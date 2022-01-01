The Clubhouse Bar & Grille imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Clubhouse Bar & Grille 3186 Big Bend Rd

No reviews yet

3186 Big Bend Rd

Ellston, IA 50074

Pizza

10” Bacon n Bleu

$11.00

Applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, bleu cheese and mozzarella on Alfredo sauce.

10” Cheese

10” Cheese

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$11.00
10” Porkfest

10” Porkfest

$11.00

Beerhouse sausage, pepperoni and Applewood smoked bacon on red sauce.

10" Sausage

10" Sausage

$11.00

10” Supreme

$11.00

Beerhouse sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, banana pepper and mozzarella on red sauce.

Sides 'n Stuff

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

1 GIANT warm soft pretzel served with warm bier cheese dip and Boetjes mustard. Pairs well with beer.

Beercheese Soup (Bowl)

$6.00Out of stock

Specials

Fireball Fundraiser

Fireball Fundraiser

$3.00

Belly up for a cause. We received a donation of 2 bottles of “the good stuff”. All proceeds go to support the mission of The Justice League of Food.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00Out of stock

Classic American Fettuccini Alfredo. Served with a small Caesar salad and a breadstick. Add grilled chicken or shrimp +$4

NA BEVERAGES

Pepsi Products (Bottomless)

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$5.00

BEER

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

Surly Todd the Axe-Man

$7.00

Bell's Oberon

$6.00

Big Grove Summer Jam Can

$5.00

Big Grove Easy Eddy 12oz CAN

$5.00Out of stock

Kona Big Wave

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light 12oz

$3.75

Busch Light 12oz

$3.50

Big Grove Easy Eddy Draw

$7.50

Exile Ruthie

$5.50

High Noon Seltzer

$5.50

Odell Sippin’ Pretty

$7.50

Toppling Goliath Pompeii

$8.00

Revolution Brewing Freedom Lemonade

$7.00

Singlespeed Gable

$6.00Out of stock

Surly Hell

$6.50

Michelob Ultra 12oz

$4.00

WINE

Apothic Red Blend

$7.50+

Bogle Phantom Red Blend

$11.00+

Carnivore Cabernet

$7.50+

Boen Tri-Appellation Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet

$12.00+

Bogle Old Vine Zin

$7.50+

Chloe Chardonnay

$8.00+Out of stock

Franciscan Chardonnay

$10.50+

Frei Bros Chardonnay

$12.00+

Eco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.50+

A to Z Pinot Grigio

$10.50+

Yes Way Rose

$11.25+

Wycliff Brut

$5.25+Out of stock

SPIRITS

Absolut

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Belvedere

$8.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$6.50

Well Vodka

$5.50

Wheatley

$7.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosling Black

$7.00

Havana Anejo

$7.50

Havana Blanco

$7.50

Malibu

$6.50

Saylor Jerry

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Plymouth

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Tanqueray 10

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Altos Platos

$7.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$9.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

Hornitos

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$9.50

Black Velvet

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Cedar Ridge Bourbon

$9.00

Cedar Ridge Port Cask

$12.00

Cedar Ridge Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00
Hudson Whiskey (Rye)

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Wild Turkey 101

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$25.00

Ardbeg 10

$12.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$11.00

Glenmorangie

$9.50

Johnny Walker Black

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$11.00

McCallan 12 yr

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Oban 14

$12.00Out of stock

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Amelia

$8.00

Titos, St. Germaine, Aronia Berry & Lemon - There's a story behind this one.

Bitter Hearted

$9.00

Averna, Angostura and Bell's 2 Hearted - the name says it all.

Blacksmith

$11.00

Glen Morangie, Todd the Axeman, Laphroaig and Lemon - boozy, bitter and smokey.

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mary, Mary where you goin' to?

Dark and Smokey

$8.00

Altos Plata Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Ginger Beer & lime - A mule's distant cousin.

French 75

$8.00

Plymouth Gin, Lillet Blanc, Bubbly & Lemon - Its named after a canon.

Frisco

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101, Benedictine and Lemon - prevents heartburn.

Frisco-ish

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101, Aperol, Benedictine & Lemon - Frisco with brass!

Fuzzy Morning

$7.00

Absolut Citron, Raspberry Puree, Lemon, Simple Syrup and Exile Ruthie - A patio pounder for sure.

Mama's Mimosa

$6.50

Vodka, Prosecco and OJ. This is why the pancakes are always burned.

Margarita

$6.00

It's a margarita and its just what the doctor ordered. PS we don't own a blender for obvious reasons.

Mimosa

$5.00

Prosecco and OJ. Full of Vitamin C.

Moscow Mules

$6.00

Google the history of the drink. It has nothing to do with Russian donkeys.

New York Sour

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101, Pinot Noir, Lemon, Simple Syrup - The taste of Manhattan without the bad stuff.

Nick's Manhattan

$9.00

Makers Mark, Carpano Antica, Angostura and a Brandied Cherry - Don't ask us to modify this one. We'll just flat out say no.

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Makers Mark, Simple Syrup, Angostura and Orange Bitters garnished with an orange peel - We're not from Wisconsin.

Sazerac

$9.00

Templeton Rye, Pernod, Simple Syrup, Peychaud's Bitters - It doesn't get any older than this one.

Scotch & Cigars

$14.00

Laphroaig 10yr, St. Remy, Benedictine, All Spice Dram, Brandied Cherry - Amazing but not for the faint of heart.

Twisted Mojito

$7.00Out of stock

Tito's, Mint Simple & Lemon. Like a mojito but better.

Violet Hour

$9.00

Wild Flower

$8.00

Tito's, St Germaine & Lemon - The best lemon drop you will ever have!

Wild Whisky Mule

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101, Angostura Bitters, Ginger Beer and Lemon - A mule with an edge.

Cosmo

$8.00

Long Island

$9.00

Long Beach

$9.00

Whiskey

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00Out of stock

Mint Julep

$8.00Out of stock

Beer 2 Go

Michelob Ultra 12 Pk

$18.75

Bud Light 18 Pk

$25.50

Busch Light 18 Pk

$23.25
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Food + Drinks + Conversations

Location

3186 Big Bend Rd, Ellston, IA 50074

