The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

708 Crowell Lane

Lynchburg, VA 24502

Order Again

Popular Items

Basket of Fries
12 Wings To-Go
18 Wings

Appetizers

Basket of Homemade Chips

$8.00

Served with choice of seasoning; plain, salt, ranch, cajun, or Old Bay

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Served with choice of seasoning; plain, salt, ranch, cajun, or Old Bay

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of our delicious beer-battered onion rings, served with our homemade dipping sauce

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken, clubhouse BBQ, bacon, onion, cheddar jack, flour tortilla, and ranch

C-Ann's Cajun Crawfish

$13.00

Sauteed holy trinity, tomatoes, crawfish tails, zesty tomato sauce, butter, seasoned flour tortilla chips

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Spicy or regular served with ranch

Cheese Fries

$14.00

A pile of cripsy fires topped with a blend of monterey jack and cheddar cheeses topped with bacon and served with ranch for dipping!

Chesapeake Crab Bites

$14.00

Our homemade crab cakes rolled with andouille lightly fried, roasted red pepper aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Hand breaded fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, and roasted pepper aioli

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Hand-breaded to order with ranch

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Hand-breaded to order with ranch

Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken, cheddar jack, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, flour, tortilla, salsa, and sour cream

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00

Chicken, corn, onion, peppers, cheddar jack, sweet and spicy jalapeno cream sauce

Spicy Green Beans

$9.00

Spicy fried green bean basket served with ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Chopped spinach, artichokes, four cheese blend, and crispy flour tortilla chips

Cowboy Caviar

$10.00

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Bang Bang App

$12.00

Margarita Flatbread

$11.00

Italian Wonton

$9.00

Soups

Crab, Shrimp, & Corn Chowder

$10.00

Shrimp, crab, sweet corn, potato, onion, basil and tomato, Crostini.

French Onion

$7.00

Caramelized onion, beef broth, melted swiss, and crostini

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine hearts, shredded parmesan, creamy Caesar, and croutons

Chef Salad

$14.00

Ham, turkey ,bacon, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg, croutons, cheddar jack blend, and blended greens

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken over crip greens tossed with tomatoes, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, real bacon bits, and croutons

Garden Salad

$7.00

Iceberg, cheddar jack, tomato, red onion, green peppers, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken over crip greens tossed with tomatoes, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, real bacon bits, and croutons

Louisiana Citrus Salad

$13.00

Blended greens, mandarin oranges, goat cheese crumbles, red onion, and toasted almonds

Sirloin Salad

$18.00

24-hr house marinated 8oz cut, grilled to order, chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, crispy potato flats

Southern Pecan & Apple Salad

$13.00

Arcadian greens, pecans, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, and red onion

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Cesar

$5.00

Celery

$1.00

Wings

6 Wings

$6.00

6 Wings To-Go

$12.00

12 Wings

$12.00

12 Wings To-Go

$20.00

18 Wings

$18.00

18 Wings To-Go

$28.00

24 Wings

$24.00

24 Wings To-Go

$35.00

6 Boneless

$8.00

12 Boneless

$13.00

18 Boneless

$19.00

24 Boneless

$23.00

Celery

$1.00

Burgers

A1 Swiss Burger

$15.00

8oz Certified Angus, sauteed onion, A-1, Swiss, bacon, toasted brioche, lettuce, and tomato

Angus Burger

$14.00

8oz Certified Angus, toasted brioche, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Clubhouse Burger

$15.00

Pimento Bacon Burger

$15.00

8oz Certified Angus, bacon, house made pimento, toasted brioche, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Blue Hawaii Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Ahi Tacos

$16.00

6oz blackened Ahi tuna, corn, tomato, red onion, cabbage slaw, flour tortillas, mango, and chipotle sauce

BLT

$12.00

Traditional, thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on Texas toast, white, or wheat bread

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with any of our signature wing sauces served on a Brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo served with your choice of side

Chicken Tender Meal

$13.00

Four Southern style chicken tenders served with your choice of a side and choice of dipping sauce

Clubhouse Club

$14.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on Texas toast

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Jumbo lump and special blend, light filler, mayo, green onion, parsley, lemon, toasted brioche, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Crawfish Po Boy

$16.00

Lightly breaded, toasted sub roll, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Flounder Po Boy

$16.00

6oz fresh flounder, lightly breaded, toasted sub roll, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Honey Mustard Bacon Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast smothered in a honey mustard bacon sauce with a layer of bacon and cheddar cheese, served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, dill pickle, Texas toast, coleslaw garnish

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thinly sliced seasoned steak mixed with sauteed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and covered in melted provolone cheese. Served on a toasted French roll

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Lightly breaded, toasted sub roll, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Spinach Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, spinach and artichoke blend toasted brioche and roasted pepper aioli, LTO

O-Bologna Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Sausage

$10.00

House Specials

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Blackened shrimp, andouille, cheddar jack, green onions, zesty cajun sauce, cheese grits, and side salad

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Jumbo lump and house blend light fillr, mayo, green onion, parsley, lemon, and homemade remoulade

Shrimp Platter

$18.00

10 shrimp grilled or fried, and cocktail sauce

Jambalaya

$20.00

Andouille sausage, crawfish, chicken, shrimp, peppers, onions, signature creole, rice, Ciabatta and served mild or Louisiana Style

Sirlon Stroganoff

$20.00

Marinated sirloin, sauteed onions, mushrooms, egg noodles, tangy cream sauce, and ciabatta

Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Blackened chicken, sauteed onions, mushrooms, spinach, fettuccini, scratch made Alfredo, and ciabatta

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$19.00

6oz Ahi Tuna, sesame seed crusted, seared to order, homemade cabbage slaw, sesame ginger drizzle

Seared Flounder

$19.00

Fresh flounder, tartar sauce, and one side

Crispy Flounder

$19.00

Fresh flounder, tartar sauce, and one side

Off The Grill

Sirloin

$23.00

24-hr. house-marinated 8oz cut grilled to order, two sides and house salad

Cajun Honey Chicken

$18.00

Char-grilled breast, cajun honey garlic glaze, and green onion

Ribeye

$30.00

12oz Certified Angus ribeye grilled to order two sides and house salad

Surf & Turf

$32.00

8oz Sirloin, crab cake or shrimp skewer, two sides and house salad

Jerk Chicken Platter

$18.00

Sides

Side FF

$4.00

Side Sweet FF

$5.00

Side House Chips

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$6.00

Side O-rings

$5.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Cheese Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Ex Sauce

$0.50

Side Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Fried Pickles

$4.00

Kids Menu

Little Tenders

$9.00

Three tenders and one side

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Texas Toast, American cheese, and one side

Junior Burger

$9.00

Angus beef, American Cheese, and one side

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken, cheese, and flour tortilla

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Homemade, chocolate or raspberry drizzle

Cookie-Tons

$8.00

Fried wontons, cookie dough, ice cream, and chocolate syrup

Buttermilk Pie

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pinneapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.50

Bud Zero

$3.50

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Sodawater

$1.50

Ginger Beer Can

$3.50

O'Douls

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
