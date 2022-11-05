American
The Coach Meeting House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A warm friendly place to enjoy a family dinner, an intimate date night or a fun gathering with friends. A vibe suited for all occasions and all people. The goal is to be your favorite meeting spot.
Location
160 mill river road, oyster bay, NY 11771
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant