The Clubhouse Grille

31 Reviews

$$

400 illicks mill rd

Bethlehem, PA 18017

10 WINGS
CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
1 LB. BONELESS

APPETIZER

SOFT PRETZELS

$9.00

WARM SOFT PRETZEL STICKS WITH A CHEDDAR ALE DIP

PORK POT STICKERS

$9.00

STEAMED OR FRIED WITH A SESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE

MARYLAND FRIES

$7.00

CRINKLE CUT, OLD BAY, AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

BREADED FRIED MOZZARELLA WITH MARINARA

GOLDEN BACON TOTS

$8.00

TATER TOTS TOPPED WITH SMOKED BACON & CHEDDAR ALE DIP

PIEROGIES

$8.00

FRIED OR SAUTEDD WITH ONIONS

CHILI CUP

$6.00

CHEESE & SOUR CREAM

CHILI BOWL

$8.00

CHEESE & SOUR CREAM

Soup of Day

$6.50+

TANTALIZERS

CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$11.00

HAND ROLLED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE & MARINARA

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$10.00

3 EGGROLLS WITH BLUE CHEESE

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

HAND BREADED WITH HONEY MUSTARD OR BBQ

SIGNATURE 1/2 LB. MEATBALL

$10.00

MARINARA & PROVOLOVE

SESAME AHI TUNA

$10.00

CITRUS SLAW & SESAME SOY DIP

LEMON SCALLION CRABCAKE

$16.00

CITRUS SLAW & CHERRY PEPPER REMOULADE

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

WINGS

10 WINGS

$15.00

FRIED OR GRILLED

20 WINGS

$28.00

FRIED OR GRILLED

1 LB. BONELESS

$15.00

SIDE WING SAUCE

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

QUESADILLA

$11.00

SALSA & SOUR CREAM

TACO PLATTER

$15.00

3 TACOS, MEXICAN RICE & BLACK BEANS

BLACKEN FISH TACOS

$14.00

BLACKENED TILAPIA, MOZZARELLA, CITRUS SLAW, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, MEXICAN RICE & BLACK BEANS

STREET TACO TO GO

$4.00

CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, SHREDDED LETTUCE & TACO SAUCE

ON THE GREEN

CLASSIC CAESAR

$9.00

ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN & CROUTONS

HONEY ROASTED BEET SALAD

$13.00

FIELD GREENS, GOAT CHEESE, CRAISINS, CANDIED WALNUTS, HONEY GINGER VINAIGRETTE

TACO SALAD

$13.00

CHOICE OF PROTIEN, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, OLIVES, SALSA, GUACOMOLE, SOUTHWEST DRESSING, CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL

COBB SALAD

$14.00

FIELD GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATOES, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

FIELD GREENS, CHEESE, TOMATO, RED ONION, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

FIELD GREENS, RED ONION, CHEESE, EGG, CROUTONS & GRAPE TOMATOES

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

FIELD GREENS, RED ONION, CHEESE, EGG, CROUTONS & GRAPE TOMATOES

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN & CROUTONS

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

CHEESESTEAKS

CLUBHOUSE CLASSIC CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

SIDE OF MARINARA

MOUNTAIN HAWK CHEESESTEAK

$13.00

SAUTEED ONIONS, PEPPERS & MUSHROOMS. SIDE OF HOT PEPPERS & MARINARA

CHEESESTEAK HOAGIE

$12.00

CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & MAYO. SIDE OF MARINARA

THE GOURMET

$16.00

SLICED GRILLED SIRLOIN, PROVOLONE, BALSAMIC PORTOBELLO, SAUTEED ONIONS & DEMI GLACE

BURGERS

PATRIOT BURGER

$13.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION & MAYO. PICKLE SPEAR.

CLUBHOUSE BURGER

$14.00

TEXAS TOAST LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, EGG, WHITE CHEDDAR & MAYO

HURRICAN BURGER

$13.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, WHITE CHEDDAR, BACON & BBQ

MORAVIAN MUSHROOM MELT

$13.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, SWISS CHEESE, SAUTEED ONIONS & MUSHROOMS

PLAIN BURGER

$11.00

SANDIES

PORK BBQ

$12.00

CHIPOTLE BBQ & COLESLAW

TURKEY CLUB

$13.00

OVEN ROASTED TURKEY, SMOKED BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & MAYO

REUBEN

$14.00

CORNED BEEF, KRAUT, SWISS & 1000 ISLAND ON MARBLED RYE

RACHEL

$13.00

TURKEY, COLESLAW, SWISS & 100 ISLAND ON MARBLED RYE

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

GRILLED OR FRIED, LETTUCE & TOMATO. BUFFALIZE IT $1

TURKEY PANINI

$12.00

House roasted turkey, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, Jalapeno-Avocado Mayo, ciabatta roll

MEATBALL PARMESAN

$13.00

PROVOLONE & MARINARA

BEEF & CHEDDAR

$13.00

House Roasted Beef, Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Horseradish Crema

BREADED CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.00

PROVOLONE & MARINARA

THE 'BELLA

$11.00

BALSAMIC PORTOBELLO, GREENS, TOMATO, RED ONION & CHERRY PEPPER REMOULADE

CRABCAKE SAND

$17.00

Cherry pepper remoulade, lettuce & tomato, brioche bun

ENTREES

CLASSIC CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.00

MARINARA, PROVOLONE & PARMESAN CHEESES

SPAGHETTI & 1/2 LB. MEATBALL

$18.00

OUR SIGNATURE 1/2 LB. MEATBALL, MARINARA & PARMESAN CHEESE

LEMON SCALLION CRABCAKES

$27.00

TWO HANDFORMED CRABCAKES, FRENCH FRIES, COLESLAW & CHERRY PEPPER REMOULADE

BLACKENED TILAPIA

$18.00

Rice & beans, hushpuppies, citrus slaw, chipotle aioli

STEAK FRITTES

$20.00

Grilled Sirloin, Fries, Demi-Glace & a Simple Salad

SIDES

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE MARYLAND FRIES

$5.00

SIDE SW POT FRIES

$5.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$4.00

VEG OF THE DAY

$4.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$5.00

SIDE PIEROGIES

$5.00

SIDE RICE

$2.50

SIDE BEANS

$2.50

SIDE TOTS

$4.00

KIDS MEAL

KIDS SOFT SHELL CHICKEN TACO

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

CLUBHOUSE APPAREL

T SHIRT

$15.00

LADIES V-NECK

$20.00

1/4 ZIP PULLOVER

$30.00

TRACK JACKET

$45.00

HOODIE

$35.00

LADIES BASEBALL T

$28.00

BASEBALL 3/4 SLEEVE T

$25.00

BASEBALL CAP

$20.00

VISOR

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where you're always a regular!

Location

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017

Directions

