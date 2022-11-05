Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Coach Meeting House

review star

No reviews yet

160 mill river road

oyster bay, NY 11771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ALA VODKA NIGHT 4-6 People- Rigatoni Vodka, Chicken Parmesan ala Vodka, Comes with Salad
Coach Burger
Mozzarella Sticks

SLUSHIES

12 oz. Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushie

$10.00

20 oz. Vodka Pink Lemonade Slushie

$15.00

12 oz. Rocket Fuel

$10.00

20 oz. Rocket Fuel

$15.00

12. oz. Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

20 oz. Pomegranate Margarita

$15.00

12 oz. Spiked Blue Raz Slurpee

$10.00

20 oz. Spiked Blue Raz Slurpee

$15.00

12 oz. Heart Foundation, (1/2 VPL, 1/2 Blue)

$10.00

20 oz. Heart Foundation (1/2 VPL, 1/2 Blue)15

$15.00

ESPRESSO MARTINIS

The Classic Espresso Martini to Wake you and F' you up- Espresso, Vanilla Vodka

$16.00

Light + Sweet Espresso Martini- Espresso, Vanilla Vodka + Baileys

$16.00

Caramel Macchiato Martini- Espresso, Caramel Vodka, Salty Caramel Baileys, Caramel Syrup

$16.00

Rainbow Cookie Espresso Martini- Espresso, Baileys, Birthday Cake Vodka, Chambord, Ameretto, Chocolate + Raspberry Syrup

$16.00

The Eisenburg- Dos Hombres Mezcal, Frangelica, Espresso

Cookies And Cream Espresso Martini (Espresso, Cookies And Cream Baileys, Cake Vodka, Oreo Crusted Rim)

$16.99

HOTTIES

HOT Spiked Cider

$10.00

HOT SPIKED Hogwarts Butter Beer

$10.00

Hot VIRGIN Hogwarts Butter Beer

$6.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$14.99

Stuffed Artichoke Oreganata

$16.99

Coach Buffalo Wings

$15.99

Viennese Coach Stuffed Baked Jumbo Clams

$14.99

Clams Oreganata

$14.99

Mott Street Fresh Mozzarella

$14.99

Chef Carlos Homemade Chicken Empanada

$13.99

Stuffed Potato Skins

$11.99

Germon Potato Pancakes

$7.99

Scandinavian Gravlax COLD Cured Wild Salmon With Capers, Onions And Fresh Dill

$23.99

Soup

Baked french onion soup

$9.99

Soup Of The Day

$9.99

Raw Bar

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail By The Piece

$3.99

1/2 Dozen Local Clams

$11.99

1/2 Dz Oysters

$17.99

Salad Bowls

Fresh Strawberry + Nut Salad

$18.99+

House Salad

$14.99+

Baby Arugula, Tomato + Avocado Salad

$18.99+

Traditional Ceasar Salad

$15.99+

Harvest Salad

$18.99+

BOWLS

Keto Bacon Cheeseburger Bowl- Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Gorgonzola + Crispy Bacon tossed in Beefsteak Dressing topped with a 8 oz. Burger

$28.99

Chicken Teriyaki + Rice Bowl Single Order

$26.99

El Salvadorian Black Bean Bowl- Rice, Black Bean Burger, Pepperjack, Avocado, Jalapenos, Tomato And Onion Salsa

$19.99

North Beach Vegetarian Bowl With Chopped Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Eggplant, Red Onion, And Tomato In Beefsteak Dressing

$19.99

Maui Loco Moco Bowl- 8 oz. Burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, sauteed onions, pan gravy, avocado + egg over rice

$26.99

Sandwiches

Coach Burger

$17.99

Plant Based Beyond Burger

$19.99

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$19.99

Steak Sandwich with Avocado, Horeseradish Sauce, Melted Mozz + L.T.O on Garlic Bun

$26.99

Turkey Burger

$17.99

Cooper Bluff Lobster Roll And Fries

$34.99

Hog in a Sleeping Bag- Wagyu Hot Dog with Kraut, Swiss + Mustard baked in a Puff Pastry. Basically a big ole pig in a blanket

$16.99

Blackened Tuna Sandwich With Avacado, Arugula, Tomato And Cajun Remoulade

$19.99

BLT With Half Soup

$16.99

Open Faced Bratwurst Rueben on Marble Rye

$19.99

From the Sea

Wild Alaskan Salmon

$36.99

Filet of Sole Oreganata with Jumbo Shrimp + Scallops

$39.99

Sesame Crusted Local Hudson Canyon Yellow Fin Tuna With Wasabi, Pickled Ginger + Cilantro Hoisin Sauce

$39.99

Macadamia Nut Crusted Wild Novia Scotia Halibut, Sherry Lemon Wine Sauce

$34.99

From the Land

Chicken Santa Barbara

$28.99

Chicken PArmesan Traditional RED SAUCE individual dinner

$22.99

Chicken Parmesan ala VODKA individual dinner

$29.99

Steak Frites

$29.99

Chicken Milanese

$29.99

Roast Long Island Duck with Wild Berry Sauce

$42.99

Eggplant Parmesan ala Vodka

$24.99

Eggplant Parmesan Traditional RED SAUCE individual dinner

$19.99

Blackened Boneless Ribeye

$45.99

Chicken Delancey

$29.99

20 oz. Porterhouse Veal Chop with Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions + Hot Cherry Peppers

$45.99

Pasta Bowls

Rigatoni Vodka

$26.99

Jumbo Shrimp, Scallops + LOCAL Clams over Linguini

$39.99

Jumbo Shrimp Kokomo over pasta with tomatoes, capers + dill in white wine sauce

$26.99

Sides

Broccoli

$7.99

Mashed Potato

$5.99

Crispy Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Pint Of Vodka Sauce

$14.00

Kids

Organic Home-made Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Kids Rigatoni

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Dessert

Raw Edible ‘Eggless’ Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$11.99

Rainbow Cookie Cheesecake

$13.99

Pumpkin Mascarpone Cheesecake

$13.99

Gooseberry Grove Apple Cider Donut Ice Cream Sandwich with Sea Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$11.99

Gooseberry Grove Handmade Choco Taco

$11.99

Trays and Family Meal Deals

ALA VODKA NIGHT 4-6 People- Rigatoni Vodka, Chicken Parmesan ala Vodka, Comes with Salad

$40.00

ALA VODKA NIGHT 6-10 People, Chicken Parmesan ala Vodka, Rigatoni Vodka, Salad

$60.00

FAMILY OKTOBERFEST MEAL- Feeds 4-6- 1/2 Tray Sauerbraten + Red Cabbage, 2 Jumbo Pretzels, Potato Pancakes + Apple Sauce

$60.00Out of stock

FAMILY OKTOBERFEST MEAL- Feeds 6-10 - Full Tray Sauerbraten + Red Cabbage, 4 Jumbo Pretzels, Potato Pancakes + Apple Sauce

$110.00Out of stock

Teriayki Chicken + Veggies over Rice, Side Salad, Feeds 4-6

$45.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Veggies + Rice Tray, Feeds 6-10

$80.00

Chicken Nuggie Munchie Madness 4-6 People, 1/2 Tray Chicken Fingers, Container Buffalo Fingers, 1/2 Tray Fries

$40.00

Chicken Nuggie 6-10 People, Tray Chicken Fingers, 1/2 Tray Fries, 1/2 Tray Sweet Potato Fries, Container Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$70.00

FAMILY NIGHT AT THE PUB, Feeds 4-6, 1/2 Tray Cheeseburger Sliders, 1/2 Tray Wings, 1/2 Tray Fries

$95.00

FAMILY NIGHT AT THE PUB, Feeds 6-10, Tray Cheeseburger Sliders, Tray Wings, 1/2 Tray Fries

$170.00

Shrimp Parmesan over Pasta, Side Salad, Feeds 4-6

$75.00

Shrimp Parmesan over PAsta, Side Salad, Feeds 6-10

$135.00

Shrimp Parmesan ALA VODKA over Pasta, Side Salad, Feeds 4-6

$90.00

Shrimp Parmesan ALA VODKA over PAsta, Side Salad, Feeds 6-10

$170.00

1/2 Tray Rigatoni Vodka

$55.00

Tray Rigatoni Vodka

$90.00

1/2 Tray Clams Oreganata

$70.00

Full Tray Clams Oreganata

$120.00

1/2 Tray Harvest Salad with Honey Roasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat cheese, Raspberry Dijon

$50.00

Full Tray Harvest Salad with Honey Roasted Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat cheese, Raspberry Dijon

$95.00

1/2 Tray Caesar

$40.00

Full Tray Caesar

$70.00

1/2 Tray Blueberry + nut salad with goat cheese in raspberry vinaigrette

$50.00

Full Tray Blueberry + nut salad with goat cheese in raspberry vinaigrette

$95.00

1/2 Tray House Salad

$30.00

Full Tray House Salad

$50.00

1/2 Tray Arugula, tomato + avocado salad

$55.00

Full Tray Arugula, tomato + avocado salad

$90.00

1/2 Tray Grilled Chicken For Salads

$50.00

Full Tray Grilled Chicken for salad

$80.00

1/2 Tray Blackened Chicken Breast for Salads

$50.00

Full Tray Blackened Chicken Breast for Salads

$80.00

1\2 Tray Wings

$70.00

Tray Wings

$130.00

1/2 Tray Fried Chicken Breast for Salads

$55.00

Full Trays Fried Chicken Breast for Salads

$90.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Milanese with Fresh mozzerella, tomato, arugula + balsamic glaze

$80.00

Full Tray Chicken Milanese with Fresh mozzerella, tomato, arugula + balsamic glaze

$150.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Santa Barbara

$80.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Fingers

$40.00

1/2 Tray French Fries

$25.00

1\2 Tray Mozz Sticks

$45.00

Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$85.00

Half Tray Mushroom Caps

$55.00

Full Tray Baked Stuffed Clams

$110.00

1/2 Tray Baked Stuffed Clams

$60.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmesan Red Sauce

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A warm friendly place to enjoy a family dinner, an intimate date night or a fun gathering with friends. A vibe suited for all occasions and all people. The goal is to be your favorite meeting spot.

Website

Location

160 mill river road, oyster bay, NY 11771

Directions

Gallery
The Coach Meeting House image
The Coach Meeting House image

Similar restaurants in your area

2 Spring
orange starNo Reviews
2 Spring Street Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
Mill Creek Tavern
orange star4.6 • 828
275 BAYVILLE AVE Bayville, NY 11709
View restaurantnext
The view grill
orange star4.5 • 611
111 Lattingtown Rd. Glen Cove, NY 11542
View restaurantnext
Rustic Root Kitchen and Drinks
orange star4.5 • 703
7927 Jericho Turnpike Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
orange star4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
The Grub Shop - Huntington
orange star4.8 • 210
376 New York ave Huntington, NY 11756
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in oyster bay

FOUR - FOUR
orange star4.5 • 1,096
4 Spring Street Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
Cafe Al Dente
orange star4.5 • 52
62 South St Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near oyster bay
Glen Head
review star
No reviews yet
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Glen Cove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Port Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston