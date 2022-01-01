A map showing the location of The Co-Op - IOP 1515 Palm BoulevardView gallery

The Co-Op - IOP 1515 Palm Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1515 Palm Boulevard

Isle Of Palms, SC 29451

Order Again

Signature Sandwiches

California Turkey

$10.50

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Sprouts, Herb Cheese Spread on Whole Wheat

Cowboy Chicken

$10.00

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Ranch on Kaiser Roll

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad, Tomatoes, Lettuce on Whole Wheat (contains nuts)

The Masters

$9.00

Egg Salad, Tomatoes, Sprouts on Whole Wheat

The Italian

$12.00

Salami, Ham, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella, Oil, Vinegar, Oregano, Salt and Pepper on Sourdough

Veggie Sammie

$8.00

Herb Cheese Spread, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Sprouts, Hummus on Sunflower Multigrain

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Tuna Salad, Mayo, Whole Grain Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese on Whole Wheat

Caprese Panini

$9.00

Pesto, Balsamic, Tomato, Mozzarella, Salt and Pepper on Sourdough

Small Chip Bag

$1.98

Lowcountry Chips

$2.48

Large Chip Bag

$4.21

Frenchfry Sandwich

$13.00

Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Bed of Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Bleu Cheese with Ranch Dressing

Kiddos

Kid's Co-op

$4.00

Ham or Turkey with Cheese, on White

PB&J

$4.00

Peanut butter, Grape Jelly on White

Grill Cheese

$4.00

American Cheese on White

Chips

Small Chip Bag

$1.98

Lowcountry Chips

$2.48

Large Chip Bag

$4.21

Ice Cream

Cake Cone Ice Cream

$3.00

Waffle Cone Ice Cream

$4.00

8oz Cup Ice Cream

$4.00

12oz Cup Ice Cream

$5.00

Cone in a Cup Ice Cream

$4.00

Take And Go

Chicken Salad Portion

$5.95

Tuna Salad Portion

$5.25

Egg Salad Portion

$4.95

Frose

Frose 16oz

$11.00

Frose Wine Bottle 24oz

$18.00

Frose Magnum Wine Bottle 50oz

$34.00

Frose Big Boy 64oz

$50.00

Frose Flight

$11.00

Frose Taster 4oz

$4.00

PINEBERRY

Out of stock

Alcohol

Spiked Cold Brew - Espresso

$6.00

Spiked Cold Brew - Salted Caramel

$6.00

Spiked Cold Brew - Caffe Mocha

$6.00

Beer

Single Edmunds Oast Beer

$5.50

4 Pack Edmunds Oast Beer

$15.50

Singe Beer

$5.00

6 Pack Beer

$14.99

Wine

House Wine

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Drink 16oz

$2.50

Fountain Drink 24oz

$2.70

Deer Park Water 16.90z

$1.49

Deer Park Water 1.5L

$2.97

Harney's Juice

$3.25

Joe's Tea

$1.98

Shine Water

$2.97

Gatorade

$3.22

Wave Flavor Soda

$2.48

Mojo Coconut Water

$2.97

San Pellegrino

$2.97

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.00+

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee) 16oz

$4.00

Espresso

$2.25

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Macchiato

$2.75

Americano

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Tea

Tea

$1.00

Hustle Smoothies

Green Dream

$12.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Spirulina, Cauliflower, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Peanut Butter Coffee Hype

$12.00

Banana, Espresso, Peanuts, Cacao, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Powerful Wild Blueberry

$12.00

Blueberries, Banana, Almonds, Cinnamon, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Pretty In Pink

$13.00

Dragon fruit, Strawberries, Banana, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter, Charcoal Drizzle

Strawberry Banana Bliss

$12.00

Strawberries, Bananas, Almonds, Blender Bomb, Bomb Butter

Co-op Merchandise

All T-Shirts

$25.00

Co-op Baseball Hat

$20.00

Tumbler Double Insulated

$25.00

Co-op Sticker

$0.98

Co-op Koozie

$3.00

Co-op Zip Up Hoodie

$35.00

Co-op Clear Tumbler

$12.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Co-op Beach Towel

$25.00

Co-op Candle

$30.00

Co-op Beanie

$20.00

Hustle Products

Bomb Drizzle

$15.99

Bomb Bars

$3.67
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

1515 Palm Boulevard, Isle Of Palms, SC 29451

Directions

Gallery

