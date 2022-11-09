- Home
Bistro Social
207 West Wolfensberger Road
- West Side of the Building
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Pancakes
Butter Milk Pancakes
Fresh Made pancakes. Short Stack with our housemade butter. Strawberry, Blueberry or Lemon Cheesecake. Enjoy
Lemon Zest Pancakes
These House Favorites are Fantastic! Get them in a short stack and Tall Stack! Make sure you order enough to share because everyone will want to just "try" one. Trust us....You won't get it back!
Blueberry
Add Fresh Blueberries to your Short or Tall stack? Yes they are FREE! Might as well add them right?
Strawberry Pancakes
Fresh Strawberries! Try this with our Lemon Cheesecake butter. Which of course is housemade and FREE! You can thank us later.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Satisfy both Cravings! Breakfast and Dessert! Don't worry we won't tell anyone. Your secret is safe with us. Add a Root Beer Float? We still won't tell!
Brunch Buns
Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast Make it your Own
Fresh Avocado. Locally sourced bread made to order. This is enough for breakfast and lunch! Or order 1 to share with your BFF!
Blue Honey Avocado Toast
This Jenner Favorite is served with Blueberries, fresh lemon juice and salt. It is our #2 Avocado Toast seller. Add bacon for an extra bang!
Mediterranean Avocado Toast
Fresh Tomato - Mozzarella Cheese - Black Olives - Sliced Onions. A classic toast enjoy with Fresh Orange Juice.
Over Toasty Avocado Toast
This hangover cure gives you healthy fats, plenty of protein to jump start your day! Add jalapenos to add some zip for your weekend.
Rockin' Radish
Thin sliced red radish sliced onion and scallions. Fresh pepper makes this Toast a favorite for breakfast lunch or dinner!
Pepper Passion Avocado Toast
Fresh sliced thin peppers - Both Red & Green with fresh lemon juice and salt and pepper. This toast large enough for two. Get a basket of Brunch Buns, Apple Juice and enjoy your weekend.
Mushroom Melody
Fresh sliced Mushrooms - Cojita cheese and sliced Scallions! Add some Bacon so you cover all the food groups!
California Dream Boat Avocado Toast
Get the best of both worlds here! Fresh fun and absolutely delicious. Black Olives - Fresh Tomatos - Mozzarella Chesse and Sweet Chili Drizzle
Tacos
Large Street Taco
Our house made tacos start with locally sourced natural pink tortillas 6" they get their pink color from natural beet juice. No dies here! Served with sweet Chili Slaw and Chipotle Ranch as well as our mixed fresh 3 cheese blend.
Birria Tacos
Castle Rock Favorite. These are made fresh to order with fresh ground round shoulder steak - cilantro - 3 cheese - Onions - Cabbage - Radish - Scallions! You will recommend these to a friend.
3 Tacos
An order of 3 tacos offered at a great discount! Yes 3 tacos is enough to satisfy you for lunch or dinner. These are no small street tacos - These are Huge street Tacos. Picture the last street taco you had and add 50%! No Mix and Matching protein this is why they are a discount! We Recommend Chicken Tenga tacos...Delicious.
6 Large Pink Tacos
These Tacos are enough for 2 growing teenagers! Yes they will still be hungry - Yes we can sell you more - however we recommend just order a large basekt of fries to fill them up for the next 30 minutes. 2 Protein selections allowed here.
Burritos
Breakfast Burrito - Eggs - Cheese - Hashbrowns
2 Eggs - 3 Cheese Mix - Hashbrowns - All toasted and served very hot! Options are unlimited we recommend Green Chili Inside - and Chorizo. Absolutely Delicious. Team Discounts available serve everyone to show how important they are to your success.
The 1 Burrito
This beast is large enough for 2! It will keep you filed all day, packed with protein 3 eggs maple sausage, bacon , scallions combined with great seasoning! Toasted to perfection!
Quesadillas
Skillets
Build Your Own Skillet
2Eggs - HashBrowns - Cheese - Add your own ingredients to make it your own. Made to order - fresh ingredients packed with protein from Farm Fresh Colorado Eggs and select green chili to give it that perfect colorado bite.
Steak Skillet Eggs- Cheese - HashBrowns - Onions
Fresh steak prepared with cilantro - onions- and perfectly seasoned then cooked to order and layered into your fresk skillet. Please let us know how you want your eggs prepared or they will be scrambled and layered into the skillet as well! Staff Favorite
SouthWest Skillet
Delicious breakfast skillet with a great crunch from the Hashbrowns - 3 cheese shreaded cheese blend made specifically for breakast as well as 2 eggs prepared scrambled unless otherwise requested. Add your favorite ingredients so nobody else wants to try a few bites and you have to order another one!
Veggie Skillet
Enough veggies your mom would be proud! Mushrooms are the star of this dish combied with tomatoes- Scallions - Onions and more. Load it up and share with all your vegetarian friends and maybe some of your Carnivore friends as well.
Additional Sides
Side of Bacon
Bacon makes everything better! Order it alone, as a side even in a Root Beer Float! It will surprise you, just like Elvis would of loved.
Hashbrowns
Hashbrowns cooked on the grill! Seasoned with salt and pepper. Added onions and red and green peppers! Order enough for everyone because everyone is going to want their own.
Maple Sausage Patty (2)
Maple Sausage - Yes it is better than bacon - Yes you should order this - Yes you should add this to your burrito - Yes you should add this to your skillet and also get it in hashbrowns! You should definitly find a reason to order this all the time.
Avocado Sauce
House made Avocado Sauce - Best recommendations is to get this for French fries - Burgers - Burritos and Nachos! You are welcome.
Toast (2)
Our delicious bread toasted to perfection served with our housemade butter! Try it with Lemon Cheesecake Butter! You will enjoy.
Avocado
Fresh side of Avocado. Good for just about anything. Healthy - Delicious and Heart Healthy
Salsa
Fresh house salsa - Not very spicy so it is Kid Friendly. Great with burritos and Nachos we can spice it up for you for FREE just say add Jalapenos.
Green Chili
This green chili is Vegetarian and made right here in Colorado. It is authentic so no it isn't supposed to be green yes it is spicy and yes we also serve it togo! Espcially in the winter. If you are native to colorado or looking to try something new this Green Chili will not disappoint. We can add pork at your request free of charge. Colorado people know - Get in my belly!
Brunch Buns
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Green Chili Cup
Appetizers
Cripsy Fries
Basket full of Fries! Ranch or Ketchup? BOTH?!
Mozzarella Sticks
Made fresh in house with marinara
Bacon Mozz Fries
Basket full of crispy bacon and mozzarella cheese ASK FOR RANCH
Fried Pickles
Deli pickles beer battered served with ranch dressing
Nachos
Housemade Tri-Color Corn chips made topped with your choice of Protein.