth
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Well Gin
Altos Platos
Cabo Wabo
Del Maguey Mezcal
Don Julio
Jose Cuervo
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Hornitos
Basil Hayden
Black Velvet
Canadian Club
Cedar Ridge Bourbon
Cedar Ridge Port Cask
Cedar Ridge Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Hudson Whiskey (Rye)
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Southern Comfort
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
Ardbeg 10
Dewars
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenmorangie
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Laphroaig 10yr
McCallan 12 yr
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 14
Peach Schnapps
Amaretto
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
Amelia
Titos, St. Germaine, Aronia Berry & Lemon - There's a story behind this one.
Bitter Hearted
Averna, Angostura and Bell's 2 Hearted - the name says it all.
Blacksmith
Glen Morangie, Todd the Axeman, Laphroaig and Lemon - boozy, bitter and smokey.
Bloody Mary
Mary, Mary where you goin' to?
Dark and Smokey
Altos Plata Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Ginger Beer & lime - A mule's distant cousin.
French 75
Plymouth Gin, Lillet Blanc, Bubbly & Lemon - Its named after a canon.
Frisco
Wild Turkey 101, Benedictine and Lemon - prevents heartburn.
Frisco-ish
Wild Turkey 101, Aperol, Benedictine & Lemon - Frisco with brass!
Fuzzy Morning
Absolut Citron, Raspberry Puree, Lemon, Simple Syrup and Exile Ruthie - A patio pounder for sure.
Mama's Mimosa
Vodka, Prosecco and OJ. This is why the pancakes are always burned.
Margarita
It's a margarita and its just what the doctor ordered. PS we don't own a blender for obvious reasons.
Mimosa
Prosecco and OJ. Full of Vitamin C.
Moscow Mules
Google the history of the drink. It has nothing to do with Russian donkeys.
New York Sour
Wild Turkey 101, Pinot Noir, Lemon, Simple Syrup - The taste of Manhattan without the bad stuff.
Nick's Manhattan
Makers Mark, Carpano Antica, Angostura and a Brandied Cherry - Don't ask us to modify this one. We'll just flat out say no.
Old Fashioned
Makers Mark, Simple Syrup, Angostura and Orange Bitters garnished with an orange peel - We're not from Wisconsin.
Sazerac
Templeton Rye, Pernod, Simple Syrup, Peychaud's Bitters - It doesn't get any older than this one.
Scotch & Cigars
Laphroaig 10yr, St. Remy, Benedictine, All Spice Dram, Brandied Cherry - Amazing but not for the faint of heart.
Twisted Mojito
Tito's, Mint Simple & Lemon. Like a mojito but better.
Violet Hour
Wild Flower
Tito's, St Germaine & Lemon - The best lemon drop you will ever have!
Wild Whisky Mule
Wild Turkey 101, Angostura Bitters, Ginger Beer and Lemon - A mule with an edge.
Cosmo
Long Island
Long Beach
Whiskey
Mojito
Mint Julep
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Food + Drinks + Conversations
3186 Big Bend Rd, Ellston, IA 50074