The Cocinita Miami 70 SE 5TH ST

70 SE 5TH ST

Miami, FL 33131

Food Menu

Appetizers

Houmous (8 oz w/ pita bread)

Houmous (8 oz w/ pita bread)

$8.99

Smashed chickpeas with tahini and pita bread.

Ahuacamolli

Ahuacamolli

$10.99Out of stock

(G.F) Smashed avocado with lime, onions & cilantro with organic corn chips.

Cho•Cado Bites

Cho•Cado Bites

$12.99

(G.F) Organic corn chips, guacamole, sausage (pea protein), alfalfa sprouts & mustard touché.

Cowly Taco

Cowly Taco

$5.99

(G.F) Organic corn tortilla, cauliflower meat, guacamole, pico de gallo & chimichurri.

Portobello Taco

Portobello Taco

$5.99

(G.F) Organic corn tortilla, portobello, guacamole, pico de gallo & chimichurri.

Falafel

Falafel

$7.99

(G.F) 5 small patties of chickpeas, fresh herbs & spices.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.99

Soft kale with sourdough croutons (homemade) & caesar dressing.

Burgers

Mr. Mitrano

Mr. Mitrano

$17.99

Meat (pea protein, 25 gr), dairy free cheese & sourdough bread, avocado, portobellos, coleslaw, chimichurri sauce, coci sauce, ketchup & mustard.

The Cocinita Burger

The Cocinita Burger

$14.99

Meat (pea protein, 25 gr), dairy free cheese & sourdough bread, tomato, red onions, lettuce & cocinita sauce.

Goody

Goody

$14.99

Meat (pea protein, 25 gr), dairy free cheese & sourdough bread, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup, mayo & mustard.

Guaca

Guaca

$15.99

Meat (pea protein, 25 gr), dairy free cheese & sourdough bread, guacamole, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, coci sauce & mustard.

Sassy

Sassy

$15.99

Meat (pea protein, 25 gr), dairy free cheese & sourdough bread, coleslaw, coci sauce & ketchup.

Cheesy

Cheesy

$15.99

Meat (pea protein, 25 gr), double dairy free cheese & sourdough bread, onions, pickles & ketchup.

Yummy

Yummy

$16.99

Meat (pea protein, 25 gr), dairy free cheese & sourdough bread, caramelized onions, pickles, portobellos, mustard, coci sauce & the yummy sauce.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$12.99

Crispy patties of chickpeas with tomato, lettuce, pickles, parsley & verde sauce.

The Double

The Double

$25.99

Double meat (40g of soy protein), double dairy free cheese, sourdough bread, lettuce, onions, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mayo & mustard.

Soups

Sancochito

Sancochito

$6.99

(G.F) A Latin America feast in a bowl of soup.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.99

(G.F) The recipe of “La Nonna” with carrots, onions & celery.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.99Out of stock

(G.F) Chef’s choice surprise.

Bowls

Cocinita Bowl

Cocinita Bowl

$16.99

(G.F) Ground meat (soy protein), brown rice, baked plantain, avocado, coleslaw.

Mexican

Mexican

$16.99

(G.F) Ground meat (soy protein), white rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, organic soft tortilla.

Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$15.99Out of stock

(G.F) Scrambled organic tofu, white rice, black beans, plantains, avocado.

Parrilla

Parrilla

$19.99

(G.F) Meat (pea protein), sausage (pea protein), yuca, salad & guasacaca.

Mid•Eastern

Mid•Eastern

$16.99

(G.F) Falafel, kafta, hummus, salad, rice with toasted almonds.

Green

Green

$15.99

(G.F) Chickpeas, quinoa, greens, carrot, cucumber, red cabbage, pickled turnip, green•tahini sauce.

Late Breakfast

Creamy Oatmeal

Creamy Oatmeal

$11.50Out of stock

(G.F) Wholegrain oatmeal cooked with chia, cinnamon, topped with fruit and seeds.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$12.99

(G.F) Fluffy pancakes with fruits and sweet butter.

Tofu Arepa

Tofu Arepa

$12.50Out of stock

(G.F) Scrambled organic tofu, with avocado and plantain in a open-toasted arepa.

Cocinita Arepa

Cocinita Arepa

$12.50

(G.F) Sausage (pea protein), avocado slices, baked plantain & cocinita sauce.

Super Latina

Super Latina

$10.99

(G.F) Baked plantain, avocado slices & cocinita sauce.

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

(G.F) Mixed organic açai with banana, berries and topped with fruits, granola (no sugar added) and almonds.

Oats Overnight

Oats Overnight

$7.99

(G.F) Whole grain oats, almond milk, chia, canela stick, topped with seasonal & fresh fruits.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$4.99

(G.F) choose portobello/potato/cheese

La widow

$5.90

Specials

The Cachapa

The Cachapa

$12.99

(G.F) Pancake made with fresh organic corn and melted cheese inside.

The Choricachapa

The Choricachapa

$16.99

(G.F) Pancake made with fresh organic corn, melted cheese & sausage (pea protein) inside, topped with avocado & cocinita sauce.

Burrito

Burrito

$12.99

Soft tortilla, black beans, cauliflower meat, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & verde sauce.

Turning Kafta

Turning Kafta

$12.99

Pita bread, kafta, hummus, tomato, lettuce, red onions, pickled turnip, verde sauce.

Turning Falafel

Turning Falafel

$11.99

Pita bread, falafel, hummus, tomato, lettuce, red onions, pickled turnip, verde sauce.

Choripan

Choripan

$11.99

Baguette bread with sausage (pea protein) with chimichurri sauce.

The Extra Choripan

The Extra Choripan

$13.99

Baguette bread, sausage (pea protein), tomato, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, chimichurri sauce & cocinita sauce.

The Perrito

The Perrito

$10.99

Sourdough bun, sausage (pea protein), coleslaw, onions, carrots, chimichurri sauce, ketchup, verde sauce, mustard, potato sticks.

Medallion (Muchacho)
$21.00

$21.00

Desserts

Ganochocolate Side

Ganochocolate Side

$8.00Out of stock
Protein Cheesecake

Protein Cheesecake

$9.99Out of stock
Dates Brownie

Dates Brownie

$11.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Flan

Pumpkin Flan

$11.50Out of stock
Spongecake

Spongecake

$11.50

Sides

French Fries
$4.99

French Fries

$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.49
Special French Fries
$9.49

Special French Fries

$9.49
Portobello Side

Portobello Side

$7.99

8 oz

Baked Plantain Side

Baked Plantain Side

$4.99

8 oz

Coleslaw Salad Side

Coleslaw Salad Side

$4.99

8 oz

Yuca Side

Yuca Side

$5.99

8 oz

Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$4.99

4 oz

Hummus Side (4 oz)

Hummus Side (4 oz)

$4.99

4 oz

Special Sweet Fries
$16.99

$16.99

Pico e' Gallo Side

$3.00

4 oz

Vegan Meat Side

$7.50

8 oz

Tofu Side

$6.99

8 oz

Cauliflower Meet Side

$4.99

8 oz

Falafel Side

$3.99

3 pcs

Black Beans Side

$3.50

8 oz

White Rice Side

$3.50

8 oz

Brown Rice Side

$3.50

8 oz

Quinoa Side

$3.50

8 oz

Avocado Side

$4.50

1/2

Sauce on the side to go

$1.00Out of stock

Kafta Side

$7.50

2 pcs

Sauces

Chimichurri

$1.50

Coci Sauce

$1.50

Cocinita Sauce
$1.50

$1.50

Salsa verde

$1.50

Ketchup sugar free
$1.50

$1.50

Mustard

Vegan Mayo

$1.50

Yummy Sauce

$1.50

Drinks Menu

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.70
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50
Americano

Americano

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$5.99
Capuccino

Capuccino

$5.99
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.99

Smoothies

321

321

$10.99

Organic spinach, ginger, lemon, organic stevia, alkaline water.

5

5

$9.99

Mango, strawberry, pineapple.

111

111

$9.99

Watermelon, cucumber, lime, mint.

7

7

$10.99

Blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries.

49

49

$10.99

Guava, soursop, strawberry

Soft Drinks

Kombucha by Dr. Simon Fit
$8.99

Kombucha by Dr. Simon Fit

$8.99
Kombucha Health Ade
$8.00

Kombucha Health Ade

$8.00
Organic Coconut Water

Organic Coconut Water

$5.99

Hamrless Harvet

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$8.49

Natural & fresh squeezed

Perrier

Perrier

$4.99
Soda

Soda

$3.99
Still Water

Still Water

$3.49
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.50
Bubly

Bubly

$4.00

Flavored sparkling water

Protein Shakes

Peanut Shake

Peanut Shake

$11.99

(G.F) Peanut butter, protein, banana, almond milk, vanilla and splash of cinnamon.

Espresso Shake

Espresso Shake

$12.99

(G.F) Coffee, protein, peanut butter, banana, almond milk, vanilla.

Cioccolato Shake

Cioccolato Shake

$12.99

(G.F) Organic cacao, protein, peanut butter, banana, almond milk.

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$11.99

(G.F) Strawberry, protein, banana, almond milk.

Dr. Simon Fit Products

The Smart Chocolate Wallnuts
$11.99

The Smart Chocolate Wallnuts

$11.99
The Smart Chocolate Nocciola
$12.99

The Smart Chocolate Nocciola

$12.99
The Smart Chocolate Peanut
$11.99

The Smart Chocolate Peanut

$11.99
The Smart Chocolate Almond & Orange
$11.99

The Smart Chocolate Almond & Orange

$11.99
The Smart Chocolate Coffee
$11.99

The Smart Chocolate Coffee

$11.99
The Smart Chocolate Pistacchio

The Smart Chocolate Pistacchio

$14.99Out of stock

The Smart Chocolate Christmas

$14.99Out of stock
Detox

Detox

$29.00
Anti-Aging

Anti-Aging

$29.00
Colon Cleanse

Colon Cleanse

$28.00
Focus Performance

Focus Performance

$30.00
Immune Boost

Immune Boost

$30.00
All I Need

All I Need

$129.00
Mushrooms Regenerating Oil 30 ml

Mushrooms Regenerating Oil 30 ml

$35.00
Mushrooms Regenerating Oil 50 ml

Mushrooms Regenerating Oil 50 ml

$45.00
Heal Treats

Heal Treats

$17.00
Book "Y Vivieron Sanos Para Siempre"

Book "Y Vivieron Sanos Para Siempre"

$35.00
Jarra Dr. Simon Fit

Jarra Dr. Simon Fit

$39.98
Filtro Jarra Dr. Simon Fit

Filtro Jarra Dr. Simon Fit

$9.92
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Goood comfort food! Vegan restaurant

70 SE 5TH ST, Miami, FL 33131

